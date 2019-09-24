Bequest School holds valedictory, tasks parents to monitor wards’ activities

Gov’s wife: I didn’t instruct security officers to shoot at students

VC: We’ve proscribed students’ unionism indefinitely

PROTEST

Students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, are still licking their wounds following the protest that rocked the institution and its host community over lack of electricity supply, as no fewer than two students lost their lives

“Our ordeal during the protest that rocked the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and its host communities, two weeks ago, is better imagined than experienced. It was black day when terror and tragedy visited the university and its communities. No one would have thought that the peaceful protest would lead to the death of two students.

“It all started as a peaceful demonstration by the students against lack of electricity supply to our university and the communities, before it was hijacked by hoodlums. Now, that the university has been shut down indefinitely, the second semester examinations that supposed to begin next month will be rescheduled, and this will automatically prolong the academic calendar.”

With these words, the students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, which was shut down indefinitely, two weeks ago following a violent protest against persistent lack of electricity supply to their campuses and the host communities of Oye and Ikole-Ekiti, recounted their plight.

Recounting their losses, the students, however, described Tuesday, September 10, as a terrible day for the federal institution which lost two students at a sweep and many others injured.

Two weeks ago, the university students had trooped out early on that fateful day, barricading all roads leading to the town in protest against lack of electricity supply to their campus.

The protest, which was said to have been a peaceful protest, completely shut down economic activities and disrupted vehicular movements to and from Oye community.

The students, who for the umpteenth time was said to have expressed displeasure over persistent darkness in the institution, blamed the government and management of the university, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun for being insensitive to their plight.

The university since inception few years ago, the students lamented, had not experienced electricity supply, while the institution’s other host communities including Ijan-Ekiti and Agbado-Ekiti had also been confronted with irregular electricity supply.

The students, New Telegraph learnt, who had on several occasions called the Federal Government to prevail on the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), which is responsible for electricity supply to Ekiti State and the communities to address the problem of incessant power outage to Oye and Ikole campuses, decided to take their destiny in their hand.

Meanwhile, the students had a month ago, protested over similar problem, but despite their protests and persistent call, there was no deliberate commitment on the part of the management of the institution and government to ensure electricity supply to the campuses.

Irked by what they called unyielding posture of the government and management, the students, however, vowed to sustain their protest until their plight was addressed.

According to them, the insensitivity and continued lack of commitment on the part of the university authorities and Federal Government to tackle the electricity problem facing the institution had instigated the agitations.

Eventually, the students, during the protest were alleged to have clashed with the convoy of the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, who was in the community as part of her advocacy and empowerment tour of the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

As part of the advocacy visit, on Monday, September 9, Mrs. Fayemi visited Moba, Ilejemeje and Oye Local Government Areas on advocacy programme, but as the event was on going, the protesting students were alleged to have stormed the venue apparently to lodge complaints and express their plight to the wife of the governor.

This, the students recounted, led to the clash between the security men in Mrs. Fayemi’s convoy, who it was claimed had earlier advised the students to allow the programme to run through before she would address them.

Meanwhile, at this point it was alleged that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums, who lashed on the situation to attack the police men, which resulted to vandalization of vehicles in the convoy.

Specifically, this, according to the students enraged the police, who were accused of shooting live bullets into the protesting students which killed two students.

The students had, therefore, accused Mrs. Fayemi of instructing police officers in her convoy to shoot the protesting students.

But, Mrs. Fayemi had since denied that her presence led to the death and injury of students in Oye community and that she never instructed the police officers to shoot at the protesting students.

She had said: “The LGAs tour commenced on Monday, September 9, with visits to two local government areas which were hugely successful and peaceful. On September 10, we were billed to visit three local government areas of Moba, Ilejemeje and Oye. But, while we were at Ilejemeje, we received a call from our advance security team that students of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) were protesting lack of electricity in Oye town. We were told that more information would be provided on the situation. Shortly after we received another call that the students had dispersed and the coast was clear for my visit. When my convoy got to the Oye-Isan Junction, we were met by a convoy of excited Okada riders, who led us into the community. There was no sign of any trouble. We proceeded to the venue of my town hall meeting at the civic centre with some women in Oye Local Government.

“The students of FUOYE and possibly infiltrated by local thugs had re-grouped and were trying to get into the venue. The security officers prevented this from happening. We finished our programme, and by the time we got outside, we found that vehicles in my convoy and those of my guests parked outside the venue had been vandalised. As we were driving out of Oye town, we encountered at least two road blocks the students mounted to prevent the movement of vehicles. I could only see students/thugs throwing stones and large sticks at us as we drove by.

“However, the casualties that were recorded did not take place while I was there. There are eye-witnesses,photographs and video footage to confirm this. I am scandalised and shocked beyond words to hear that I instructed security officers to shoot at students.”

The two students that died during the protest were Okonofua Joseph, an undergraduate of Biology Education and Dada Kehinde Abiodun, a Part I student at the Department of Crop Science and Horticulture, while several other students sustained injuries.

Piqued by the death of their colleagues, the students had accused security agents of shooting and killing their colleagues, as well as the police of invading the students’ hostels off campus, where they arrested several students and injured many in the process.

Meanwhile, some of the students, who spoke with New Telegraph, recalled: “In the process of dispersing the protesting students the policemen shot live bullets into their midst. There is no justification for the police to shoot live bullets to quell a riot. This is cruelty and recklessness.”

Consequently, the university students’ union had in a statement issued and jointly signed by the President, Awodola Samuel; the General Secretary, Ilyas Mohammed and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Omofoye Adetola respectively expressed their plight to the government and well-meaning Nigerians for urgent intervention.

In their reaction to the allegation of killing by the police, the state Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Nwachukwu, in a telephone interview, dismissed the allegations of shooting and killing of the students, saying: “It is not true that our men went into the students’ private hostels off campus to arrest or maim the students. These are blatant lies. Please.”

Also, in a statement issued by the state Police Command, Ikechukwu further explained that the protesting students blocked the Ifaki-Ikole-Omuo Highway and prevented free-flow of vehicles and movement of the people.

The protesting students, he added, did not allow vehicles to move freely and they invaded the Oye-Ekiti office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, where they vandalised the property of company.

He said: “When the police went there to dialogue with the students, they resisted any appeal. And, unfortunately the wife of the governor who went on local government tour ran into the barricade mounted on the road by the students.

According to the police spokesman, the students, who were reported to have gone berserk and violent during the protest, damaged several vehicles by smashing their windscreens.

The police added: “We want to warn the students that the Command would not tolerate any form or act of hooliganism under any guise in the state. And, we want to assure the public that the police are on top of the situation and the people must go about their normal business activities.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Ekiti State Command is using this medium to debunk the story making rounds on social media that the police shot at protesting students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti.”

The police, it was also gathered had on Thursday, September 13, announced the arrest of two students of the university in connection with the bloody protest, even as the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba, said two of his men were injured, while two police vans were burnt during the attack.

“Two persons have been arrested and one of them had confessed to commit the crime,” the CP said, condemning the attacks on the police while undertaking their statutory duties.

“We won’t rest until the perpetrators of this dastardly attack are arrested and brought to justice,” Amba insisted, saying that the two rifles stolen from the police during the crisis had been retrieved.

To forestall further break down of law and order, the authorities of the university had shut down the institution indefinitely and ordered the students to vacate the campuses with immediate effect, even as Vice-Chancellor in a statement also announced the proscription of the students’ union and banned all forms of unionism in the institution.

Soremekun said:” We hereby announce the immediate and indefinite closure of the university to forestall further breakdown of law and order. In the same vein, the students’ union is forthwith disbanded indefinitely. And the students are hereby ordered to vacate the university premises no later than 10a.m.

This was as the government set up a 12-man committee to probe the attack on the convoy of the governor’s wife by students of the university, while protesting poor electricity supply to their campus.

Soremekun, who disclosed this, said the committee would find out the circumstances surrounding the protest and the attack on her convoy.

The committee is headed by a Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, while Mrs. Blessing Eyiorunpe would be the Secretary.

Now, the students are appealing to the government to speed action on the reports and recommendations of the panel and urged it to unravel the immediate and remote causes with a view to preventing such occurrences in future.

Reacting to the crisis, the state government in a statement by the Information Commissioner, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua, however, acknowledged the fact that the protest might have started as a peaceful protest, but hinted that it was escalated to violence, possibly due to infiltration by hoodlums, who attacked the convoy of the wife of the governor damaging several vehicles.

He said: “As a responsible government, it is on record that the state government has been engaging the electricity company (BEDC) on how to improve the power situation in parts of the state before this unfortunate incident, and promised to continue to engage them on the improvement of their service delivery to the state.

