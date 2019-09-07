Borno gov escapes assassination as Boko Haram fighters attack convoy

T

roops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states yesterday paraded 19 suspects arrested in different locations for offences such as armed banditry, kidnapping and weapons supply.

The OPWS paraded Dauda Atara and Andrew Imbwase, who were major armourers and suppliers of weapons to the wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, and two other kidnappers who were arrested at Umaisha in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The OPWS Commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects at the Operation’s headquarters in Makurdi, disclosed that 10 of the suspects were arrested in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to him, three others, who are members of Gana’s gang, were arrested during a raid on Gana’s hometown of Gbise in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

Yekini disclosed that the two major suspects were the lead weapon suppliers and armourers of Gana.

He said: “These crops of criminals are, perhaps, the most deadly set of criminals that we have ever arrested since the inception of OPWS and our hope is that the prosecuting authorities will do a good job so that these people can be removed from the society for a very long time.

“You will recall that some weeks back, we had a press briefing during which I promised that we shall be focusing on how to break the weapons supply chain which has been fuelling criminalities in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.

“I am very happy to inform you that we have been able to record some successes. Our star suspect today is Don Moji. He is the number one weapon supplier to Gana; he is responsible for between 80 and 90 per cent of weapons that Gana has been using to terrorise the people of Benue State. Our intelligence team got wind of Don Moji’s activities about four months ago somewhere around Abuja.”

Yekini said as troops were closing in on him to arrest him in Abuja, he suddenly disappeared and reappeared a few days later at Owode, Idiroko in Ogun State.

He added: “We again sent troops to the area to arrest him but again he disappeared and for almost two months, we lost track of him. During this period, he did a lot of things to cover his tracks and hide his identity.

“So when he was sure that he had covered himself well enough after the two months period, he appeared again at Abuja to continue his weapons supply activities to Gana. This time around, he was not that lucky as we were able to arrest him with the support of Guards Brigade troops. We tracked him to somewhere between Kashi and Kurudu in Abuja where we arrested him.”

Yekini explained that during interrogation, Imbwase alias Don Moji led troops to the main armourer of Gana, adding that the armourer was arrested around the North Bank area of Makurdi.

He said the 10 suspects arrested in Gboko were members of a kidnap gang under Shawa. The gang, according to him, was responsible for the bulk of kidnapping and other violent crimes in and around the area.

The commander said the suspects spread their criminal tentacles beyond Gboko into Vandeikya and parts of Cross River State, adding that since the arrests were made, the rate of kidnappings in Gboko had reduced drastically.

He said: “The rest three were arrested during a raid at Gana’s home of Gbise in Katsina-Ala. One of the suspects that we arrested and paraded earlier, Moses Zever, led troops to the hideout at Gbise where the three of them were arrested. We also destroyed a logistics warehouse belonging to Gana during the operation.”

He noted that the arrest of the two kidnappers at Umaisha brought to 15 the total number of kidnappers his troops had arrested around Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in past few months.

Speaking with journalists, one of suspects, Don Moji admitted that he was arrested in connection with arms and weapons supply.

He said: “I was contracted to supply weapons and I contacted somebody in Shendam Local Government area of Plateau State.

“The last time, I supplied 2,000 ammunition to politicians in Gboko and I got my supply through Dauda Atara, who is my friend. I am the one who led Army to his house in North Bank after I was arrested.

“I know Gana and I supplied weapons to him through one of my maternal uncles who spoke to me about him. I have been in the business of weapons supply before the introduction of amnesty programme by Governor Samuel Ortom. I was working with one of my late brothers. Later on, I committed a crime in which I was taken into DSS custody for a very long time. So when the last general elections were around the corner, I was brought to come and assist some politicians. I collected three AK47 rifles and ammunition from Dauda which I used throughout the elections period.”

Another suspect, Atara Dauda, who was alleged to be armourer of Gana, said that he supplied weapons and ammunition to both Gana and Don Moji.

He said: “What Don Moji said is true because I was the one that gave him all the guns and ammunition. It was not even three AK47 that we gave out to politicians but four. I supplied weapons to Gana but at a time I stopped because he wanted me to join his gang but I refused. I have been supplying guns to Gana since 2014.

“I also supplied 2,000 ammunition to Moji and I got them from Bala Igige in North Bank area of Makurdi.”

Kidnap gang leader Anyam Aondoakura from Gboko also confessed that he had kidnapped two people who paid him N2 million and N2.5 million respectively.

