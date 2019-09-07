Metro and Crime
Borno gov escapes assassination as Boko Haram fighters attack convoy
Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday night, narrowly escaped death when Boko Haram fighters opened fire on his convoy while he was returning from a trip to Bama Local Government Area. Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his “familiarity and need assessment tour” of the 27 LGAs in the state. Security sources told an online news portal, TheCable that the insurgents attacked the convoy at Konduga around 9pm.
The source said: “Luckily the governor, his commissioners and other vehicles in the convoy escaped unhurt but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets. “Immediately after they fired at us, our men in collaboration with the armed personnel from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS), quickly retaliated and thwarted the ambush.” Konduga, an area near Sambisa forest, has come under many attacks from the faction of Boko Haram under the control of Abubakar Shekau.
The attack comes seven months after Kashim Shettima, Zulum’s successor was attacked by the sect on his way to Gamboru Ngala, still in Borno State. At least 60 persons were reportedly killed in the incident while over 100 were kidnapped. Before Thursday’s attack, Zulum had visited Bayo where he directed the enrolment of 112 members of the civilian joint task force and a monthly payment roll, starting from next month. He also directed the provision of furniture to the local government secretariat and immediate return of staff to their offices.
He had also visited Government Day Secondary School, Biryel, where he ordered immediate restoration of water that had been cut off. At Wuyo also in Bayo local government, Zulum visited Central Primary School Wuyo and ordered the rehabilitation and fencing of the school, and also the rehabilitation of Wuyo ward head palace. In addition, Zulum directed the provision of portable water facility to the town and the establishment of new secondary school.
He also inspected Kwaya Kusar divisional police headquarters and directed immediate rehabilitation. Zulum rounded off his tour of the two local governments by inaugurating a shopping complex named after Shettima.
Armed Robbers invade IBB Varsity hostels
Over 10 armed robbers in the early hours of Monday raided two off campus hostels of the Ibrahim Badamasi University (IBB) in Lapai, Niger State.
The New Telegraph on Monday learnt that, robbers had only last week raided a popular hostel around the 25-room hostel that accommodates both male and female students of the university.
One of the affected students, Cletus Micheal Ogwu told our Correspondent that the robbers arrived the hostel few minutes past 12midnight while it was raining and started ransacking all the rooms.
Some of the robbers, according to him, stayed at the entrance to the gate while the others went from room to room to lock up the students after which they started the raid.
“The lodge is behind the popular Royal Suit. The robbers were armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons,” he said.
It was learnt that all the cell phones of the students, laptops, cash and other valuable items were taken away by the robbers.
The robbers demanded from the female students jewelries and expensive clothes and reportedly slapped several times those who did not have any of the items.
Pandemonium as Benue pensioners boo Assembly Speaker
- Give Ortom condition to vacate Govt House
There was pandemonium at the gate of the Benue State Government House in Makurdi on Monday, as pensioners in state, who are protesting against non-payment of their 25 months unpaid entitlements, booed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Titus Uba when he visited them to sympathize with them over their plight.
The retirees, whose protest entered day-six today, also gave Governor Samuel Ortom a condition for them to suspend their protest, insisting they must be paid at least six months out of the 25 months owed them.
The Speaker incurred the wrath of the pensioners when he said that: “Governor Samuel Ortom, as you all know him, will never do evil to his mothers and father’s” apparently referring to the pensioners.
The Speaker had said: “It is disheartening to see that you people are eating 2-3 days old cooked groundnut, but we as an Assembly cannot support anything evil against our fathers and mothers who are suffering here to press home their rightful entitlements. His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom as you all know him, will never do evil to fathers and mothers like you”.
It was at this point that the angry pensioners, who had been taken refuge at the gate of the seat of power since last week, booed the Speaker and chorused “all we are saying pay us our pension and gratuity”.
11 crushed to death, 4 injured in a road accident in Nasarawa
Eleven persons have been confirmed killed and four others injured in a road accident along the Lafia-Akwanga road in Nasarawa State.
Eyewitness told New Telegraph that a Sharon vehicle carrying 11 passengers rammed into a Dangote truck loaded with cement killing all the passengers, including the driver, while overtaking.
According to him 11 passengers were killed at the scene while four others sustained injuries.
Confirming the incident in a telephone interview, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ismaila Kugu attributed the cause of the accident on impatience and wrongful overtaking on the part of the Sharon driver.
The Sector Commander disclosed that bodies of victims have been deposited at the General Hospital at Akwnaga, while those that sustained injuries are receiving treatment in a private hospital.
Court remands bizman, welder for breaking SON’s seal
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Chukwuma Nwodo, and a welder, Abor Ikechukwu, for allegedly conspiring together to break the seal of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), which was used to seal up a warehouse containing substandard goods.
The order was sequel to the arraignment of the duo by SON on a 2-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful destruction of seal and stealing.
They, however, pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.
Following their arraignment, SON’s lawyer, Babatunde Alajogun, sought for a trial date and asked that the defendants be remanded in prison.
“We have two witnesses and we can finish this case in a few weeks,” he added.
Responding, defence lawyer, S. I. Onyema, informed the court that he has just seen the case file and that he will soon file bail motions for his clients.
While adjourning the matter to October 24, 2019 for trial, Justice Oweibo ordered the remand of the defendants in prison pending the hearing and determination of their bail motion.
Benue: Troops arrest Gana’s major weapons’ supplier, armourer, others
T
roops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army operating in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states yesterday paraded 19 suspects arrested in different locations for offences such as armed banditry, kidnapping and weapons supply.
The OPWS paraded Dauda Atara and Andrew Imbwase, who were major armourers and suppliers of weapons to the wanted kingpin, Terwase Akwaza aka Gana, and two other kidnappers who were arrested at Umaisha in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.
The OPWS Commander, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects at the Operation’s headquarters in Makurdi, disclosed that 10 of the suspects were arrested in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.
According to him, three others, who are members of Gana’s gang, were arrested during a raid on Gana’s hometown of Gbise in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.
Yekini disclosed that the two major suspects were the lead weapon suppliers and armourers of Gana.
He said: “These crops of criminals are, perhaps, the most deadly set of criminals that we have ever arrested since the inception of OPWS and our hope is that the prosecuting authorities will do a good job so that these people can be removed from the society for a very long time.
“You will recall that some weeks back, we had a press briefing during which I promised that we shall be focusing on how to break the weapons supply chain which has been fuelling criminalities in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states.
“I am very happy to inform you that we have been able to record some successes. Our star suspect today is Don Moji. He is the number one weapon supplier to Gana; he is responsible for between 80 and 90 per cent of weapons that Gana has been using to terrorise the people of Benue State. Our intelligence team got wind of Don Moji’s activities about four months ago somewhere around Abuja.”
Yekini said as troops were closing in on him to arrest him in Abuja, he suddenly disappeared and reappeared a few days later at Owode, Idiroko in Ogun State.
He added: “We again sent troops to the area to arrest him but again he disappeared and for almost two months, we lost track of him. During this period, he did a lot of things to cover his tracks and hide his identity.
“So when he was sure that he had covered himself well enough after the two months period, he appeared again at Abuja to continue his weapons supply activities to Gana. This time around, he was not that lucky as we were able to arrest him with the support of Guards Brigade troops. We tracked him to somewhere between Kashi and Kurudu in Abuja where we arrested him.”
Yekini explained that during interrogation, Imbwase alias Don Moji led troops to the main armourer of Gana, adding that the armourer was arrested around the North Bank area of Makurdi.
He said the 10 suspects arrested in Gboko were members of a kidnap gang under Shawa. The gang, according to him, was responsible for the bulk of kidnapping and other violent crimes in and around the area.
The commander said the suspects spread their criminal tentacles beyond Gboko into Vandeikya and parts of Cross River State, adding that since the arrests were made, the rate of kidnappings in Gboko had reduced drastically.
He said: “The rest three were arrested during a raid at Gana’s home of Gbise in Katsina-Ala. One of the suspects that we arrested and paraded earlier, Moses Zever, led troops to the hideout at Gbise where the three of them were arrested. We also destroyed a logistics warehouse belonging to Gana during the operation.”
He noted that the arrest of the two kidnappers at Umaisha brought to 15 the total number of kidnappers his troops had arrested around Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in past few months.
Speaking with journalists, one of suspects, Don Moji admitted that he was arrested in connection with arms and weapons supply.
He said: “I was contracted to supply weapons and I contacted somebody in Shendam Local Government area of Plateau State.
“The last time, I supplied 2,000 ammunition to politicians in Gboko and I got my supply through Dauda Atara, who is my friend. I am the one who led Army to his house in North Bank after I was arrested.
“I know Gana and I supplied weapons to him through one of my maternal uncles who spoke to me about him. I have been in the business of weapons supply before the introduction of amnesty programme by Governor Samuel Ortom. I was working with one of my late brothers. Later on, I committed a crime in which I was taken into DSS custody for a very long time. So when the last general elections were around the corner, I was brought to come and assist some politicians. I collected three AK47 rifles and ammunition from Dauda which I used throughout the elections period.”
Another suspect, Atara Dauda, who was alleged to be armourer of Gana, said that he supplied weapons and ammunition to both Gana and Don Moji.
He said: “What Don Moji said is true because I was the one that gave him all the guns and ammunition. It was not even three AK47 that we gave out to politicians but four. I supplied weapons to Gana but at a time I stopped because he wanted me to join his gang but I refused. I have been supplying guns to Gana since 2014.
“I also supplied 2,000 ammunition to Moji and I got them from Bala Igige in North Bank area of Makurdi.”
Kidnap gang leader Anyam Aondoakura from Gboko also confessed that he had kidnapped two people who paid him N2 million and N2.5 million respectively.
Nine wanted cult leaders arrested in Ikorodu
P
olice have arrested nine suspected cultists who had been on their wanted list at Imota, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.
The suspects are Emmanuel Chinonso (21), Thomas Israel (20), Ariyo Omonuga (25), Oyerinde Omoniyi (23), Adelaja Opeyemi (28) and Hassan Babatunde (26).
Others are Sodiq Babatunde (24), Sodiq Oladire (22) and Shakiru Liasu (18).
The suspects were arrested on September, 6 about 9a.m., when the Imota Police Station received information that some of the suspected cultists, who had been on the of police wanted list, were sighted at Igbalu Community area of Imota.
The operatives of the Operation Crush attached to Imota Police Division were immediately drafted to the area.
Chinonso and Israel were apprehended by the detectives.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest.
Elkana said further investigation by the team of Operation Crush arrested additional seven suspects.
The PPRO added that the suspects confessed to be the leaders of Eiye Confraternity and that their gang as responsible for a series of violent attacks recorded in Imota, Ikorodu area of the state.
He said: “Two battle axes, knife and one beret belonging to Eiye confraternity were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”
Ekiti: Two labourers die retrieving phone from well
P
eople of Anaye village in Emure area of Emure Local Government Area of Ekiti State yesterday shocked to discover bodies of two labourers who fell into a deep well.
The two men, identified as Foluso Ajayi aka Vosco and Alhaji (an Ebira), were hired by a yet-to-be identified man who has a farm at Anaye village.
It was learnt that one of them attempted to retrieve his cell phone which fell into the well while he was fetching water to cook.
“He fell into the well and couldn’t return and we guess his partner had also attempted to save his colleague when he also fell into the well and died,” a source said.
Five hired Hausa men brought out the bodies of the two men. They tied ropes on their necks before drawing their bodies out of the well.
Meanwhile, policemen attached to the Emure Divisional Police Station, have gone to retrieve the bodies and commenced investigations into the incident.
ABU students, lawmaker’s abductors arrested
P
olice yesterday said they had arrested 25 suspected kidnappers across Kaduna State.
Those arrested include the alleged kidnappers of the lawmaker representing Zaria Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, and the three final-year law students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement that the police had commenced “carefully planned and well-coordinated raids on all identified bandits’ camps”.
Sabo said the coordinated raid was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the insecurity in the state, especially on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
He said: “On September 6, 2019 about 11p.m., the combined teams of police operational units from the command led by the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad attached to Operation Puff Adder acted on intelligence and raided criminal hideouts at Kingimi and other surrounding villages in Igabi Local Government Area and in the process, arrested Buhari Bello (34), a suspected notorious kidnapper and seven others.
“Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they belong to the gang of notorious kidnappers/armed robbers that have been terrorising Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria expressways.
“Investigation further revealed that the suspects are responsible for the kidnap of Hon. Suleiman Dabo, a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly recently and N450,000 has been recovered from one of the suspects which he confessed to be his share of the ransom paid by the victim.
“Efforts are on to apprehend other gang members and recover their operational weapons.
Sabo added that in its resolve to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the state, especially along the major highways, the command has intensified carefully planned and well-coordinated raids on all identified bandits’ camps.
He said: “Combined teams of policemen from the command’s operational units, the IGP’s IRT, Special Forces and some hunters/vigilantes were mobilised for the operation.
“The operation has successfully raided and dislodged bandits from camps located in the following areas; Maigiginya and Gurguzu of Igabi Local Government Area In one of the fierce encounters, the operatives succeeded in neutralising bandits’ ambush, killed about three suspected bandits, recovered two AK47 rifles and three operational motorcycles.
“Efforts are on to dislodge them from all the criminal camps within the command.
“On September 7, 2019, the current operation also raided Barebri and other bandits’ camps within Buruku axis and arrested 18 kidnap suspects who on interrogation revealed that they were responsible for the kidnapping incident of 26th August 2019 along Kaduna-Abuja Road where six persons were kidnapped including the three ABU students, killing of a police inspector and carting away with his AK47 rifle.
“The suspects are currently helping police investigation and will be prosecuted accordingly.
“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, enjoins the good people of Kaduna State to continue to support the police with relevant information that will help the command to overcome the recent security problems.”
Police rescue abducted banker, nab two suspects
P
olice in Abia State have rescued a banker, Ekene Okafor, who was abducted on MCC Road, Aba, on his way back from work.
Police sources told New Telegraph that two suspects, Chimezie Enweremadu and Ikechukwu Andrew, were arrested in connection with the banker’s abduction.
The police, who were alerted to the incident, gave the hoodlums a hot chase and rescued the victim unhurt.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the rescue of the victim as well as the arrest of the suspects.
Ogbonna said the suspects took the policemen to their hideout at Amapu village, Aba, where some other kidnapped victims were released as well.
The PPRO said that items recovered from them included a Pump Action gun, a single-barrelled gun, two live cartridges, two First Bank ATM cards belonging to the victim, and an iPhone 6.
Ogbonna added that the suspects had confessed to the crime while investigation was ongoing to track fleeing members of the gang.
Another UNN student survives suicide attempt
A
200 level Microbiology student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, at the weekend, survived a suicide attempt.
The 24-year-old girl, identified as Chinwendu Odoh, from Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, allegedly drank substance believed to be insecticide, Sniper.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident.
He said it occurred on the morning of Saturday September 7, 2019.
Amaraizu said Chinwendu, on that fateful day, allegedly drank substance believed to be Sniper with a view to taking her life before she was promptly rushed to Royal Cross Hospital, Nsukka, where she was being revived.
He said: “A full-scale investigation is on now by the operatives of the Nsukka Division of the Nigeria Police, Enugu State Command to unravel the mystery surrounding the attempted suicide just as information from some sympathisers is pointing towards depression over an age old unresolved issue(s).”
The PPRO said the victim was responding to treatment.
On June 17, 2019, a final year student of the Department of Religion and Culture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Samuel Elias, 25, took his life by taking Sniper.
The mother of the deceased, Mrs. Kate Elias, an employee of the university, told journalists then that the incident occurred about 5.30p.m. in her house at Justina Eze Street, Nsukka.
About five weeks earlier, Chukwuemeka Akachi, a 400-level student of the Department of English and Literary Studies, UNN, also ended his own life after reportedly taking a bottle of Sniper.
