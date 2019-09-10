Breaking betting rules: FA bans player for 6 weeks

Leeds’ Jordan Stevens has been banned from all football-related activity for six weeks for breaking Football Association betting rules, a punishment his club has called “disproportionate”.

The midfielder, 19, admitted a charge of placing 59 bets last season, five on matches involving the Whites.

Stevens will be suspended until October 10 and has also been fined £1,200.

“We are hugely disappointed in the FA’s choice of sanction,” said Leeds Chief Executive Angus Kinnear.

“To prevent a young footballer from taking part in any football activities at such critical period of his career is a disproportionate punishment following a foolish mistake from a young player.

“We are particularly disappointed that the sanction was determined by two former professional footballers who we hoped would have had a better understanding of the impact of their decision.”

Stevens, who was signed from Forest Green in February 2018, has made one first-team appearance since arriving at Elland Road, reports the BBC.

While an independent commission said the £510.12 total staked was “modest” – with Stevens not playing in any of the Leeds game he bet on – they said he showed a “wilful disregard for the rules” by continuing to bet after an FA education presentation, at which the rules were discussed.

Like this: Like Loading...