Brexit: Johnson calls for snap election after suffering defeat in Parliament
Boris Johnson called for a snap election tonight after he suffered a stinging defeat at the hands of Remainers.
The Prime Minister lost a crunch vote that gives a rebel alliance control of Commons business – with the aim of passing a law to stop No Deal.
The victory for pro-EU MPs – by a big margin of 328 to 301 – came despite Johnson threatening to end the careers of Tories who joined the revolt by deselecting them.
Some 21 Conservatives – including eight former Cabinet ministers – took part in the mutiny.
They face being brutally ejected from the party in what one government source described as a ‘bloodbath’.
Speaking after the result, Johnson said Parliament was ‘on the brink of wrecking’ the Brexit negotiations.
‘The people are going to have to choose,’ he said.
‘I can confirm tonight we are tabling a motion under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.’
A motion to trigger a poll is being this evening, and will be put to another crucial vote Wednesday night.
However, the law dictates that two-thirds of the Commons must agree to hold an early election, meaning he needs Opposition support.
And despite spending years demanding a poll, Jeremy Corbyn said tonight that the No Deal legislation must be passed before a snap poll can happen.
The scale of the Tory rebellion was larger than many had expected at Westminster, with the ‘aggressive’ government tactics failing to whittle down numbers.
The combative attitude of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg during the debate on the business motion seemed to infuriate many who were wavering.
The roll call of rebels included ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond, who has already vowed to fight efforts to deselect him, as well as former ministers Justine Greening and Alistair Burt – who both pre-empted their punishments earlier by announcing they would be standing down at the election, reports The Daily Mail.
Other Cabinet veterans were Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve, Ken Clarke, Greg Clark, Rory Stewart, and Caroline Nokes. Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of Winston Churchill, also rebelled.
A Downing Street spokesman said: ‘The Chief Whip is speaking with those Tory MPs who did not vote with the Government this evening. They will have the whip removed.’
CG: 804 capacity Port Harcourt Prison has 4,387 inmates
The prison facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with an original carrying capacity of 804, now has a total of 4387 inmates.
The Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, who made the disclosure yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja, lamented that thirteen mentally-deranged inmates were being held in Enugu Prison.
The briefing, according to Ahmed, was organised to acquaint officers and the public with highlights of the newly-enacted correctional act.
In the new Act, provision had been made for pregnant women to be kept in separate facilities, as well as young offenders.
Also, inmates who demonstrated good conducts will now be issued certificate of good behaviour that would make their reintegration into the society easier, without the stigma of an ‘ex-convict.’
There was also the non-custodial measure, which the former Prisons Act did not provide for.
“I just raised an issue with the man from Port Harcourt. Port Harcourt has a capacity for 804 inmates, but currently has 4,387 and out of that 3,800 are awaiting trial. I want you to realise that these are the kinds of inmates we don’t need in the prisons.
“We have 13 mentally-deranged inmates in Enugu Prisons that have been dumped there.
“I want you to realise that these are the kind of inmates we don’t need in the prisons. People need not to come as awaiting trial persons and spend years as awaiting trial. There is no need for that,” Ahmed said.
Consequently, he urged the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, to be alive to their responsibilities, with a view to facilitating decongestion in the prison system.
This was as he said where there was congestion and authorities failed to do the needful, the officer in charge of the prison had been empowered by the new Act to reject suspects for custody.
He said: “Those who give judgement should do their work to ensure that they decongest the prisons either by giving judgement or discharging and acquitting them to go back to the society rather than stay for longer years in prison.
“But already, this law has taken us a step forward to say that where a facility is full, the officer in charge should tell the chief judge or the relevant authorities in the state and where they fail and three months has elapsed, we can reject such criminals.”
He, however, assured that in “the next few years, we will find out that congestion will be a thing of the past in the Nigerian correctional services.”
Meanwhile, the CG had declared that the implementation of the Nigeria Correctional Act would commence in a month’s time.
According to him, the service was awaiting ministerial approval, which he assured, would be given as soon as possible.
“I assure you that within the next one month, you will see tremendous changes in the Nigerian Correctional Service in terms of everything. I give you that assurance that you will see the changes and gradually, by the end of the year, we will have taken it up full, because we have had interactions so far with development partners and within the next one or two weeks, we are going to hold a stakeholders’ conference of all stakeholders.
“I want the approval from the minister before I do that and I believe that very soon, he will give us; and we want to send it to him by next week so that the necessary things will be done.
“As I speak with you, I have already identified the person that will change our signage, so that when you are passing to the airport or coming in to this place you will not see anything like Nigerian Prisons, you will see Nigerian Correctional Service,” the CG said.
APC: Kogi’s bad governance precedes Bello
The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stated that bad governance in Kogi State preceded the present governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
The APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who stated this at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, however stated that the incumbent state governor has improved the lots of the people of Kogi State.
According to Oshiomhole, who spoke after a closed door meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) with the APC governorship aspirants of Kogi State, the previous administration of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had owed salaries in Kogi State and paid for abandoned projects.
He explained that the present allegations of bad governance in Kogi State was inherited by Bello.
Assuring the people that the governor has done well and would do better, he said, “Our brothers and sisters from Kogi State who participated in the exercise have shared with us their feelings about the process and the outcome. But the good thing is that I found each one of them recognising the fact that we have to work together to win the next governorship election in Kogi State, so that Governor Yahaya Bello will build on experiences gained, build on where we have done well and improve on where we haven’t so that after eight years, we will be able to look back and point at what has changed between when he came in and when he left.
“The conversation also enabled us to look at the fact that Governor Bello also met huge debt burden, not only in terms of salary arrears which were not paid by his predecessor, but contracts that were allegedly awarded and paid for, but jobs not done.
“It is important that to evaluate the issues going forward, we need to help them to remember the woeful performance of PDP in Kogi State before now. I come from a state that has border with Kogi State and I know that once you cross what you call Murtala bridge, you are likely to see people telling you that armed robbers have blocked the road and you have to wait for them to finish.
So, security has been a big issue in Kogi long before Governor Bello came in.
While we can’t say that everything is perfect now, we can say that the state is safer today than it was under the PDP.”
The APC National Chairman also said that all the aspirants have assured the party and the governorship candidate of their willingness to work for the success of the party.
He said: “Many of them have said that as a mark of respect for the party and not withstanding whatever reservation any of them might have, they would not go to court to prolong issues arising from primary election. To all of them, we are very grateful and we appreciate their sacrifices. We have also assured them that going forward and having taken note of some of the very valuable suggestions they have made, they will all be taken into account so that together, we will work hard to ensure that the people of Kogi State witness better governance.”
FG adopts Sept 16 as National ID Day
The Federal Government has approved the recognition and observance of September 16 of every year as National Identity Day. This came as a practical move to create awareness among the people of the country on the importance of identification as a modern tool for national development and social cohesion.
According to a statement from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the government’s approval in a letter dated August 29, 2019 and addressed to the NIMC Director-General, Engr. Aliyu Aziz.
The letter read in part: “I am to inform you that the SGF has considered and approved that Nigeria should join the Coalition for International Identity Day, which will recognise the role of identity management for proper planning, governance and efficient service delivery.
; that the National Identity Management Commission should proceed with educational and awareness campaigns on the proposed identity day to other public and private sector stakeholders including institutions in the movement.”
Aziz said in the statement that already, NIMC has lined up a number of activities to formally launch Nigeria’s Identity Day on 16th of September, being the debut edition. He said the programme would take place in Abuja, with stakeholders from public and private sectors attending.
The ID-Day campaign was initiated at the 4th Annual Meeting of the ID4Africa Movement on 24 April 2018, in Abuja, Nigeria, as a global coalition calling for the recognition by the United Nations of September 16 – or 16.9 – as International Identity Day (ID Day) as identity plays an increasingly important role worldwide in developed as well as developing economies.
NIMC D-G explained that: “The purpose of International Identity Day is to raise awareness about the important role identity plays in empowering individuals to exercise their rights and responsibilities fairly and equitably in a modern society.”
Emmanuel seeks private sector involvement in education
Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has urged private investors to intervene in the crisis in education as government alone cannot tackle the challenges confronting education, but required the partnership of all stakeholders to succeed.
He made the call yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, during the maiden Akwa Ibom Education Summit/Exhibitions, with the theme: “Human Capacity Development for Sustainable Transformation of Persons and Society,” which was organised by the state Ministry of Education.
The governor, who said private sectors, had critical roles to play in educational advancement of our society, further explained that his administration had never played politics with education as demonstrated through free and compulsory education, and payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees for senior secondary school students in the state, as well as recruitment of primary school teachers and provision of infrastructure in schools, among others.
“We are seriously developing school infrastructure because it is the duty of government to do so. Our free and compulsory education policy is intact,” Emmanuel added, even as he promised to convene education stakeholders’ meeting to fashion out how to implement the recommendations of the summit.
In his remarks, the former Governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah advocated return of schools taken over by government in the state, insisting that such gesture would go a long way in enhancing morality among students and teachers as bedrock of development in the education system.
Meanwhile, the Education Commissioner, Prof. Nse Essien, on his part, told participants that the vision of government was to build excellent infrastructure across the state, provide high quality healthcare service delivery, produce enough food to feed the citizens and to jump start industrial revolution in the state through capacity building.
He said the vision could not be achieved without proper alignment with the education sector, saying: “We cannot wait to design strategic education master plan to address our short, medium and long-term human capital deficit in our dear state. We must without further delay aggressively embark on mass production of first class scientists, top rated engineers, top notched medical personnel, administrators, accountants and professionals in all areas of human endeavours.”
Essien, however, noted that the state’s education curriculum had failed to train students for the labour market, saying that such scenario informed the state government efforts at confronting the rot and reversing the trend of decay in system.
Bayelsa guber: Dickson calls for tolerance, free, fair election
The Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has advocated tolerance and maturity among the political class towards the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state scheduled for November 16.
This was as the governor also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and the relevant agencies to ensure the conduct of free, fair and credible governorship election.
The Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, yesterday in a statement, hinted that the governor made the call during the monthly Praise Night for August, which was held on Wednesday.
The governor, the statement noted, however, advised those with ambition to occupy political offices to start the process with prayers in order to seek the face of God before following up with consultations.
He said that those that desired to serve the people in public offices should cultivate the habit of serving the people and giving the Almighty God His place in praises as a starting point, noting that God is the true source of power.
He said: “You all have seen what has happened, how once again God pushed back the proud waters and the powerful people, who thought that they can get the governorship ticket by force.
“And, I will always remind them that power comes from God. If you want power, you go on your knees to pray, consult and anyone who desires to lead, must first serve and we thank God for what he has done, but this is the first phase,” Dickson said, commending the 21 aspirants who participated in the gubernatorial primaries for their political maturity and sportsmanship.
The governor, however, pointed out that the leadership of the party would make deliberate efforts to contact the other aspirants with a view to bringing them back effectively to the PDP family without delay.
“The reconciliatory moves had already commenced with some of the major aspirants meeting with the governor shortly after the election at the Governors Lodge yesterday,” the statement added.
Aspirants who met the governor are the Deputy Governor, Gboribiogha John Jonah; Keniebi Okoko, and the Chief of Staff, Government House, Talford Ongolo.
Meanwhile, the governor has announced the reappointment of Ongolo, who resigned to contest the governorship primaries, as Chief of Staff, described him as a dependable party man, who believes in the supremacy and interest of the party.
The governor, therefore, recalled that all those who indicated interest to contest the governorship election were allowed to go into the race, carry out their campaigns without victimisation by the government.
The governor described the primaries conducted by the state chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress, which produced Chief David Lyon, an oil surveillance security contractor, as a sham.
A’Ibom to sanction non-performing contractors
Akwa Ibom State Government yesterday expressed dissatisfaction with the poor quality and slow pace of work done on the 15.1Km Odio Road in Eket Local Government Area of the state by VKS Construction Company.
This was even as the state government read a riot act to non-performing contractors handling government projects across the state.
The state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen spoke on behalf of the state government shortly after inspecting the road project, which he described as shoddily done and blamed it on insufficient manpower and inadequate equipment on site.
“This resulted to the shabby and poor work done so far,” the Commissioner said, insisting that the state government would not compromise on standards and specifications of contracts awarded.
While reiterating that Governor Udom Emmanuel is a stickler for quality projects and excellence in pursuing his administration’s development agenda, Inyangeyen issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the construction firm to mobilise more manpower and equipment to site and excavate the poorly done drainage.
A’Ibom bans use of siren by citizens
Owing to reckless usage of siren by public officers and some moneybags in Akwa Ibom State, the state government has banned such practice and threatened to prosecute offenders.
Rising from an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, the government proscribed the use of siren by unauthorised persons in the state and accordingly directed law enforcement agents to apprehend defaulters.
The ban, according to the government, is to bring sanity and forestall wrong usage of sirens by vehicles within the state.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh, who disclosed this while briefing reporters shortly after the meeting, presided over by Governor Udom Emmanuel at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House in Uyo, the state capital, stated that the law had authorised the state governor, deputy governor and speaker of the House of Assembly to use siren.
“Others that are permitted by law to use siren are ambulances and fire fighting trucks on emergencies.”
Xenophobia: APC canvasses strigent measures against SA govt
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has canvassed for strigent measures against the government of South Africa over the killing and destruction of properties of the foreign nationals in her country
The party, which spoke Thursday at its National Headquarters in Abuja over xenophobia and the recent killings, said that they were going to submit a position paper to the President, Muhammadu Buhari on how to deal with the South Africa government and review of Nigeria’s foreign policy.
According to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who briefed, it was high time Nigeria reviewed her foreign policy from Afrocentric to “Nigeria, Nigeria and Nigeria first”.
Oshiomhole accused the SA government of backing xenophobic attacks in their country as they had not been able to prosecute or execute anybody for killing any foreigner.
He condemned the statement accredited to the SA Deputy Minister of Police and the Africa National Congress (ANC) National Youth Leader Julius Malama, stating that they were the oxygen fueling xenophobic in the country.
According to him, instead of Nigerians to embark on destruction and looting of SA business outfits, they should stop using MTN Telephone network for sometime as a mark of protest against the killings of Nigerians in South Africa.
He, however, commended the President for boycotting the World Economic Forum (WEF), calling for more offensive approaches
DSS to intensify fight against economic sabotage
…pledges to protect NNPC’s assets
The Department of State Services (DSS), has vowed to intensify operations against economic sabotage in the country, as part of its internal security mandate.
Specifically, the DSS said critical assets belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), will be given adequate security cover.
The DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, made the pledge on Thursday in Abuja, during a courtesy call by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari.
Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the disclosure in a statement,said Kyari lamented activities of saboteurs, which he noted, had adversely affected the nation’s revenue.
“The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari led his Management Team to pay a courtesy visit on the Director General of the Department of State Services, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to deepen existing interagency relations between the two organisations.
“During the visit, the GMD stated that the Corporation has, in recent times, faced some challenges of National Security significance. He identified these to include the loss of revenue from product stealing, deliberate damage to product pipelines, cross border smuggling of petroleum products and long indebtedness to the Corporation by persons and corporate bodies that have reneged on business agreements relating to product allocation
“Mr Kyari lamented the impact of these on revenue generation of the country. He expressed concern that dwindling revenues affect Government’s ability to realise its objectives,” Afunanya said.
804 capacity P’Harcourt prison has 4387 inmates – CG
…says Enugu facility has 13 ‘lunatics’
The prison facility in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, with an original accommodation capacity of 804, now has a total of 4387 inmates.
The Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, who made the disclosure on Thursday at a press briefing in Abuja, also lamented that 13 “lunatics” were being held in the Enugu prison.
The briefing, according to Ahmed, was organised to acquaint officers and the public with highlights of the newly-enacted Correctional Act.
In the new act, provision has been made for pregnant women to be kept in separate facilities, as well as young offenders
Also, inmates, who demonstrate good conducts, will now be issued certificate of good behaviour, which makes their reintegration into the society easy, without the stigma of being an “ex-convict”.
