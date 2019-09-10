Brexit: MPs, again, reject Boris Johnson’s demand for snap election

MPs have once again rejected Boris Johnson’s demand for a snap general election next month.

In late night proceedings, the House of Commons voted by 293 to 46 in favour of the prime minister’s motion calling for an early election on October 15

However, under law, Johnson required the support of 434 MPs – two-thirds of all 650 – in order to send the country to the polls.

His failure to reach the threshold, due to the united efforts of opposition parties to thwart his request, means there will now be no general election before the UK’s scheduled departure from the EU on October 31.

After the defeat, the sixth he has suffered in the Commons since becoming prime minister, Johnson claimed the House of Commons could not choose on a way forward with Brexit and “will not let anyone else choose”.

“It resolves only to be irresolute, decides only to be undecided, determined to dither, adamant for drift,” he said.

The prime minister added: “While the opposition run from their duty to answer to those who put us here, they cannot hide forever.

“The moment will come when the people will finally get their chance to deliver their verdict on how faithfully this House executed their wishes.

“And I am determined that they will see that it was this government that was on their side.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier told MPs his party are “eager” for an election but “are not prepared to inflict the disaster of a no deal on our communities, our jobs, our services, or indeed our rights”.

Jo Swinson, the Liberal Democrat leader, told MPs her party would campaign to revoke Article 50 – and cancel Brexit – in a general election.

She accused the prime minister treating Brexit like “a game” with his call for an election, adding: “This is not a student debating society, this is about the national interest – about being sure we avoid the risk of avoiding a no-deal Brexit.”

The result, which came in the early hours of Tuesday morning, was always likely to be a formality following an agreement between opposition parties not to back a general election until a no-deal Brexit on October 31 had been avoided reports Sky News.

It capped a miserable day in the Commons for the prime minister, who also saw MPs vote to force the government to release documents related to its Operation Yellowhammer preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The motion, pushed by former Conservative Attorney General Dominic Grieve and backed by a majority of MPs, also sought to compel the release of private messages – including those on WhatsApp and Facebook – between key government aides over the suspension of parliament.

It follows accusations ministers had ordered the prorogation of parliament in order to avoid scrutiny of its Brexit strategy.

The order to publish the documents and messages is not legally-binding, but could lead to the government being found in contempt of parliament if they refuse to comply.



