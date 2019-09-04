Business
BudgIT: Nigeria faces financial crisis over failing revenues
N
igeria might be facing another financial crisis as a result of government failing revenues, BudgIT has warned.
In an analysis of the Federal Government 2018 budget performance, released on Monday, the civic-tech organization pointed out that the government spent a sum of N7.51 trillion based on total revenue of N3.86 trillion, creating a deficit of N3.64 trillion. It also noted that while the FG planned to earn N7.16 trillion in 2018, it was only able to rake in N3.85 trillion, which represents 54 per cent revenue performance.
According to the BudgIT report, government is also spending more on debt servicing even as its debt profile is growing astronomically. Although the government recorded a revenue of N3.86 trillion, it spent N5.86 trillion on recurrent expenditure, meaning that N2 trillion was borrowed to fund recurrent expenses.
“In 2018, FG spent N2.09 trillion on servicing public debts, a figure that grew from N1.63 trillion in 2017. As it is, FG is spending so much on servicing debt while it plans to even borrow more. The government borrowed a total of N1.74 trillion in 2018, yet, the sources for additional deficit (borrowing) of N1.90 trillion was not stated in its report,” BudgIT stated.
It however, noted that oil accounted for 51 per cent of 2018 public revenues, independent revenue from government agencies grew from N295 billion to N395 billion, while CIT also had an impressive 21 per cent growth, reaching N660 billion.
“We have seen the growth in oil revenue (due to higher prices and more stable production) that shot up from N1.12 trillion in 2017 to N1.96 trillion in 2018, FG’s revenue grew from N2.66 trillion in 2017 to N3.86 trillion in 2018. Worthy of note, however, is the fact that the federal government did not record any earned income from recovered assets or sales of oil and gas assets in this year.
“According to the document released by the Federal Government, the revenue breakdown goes thusly: Oil Revenue: N1.96 trillion; Non-Oil Revenue: N1.12 trillion; FG Independent Revenues: N395 billion; Other Financing Sources: N385 billion; Special Accounts: N306 billion; and Exchange Rate Differential: N79 billion,” the organisation stated.
Other highlights of the BudgIT report include that the government’s total recurrent expenditure shot up to N5.39 trillion in 2018, a N800 billion growth in one year without new minimum wage implementation; the government spent N5.86 trillion on recurrent expenditure and statutory transfers (78% of the total expenditure), while 22 per cent of total expenditure was spent on capital expenditure.
Furthermore, the analysis shows that “FG’s personnel costs rose from N1.8 trillion in 2017 to N2.1 trillion in 2018, without the full implementation of the new minimum wage plan.”
Commenting on the report, BudgIT Principal Lead, Gabriel Okeowo, said that the organisation would ask for details of these expenditures for proper verification and public accountability.
“While we wonder why other financing sources are not explained by the government, it is clear that Nigeria has a huge revenue problem and the current pace of recurrent expenditure growth (mainly salaries and debt servicing) is not sustainable,” Okeowo said.
Business
CBN cautions DFIs on subsidiaries, SPVs
Warning
DFIs must provide comprehensive disclosures on all subsidiaries, SPV operations
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cautioned development finance institutions on their requests for special regulatory approvals to establish and operate special purpose vehicles.
In a letter signed by the Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department, Mrs. Tokunbo Martins to DFIs, and posted on its website yesterday, CBN said in order to ensure that DFIs are “transparent in their financial reporting and remain focused on their core objectives, they must henceforth provide comprehensive disclosures on all subsidiaries and SPV operations.”
The apex bank also emphasised that “the same regulatory standards that apply to the parent DFI will apply to the subsidiaries and/or SPV.”
Specifically, the CBN directed that henceforth, DFls are required to “submit returns on all SPVs including details of ownership, corporate governance structure, statements of assets and liabilities, income and expenditures, project{s) status, possible risk exposure and mitingants, along with own regulatory returns.
“Report on the financial soundness indicatorsIprudential ratios of the DFI calculated on a solo andconsolidated basis.
“Present for approval, its Audited accounts along with that of the SPVs ,on a consolidated basis” and “Meet a consolidated leverage ratio of at least 10 per cent [Common Equity: Total Assets {On and Off-BalanceSheet inclusive) at all times.”
In addition, the CBN informed DFIs that "approval of new SPVs shall depend on the successfulperformance of earlier approved ones and the meeting of the consolidated prudential ratios, leverageratio and business objectives at all times.”
Announcing that "a consolidated risk-based examination of all subsidiaries and/or SPVs will be conducted on a periodic basis,” the CBN warned that any DFI that fails to comply with the new directives would be appropriately sanctioned.
Business
BVN: Slow enrolment sparks concern over 2020 target
SLUGGISH
SANEF initiative set 70 million BVN enrolment target by December next year
I
f latest data from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) is anything to go by, the chances of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), deposit money banks and other operators in the financial system achieving their target of 70 million Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrolments by 2020 look increasingly remote, findings by New Telegraph show.
Top industry officials had, at a press conference in August last year, announced that in line with plans for the implementation of the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) initiative, CBN, DMBs and their partners planned to increase total BVN enrolment from about 33 million, at the time, to 70 million by 2020.
The SANEF initiative, which is primarily aimed at accelerating financial inclusion in the country, was launched in late March 2018 by CBN in collaboration with DMBs, NIBSS, licensed Mobile Money Operators (MMOs) and shared agents.
Speaking at the briefing, a member of the technical committee set up by CBN to deepen financial inclusion, Guaranty Trust Bank’s Mr. Bolaji Lawal, said that the plan to almost double the number of Nigerians with BVN within two years was critical to boosting the country’s financial inclusion rate as well as ensuring financial stability.
He specifically stated that operators were committed to enrolling “40 million new unique BVNs between now and year 2020; 10 million in 2018, 15 million in 2019 and 15 million in 2020.”
He disclosed that as part of plans to ensure that the 70 million enrolment target by 2020 was met, 10,000 remote BVN devices were ordered by NIBSS and were being deployed by DMBs, MMOs and super agents.
He also disclosed that under the initiative, CBN had set aside N20 billion, which would be accessed by operators at a reduced interest rate, to enable them create 500,000 shared agent network points (access points) across the country by 2020.
According to him, 70,000 access points had already been created and nine operators, comprising three mobile money operators and six super agents, which are part of the scheme, had accessed N4.5 billion of the N20 billion.
However, it’s been slightly over a year since that press conference was held and latest BVN data released by NIBSS shows that as at August 25, total BVN enrolment in the country stood at 38.9 million. This means that between August 2018 and August this year, only about six million people were enrolled on the BVN platform by operators.
Thus, analysts point out that with less than 16 months to go, it’s highly unlikely that the 70 million BVN enrolment target will be achieved.
Indeed, it means that for the target to be met, operators have to enrol about 31.9 million people on the BVN platform by the end of next year.
New Telegraph’s investigations, in fact, indicate that there has been a significant slowdown in BVN enrolment in recent times compared with the situ ation three years ago.
For instance, an analysis of NIBSS’ BVN figures at the end of June this year, as well as the organisation’s Electronic Payments Fact sheet for January-March 2019, show that total BVN enrolments increased from 36.4 million at the end of December 2018 to 38.2 million at the end of June this year. This means that total BVN enrolment rose by about 1.9 million in the six-month period.
NIBSS’ Electronic Payments Fact sheet for the first quarter of this year also indicates that BVN enrolment stood at 37.4 million while total active BVNs across all banks stood at 29.4 million.
Compared with total BVN enrolment at the end of last year, which stood at 36.4 million, this means that one million customers enrolled for the BVN initiative in the first three months of this year.
Further review of BVN enrolment data since the initiative was launched on February 14, 2014, confirms that the pace of enrolment by bank customers has declined in the past one year.
For instance, on the eve of the October 31, 2015 deadline that CBN set for bank customers to register for BVN, data released by the apex bank, as well as NIBSS, showed that 20.8 million bank customers had enrolled over 40 million accounts in various banks in the country.
By December 2016, according to NIBSS data, the number of bank customers that had registered for BVN had increased to 27.7million. It climbed to 30.7 million by October 29, 2017, indicating that about 10 million bank customers were enrolled on the BVN platform between October 2015 and October 2017- a two-year period.
Contrastingly, going by NIBSS data of 38.9million total BVN enrolment as at August 25 this year, it means that between October 2017 and today, about 8.2million bank customers have been registered for the BVN project.
Industry watchers told this newspaper that the slowdown in BVN enrolment was a cause for concern, as it could defeat the purpose for launching the initiative.
Launched on February 14, 2014, by CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, NIBSS and the German firm, Dermalog, the $50 million BVN project, which involved capturing biometrics of every bank customer and giving them a unique identity that can be verified across the Nigerian banking industry, was aimed at significantly reducing incidents of fraud and money laundering in the banking industry as well as enhancing financial inclusion by opening up opportunities for credit to millions of Nigerians without a standard means of identification.
Financial experts argue that by giving each bank customer a unique identification number that can be verified across the country’s industry, the BVN project has reduced the chances of criminals trying to impersonate people to attack their bank accounts.
Business
Banks intensify clampdown on bad debtors
In their quest to boost consumer lending, deposit money banks (DMBs) in Nigeria have announced fresh drastic measures aimed at curbing activities of dishonest customers who borrow from lenders and deliberately refuse to pay back. Tony Chukwunyem reports
G
enerally, the Bankers’ Committee does not hold its meetings on Mondays. So when Lagos-based financial journalists received invitations that the committee would be holding its meeting in Lagos last Monday, there was speculation that some important developments were afoot in the banking industry.
In fact, the presence of the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, among the bank chief executive officers and other senior CBN officials, who, at the end of the meeting, usually stay back to brief the media, further convinced journalists that an important announcement was about to be made.
They were not wrong, as the CBN Deputy Governor, revealed at the briefing, she had been mandated by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to specially address journalists on the outcome of the meeting.
Smoking out bad debtors
Briefing the media along with the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the Chief Executive Officers of Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and Unity Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Mr. Herbert Wigwe and Mrs. Tomi Somefun, respectively, Mrs. Ahmad announced that the Bankers’ Committee had resolved that, henceforth, DMBs would be allowed to seize the deposits of debtors within the banking system if such debtors default on their loans.
She said the decision was taken to encourage banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy, adding that the move was also meant to show that there would be no hiding place for loan defaulters as such customers would lose their assets in the banking system.
According to her, henceforth the offer letter given by DMBs to customers intending to borrow from the lenders would have a credit protection clause containing the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) details of such customers and would require them to sign that if the loan defaults, the customers’ deposits in other banks can be seized by the creditor bank to settle the indebtedness.
She explained that the decision was also to support CBN’s recent directive that DMBs should maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent with effect from September 30, 2019.
The deputy governor also stated that the credit protection clause, in addition to the recent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent directive, is expected to spur lending by adding additional N1 trillion to the credit balance sheet of the banks.
Ahmad said: “In taking loans, you agree to repay the loan, should you default, the total amount of deposit you have across the industry will be applied towards repaying the loans.”
This, she said, will enable banks to lend with more confidence.
“We came up with this because we do not want LDR directive to raise Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the industry,” she added.
The CBN deputy governor pointed out that one of the reasons why credit to the private sector has not been growing in the industry was that some customers deliberately refuse to pay their loans.
She said: “We are not unaware of the challenges/reasons why credit has not been growing. Part of that was the appetite of banks to lend especially when you have customers that willingly refuse to pay their loans.”
She noted that while the credit protection clause was not entirely new as banks already had something similar to it in their offer letters to intending borrowers, the new directive meant that the clause now applies to all loan defaulters’ assets in the banking system.
According to her, “this is not uncommon because banks already have rights of set-off within a bank. Which means, that when you take money from a bank, the bank usually has a clause in the letter that allows it to repay your loan from the assets you have with it. This is just extending it across the industry.”
She further announced that in its bid to increase lending to the economy, CBN had decided to establish a Mortgage Guarantee Company to reduce credit risk in the mortgage finance sector and increase access to mortgage loans.
Also briefing journalists at the event, the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi, explained that the new directive only applief to fresh loan offers.
He further noted that the development would boost the fortunes of credit bureaus in the country as it would encourage bank customers to have good credit scores that would make them eligible to access loans.
Further shedding light on the need for the new directive, Guaranty Trust Bank boss, Agbaje told journalists that banks had discovered that some debtors, who refuse to pay their debts, deliberately stopped funding their bank accounts and move their funds to other banks.
According to him, the new directive is mainly targeted at such dishonest customers.
The GTB CEO said that apart from encouraging retail lending, the new measure would significantly help DMBs’ quest to boost consumer credit in the economy.
Responding to questions on whether the new measure will affect credit bureaus, Agbaje said it actually complements the role credit agencies are currently playing in the financial system.
“In other parts of the world, your credit management system and history are in check considering that once your credit is destroyed, you cannot access credit. Unfortunately, it has taken us several years to build this credit history in Nigeria, so we still have the situation where an individual can owe one bank and borrow from another bank.
“While you are building that credit history and having a proper way of doing credit check, this is a very novel way of getting around it. Essentially this means you cannot borrow in one bank, abandon the loan and do business in another, and I think that clause would help you,” he explained.
Name and shame
Industry watchers point out that the new directive is the latest effort by the CBN and DMBs to try to curb the activities of fraudulent borrowers which over the years have always significantly contributed to plunging the banking industry into the several crises it has suffered since the 1990s.
For instance, in the wake of the 2009 banking crisis, CBN, in a bid to recover almost $5 billion of bad debt, published a list of over 200 firms, individuals and MDAs which it said were defaulting debtors.
Although the move did not seem to have achieved much as many of the companies and their directors denied liability and sought legal redress, CBN directed DMBs to regularly publish the list of their bad debtors.
Only last month, Tier 1 lender, Access Bank, published the names of 60 companies and individuals, the lender claimed owe it a total of N24.43 billion.
In a statement on May 23, the lender had said it was acting in line with a directive from the CBN.
“All Access Bank Plc (including former Diamond Bank Plc) debtors are directed to pay up their past due obligations in order to avoid punitive actions being taken against them.
“Please note that we shall publish our debtors’ names in newspapers in two weeks.
“Similarly, in the event that these obligations are not fulfilled, we shall take such further actions against such delinquent individuals and companies as we may consider necessary and shall relentlessly pursue full recovery of all our debts,” the bank said.
In addition, the bank announced that it would collaborate with other lenders to ensure that habitual debtors are excluded from the banking system.
It stated: “Furthermore, all debtors will be sanctioned by the CBN and banned from participating in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange and Securities Exchange Markets and registered on the Credit Risk Management Systems (CRMS) Bureau as bad debtors making them, their directors and related entities illegible for any credit in the Nigerian financial markets.”
Slow judicial process
However, as analysts point out, the strategy of “naming and shaming” debtors has clearly not been as effective as DMBs would like as some of the big debtors usually seek legal redress and due to the country’s slow judicial process, the cases could be in court forever.
Interestingly, while the move to seize bad debtors’ deposits in the banking system has been widely commended by stakeholders, there are concerns in some quarters that some dishonest customers could also try to use the judicial process to prevent their deposits in other banks from being used to settle their indebtedness to a particular lender.
For instance, in chat with New Telegraph, a retired banker, Mr. Okey Agwu, said that apart from leading to litigations between customers and banks, the new measure could discourage a lot of people from depositing their money in the banks.
He said: “It is easy to argue that the directive would succeed because customers would be made to sign the agreement. But you know that people can still decide to go to court and claim that they were deceived into signing a contract that they willingly consented to.”
The retired banker also warned that the CBN should take steps to ensure that some DMBs do not take advantage of gullible or ignorant customers who might not realise what they are getting into when they sign the agreement.
Last line
However, as a bank official, who did not want to be named, argued at the weekend: “Even if there are still debtors who would go to court to try to stop their deposits from being seized, the new measure is long over-due.
“The issue of bad debts is a big problem as many Nigerians tend to regard bank loans as their own share of the national cake and they are right not to pay off the debt.”
Business
SEC urges Afribank shareholders to claim dividends
T
he Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked shareholders of defunct Afribank Plc to claim their dividends.
SEC said this was part of its investor protection programme and as well as to ensure shareholders get the benefits of investing in the capital market.
According to the Acting DG, SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, gradually, the commission is making concrete efforts to ensure that investors get their dividends as this would reduce the high profile of unclaimed dividends in the market.
She said: “We have informed shareholders of the defunct Afribank Plc that unclaimed dividends declared by the bank are being held in trust on their behalf.
“This will further help reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends in the market and boost investor confidence.
“Investors that have unclaimed dividends are, therefore, advised to contact Carnation Registrars to process their dividend payments.”
Uduk said the commission had also directed Carnation Registrars and Meristem Trustees to ensure that all genuine claims of beneficiary shareholders be addressed forthwith.
“Since the company is no longer in operation, these unclaimed dividends have to be made available to the rightful owners that are the shareholders. That will go a long way in boosting investor confidence in the market. That is why we are calling on them to take advantage of this opportunity and claim their dividends,” Uduk said.
It would be recalled that the SEC recently directed investors in the defunct Skye Bank Plc to claim all outstanding dividends declared by the bank, which were being held in trust on their behalf.
SEC also went further to direct Cardinalstone Registrars and STL Trustees to ensure that all genuine claims of beneficiary shareholders of Skye Bank were addressed forthwith.
These were part of its investor protection programme to ensure that shareholders got the benefits of investing in the capital market.
Business
NSE advances on blue chip firms
POSTIVE
Premium sub-sector was the most active with 95.8 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,210 deals
T
he bulls maintained its grip on market activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as stocks sustained rally for the third trading session following gains recorded mainly by blue chip stocks.
The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.8 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.
Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 21.7 basis points or 0.8 per cent to close at 27,586.79 as against 27,565.09 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N10 billion or 0.8 per cent to close at N13.420 trillion from N13.410 trillion as market sentiments remained on the green zone.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 294.4 million shares exchanged in 3,337 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 95.8 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,210 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Plc. and Access Bank Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Wema Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 62.9 million shares in 511 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 13 while decliners closed at 18.
International Breweries Plc led the gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N11.00 per share while Cornerstone Insurance Plc followed with a gain of 8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share. Continental Reinsurance Plc added 8.67 per cent to close at N1.63 per share.
On the other hand, Tripple G Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.52 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share.
Sterling Bank Plc followed with eight per cent to close at N2.30 per share while UAC Property Plc trailed with a loss of 6.82 per cent to close at 82 kobo per share.
Business
Bank stocks: Shareholders lose N93bn in August
PARADOX
Impressive earnings results and dividends being released by most lenders in the sector fail to impact positively on shares
I
nvestors of banks quoted on the main board and premium board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N93 billion during the month of August 2019 following sustained sell off.
The stocks recorded the loss despite impressive earnings and dividends being released by most lenders in the sector.
Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a loss of N93 billion or 3.93 per cent to close at N2.273 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of August 30, as against opening figure of N2.366 trillion at the beginning of trading on August 1.
Market analysts believe bargain hunters especially foreign portfolio investors, who dominate the equity market, have continued to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, as selloffs persist, amidst growing political and security tension that arose from the delay in constitution of new cabinet by the Federal Government.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment.
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, while responding to questions from journalists recently, said the outflow had led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices.
This, she said, was one of the reasons the Commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also said that there are currently about three million retail investors in the Nigerian capital market, representing only three per cent of the total adult populace in the country.
The Divisional Head, Trading Business, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, disclosed this recently at the maiden edition of Retail Investor Workshop tagged ‘Investment Masterclass; Making your money work’ organised by the NSE.
According to Chiemeka, “Nigeria has a population of over 190 million people and is the second largest economy in Africa.
“However, the current Financial Inclusion indices of 48 per cent leave much to be desired. Financial Inclusion is a priority of stakeholders in the capital market, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange makes it a primary concern to contribute towards the achievement of Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy of reducing the proportion of adult Nigerians that are financially excluded to 20 per cent in the year 2020.”
Chiemeka noted that the exchange recognised the need to improve investor participation, and is leveraging recent initiatives such as the Tiered KYC requirements for capital market investments, as well as promoting the introduction of globally competitive investment products with low entry thresholds, to achieve financial inclusion goals.
“These initiatives have begun to yield positive results as the market had in recent times witnessed an upturn in retail investor participation.
Market data from 2019 shows that retail investors outperformed institutional investors by eight per cent in January, and again by two per cent in March 2019.
“The Retail Coverage Department of NSE will be rolling out measures directed at encouraging retail investor involvement in the capital markets.
“Over the next few years, various investment workshops will be held across the country, starting with this one here in Lagos. Investors can look forward to regular engagements targeted at promoting financial literacy, building investor confidence, as well as the introduction of innovative and technology driven solutions to stimulate investor participation,” he said.
Business
N127.4bn liquefied gas shipped from Onne Port
INCREASE
Global liquefied natural gas demand has risen by 35 million tonnes
No fewer than 398,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) valued at N127.4 billion ($349.04 million) have been ferried out of Onne Port to various destinations.
The gas was lifted from the LNG’s Bonny Island liquefaction plants, Rivers State, in August 2019.
The country’s major buyers are Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Mexico and the United States.
Since January this year, gas export from Nigeria to Europe and Asia has been on the increase.
The latest shipment is 42.03 per cent of gas exported from the port between June and July.
In the last eight months, the price of LNG in Asia has reached $877 per metric tonne following stiff competition among gas producers.
Global liquefied natural gas demand has risen by 35 million tonnes as Nigeria accounts for over 50 per cent of the current LNG production capacity in Africa, following the $12 billion expansion of the country’s liquefaction plant at Bonny Island in Rivers State.
Statistics by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position revealed that LNG Abuja II led the August shipment of the product with 77,000 tonnes.
Other vessels are LNG Cabtillo De with 70,000 tonnes; LNG Oyo, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas Chios, 70,000 tonnes; LNG Hoech Gannet, 70,000 tonnes; LPG Continental, 30,000 tonnes and LPG Navigator, 13,000 tonnes.
Record of the shipment indicates that a total of 1.35 million tonnes of the gas were exported between June and August 2019.
Findings revealed that between June and July, 2019, 14 vessels left the port with 947,000 metric tonnes of the product.
It was learnt that the surge in export of the product was as a result of high demand driven by rising Chinese imports.
China’s imports of liquefied natural gas increased in March, 2019, as demand remained robust, according to data released by China General Administration of Customs.
Between January and July, 2019, the country exported some 2.85 million tonnes of the natural gas to various countries.
The NPA data indicated that nine vessels left the port in July with 585,000 tonnes of the gas.
The figure was 38.12 per cent higher than the June export.
Of the 585,000 tonnes, LNG Lagos II lifted 77,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Lokoja, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 68,000 tonnes; LNG Maran Gas, 70,000 tonnes; LPG Navigator, 13,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 65,000 tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 65,000 tonnes and LNG Abalamabie, 77,000 tonnes.
Also in June, five vessels left the country with 362,000 tonnes.
Within the period, LNG Mag Dala ferried out 70,000 tonnes; LNG Finima II also lifted 77,000 tonnes; LNG Abuja II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Borno, 68,000 tonnes and LNG Sevilla, 70,000 tonnes.
Business
Q2 GDP data puts pressure on FG to fight poverty
L
atest gross domestic product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that Nigeria’s economic growth slowed for the third consecutive quarter, and further pressure on the Federal Government to fight rising poverty, according to Bloomberg.
Citing United Nations’ estimates that Nigeria’s population will double to 410 million by 2050 at the current pace of growth, the news agency pointed out that the main cause of Nigeria’s rising poverty is that the country was recording sluggish growth even as its population continues to surge.
It noted that President Muhammadu Buhari, who was re-elected in February, had promised to lift 100 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years.
It further pointed out that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped in to support expansion, first with an interest-rate cut in March and, thereafter, by compelling deposit money banks through regulations and penalties to extend more credit, especially to small- and medium-sized businesses and households.
The report, however, pointed out that after a few years of massive spending to boost the economy, following a recession in 2016, the Senate approved a reduced budget for 2019 as the government struggles to meet revenue targets.
It quoted Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan, as saying that “firmer GDP recovery will require stronger, largely fiscal and reform stimulus. Monetary easing alone is unlikely to be sufficient.”
The Standard Chartered official noted that although the latest GDP data showed that the oil sector expanded by 5.15per cent, the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2018, softening oil prices may make this pace of growth unsustainable.
She said: “The recovery in oil GDP looks promising. However, given softer oil prices in subsequent quarters, this pace of growth may not be sustained.”
Business
Agriculture Summit Africa starts tomorrow
O
ver 2000 participants drawn from across Africa will attend Agriculture Summit Africa powered by Sterling Bank in Abuja this week.
The top-level summit, which brings together agriculture value chains players, policy makers, investors, development agencies, international finance institutions to unlock Africa’s huge agriculture potential holds from September 5th – 6th.
With 25 confirmed speakers and 200 decision makers on the line up, the summit themed ““Agriculture – Your Piece of The Trillion-Dollar Economy”, is the largest gathering of leading minds in agriculture, policy and regulation, international trade, finance and infrastructure development on the continent.
Addressing the media on the Summit, Yemi Odubiyi, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, said it will address the issues preventing the very important sector from attaining its potential because food security on the continent has become a critical issue.
Odubiyi disclosed agrarian land are becoming increasingly desolate in the face of climate change and rapid population growth making food security a big challenge. Referencing Nigeria’s population estimated at 200 million and growing at an annual rate of 3 percent, the bank chief stated that ensuring food security will be a challenge with annual economic growth rate at less than 3 percent.
According to Odubiyi, the adoption of technology, quality seedlings, and improved soil fertility will lead to agricultural productivity and Nigerians can export farm produce to other African countries, not just Europe; which is what getting a piece of Africa’s $1 trillion agribusiness economy is all about.
“Working with all other stakeholders, Sterling Bank can help build farming businesses from small land holders to very large, sophisticated operations that help enhance food security in Nigeria and on the continent,” he remarked.
Following a hugely successful agriculture summit last year, the bank decided to raise the bar this year by making this year’s summit a continental affair. The 2018 edition brought together smallholder farmers, input suppliers, agro-processing entrepreneurs, development finance agencies, policy makers and captains of industry in Abuja. It focused on co-creating a sustainable Nigerian economy through rural agricultural enterprise.
Sterling Bank has played a significant role in developing the country’s agriculture value chain. It is a thought leader and the lender of choice for smallholder farmers, agribusinesses, input suppliers and other players in the value chain in Nigeria.
Business
Nigeria seeks domestication of maritime conventions in W’ Africa
T
he Federal Government has urged governments of West and Central African countries to domesticate Convention on the Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL Convention) in order to address corruption and delays in the ports.
It noted that the implementation of international treaties and conventions would facilitate trade in the region.
According to Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the main objectives of the FAL convention are to prevent unnecessary delays in maritime traffic in the region.
Its Executive Secretary of the council, Barr.Hassan Bello, said in Abuja at a forum organised by the council that the FAL convention would ensure the highest practicable degree of uniformity in formalities and other procedures in the region.
In addition, he added that it would reduce the number of declarations, which could be required by different agencies at the ports.
The executive secretary said that the sub-region should pay attention to measures that will make the ports in the region to be more user friendly and attractive to international trade.
Bello added that for the FAL Convention to be effectively implemented, it was imperative to domesticate legislation to give effect to the convention.
In his presentation titled; “Overview of the Convention on the Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic (FAL Convention),” the Director of Trade Facilitation and Transport Observatory, Cameroon National Shippers Council, Mr Nkondje Ekenglo Alex, said that the ratification of the FAL convention by member states would promote trade in the region.
Identifying corruption and delays in documentation in the system in his country, which is also applicable to other countries as testified by participants, Ekenglo called for the establishment of a FAL National Committee with the aim to simplify procedures and ruling on certain issues related to the implementation of the convention.
The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr B. Ruwase, also explained that it was essential for member countries to brace up on the FAL convention to be able to have an efficient system.
He noted that without efficiency, so much money would be lost to corrupt practices.
