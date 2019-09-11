Buhari: Absence of accountability, impunity breeds corruption

P

resident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the absence of accountability and impunity breed corruption in the system, adding that his administration is doing everything to address it.

Speaking in Abuja when he flagged off the 49th annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Buhari said the damage of corruption to the economy was huge.

The ICAN annual conference had as its theme; “Building Nigeria for sustainable growth.” Represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, President Buhari said corruption and impunity became widespread when accountability was disregarded.

He also said that disrespect for accountability often strive when people get away with all manners of questionable things and accountants were unable to check them.

He said the current administration’s fight against corruption was a struggle for nation building and the future generation.

“Corruption and impunity becomes widespread when accountability is disregarded. Disrespect for accountability also strives when people get away with all manners of questionable things and accountants are unable to check them. I urge you now to always see corruption in its true colour as a gross violation of human rights. For the majority of our people, the millions that are in hardship, the sick, the helpless, corruption is the major reason why they cannot go to school, why we have few equipment and doctors in our hospital.

“Corruption diverts public resources, thereby causes much suffering, deprivation and unnecessary death in the country. Viewed this way, we can begin to appreciate the gravity of the destructive nature of corruption. This should provoke us to fight it with the same zeal and doggedness we deeply deploy in the difference of fundamental human rights. If we do not slay corruption with the passion it deserves, we will not get the result that we need.” he added.

“Continuing, he said: “On our part, we will continue to provide the desired leadership and I am certain and optimistic that the glorious day we all long for will not be long in coming.

“Corruption, our greatest enemy, will certainly fight back, but we must continue to fight to effect a change to our value system.”

He said the government was determined to find a lasting solution to the developmental challenges facing the nation.

Buhari described the ICAN accountability index as a great initiative to supporting the government to rid the country of corruption.

He expressed confidence that the initiative of ICAN would greatly assist government at all levels to be more transparent and accountable to the people.

Speaking, Acting Chairman, Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, called on ICAN to introduce courses that would prepare accountants for the fight against corruption.

He said as managers of the treasury, the role of accountants and auditors in the fight against corruption were very vital.

Responding to a question from one of the participants that the EFCC usually sweeps corruption cases involving members of the ruling party under the carpet, he said this was not true.

Magu said the biggest conviction, which the anti-graft agency had secured under his leadership, were those involving two former governors.

“We are created to fight corruption. The biggest conviction we have is on two governors that have been convicted. You know their political affiliation and we don’t stop cases. In fact, in EFCC, its better not to start because once we start, we must get concluded. It’s not true (blocking of cases of ruling party members). We don’t block cases.”

He called on ICAN to continue to support the fight against corruption, adding that this would help stimulate economic development.

A former Director, Kenyan Anti-Corruption Agency, Prof. Patrick Lumumba, said the reason why corruption still thrives in the country was because the people were not yet tired of the practice.

He said in a society such as Nigeria, where people still celebrate those that fraudulently enrich themselves, corruption will continue to thrive.

