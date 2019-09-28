News
Buhari congratulates Orelope- Adefulire, Segun Awolowo
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, on the occasion of her 60th birthday. Similarly, the President also felicitated with Segun Awolowo, Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), on the occasion of his 56th birthday.
The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, congratulated her for many years of laudable achievements, especially in public service. President Buhari joined family, friends and political associates of Orelope-Adefulire, who is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, commending her for bringing her wealth of experience working at the grassroots to her position.
He said: “As the former Deputy Governor turns 60, the President affirms that the recent renewal of her appointment comes with lots of expectations as the country repositions to cut down level of poverty and strengthen the economy for sustainable growth, urging her to stay focused on the goals.” Meanwhile, Buhari while congratulating Awolowo, said: “As Mr Awolowo turns 56, the President urges more commitment and dedication to public service, assuring him that posterity will remember his sacrifices and loyalty to the nation.
Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.
Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.
The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.
About 9.6 million of Afghanistan’s 34 million people are registered to vote for one of 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from U.S. forces.
More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more in schools, mosques and district centers will be closed because of security concerns.
The voting process is another source of concern. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.
Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices, reports Reuters.
The chief contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom came to power in 2014 after a bitterly contested election marred by fraud.
Nigeria’ll set aside $9.6bn judgement debt –Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed optimism that the entire arbitration decisions and judgement debt of N9.6 billion against Nigeria by a United Kingdom court over a botched gas contract would be set aside. The minister stated this in London while reacting to Thursday’s ruling by a UK commercial court staying execution of the $9.6 billion judgment debt and granting leave for Nigeria to appeal the decision in the UK appellate court.
It would be recalled that the UK court had on August 16 authorised an Irish engineering and project development company, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), to seize the $9.6 billion, about N3.5 trillion in Nigerian assets, over a failed contract. The court ruling was a fallout of the botched 20-year Gas and Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) and the subsequent award made in July 2015 in favour of P&ID by an arbitration panel sitting in London. The GSPA was purportedly entered into in 2010 between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and P&ID.
In the failed contract, P&ID was to build a gas processing facility to refine associated natural gas into non-associated gas to power the national electric grid. On its part, the ministry was to build pipeline to supply gas to P&ID facility to be located in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.
The agreement went sour because the company which did not build any facility at the agreed site blamed the ministry for not constructing the pipeline for gas supply, alleging that it had committed 40 million dollars into the contract. However, the minister’s reaction, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja by his media aide, noted that with the reprieve granted by the court, Nigeria has the opportunity to take appropriate steps to set aside the entire judgement debt in favour of (P&ID). He said: “We now have a fresh opportunity of arguing our case and even filing separate suit to argue that the entire judgement be set aside.
“As we have been saying everywhere we go, we have been compiling arguments that will make our case and position to set aside the judgment debt, an easy thing.” The minister noted that besides the victory in the court, the Federal Government delegation to the UK, had succeeded in changing the narratives of the case in favour of Nigeria, in the international community. The government delegation included the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Speaking further, he added: “We came here with the sole purpose of not just winning in court but also winning in the minds of the international community.
“We started by visiting key media outlets, key business and financial groups such as Bloomberg, Financial Times, the Economists and others. I must say that over 24 major publications that published our stories are from our own viewpoints. “What we are saying is that, until now, only the voice of P&ID was heard, only their own side of the story was heard but in the last four days our efforts in visiting the key media outfits and think tanks have paid off in changing the narrative.” Mohammed said the meeting with investors and other stakeholders had also helped to change the negative narrative that the case might hamper foreign investments into the country.
36 dead cows: Leave Yorubaland now, Gani Adams tells herders
…or there’ll be more trouble
- Urges monarchs to fulfill traditional obligations
“They should move out of the South-West immediately because they don’t have anywhere to stay in the zone. The South-West will not be convenient for them”. Those were the words of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, while speaking on the recent tragedy, in which 36 cows were killed in Ijare community, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.
He added: “We thank God that the Inspector General of Police and the federal government have taken the security of south west more seriously because they understand the economic and political implication of it. So, I think from the IGP response they are not living any stone untouched so the collaboration will start practically maybe next week or in two weeks.
“I spoke with the CP and they said they would not leave any stone untouched because they are more serious about the matter.
They have bought vehicles and machine to start their own arrangement too, so by the time we harmonize the two, definitely the criminals will not have a place to live, and we are serving them notice to leave south west even Nigeria because I know that what we are doing in South West will be a good example for other regions to follow.”
Warning that the sad oc- currence is just a tip of the iceberg and a caution to herdsmen and other livestock shepherds, who are in the habit of straying into farmlands in the South West, the generalissimo of the Yoruba nation said there are bound to be more of such consequences if ‘foreigners’ do not desist from desecrating sacred land. Explaining that the mysterious death of the cows shows that the deities in Yorubaland are still alive to their responsibilities, Iba Adams said it is quite unfortunate that many people had forgotten their tradition.
“Because we have abandoned out traditions, that is one of the reasons we are having the problems we are facing in Yorubaland. During the Oyo Empire, we normally use our deities to conquer wars but it is quite unfortunate that our people did not know the difference between tradition, culture and religion”, he said. Insisting that the recent calamity that befell a cattlerearing group in the agrarian community was as a result of the desecration of a sacred place, Aare Adams argued that thunder and lightning are part of the secret powers of the Yoruba race, and that their efficacies are still very potent.
He also warned communities that refuse to practice their traditional faith and fail to worship their deities that they may not have the same instant reaction as that of Ijare because the divinities in such areas may be slow in reacting to desecrations, owing to their neglect by the people. However, he agreed that such powers are not limited to the Yoruba race, noting that there are many of such places, with such mysterious powers all over the world, giving examples of Brazil, Mexico, and countries in the Caribbean, Africa and elsewhere.
“What happen there was as a result of the sacred place, which must not be touched, unless by the kings of that community and some members of spiritual groups in the community. When the cows passed, the thunder struck and killed the cows.
So, it is part of the secret powers in Yorubaland. “But for communities that do not grease its own, they may not react at the right time. We have many sacred places in Yorubaland that our community leaders and the rulers have abandoned.
In the whole world, God give every human being and each community, the power to react at the right time. “It is not peculiar to Yoruba race only and you have seen different things that happened all over the world. Even the hurricane, they investigated it and said that some were caused spiritually by human beings. A lot has happened in Yorubaland, when you want to write what has happened, Yoruba is enriched and it has been in existence for the past 8500 years.
He further advised Yoruba monarchs and the masses to pursue their tradition beliefs irrespective of the religion they practice so as to forestall problems in the near future, even as he noted that tradition could be used in fighting crime and reduce ills of the society.
“I will just advise our royal fathers and the people that no matter how we practice Christianity and Islam, we should not overlook our tradition. What binds Yorubas together is our tradition; the only respected sector of the Yoruba now is the tradition. If Yoruba stop our tradition, definitely there would be problem. “We will have more recog-nition and more prosperity if we uphold our tradition and cherish it.
We can use tradition to fight crime, if you consult what you have in your community and pray against crime, I can tell you authoritatively that if it is not totally eradicated, it will reduce. “As it is said, Heaven helps those who help themselves. If the deities and their intermediaries are in a Yoruba palace, they will intercede between man and God.
In Christianity, they pray through Jesus Christ to God but in Yoruba tradition, they believe that you pray through the deities to God.
“Since 8500 years ago, they have existed, before the coming of Christianity in 1864 to Yorubaland, so, Yoruba believe that if they have a security threat, they will go through all the deities in the community and report the incident to them. Once the necessary rites are performed, I can assure you that, if not 100 per cent, at least 86 per cent of the situation would be under control”, he noted.
Consumers demand stable electricity from DisCos, GenCos
Electricity consumers across Nigeria have called on Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), Generating Companies (GenCos) and stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that Nigerians enjoy stable electricity.
Speaking during a Power Sector stakeholders and consumers summit held in Lagos, which was organised by the All Electricity Consumer Protection Forum, the electricity consumers expressed their displeasure with high estimated billings by DisCos.
The National Coordinator of All Electricity Consumer Protection Forum, Adeola Samuel-Ilori, while delivering his address said the purpose of the summit is to bridge the communication gap among the stakeholders and consumers in the power sector. He said: “Electricity is not a privilege for any Nigerian but it is a right. Therefore if it is a right, then part of the rights we are entitled to must be fulfilled.
“So, whatever it takes to be fulfilled must be done. The issue of estimated bills must come to an end and if there is going to be an estimated bill, there must be a methodology for every DisCos bills. “Such methodology must be follow strictly so that the issue of a room collecting N10,000 at the end of the month when the light given to them is not even up to two days in totality is not done.”
Lagos generates 750,000 tone of plastic waste yearly
Stakeholders in recycling sector yesterday said Lagos State generates about 750,000 tons of plastic waste annually, calling on the state government to partner with private sector in creating an enabling environment for proper waste management.
This was even as the state government hinted that plans are ongoing to rebrand scavengers and re-integrate them in the chain of waste generation and management in line with the global standard. Speaking at the Plastic Waste Management Policy Workshop with the theme: “Turning the Plastic Waste Menace into Opportunity in Lagos State”, the Assistant Director, Wastes Management Division in the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Mrs Tolulope Adeyo, said the state government would soon unveil a strategy to eradicate scavenging.
She said: “We don’t see them as scavengers, we see them as resource people because they can’t see the value chain. The society see them as the downtrodden in the environment but our administration is looking at rebranding them and allocating them to different places. “By the time we start separating waste and sorting them from the residences, the waste will not get to landfill where they have to scavenge.”
On her part, Biliki Adebiyi- Abiola, a waste recycling expert, said there was a big disconnect with the plastic waste management, lamenting that Lagos waterways have become dumpsites for plastic waste. She advocated for increasing awareness level in order to stop indiscriminate plastic waste disposal, adding there are so many job opportunities in the plastic waste management.
Court orders permanent forfeiture of accounts linked to Oyo-Ita
A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the permanent forfeiture of funds allegedly linked to former Head of Service (HoS), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita.
The particulars of the case were not read out in the open court when Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa gave the order. Oyo-Ita is embroiled in a N3 billion fraud allegation, which Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating. She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
At the court on Thursday, M.S Abubakar, counsel to the EFCC, said the funds were voluntarily returned to the commission as proceeds of crime.
The counsel said no one has challenged the order of the court when it made a ruling for the temporary forfeiture of the funds. According to him, the funds have been paid into an account domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as soon as it was returned by the suspect.
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: 201,143 PVCs still uncollected –INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said about 201,143 permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in Kogi and Bayelsa states, less than three days to the period allowed for the collection.
The commission, however, said as at September 20, it has distributed 17, 250 PVCs in the two states within this period. A breakdown of the figures showed that a total of 163, 856 PVCs are uncollected in Kogi State while 7,044 have been collected by their owners. In Bayelsa State, the figure is 37,287 PVCs uncollected while 10, 206 PVCs were distributed. INEC had begun distribution of PVCs in the two states on September 2 and will close on September 30.
The commission will hold governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 16. Meanwhile, INEC has identified barriers to participation of Nigerian women in politics. Its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a review meeting of 2019 general elections from gender perspective in Abuja yesterday said the disparities between male and female access to power and resources, played out in the 2019 general elections. Represented by a National Commissioner, Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, the INEC chairman noted that only five out of the 73 candidates who ran in the last presidential election were women.
“Also, 1,668 men and 232 women contested for the 109 senatorial seats while 4,139 men and 533 women contended for 360 seats in the House of Representatives. “At the end of the election, only seven women won senatorial seats and 11 were elected into the House of Representatives, while four were elected as deputy governors,” he said. Yakubu said Nigeria is the least among countries in sub-Saharan Africa with low participation of women in politics.
You cannot waive your immunity, lawyers tell Osinbajo
… say it is unconstitutional
Lawyers yesterday said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) cannot waive his immunity as he threatened on Tuesday in a bid to defend himself over a fraud allegation days ago. The lawyers, Dr. Kayode Ajulo and Innibehe Effiong, in separate reactions with Saturday Telegraph, said there is no constitutional ground on which Osinbajo can take such an action.
“I will comment on this visà- vis the provisions of section 308 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). For reference purpose, section 308 provid53es thus: ‘Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, but subject to subsection (2) of this section: a) No civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against a person to whom this section applies during his period of office; b) A person to whom this section applies shall not be arrested or imprisoned during that period either in pursuance of the process of any court or otherwise; and c) No process of any court requiring or compelling the appearance of a person to whom this section applies, shall be applied for or issued: ‘Provided that in ascer taining whether any period of limitation has expired for the purposes of any proceedings against a person to whom this section applies, no account shall be taken of his period of office.
‘(2) The provisions of subsection (1) of this section shall not apply to civil proceedings against a person to whom this section applies in his official capacity or to civil or criminal proceedings in which such a person is only a nominal party. ‘(3) This section applies to a person holding the office of President or Vice-President, Governor or Deputy Governor; and the reference in this section to “period of office” is a reference to the period during which the person holding such office is required to perform the functions of the office,’” Ajulo stated.
Speaking further, he said: “The implication of the foregoing provision of the law is that the person holding the office does not have the right to waive the immunity because any such waiver is ineffective as the immunity is not that of the person holding the office but of that particular office he represents during the tenure of the office. “This position further found backing in the use of the word “shall” as the operative word in the section which word admit of no discretion whatsoever.
The Nigerian courts have further reiterate this position in a number cases. “In my view, the Immunity granted to the incumbent of the relevant office under section 308 (1) (a) of the constitution prescribes an absolute prohibition on the courts from entertaining any proceedings, civil or criminal, in respect of any claim or relief against a person to whom that section of the Constitution applies during the period he holds office. “No question of waiver of the relevant immunity by the incumbent of the office concerned or indeed, by the courts may therefore arise.
In my view, the Court of Appeal declined to entertain the appellant’s appeal pending before it as to do otherwise would amount to continuing the plaintiff/ respondent’s suit against the defendant/ appellant, a suit which under section 308 (1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution shall not be continued against the appellant while he remained Governor of Lagos State. “The decision of the Vice President to waive his immunity, in as much as I will like to commend that position is unprecedented in our democracy, unless the constitution is amended and an express waiver is permitted or provided therein, the VP cannot constitutionally waive his immunity. “Any waiver of the immunity of the VP is unconstitutional, illegal null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”
In his own reaction, Effiong stated that Osinbajo lacks the constitutional power to waive his immunity, adding that the Supreme Court had ruled in the matter of Bola Tinubu vs I.M.B Securities Plc that a person holding any of the executive offices that has immunity cannot waive it. “Based on the extant constitutional regime, Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo cannot waive his immunity. The Supreme Court decided in 2001 in the case of Tinubu v. I. M. B. Securities Plc that the constitutional immunity under Section 308 of the constitution cannot be waived by the persons to whom the provision is meant to protect.
“In the said Tinubu’s case, former Governor Bola Tinubu decided to waive his immunity to defend a civil claim initiated against him. The Supreme Court barred the then governor of Lagos State from proceeding with the suit,” Effiong submitted. He further noted that immunity does not cover one from investigation, adding that there was no need for one to waive immunity in order to be probed by a law enforcement agency.
“I wish to state that the immunity under Section 308 of the Constitution does not extend to criminal investigation by law enforcement agencies.
This was the position taken by the Supreme Court in 2002 in the celebrated case of Chief Gani Fawehinmi v. Inspector General of Police. “Provided the investigation does not result in the arrest or detention of the Vice President or compelling his appearance, he can be investigated,” he added, saying although Osinbajo could not be sued, he had the power to sue for defamation. “While legal proceedings cannot be initiated against him, the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal have decided in several cases that the immunity clause does not prevent the beneficiaries from suing for defamation of character. “In other words, Osinbajo can sue but cannot be sued.
This was the position taken by the Supreme Court in 2007 in the case of Global Excellence Communications Ltd. V. Donald Duke.”
