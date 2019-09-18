Buhari intervenes in Police recruitment crisis

P

resident Muhammadu Buhari has intervened in the crisis rocking the recruitment of 10,000 police constables across the country.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, disclosed this yesterday after he met with the President alongside other members of his team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Smith, the delegation also discussed the crisis trailing the recruitment of 10,000 police constables in the country.

A disagreement is reported to have since arisen between the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force and the PSC over the supervision of the recruitment process.

Smith, who acknowledged that the issue of the recruitment controversy formed the crux of discussion at the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, however, did not give specifics on his intervention.

He said: “We took the opportunity to brief Mr. President and I’m sure his lieutenants are taking care of it.”

The President also charged members of the commission to redouble efforts in ensuring that the Nigeria Police delivers on its responsibilities to the people.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari, who received the 2018 Annual Report of the commission presented by its chairman, acknowledged that, “the commission has the most challenging responsibility of carrying out oversight responsibilities of the Police Force.”

Buhari said: “I am aware that you have put policies in place to reposition the Police Force in the areas of merit-driven promotion and prompt disciplinary actions. Government will require that you redouble your efforts and ensure that the Police Force receives the required assistance for optimum service delivery.

“The people that comprise this commission are mostly personally known to me and some of them have been through the mill as it were. Therefore, I expect them to put the Police in order. I personally believe that the Inspector General is doing his best. The Police are always in the frontline and unless we get the police working effectively, the security of this country will remain in doubt.”

The President said that by the mandate of the commission, the task of appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of officers of the Nigerian Police Force, except the Inspector General, fall under it.

“Your assignment is enormous and calls for sacrifice and commitment, especially now that almost every country is faced with severe internal security challenges. Nigeria is no exception,” Buhari added.

The President, while praising the commission for new ideas introduced into the workings of the Force, also called on the PSC to ensure harmonious working relationship with the Police Force.

“I wish to see close communication and understanding between you and the Nigeria Police. This is necessary for the overall efficiency and effectiveness in securing the country,” said the President.

Adesina said Smith, in his earlier comments, had intimated the President that, in line with his (President’s) specific directives, the management was gradually putting together a productive Nigeria Police Force, which will attract the endorsement of all Nigerians and also receive the acclaim of the policemen themselves.

He also requested for the intervention of the President in overcoming the funding constraints of the commission as well as securing a befitting accommodation.

Like this: Like Loading...