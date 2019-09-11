Buhari’s supporters warn against intimidation of judiciary

T

he Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), yesterday, called on the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal not to be intimidated by the antics of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) towards the judgement of the tribunal expected to be delivered today.

The group said that Nigerians were prepared to rally round the judges as they perform their constitutional duties in respect of the 2019 presidential elections.

BMO, made up of President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters, warned Nigerians to be mindful of the relentless assault on the image and integrity of senior Judicial officers, especially members of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) by the main opposition party in the country.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO warned Nigerians to be watchful and ensure they resist any move or antics from any quarter to undermine, intimidate, or harass Justices of the Tribunal.

The BMO accused the PDP and its Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar, of launching attacks, threats and intimidation against Justices sitting at the tribunal.

“This is disrespectful, offensive and a clear assault on the rule of law. On social media, PDP agents have gone to the extent of publishing the personal details, including the telephone numbers, of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, with the intent of getting Nigerians, particularly PDP supporters to harass and intimidate these Justices.

“Some of Atiku’s social media agents have published threatening comments and called for the Justices to do the bidding of their principal. They have implied that they would unleash some sinister actions in the event their principal loses at the tribunal,” the group said.

BMO called on Nigerians not to “subscribe to, or be hoodwinked by this undemocratic and uncivilised manner the PDP has chosen to fight its course.

“Nigerians are urged not to become tools in the hands of these agents of darkness that the PDP and its allies have become, with its persecution of senior judicial officers.

“It is most unfortunate that after the PDP’s candidate had lost woefully by almost four million votes, he chose to go to court to challenge the victory, only for him to resort to attacking judicial officers by proxy.

“Seeking to stampede the Justices to give judgement in its favour is vile, irresponsible and morally wrong. Atiku, the PDP and their agents are hereby advised to stop being an embarrassment to Nigeria and democracy in general.

“The Justices have nothing to fear or worry about. PDP’s harassment and intimidation would go nowhere. And it would have no effect, whatsoever. We only call on the Justices to remain focused and undeterred by these threats, intimidation and other antics of these forces of evil,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...