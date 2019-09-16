Businessman bags10 years over $179,000 fraud

Lawyers at the weekend joined millions of Nigerians to demand that the recently sworn in ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration should rise to the occasion and dutifully perform tasks assigned to them in order to move the country forward. AKEEM NAFIU reports

“Y

ou were chosen from each of the 36 States of the federation, and most importantly, you share my commitment to working tirelessly for the people of this country and to achieving a future where every Nigerian can reach his or her full potential.

“I believe you are ready to get to work. Indeed, the work has already started. For the past two days, you were with me at the retreat; the retreat which was conducted with clear focus on the roadmap towards the delivery of Government Policies, Programmes and Projects for 2019-2023.

“As you are aware, the core objectives of this administration are to improve security, achieve diversified, inclusive economic growth and fight corruption. I am convinced that we can build a buoyant economy that supports inclusive growth and creates broad-based prosperity for every Nigerian – one that will absorb the two million Nigerians entering the labour market each year, as well as reduce the backlog of over 20 million unemployed or underemployed Nigerians.

“We must also intensify efforts to reduce internal Isecurity threats and eliminate corruption at all levels so as to ensure that our citizens have a safe and corruption-free environment where they can live and conduct their businesses, without fear and intimidation.

“Our primary business over the next four years is to work together towards delivering the results that the people of Nigeria expect from us. We have a great opportunity as an administration to build on the progress already made in order to fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory on the path of steady growth and development.

“Let me also emphasize that, as heads of your respective ministries, and for effective implementation of your mandates, you are required to work closely with the Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies under your purview. This has become necessary considering the fact that, the task of moving the country to the Next Level requires dedication, focus, and collective efforts”.

The above quotes represents part of the views of President Muhammadu Buhari at the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate.

The president’s thoughts underscored the high expectations of Nigerians in his government regarding the change promised them when he found himself at the helm in 2015.

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have added their voices to that of the president in calling on the ministers to live up to expectations in their various areas of assignments.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the inauguration of the ministers by the president emphasized the need for them to be accountable not only to the person that appointed them but also to Nigerians.

They opined that as long as Nigerians are yearning for better living standards and democracy dividends, the ministers must be ready to give their all in their service to the nation.

In his comment, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, want the ministers to see their appointment as a privilege and call to service.

He said: “The president has picked the ministers out of millions of Nigerians and they have taken their oath of offices. I expect them to realize that it is a privilege to serve the nation and as such they should live up to expectations.

“I believed that the president that has appointed them expect them to perform well in any assignment given to them. They should not dissapoint the president and the nation”.

Another silk, Dr. Biodun Layonu (SAN), was of the view that Nigerians have a duty to make the ministers accountable by properly scrutinizing their activities.

“The ministers are an extension of the executive powers of the government and that of the president who is their principal. They are accountable the same way the president is accountable to the people of Nigeria and the Constitution.

“Everyone has the responsibility to make them accountable by watching them in and out of office. The media and the National Assembly oversight functions play major roles in this regard including NGOs and the professional bodies like NBA. The ordinary people too, by responsible social media coverage and investigative journalism. “Finally the success of the government is the success of the country. We must help them whenever we can to achieve. We are not in competition with them and we must wish them well and cooperate with them by giving ideas and making positive suggestions.

To Mr. Yemi Candide-Johnson (SAN), the ministers are serving at the president’s pleasure and as such any failure on their part must be blamed on the person who appoints them

He said: “It’s not our job to hold them accountable. They serve at the pleasure of the president in whom all executive power resides. Their faults is his failure and it is him who must account to the Nigerian people”.

Another member of the inner Bar, Mr. Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, was also of the view that it is the president who appoints the minister that is accountable to Nigerians.

“The ministers are accountable to the president. It’s the person that appointed them that has authority over them. It’s a 4-year bondage that we have signed ourselves into. The person that is accountable to us that we can remove by our votes is that individual that we put in power.

“So, as far as the issue of the ministers is concern, it is only the person that appointed them that can decide their fate. The president has chosen these people to help him achieve his agenda and if they are not doing well, he is the only one that can take an action to remove them.

“But for me as a Nigerian, I don’t have any expectation from anyone in government and I hope you equally know that most Nigerians are on their own. Government is on its own while majority of Nigerians are also on their own. They don’t look up to government for anything and they have no expectation from government.

“Personally, I don’t have any expectation from any minister and if perhaps they perform, we’ll give thanks to God, but I can assure you that will be accidental.

“Some of these people have been in government since the commencement of this democracy in 1999 and if you asked them about their contribution to national development, they can’t point out to anything. So, it will be foolish of me to say I have any expectation from anyone in government and any Nigerian who is hopeful, I wish him or her goodluck”, the silk said.

In his own submissions, a law teacher, Mr. Wahab Shittu, tasked Nigerians to monitor the ministers’ activities in line with the indicators set by Buhari’s government as well as global best practices on fundamentals of good governance.

He said: “Holding ministers accountable is a collective enterprise. We all must serve as Ombudsmen to monitor their progress and performance in the context of indicators set by the administration and global best practices on the fundamentals of good governance.

“Nigerians are yearning for better living standards and democracy dividends.This administration mainly has three point agenda- anti-corruption, security and improvement of the economy. Ministers must deliver on all of these including reflecting integrity, competence, character, capacity, capability and performance. There should be no excuse.

“We must set targets and monitor compliance. Ministers either ship in or ship out; they must know that public office is public trust and seize the opportunity to really serve the people. Ministers must deliver. No excuse.”

To Mr. Destiny Takon, Nigerians should be concerned about how to make the ministers accountable since they are holding their various offices in public trust.

“Public office holding is a public trust. To that extent, though appointed by the president and ‘approved’ by the National Assembly, their allegiance and stewardship should be to the Nigerian people.

“In this regard, because the Nigerian people have high expectations for the change promised them by this government since five years ago, that is yet to manifest, emphasis needs to be shifted a bit from calling on just the president and his party alone, to calling on the ministers too directly, to perform on their specific ministerial assignments.

“This is so because the ministries are the outspread arms of the government by which the dividends of democracy and the derivatives of good governance are delivered to the yearning populace.

“In sane climes, the ministers are chosen from the best crop of the intelligentsia of that nation, just so that meaningful progress in all areas of national life, can be realized. This in itself, emphasizes the prime place of ministers in the quest for good governance and national development”.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Gabriel Uduafi, noted that ministers’ performance can only be measured in line with people’s expectations.

“For us to make the ministers accountable, we have to look at the issue ministry by ministry and sector by sector. We must place this side-by-side with the expectations of Nigerians. Once we are able to put these expectations in place, then, we can measure the ministers‘ level of performance.

But, if citizens don’t have expectations, there is no way we can set any performance index for them”, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...