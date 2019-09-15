CAF Champions League: Enyimba in tricky tie against old foe Al-Hilal

The sole surviving club in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba, will be facing a tricky tie when they square up against old for, Al-Hilal in the first round of the competition.

Apart from their maiden appearance in 2002 and then in 2014, reigning Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba have always made it at least to the group stage of the CAF Champions League each time they compete in the competition.

After failing to make the cut in the past three seasons, Enyimba are back to compete in the continent’s premium club competition, and they have just one more hurdle to overcome to make it to the lucrative group stage.

Usman Abd’Allah’s men did well in the preliminary round where they dispatched Rahimo FC 5-1 over two legs to set up a tasty clash against the Sudanese club.

The same cannot be said of Al Hilal, which only progressed via the away goals rule having played a disappointing barren draw at home, and then forced Rayon Sports to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Kigali.

While that singular unconvincing show may not be enough to downplay Al Hillal‘s chances against Enyimba, the fact that the Sudanese giants have failed to make it beyond the first round on three occasions in their last four attempts affords room for optimism.

However, Enyimba forward, Stanley Dimgba believes it would be wrong to tip either team as favourites for the group stage.

“Yes, it is true that we beat Rahimo 5-0 in our last match, but for me, no two games are the same,” he told Goal.

“Al Hilal are a big team in Africa, they have won the Champions League before just like us and they qualify almost every other year for this competition, so they have all the experience.

“We have to give our very best, we have been working hard and, by God’s grace, we will get a good result.”

Interestingly, these two sides are no strangers to each other, having met in the 2008 and 2011 editions.

In 2008, at the quarter-final stage, Enyimba got the job done; pummeling Al-Hilal 4-1 in Aba before going on to lose 3-2 in the second leg in Omdurman.

The 6-4 aggregate scoreline was enough for Enyimba to progress to the semis.

However, they chose a trickier route three years later; drawing 2-2 at home against this same opposition before going on to the dreaded Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman to record a famous 2-1 away win.

Like this: Like Loading...