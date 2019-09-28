CAF League: Holders Esperance survive scare, Sundowns thrash Cote D’or

SPORTS (pix: attached)

Holders Esperance of Tunisia survived a scare at home to Chad’s Elect Sport on Friday night before advancing to the group phase of the African Champions League.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns had a much easier night, thrashing Cote D’or of Seychelles 11-1 at home which proved to be a record score in the African Champions League, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

They will be joined in the next round by Angola’s Petro Atletico who got past Uganda’s KCCA on the away goals rule.

Defending champions Esperance hosted Elect Sport in Tunis with the tie level at 1-1 from the first leg.

Despite being overwhelming favourites to win, Esperance were left stunned by the visitors after Ibrahim struck in the 38th minute to put Elect Sport 1-0 up on the night and 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

The Tunisians, who won last season’s controversial final, went into the break on the verge of a shock exit.

In the second half, Esperance pushed for an equaliser and it came in the 62nd minute when Ibrahim Ouattara’s header made it 1-1.

The home side’s experience counted towards the end and they got their winner from Abdelraouf Benguit seven minutes from time to make it 2-1 to Esperance on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

Earlier on Friday, former winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa eased into the group stages with an 11-1 victory over Cote D’or of Seychelles.

The Brazilians – who won the African Champions League in 2016 – had a 5-0 advantage from the first leg to secure an emphatic 16-1 aggregate victory.

Their 11-1 win was a record scoreline in the African Champions League, surpassing the previous mark held by Difaa el Jadida of Morocco.

Petro Atletico of Angola also advanced on Friday, progressing on away goals after a 1-1 draw away to KCCA of Uganda in Kampala, reports the BBC.

Ricardo Estevao had put the Angolans ahead from the penalty spot in the first half with Mustafa Kizza hitting back after the break.

Petro Atletico held on to go through on the strength of their away goal.

The opening round, second leg matches continue on Saturday.

