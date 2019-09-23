CAP: Earnings receding on cost pressure

High operational cost weighs on CAP Plc’s earnings. Chris Ugwu reports

he business environment has continued to be more turbulent in Nigeria especially the manufacturing sector due largely to the effect of forex fluctuations and yet to be resolved infrastructural challenges, multiple taxation and high cost of operation arising from adverse fiscal and monetary policy, inflation and high cost of funds.

Again, the security landscape remained a major concern particularly in the Northern part of the country making free enterprise increasingly complicated in the affected states.

The cheaper price of imported goods is also blamed for the penchant of Nigerians to patronise imported goods to the detriment of locally produced goods. This is why many local industries, including paints manufacturers that could not stand the heat of the competition in the same market with imported goods are fast disappearing from the industrial landscape.

Also, domestic constraints such as depletion of fiscal buffers, dwindling foreign reserves, among others have remain hydra headed monster to the business operating environment.

Given headwinds such as weak demand on the back of slim household wallets, most consumer goods companies in Nigerian have continue to find it difficult to weather the storm.

Market watchers also believe that for paint industry to survive, more is needed to be done in order to totally curb the problem of counterfeiting. Individual companies must also be able to come up with technological innovations that will help counter the activities of counterfeiters.

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) Plc, had ended 2018 financial year and the first quarter of 2019 in a positive note amidst daunting challenges, but the company could not sustain the tempo of improved earnings and reverted to decline position during the half year of 2019.

The market sentiments for the shares of the company has also dropped, reflecting the general trend in value of shares quoted on the floor of the Nigerian Stock market due to volatility in the economy, investors had remained hopeful on the back of expectation that the company’s innovative distribution strategies would boost revenue for the company.

The share price which closed at N28.60 per share at the close of business in October , 2018 has declined in value that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N23.25, representing a drop of N5.35 or 18.71 per cent year to date.

Financials

Chemical and Allied Products (CAP), ended the year with an impressive performance in almost its key performance indices. The group recorded a turnover of N7.76 billion representing a growth of 9 per cent over previous year. The operating profit was N2.28 billion, a growth of 15 per cent over 2017. Profit after tax grew by 35 per cent from N1.498 billion in 2017 to N2.029 billion in 2018 while its profit before tax stood at N2.597 billion from N2.181 billion in 2018 from N2.181 billion in 2017 accounting for a growth of 19 per cent.

On the strength of the performance, the Board paid a dividend of N2.03 billion representing 290 kobo for every 50 kobo ordinary share to shareholders on the Register of Members as at close of business on May 24, 2019.

CAP, a subsidiary of United Africa Company of Nigeria, had begun 2019 on a positive note, posting its biggest first-quarter profit in almost five years.

The paint manufacturer announced that it earned N498.9 million in profit in the three months to March 2019, representing 8 per cent growth form 2018 figure of N462.3 million. The drivers of growth were improvements in sales and net finance income.

According to report, although the earnings in the first quarter of 2019 is the company’s highest in the last five years, the rate at which profit grew year on year in the first quarter of 2019 slowed to 8 per cent compared to 18 per cent in the first quarter of 2018.

Notwithstanding, the performance in the first quarter follows a strong 2018 full year where CAP improved its top-line and bottom-line with profit after tax in double-digit growth.

For the first quarter, CAP saw a turnover increment of 8 per cent to N2.12 billion from N1.96 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.

Turnover from sales of paint segment was up 7 per cent to N2.11 billion, contributing more than 90 per cent to revenue while services segment contributed N14.3 million although it didn’t add to the revenue of CAP in the first quarter of 2018.

CAP was able to retain N48.77 after accounting for the direct cost of sales from every N100 sales in 2019, maintaining its 2018 Q1 gross margin of 48 per cent. A higher gross margin shows a company retains more on each naira of sales to service its other costs and debt obligations.

Operating profit barely changed in the review period with a 0.65 per cent increase to N615 million. The net effect of an 88 per cent surge in selling and distribution expenses and 22 per cent spurt in other income meant operating income remained around first quarter 2018 levels.

Consequently, operating margin, which shows how much CAP was able to keep after paying for its variable cost of production but before settling interest and tax obligation, fell in the first quarter of 2019 to 29.01 per cent from 31.14 percent in the corresponding period of 2018.

Net finance income grew 73 per cent to N118.6 million on 69 per cent growth in finance income and no finance cost incurred by CAP in the period.

The gains in net finance income were enough to see profit before tax improve by 8 per cent to N734 million in the three-month period of 2019 as against N462 million made previously in 2018.

A decline in tax expenses up to 8 per cent also contributed to the 8 per cent surge in the company’s profit after tax, although its net margin remained at approximately 24 per cent in the same quarter of both years.

Earnings per share, however, grew to 71 kobo in the recently concluded quarter from 66 kobo in the preceding year.

Chemical and Allied Products is down 2.44 percent on Year to Date as at Wednesday where the stock closed flat at N34, 32 percent above its 52-week of N25.75 established November 2, 2018.

However, expectations that the firm will sustain the tempo of positive earnings were dashed as it nosedived during the half year recording 5.34 per cent drop in profit after tax from N917.097 million in 2018 to N868.044 million in 2019 half year. Following the increase in cost of sales, CAP also reported a profit before tax of N1.276 billion in 2019 from N1.348 billion in 2018, amounting to a drop of 5.34 per cent.

Revenue however grew marginally by 2.97 per cent to close at N3.906 billion from N3.793 billion in 2018 but cost of sales grew by 3.75 per cent to N2.047 billion during the half year in contrast to N1.973 billion posted in 2018.

Looking forward

Addressing shareholders at the meeting in Lagos, Acting Chairman of CAP Plc, Mr. Solomon Aigbavboa said that the company increased marketing activities and value- adding services.

“ It extended in-plant paint production to silk line and commenced Dulux Colour Centre upgrades. We will work harmoniously with Dulux Colour Centre distributors to achieve topline growth in 2019. The company has successfully transited to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications on Quality and Environmental Management Systems, respectively. We will continue to offer high quality products and services to customers while complying with regulatory requirements in a healthy and safe environment.

Speaking on the outlook, the Chairman said: “The economy is expected to gain traction this year, on the back of stronger household consumption and public spending. The recent slide in oil prices and OPEC’s oil output cut pose downside risks going forward. Economic analysts see GDP increasing by 2.4 per cent in 2019 and 2.9 per cent in 2020 respectively.

“Macroeconomic variables must significantly improve in order for the country to fully recover from recession. Therefore, we expect that the economic environment in 2019 will continue to be fluid, and uncertain and businesses must be proactive and make clear-cut choices about how to compete in the market place. Businesses also need to make clear definition of strategy, business model and core operations in order to increase revenue and profitability.

“Your company is closely following developments at all levels and is prepared to key into opportunities that will be created. We are equally poised to take advantage of other structured reforms of the Federal Government, which might impact the housing and real estate sector”.

“The business will respond appropriately to the emerging paint market trends and different economy scenarios by opening new Dulux colour centres, business development, increasing volumes, consistent engagement with professionals and specifiers, completing DCC upgrades, introducing new products and value added services. Launching virtual DCC, entrenching presence in the standard market, building people capabilities and implementing impactful marketing initiatives to ensure effective customer engagement.” he noted further.

Last line

The business climate for CAP like any other building material companies has remained challenging due to intense competition and hash operating environment.

