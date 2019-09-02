Business
CBN announces new e-documents on trade portal
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend announced the integration of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control’s (NAFDAC) e-Permit with e Form ‘M’ on the Nigerian Trade Portal.
In a circular to authorised dealers, the Nigeria Customs Service and the general public, the apex bank stated that NAFDAC had “integrated its e-Permit for NAFDAC regulated products with e-Form M on the Nigeria Trade Portal for products with non-overlapping HS codes with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).
“The commencement date for the use of NAFDAC’s e-Permit on the Nigeria Trade Portal for processing Form ‘M’ shall be September 9 2019,” it added.
Stock market opens Sept positive
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday opened the first trading day of September with a gain of N19 billion as investors responded positively to UBA’s half year results.
UBA Plc. had delivered double digit growth in its profit before tax as it rose by 21 per cent to N70.3 billion for the half year to June 2019, up from N58.1 billion recorded in the similar period of 2018.
The bank opened trading on Monday at N5.85 per share and closed at N6.20 per share when the closing bell rang on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, hence recording a growth of 35 kobo or six per cent to be among the top three gainers that lifted the equity market.
Further analysis of the bank’s share showed that investors staked 13.95 million shares valued at N86.04 billion in 266 deals to close at N6.20 per share.
Meanwhile, the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation grew marginally by 0.14 per cent.
Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 39.28 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 27,565.09 index points as against 27.525.81 recorded last Friday, while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N19 billion or 0.14 per cent to close higher at N13.410 trillion from N13.391 trillion as market sentiment returned to green territory.
A turnover of 111.5 million shares in 3,122 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 52.8 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,158 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc. and UBA Plc.
Also, banking sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTB Plc. and Fidelity Bank Plc. followed with a turnover of 11.2 million shares in 391 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 22, while decliners closed at 17.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that CCNN Plc. topped the gainers’ table with 9.78 per cent to close at N17.40 per share, while Cornerstone Insurance Plc. followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share and UBA Plc. with a gain of 5.98 per cent closed at N6.20 per share.
On the flip side, UACN Plc. led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent to close at N4.50 per share. Champion Breweries Plc. followed with a loss of 9.80 per cent to close at N1.38 per share while Africa Prudential Plc. dropped by 9.25 per cent to close at N3.63 per share.
Bridging practical construction skill gap among graduates
Efforts to promote quality housing construction and halt building collapse have compelled Nigeria’s housing corporations to commence practical training for young graduates in construction methodology. Dayo Ayeyemi reports
It has become a common experience in the construction industry to hire university or polytechnic graduates after youth service and later discover they know little or nothing about the practical aspect of building construction.
Despite their high grades from universities and polytechnics, stakeholders and employers in built environment are finding it difficult to employ some of the graduates.
It has been discovered that their practical experience while on campus and after the mandatory one-year National Youth Corp Service is not enough to deliver quality and durable housing projects.
Some of them, according to industry stakeholders, are not employable, and in some cases can’t simple site report.
To correct the irregularity and save the construction sector from future building collapse, professionals, under the auspices of the Association of Housing Corporation of Nigeria (AHCN), during a workshop at the weekend, took it upon themselves to take these young graduates through practical construction methodology to bridge the gap.
Themed: “Practical Construction Methodology,” apart from indoor technical session, participants, including 200 graduates, were takem through on-site practical demonstration on how to do the job.
Executive Secretary of AHCN, Mr. Toye Eniola, said the exercise was designed to arrest incessant building collapse that has characterised the building sector by closing up the notable vacuum in training of building and construction methodology.
Participants
Many of the participants were taken to the construction sites of Mixta Nigeria, the developers of Parafark Estate and Golf Estate in Lakwe, Lekki-Ajah axis for the practical exercise.
Some of the trainees were happy about the exercise, saying it expanded their scope on building construction.
One of the participants from CentreBase Consulting, Lynda Amoko, described the training as a ‘good learning experience,’ explaining that they were taken through professional conducts that will impact their life.
On the outdoor training, she said participants were taught how to do different house setting out and laying of blocks on sites.
Experts’ views
At the opening session of the programme, which held in Lagos, Founding Director, Centre for Housing and Sustainable Development, University of Lagos, Professor Olugbenga Nubi, said the fact that students could not write site report was an indictment on lecturers.
While challenging the industry stakeholders on the importance of the practical trainings and the need to work with universities, he said most of the time when students were sent on compulsory six months industrial training, they don’t find space in construction companies.
According to him, “we found out that in the past, we worked alone; it is time to work together for the good of the industry.
“We don’t value research, that is where the country is losing focus.”
While tasking the students on the need to take advantage of the training for their prosperity, he pointed out that there was need to reconfigure the country in order to make progress.
He said: “We are in a nation that does not value practical things. Everybody wants their children to study courses with big names that give them no jobs after the schools, whereas there are polytechnics with practical trainings that guarantee jobs.”
He bemoaned the nation’s orientation, saying that China, which has advanced in technologies, turned 700 universities into polytechnics last year.
“Great universities in England started as trade centres where they produced almost 70 per cent of the world’s guns they used during the Second World War. Some of them moved from trade centres to polytechnics and then to universities,” professor Nubi said.
Explaining the rationale behind the training, President of AHCN, an umbrella body of all housing corporations in the country, Baba Mohammed Baba Adamu, said the whole essence was to develop decent and affordable housing for the growing population.
He said it had been found out that most of the new graduates from universities did not know about practical aspect of the job, which is housing construction, hence the need for the training.
He said: “Over time, we realise that a lot of challenges are coming up with our new graduates. They come to site they don’t know anything, whereas they are supposed to supervise the artisans, but they don’t know anything. How can you correct anybody when you don’t know it yourself.”
The AHCN president said the participants would be taught practical aspect of housing development, starting from the setting out to finishing, including laying of blocks, using different methods, home plastering, ceiling and roofing.
Permanent Secretary in the Lagos Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola, noted that Nigerian construction industry had problems of artisans, supervisors and detailers.
However, he expressed optimism that the training programme would address practical construction methodology for professionals within the built environment with the aim to deliberate on series of neglects on the construction on sites.
Last line
The training programme should be a continuous exercise and must be widened to accommodate lecturers in all Nigerian universities.
NDPHC: A leap beyond integrated power plants
About 3,000 megawatts of electricity are stranded in Nigeria, a country that grossly under supplies millions of its citizens. Adeola Yusuf looks at the impact of 100 transmission and distribution projects executed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) across the country and many other power challenges
All the 36 states in Nigeria were, last Friday, plunged into nationwide blackout caused by another total collapse of the national grid.
The collapse, which is the ninth in the last eight months, rocked the country a few weeks after the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo, lamented in Abeokuta, capital of Ogun state, that about 3, 000megawatt of electricity is stranded in the country.
Nigeria, a country of about 180 million people, has been caught in the web of under-supply of power to its citizens.
So, when Ugbo, the NDPHC boss, announced in August that his company had completed 100 transmission and distribution projects across the country in the last four years, many Nigerians were as surprised as excited.
This is because the company known by majority of people for its intervention in the National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs) was not originally founded for the construction of transmission and distribution infrastructure.
At the inauguration of a 2x60MVA, 132/33kV sub-station and associated 132kV transmission lines constructed by the company in Abeokuta, Ugbo said that the project was part of intervention projects by the company to boost power supply across the country.
For the umpteenth time, the Federal Government has said that all is not well with the electricity supply chain in Nigeria.
While in Abeokuta for the project launch, the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, capped this belief with a declaration of plans to recapitalise assets in the distribution stratum of the power industry.
Osinbajo, who acknowledge efforts by NDPHC to change this narrative, maintained that lack of infrastructure for distribution was hampering successes so far recorded in generation and transmission strata of the power industry.
Memory lane
Stating that eight of the 10 power plants in the National Integrated Power Project portfolio had been connected to the national grid, the NDPHC boss said, “between May 2015 and now, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, about 30 NIPP transmission projects inherited by the administration have been completed while over 70 distribution projects have also been completed across the six geo political zones of the country.”
The NDPHC boss announced that the Awka 2X60MVA 132/33kV Sub-station in Anambra State and Adiabo 2X60MVA 132/33kV Sub-station in Cross River State would be inaugurated in the next few months.
Ugbo said: “We shall also in the same period be commissioning major distribution injection substations at Misau and Darazu in Bauchi State, Kumo in Gombe State and Agaye in Niger State.”
According to him, the projects are in fulfillment of President Buhari’s commitment to improved access to electricity by Nigerians.
Grid collapse
These efforts by the NDPHC, it was gathered, are seriously being undermined by a lot of factors including shortage of gas and the incessant collapse of the national grid.
While the company had also begun intervention in gas supply, the national grid experienced another collapse at the weekend, which showed that the NDPHC intervention in transmission was not wrongly placed.
The National Electricity Transmission System also known as power grid suffered a major collapse on Friday, plunging the country into blackout.
The collapse, which is the ninth system failure between January and August, 2019, was, according to checks by New Telegraph, first confirmed on Twitter by distribution companies (Discos), whose coverage areas were rocked by the blackout.
Ikeja Electric said on its Twitter page on Friday that the collapse resulted to outage in all its network coverage areas.
While appealing to customers in a tweet, the Disco said “there is presently power outage due to system collapse from the grid affecting all areas. Thank you for your understanding.”
This position was also corroborated by Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on its Twitter page, saying “the present power outage is due to system collapse from the grid affecting all areas. Supply to be restored soon. Please bear with us.”
Although the grid was later partly restored, Lagos and major cities in the country suffered blackout for more than six hours.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed the collapse through its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, at the weekend.
Although she, as usual, stated that investigation had begun by the company on the real cause of the collapse, Mbah maintained that TCN engineers worked round the clock to fix the problem.
History of grid collapse in 2019
Before last Friday’s incident, the nation’s power grid, it would be recalled, recorded its eighth total collapse in July, plunging consumers across the country into blackout for some hours.
Government-owned TCN, which manages the grid, blamed electricity distribution companies for the system failure, which it said occurred in the morning.
The grid suffered four total collapses in January and one each in February, April and May, according to the system operator.
Announcing the eight collapse, which occurred last July, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc had stated on its Twitter handle in July, “the present loss of supply in the entire South-East is as a result of a system collapse, which occurred at 09.21 am of today, June 30, 2019.”
“This is as a result of a fire outbreak on Benin 330KV transmission line reactor. As a result of this unfortunate development, there is zero supply to all customers in our franchise areas as all our injection substations are affected,” it added.
Another Disco, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Plc, also informed its customers about the system failure from the national grid.
“We are currently experiencing a system collapse from the national grid, hence the power outage in our franchise states. Normal supply to our customers will resume as soon as the national grid is back up and stable,” it said on Twitter.
The TCN, in a statement, said that the system collapsed due to high voltage following a massive drop of load by the electricity distribution companies.
Reaction to infrastructural decay
The Federal Government had, through the NDPHC, earlier raised its power distribution system target to 7, 000mw.
A document by the company stated that the agency was working in collaboration with other stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has a distribution system capable of taking all the over 7, 000 mega watts of electricity currently being generated to consumers.
The greatest challenge of the industry at present, the document quoted the NDPHC boss to have said, is how to ensure that the distribution sub-sector becomes infrastructurally upgraded and capable of clearing virtually all that is generated, thus corroborating the earlier remarks by the former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, that the major problem now is the capacity to locate and deliver all generated power to consumers in need.
Geregu Power Plant, according to Engr Ugbo, is made up of three units with an installed generation capacity of 450 mega watts, of which two are currently running as permitted due to gas and distribution constraints.
“You can’t fire the units at full capacity if they are not picking load. You have to either ramp down or shut down some units to ensure equilibrium.
“So the problem is not with TCN or GenCos; it is the under-demand for what is generated for distribution. The quantity of gas one gets determines how much you can fire. So we now do between 170 and 200mw, depending on whether it is peak or off-peak period,” he said.
The NDPHC boss added: “And that is the focus of the meeting here today. NDPHC as an intervention agency of the government, and the other stakeholders are focusing on the DisCos’ ability to take the load. As I speak, we have seven distribution projects in Kogi State here, which we hope will be completed and commissioned latest by the end of the first quarter of next year.
“This is aimed at helping the DisCos to get the generated power to consumers, and that is what is important.”
Emergence of NIPP/NDPHC
Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was formed in 2005 as the legal vehicle to implement the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) using private sector-orientated best business practices.
NDPHC is funded from the Excess Crude Account of government.
Shareholding structure is naturally in accordance with Section 162(3) of the 1999 Constitution and Allocation of Revenue (Federation Account, etc.) Act. Cap A15, LFN 2004.
NIPP was originally designed around seven medium-sized gas fired power stations in the gas producing states of the Niger Delta.
The number of power plants later expanded to 10 with the addition of three others in Ogun, Ondo and Kogi states.
The critical transmission infrastructure needed to evacuate the added power into the national grid gave rise to the transmission projects.
To enable provision of adequate gas to fire the power plants, gas infrastructural projects were equally embarked upon and included within the framework of the NIPP.
A commitment to electrify host communities in the vicinity of the power stations and major sub-stations as well as ease power flow to the end –users across the country made it imperative to expand distribution capacity and infrastructure in the Disco zones.
Subjecting scope to review
The NDPHC has invested huge amount in thermal plants, which include Olorunsogo II Power Plant – Olorunsogo, Ogun State; Ogorode Power Plant – Sapele, Delta State; Omotosho II Power Plant – Ore, Ondo State; Geregu II Power Plant – Ajaokuta, Kogi State; Ihovbor Power Plant – Benin City, Edo State; Alaoji Power Plant – Aba, Abia State; Calabar Power Plant – Odukpani, Cross River State; Gbarain Power Plant – Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Omoku II Power Plant – Omoku, Rivers State; and the Egbema Power Plant – Egbema, Imo State.
Determined to ensure that its interventions in the power generation have the desired result, the company ventured into intervention programmes in the transmission and distribution strata of the power value chain.
The owner of 10 Thermal Power Plants in the country had, according to a document, intervened in the transmission with upgrade of Ajah/Lekki/Alagbon from 132kV to 330kV DC Line– completed & energized; Turn-In-Turn-Out of Ajah/Lekki/Alagbon 330kV DC Line – completed & energized; Turn-in/Turn-out at Asaba on 330kV SC 3rd Benin/Onitsha transmission line – completed & energized; Installation of 75MVAR Shunt Reactor at Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV substation.
Others include the completion of TCN 2x60MVA, 132/33kV Kukwaba substation; 1X150 MVA, 330/132kV and 2X60MVA 132/33kV Lafia as well as 132kV DC Abakaliki – Ikom – Obudu Transmission Line.
The gas infrastructure by NDPHC also includes Gas Pipeline and Metering Station in Ihovbor, Gbarain, Egbema, Calabar, Oron, Sapele, Alaoji, Geregu and Omotoso. All are 100 per cent completed by the company.
Last line
Government and other stakeholders should join hands with NDPHC particularly on the issue of stranded power in Nigeria and other efforts to boost power supply in the country.
Orjiako: Why Seplat is constructing $700m gas plant in Imo
Chairman of Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Bryant Orjiako, has opened up on the construction of a multi-million dollar gas processing plant in Ohaji Egbema Council Area of Imo state.
Orjiako spoke when he led the management team on a courtesy call on the Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, at the Government House, Owerri.
He said that the proposed company, which develops and commercialises gas, when fully functional, would transform the state in all spheres.
Highlighting the achievements of Seplat in the Niger Delta with regard to oil exploration and production, Orjiako called on the state government and the host communities to create the enabling environment for the project to materialise.
According to him, “shortly after we acquired our asset, OML 53, in Imo state in 2016. which was originally owned by Chevron, we have incrementally ramped up the production from less than 3,000 barrels per day, and currently doing 9,000 barrels per day.
“We are hoping that in the next 12 months we should be thinking of 15,000 barrels per day and that is the beginning of the things we are set to achieve.
“More importantly, we emphasise that we are a company that commercialises gas and also develops it, and as at today, we produce 30 per cent of gas to power in Nigeria and we are the only indigenous company doing this.
“Early this year, we made an investment decision to invest 700 million dollars in the ANOH project phase one, this project is going to be situated in Imo state.
“The most significant thing to say about this is to say that this project has been in the pipeline for over three decades but once we took over the asset, we made it a priority and obviously the trickledown effect of that project in Imo state is capable of completely synergizing with your vision for the state and will transform development in Imo state.
“What we expect is to have the right cooperation and for Imo state to also position itself and create the right environment for us to do business.”
Also on the team was the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Mr Austin Avuru, who further explained the benefits of the project.
He assured that the company would fulfill its corporate social responsibility to the state and especially the host communities as the company has done in Edo and Delta states.
In his words: “We will build trust with the communities and also build trust with your government, we will not come to disturb you, probably you won’t see us again but your key cabinet personel will monitor the things we do and report back to you.
“We supply one-third of the gas to plant in Nigeria, we are building another one of 75 MMscfd in Sapele, we will build this one in Ohaji Egbema because we supply gas to the domestic market.
“Most companies offer token to buy peace, so if there’s any troublesome person in that community we go to him and do certain things so he won’t trouble us, we don’t do that.
“Those that are fighting us in Sapele, we fought them, those who are going to work with us, we work with them, when those who are fighting us saw what was happening to those working with us, they turn around to work with us, we don’t pretend, we give you jobs we can do and develop your capacity to do bigger jobs.
OML 34: 390m daily gas scuf threatened
… as pipeline shutdown hits 3 days
The suspension of flow of natural gas from Oil Mining License (OML) 34 has hit three days, following the shutdown of Abura Crude Trunkline, situated at Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli, Delta State.
The gas pipeline, which was shut down last Friday, following a breach, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and local authorities, flows from Oil Mining License 34, which is owned by Nigeria Petroleum Development Co, a subsidiary of NNPC, and Nigerian company, ND Western.
OML 34 produces an average of 390 million standard cubic feet per day of gas, and 17,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.
Gas processed from the field goes into the Escravos-Lagos pipeline, which feeds Egbin power plant, the largest in Nigeria.
The NNPC has, however, vowed to fix the ruptures on the trunkline in 72 hours.
Managing Director of the corporation, Mele Kyari, who said this, according to a statement from the NNPC, disclaimed reports of explosion on the trunk line operated by the corporation.
Speaking shortly after teeing off the 2019 NNPC Upstream Golf Tournament in Benin City on Saturday, Mele Kyari described the incident as a mere rupture on one of the corporation’s pipeline, which would be fixed within three days.
“It was not an explosion. It was a rupture on one of our pipelines. Our team of engineers has since moved to site. In three days, we should be able to fix it. We have since contained the spill coming out of that pipeline. There was no fire anywhere on the pipeline. So there is no cause for alarm,” Kyari stated.
The GMD, who assured that the incident would have no impact on the nation’s power supply, also called on host communities within the area to disregard the rumours and go about their normal activities.
Locals in Otu-Jeremi in Ughelli South area of Delta state reported an explosion on the pipeline, according to Reuters, though NNPC said the pipeline was shut down following a leak. Police said they were investigating the situation.
Two local residents said there was an explosion.
“NPDC are saying that it was a rupture and not fire, but my men have gone there to find out,” said senior police officer in Delta state.
NNPC spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said the company had ordered the pipeline closed following a leak and that repair works had commenced.
EKEDC frowns at assault on staff, assets
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has vowed to go the full length of the law to seek justice against all assaults on its staff by customers on its network.
Spokesperson for the company, Godwin Idemudia, who said this in a statement, warned the public against any form of assault on EKEDC staff.
He also assured all staff of the company of their safety while performing their lawful duties as measures are in place to curb these acts.
Two persons, the company said, had “been arraigned before the Ajegunle Magistrate Court following a three-count charge of affray, assault and malicious damage of property belonging to a staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company at Amukoko area of Lagos.”
Idemudia, in the statement appealed to customers to desist from assaulting staff of the company.
“The case, which was heard before Magistrate G.O. Tiamiyu, saw the accused pleading not guilty to the charges. The magistrate then granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each, one reliable surety, whose address must be verifiable with valid means of identification, payment of utility bill and tax clearance certificates.
“The accused have been remanded in the Kirikiri facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) pending the time their bail conditions are met. The magistrate adjourned the case to 10th of September for mention,” the statement added.
$200m content intervention fund account falls to $40m
- $160m disbursed from BoI account
The $200 million Nigerian Content Intervention (NCI) fund account domiciled in Bank of Industry (BoI) has been depleted to $40 million.
This, operator of the account – Nigerian Content Development and Monitoeing Board (NCDMB) – confirmed in a document sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, was due to disbursement of $160 million as loans to some indigenous oil companies.
Dwelling on the funding, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, the document read, said that his board had disbursed a total of $160 million out of the $200 million Nigerian Content Intervention Fund (NCI Fund) to qualified firms.
This, he continued, was “part of our efforts to provide accessible credit for Nigerian oil and gas service companies and community contractors with single digit interest rate and one year moratorium.”
He indicated that the board was working to promote relevant and reliable data and statistics and have established a collaborative framework with National Bureau of Statistics.
”We intend to shortly commission specific data collection projects to counter some of the unverifiable data being bandied around our national discourse,” the document quoted him to have added.
The NCDMB boss also confirmed that the board would collaborate closely with the 9th National Assembly to complete the amendment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, so as to extend it to key sectors like power, construction and information communication technology.
He advised against creation of multiple regulators of local content in Nigeria, noting that ”NCDMB can modify its templates to suit other sectors. In our view, this is the prudent way to expand and entrench local content regime in Nigeria.”
On the second pillar, Compliance and Enforcement, the NCDMB boss said the board had put in place seven companies to assist in carrying out specific and specialised monitoring and compliance functions in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry.
The board also deployed chartered accounting firms to carry out forensic audit of Nigerian Content Development Fund (NCDF) remittances.
According to him, “the forensic audit started in November 2018 and has revealed huge amounts of non-remittances from operating and service companies. At the moment, some companies have owned up to their indebtedness and have started addressing their infractions.
“On the other hand, a few companies have remained recalcitrant. We have concluded plans to hand over such companies to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for prosecution.”
On the pillar for Enabling Business Environment, Wabote stated that the Service Level Agreements (SLAs) NCDMB signed with the Nigeria LNG, international operating companies, under the aegis of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), had helped to shorten the NCDMB interface on the tendering cycle in the oil and gas industry from 36 months to nine months.
He added that ”it has also enhanced broad compliance with the requirements of the Nigerian Content Act and led to significant reduction in the unit cost of oil production in Nigeria.
“During the last review held in May this year, major operating companies, including SPDC/SNEPCo, Chevron, Total E&P and First E&P all rated NCDMB very high on the implementation of the SLA.”
The board, the document read further, put fundamentals in place for the attainment of the Nigerian Content 10-Year Roadmap, which will enable the nation to start reaping the full benefits of its oil and gas resources, with clear linkage to other sectors of the economy.
Listing the board’s accomplishments under his two and half year tenure, Wabote stated that “one of the first framework we put resources into was in the development of Nigerian Content 10-Year Strategic Roadmap. The roadmap documents the short, medium, and long-term targets to increase Nigerian Content performance from 28 per cent to 70 per cent by 2027.
”The key rewards from the implementation of the 10-year roadmap are the creation of 300,000 jobs from industry activities and the retention of US$14bn in-country out of the US$20bn annual industry spend.”
He noted further that ”the 10-year-roadmap has five pillars namely: Technical Capability Development, Compliance and Enforcement, Enabling Business Environment, Organisation Capability and Sectorial and Regional Market Linkage. It has four enablers, namely Funding, Regulatory Environment, Collaboration and Stakeholders Engagement and Research and Development.”
On the Technical Capability pillar, Wabote said the board ”moved the Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme (NOGAPS) from mere plans on paper to actual construction in two pilot locations – Odukpani in Cross River and Emeyal 1 in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State. Each of the parks will create employment for 2000 persons when they are fully operational and will spur manufacturing of critical oil and gas equipment, tools and spare parts close to oil fields.”
Fibre cement production: Chinese firm targets Nigeria
Sinoria FABCOM, a Chinese building materials giant, is making an inroad into Nigerian housing sector.
Using its building material expertise, Sinoria Fabcon is set to help Nigeria solve the problem of housing needs by providing quality but affordable building materials to the market, starting with Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, where it intends to float a fiber cement board manufacturing factory.
According to the Deputy General Manager of Sinoria FABCOM, Mr. Jackie Dai Hui, the firm already has an industrial complex in Kuje Abuja where it set to manufacture stone coated roofing sheet.
Dai Hui said the firm would use its affordable building material expertise to help Nigeria solve the problem of housing shortfall.
“Just as Sinoria FABCOM is recognided as a leader in the manufacture of the best quality stone coated tiles and galvanided roofing sheets, our fiber cement board will be the first factory of its kind in Nigeria and the whole of sub-Saharan Africa,” the deputy general manager.
He hinted that the first line in the fiber cement board factory would be able to produce over five million square metres in a year, noting that with the abundance of necessary raw materials in the country, the factory would not have problems.
According to him, the company’s motivation in venturing into the new investment in the manufacture of fibre cement board is as a result of the success it recorded in the production of stone coated roofing sheets.
Dai Hui commended the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari for creating the right atmosphere for the industrial growth of the country, noting that Nigeria was on the path of industrial revolution and self-sufficient in local production of building materials.
He also noted that a few years from now many companies in China would find it cheaper to set up factories in the country because of its huge market potential, which can also become the base for servicing the rest of the African markets.
“Nigeria has all it takes, the raw materials are there and skilled manpower is on the rise, it is only a question of time and I believe this would be very soon.
“Our company, Sinoria FABCOM, wants to be part of the industrial growth and development of Nigeria and that is why we are reinvesting our profit in the new factory rather than taking it back to China, ” he said.
FMBN, developers seek merger for mortgage banks
In order to enhance home ownership among Nigerians, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), developers and other stakeholders in the mortgage finance /housing sector are pushing for merger and acquisition among primary mortgage banks and firms.
This is coming following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s stand on new capital requirements of N13 billion for the PMBs at a time most of them are still struggling to cope with capital base of N2.5 billion since 2013.
The call by industry stakeholders is further strengthened by the approval of merger between Trustbond Mortgage Bank and First Mortgage Limited by shareholders last week.
The proposed merger of the two banks, which signposts what is to be expected in the struggling mortgage market in the months and years ahead, is expected to birth a bigger and stronger primary mortgage bank that may change the narrative in the mortgage industry.
According to the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Banks (FMBN), Ahmed Dangiwa, strong PMBs in the country should acquire small and idle ones in order to promote growth in the sector.
This, he said, was the only way to strengthen the mortgage market, noting that some PMBs just registered, but just stayed idle and failed to perform.
Speaking during a meeting in Abuja with the Managing Director of Platinum Mortgage, Mr. Emmanuel Nbaka, the FMBN boss said: “We hope you can further acquire those small primary mortgage banks to make progress.
“There are lots of primary mortgage banks that just registered but are not performing. They just stay idle. These are the kinds of PMBs which you can absorb and then buy them over in order to strengthen your base again.”
Dangiwa’s advice was not limited to Platinum Mortgage alone as there are 34 licensed PMBs in the country. Out of these, only few are fully operational, while many are struggling.
While commenting on the merger between Trustbond Mortgage Bank and First Mortgage Limited on Affordable Housing Advocate Group’s social media platform, President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Ugochukwu Chime, said that such should also be expected among developers very soon.
According to him, it might come in form of joint venture, special purpose vehicle and merger, among others. He said that merger or collaboration was the way to go.
A former Executive Director of Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company, Chii Akporji, said that consolidation and synergy were key to housing sector development.
Other advocates said they needed more mortgage banks to follow suit to quicken the rapid growth needed for affordable housing project.
“We need more of this collaboration. This discussion should continue on daily basis. Whoever can, should,” they said.
A former Managing Director of Ogun Property Investment Corporation (OPIC), Jide Odusolu, corroborated Chime, saying that developers needed to adopt similar models to build scale and truly tackle the challenges of providing shelter across the country.
Report: Why Nigeria’s flying figure is abysmally low
Despite the 17,230,438.000 passenger traffic recorded in 2018, the passenger traffic figure is still considered very low; an indication that only very few Nigerians take to travel both domestically and internationally with a population of about 200 million people.
This is an increase from the previous number of 14,319,876.000 passenger traffic for 2017. Airport data is updated yearly, averaging 14,049,233.500 people from December 2003 to 2018, with observations. The data reached an all-time high of 17,230,438.000 Person in 2018 and a record low of 7,155,035.000 Person in 2003.
During the 2008–2017 period, 139 million passengers flew through Nigeria’s airports, 100 million of these were domestic passengers, while the rest were International passengers. Domestic passengers formed over 70 per cent of passenger traffic during the period. Growth in domestic passenger traffic ranged from −14 per cent in 2017, to as high as 39 per cent in 2008.
Growth trend was mixed during the decade, recording negatives in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017. There was a major crash in the domestic sector in 2012 which dampened demand in the ensuing months. 2015–2017 were years of economic slowdown.
The first signs of recovery occurred in late 2017 from an economic recession, which reached a bottom out point in 2016.
These among other factors were responsible for declines in passenger traffic in various years.
Aviation security consultant and a member of Aviation Round Table (ART), Group Capt. John Ojikutu (Rtd) said the economic situation makes it difficult for people to travel by air.
Ojikutu disclosed that same number of people travel year round leading to abysmal 17 million passenger traffic recorded in 2018, stressing that as long as the economy remains where it is, many Nigerians will have low propensity to travel by air.
Another aviation expert and a concessionaire in the aviation industry, Mr. Tunde Fagbemi disclosed that Nigeria has the lowest propensity to fly among all countries.
His words: “This story is a paradox of sorts, given that the geography as well as the demographic profile in Nigeria favours air travel. The country has a working population of over 73 million, which, in addition to the fact there are substantial inter-city distances, should favour propensity to travel by air.
“The low GDP per capita probably provides some explanation for low PTF, but again, Pakistan has a lower GDP per capita and still manages to record a higher PTF than Nigeria. The number of active domestic airlines is also lower in Nigeria than in other countries, again indicating the low level of demand for air travel.”
Illustrating his view, Fagbemi stated that air fares are observed to be on the high side, stressing that the most trafficked route in the network, Lagos-Abuja has an average fare of N30, 000 per passenger flight hour.
“This translates to about $83.3 at the current rate; meanwhile, flights on Boeing 737–700 series in western countries offer $33.33 per passenger flight hour. In Africa generally, infrastructure services are observed to be twice as expensive as elsewhere. This is not peculiar to air transport; power, water, road freight, mobile telephones and internet services also mirror the same trend”, he added.
Customer confidence in Nigerian airlines, according to him is another reason air travel demand is deemed low.
To him, the aircraft stock shows that the average fleet age is about 20 years. This contrasts sharply with fleet age for Africa’s best airlines—Ethiopia airlines for example is said to have an average fleet age of five years.
Fagbemi noted that increased demand for air travel and improved air transport operations need to be engineered in Nigeria, noting that while the demographics and geography are highly favourable for air travel, the prohibitive costs of air travel exclude several potential consumers of the service.
He further stated that the high cost of air travel is traced to supply side costs of operations, maintenance, taxes and other regulatory charges.
He added that Nigeria’s propensity to fly would increase higher revenue passenger kilometres and would in turn help air transport to contribute more significantly to transport output in the nation’s economy.
