CBN unveils regulation on e-payments

With the current market downturn spreading like bush fire, local investors need financial experts to advise them properly on where to invest in stock market. Chris Ugwu writes

G

lobally, stock market gauges the mood of the economy like a barometer.

The Nigerian stock market is not an exception as it reflects the trend in the economy, which has been battered by delay in policy direction of the government and rising security challenges across the nation.

The ongoing downward swing, prompted by massive sale of shares at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has led to extraordinary drop in value of securities price, thereby affecting investor confidence adversely, and also leading to apathy.

The ripple effects of these on the economy are that on the one hand, the culture of savings and investment among the populace is in dire stress and on the other, the productive sector is being starved of long-term investible funds usually garnered through the intermediation processes provided by the capital market.

However, the most important thing to keep in mind during an economic slowdown is that it’s normal for the stock market to have negative years as it is all part of the business cycle.

For long-term investor (meaning a time horizon of 10+ years), one option is to take advantage of the cost averaging model.

By purchasing shares regardless of price, the investor ends up buying shares at a low price when the market is down. Over the long run, the cost will average down, leaving the person with a better overall entry price for the shares.

Just as Investopedia puts it, “having a percentage of your portfolio spread among stocks, bonds, cash and alternative assets is the core of diversification.

“How you slice up your portfolio depends on your risk tolerance, time horizon, goals, etc. Every investor’s situation is different. A proper asset allocation strategy will allow you to avoid the potentially negative effects resulting from placing all your eggs in one basket.”

In a critical situation like this and as risk aversion measures, it behooves the regulators and economic stakeholders to keep educating and imparting financial knowledge in individuals

Now that the activities in the equities market are dropping significantly following drop in government securities’ yields, and most investors also embracing mutual funds and collective investment scheme as alternative investment window, market operators believe local investors need financial advisers to help in investment recommendations.

Market analysts are of the view that the advisers will provide the means to connect the current apathy in savings and investment.

They argued that this became necessary following the downturn the Nigerian capital market had witnessed, which resulted in investors experiencing heavy losses in their investments, leading to apathy and lull in activities at the stock exchange.

Need for financial advisers

Acting Director General of SEC, Mary Uduk, said: “We advise investors to get their financial advisers to advise them properly on where to invest. In this area, we advise retail investors to invest in collective investment schemes and mutual funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do.”

She said the commission had put in place a number of initiatives to protect investors as well as boost their confidence including the e-dividend mandate management system, direct cash settlement, setting up a committee on identity management in the capital market, regularisation of multiple subscription, complaints management framework among others.

According to her, “they have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.

“On our part, we protect them through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF), Risk Based Supervision that enables us to supervise the operators to ensure that they do not do what they are not supposed to do.

“And again, the complaints management framework enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved.”

“First, I want to say that we are determined to ensure capital market investors are adequately protected in all transactions. And that is the reason why we have stepped up enlightenment campaigns on some initiatives.

“As you are aware, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors confidence. We have the e-dividend Mandate Management System, the Direct Cash Settlement as well as regularisation of multiple subscriptions in place.

“Considerable progress has been made in the implementation of the consolidation of multiple shareholder accounts and electronic Dividend Mandate Management System (e-DMMS) as so far about 3.4bn shares have been consolidated. Both measures were introduced as part of checking the growth and possibly eliminating the unclaimed dividend menace in the capital market.

“Investors are also protected through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) and the Risk Based Supervision that enables the commission to supervise operators to do the right thing. We also have the complaints management framework that enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved. For those of the investors that are averse to risks, they should get their financial advisers to tell them where to invest.

“In doing all these, we advise retail investors to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks.

“We also implore investors to take ownership of their investments. They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do. We will keep working on our rules and the possibility of amending them when the need arises, we want more transparency in the market so that investors will feel comfortable and the market can be better.”

Commenting on the risk aversion measures, Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) for investors, Chief Patrick Ezeagu, explained that existing and potential investors should contact stockbrokers, the securities dealers for sound professional advice, and each investor will receive peculiar advice based on the outcome of profiling and the immediate market circumstances to buy.

“The selection criteria is still very relative as it depends on the securities’ performance, especially, current and historical. There is a need to consider the impact of market hearsay which is the application of emotional consideration, risk appetite of an investor and the investor’s expectations and investment target.” said Ezeagu.

Cautions on panic sale of shares

ASHON recently warned equity investors against panic sale of shares to avert avoidable losses as the stock market would soon become bullish.

Besides, ASHON has reopened the call on investors to take advantage of stockbrokers for sound professional advice before taking investment decision.

Responding to media enquiries on the on-going downward swing, prompted by massive sale of shares, Ezeagu described the situation as unnecessary panic sale.

According to him many investors adopt herd instinct, whereby they sell off just because others are selling.

Ezeagu noted that two investors may not necessarily have the same motive for sale or buy order, saying this is where the need for professional investment advice from stockbrokers become compelling.

He stated that a trend analysis of corporate earnings in recent time indicated that many companies across sectors had posted higher earnings with good returns but this has not significantly reflected in upward movement of their share prices.

Ezeagu explained that there was nothing unusual about this as the market generally reflects the trend in the economy, hence, investors buy into the future of these companies on the expectation of higher shareholder value.

“Those who are selling off their shares right now are speculators and not real investors. Every stock market needs speculators for liquidity but they can change investment decision in one second. Our stock market is forward looking. Investors need not be nervous. They should consult professional stockbrokers for sound investment decision.

“There is no basis for panic sale of shares. Many companies have announced strong financial performance with prospects of increased future earnings. Why should a shareholder of such a company embark on panic sale of shares?

Last line

Investors on the NSE like their counterparts in other climes need to be well informed in order to undertake efficient decisions about various investment products in the market and avoid market scams.

