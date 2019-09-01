Body & Soul
Celebs in colour popping suit
P
ower suit is trending and celebrities across the globe are enmeshed in this vogue. A good trouser suit is awards season-appropriate and we see lots of celebrities walk on the red carpet in this two piece.
The power of a trouser suit isn’t anything new – from Lady Gaga’s over-sized Marc Jacobs power suit to the Emporio Armani tuxedo that Cara Delevingne wore at Princess Eugenie’s wedding; they’ve long been a popular alternative to dresses for elegant occasion-wear.
But this season, there seems to be a favourite colour in particular that’s proving popular with celebrities and influencers and that is bright coloured suits. Countless fashionable women have been wearing suits in the statement-making hues of late, so take style tips from them on how to wear yours.
Body & Soul
Different strokes…
J
ay was on his fourth bottle of beer. He was seated alone in a dark corner in the joint where he ended his impromptu race. Whenever he thought of Debola, fear would grip him. He could remember the deep, seamless eyes that seemed like they would swallow him. He shuddered. He had never felt that way before. Something just didn’t feel right with Debola, as if she was taken over by a strange spirit. There was something eerie about her. Then, a pungent odour filled his office as she came out of the convenience. When he raised his head in surprise, it was obvious she didn’t smell a thing because she was smiling at him. As she moved towards him, the odour became stronger, threatening to suffocate him. That was why he bolted from his office and sprained his ankle on the stairway.
He had made a stop at a pharmacy and was given some painkillers and had some ointment applied on his ankle. He was to apply the ointment four times a day until the pain disappeared. He smiled as he poured the golden liquid into the glass. He wasn’t supposed to be taking alcohol. But then, he needed it to steady his nerves. He was sure of one thing today, he didn’t want Debola. Pregnancy or no pregnancy, it was over between them.
His phone rang. It was Meg.
“Sir, Madam Debola has gone,” she said.
“Oh, that’s good. If I’m not back at your closing time, lock my office,” he told her and ended the call.
He had no intention of leaving that hangout before dusk. He would wait until bedtime before leaving. He moved over to the sport bar where a match between Borrussia Dortmund and Monaco was being screened. It was more lively than the corner where he sat earlier. He met some diehards who were in argument. He joined them in the soccer discussion and didn’t check the time until it was close to midnight.
By the time he got to the street, everywhere was deserted. He noticed that his security man wanted to tell him something. He was saying something about a madman and wife, but Jay wasn’t in the mood to listen to any story. He waved the security man away and lurched to his apartment. He was tipsy; he had not taken beer in a while and overdid it today. Whatever he had to say would wait.
He had a hurried shower and went to bed. He slept off almost immediately his head touched his pillow.
……………………
Jay ran as he had never done in his life before. A man was chasing him. The man was muttering something. He thought he heard something like, “My wife. Give me my wife
My wife…”
He ran blindly, not knowing where he was going. All he knew was that he had to run as fast as his legs could carry him. But no matter how fast he ran, the footsteps in hot pursuit were only some paces away. He turned the corner of a street and heard a guffaw behind him. He turned to look at whoever was laughing only to be confronted by a madman with red teeth. He doubled his pace and ran behind a boulder.
He hid behind it and was about to close his eyes when he felt a hand close to his neck and he shrieked.
Jay jumped up and looked around wildly. He had been dreaming! But why dream about a madman? He lay back his head on the pillow…
*******
The madman dogged Debola’s footsteps. Few people had noticed and were looking at them. Debola looked back
The security man in Jay’s house was watching them and her heart nearly stopped beating. What if he relayed what he saw to Jay? She resolved to lead her unwanted follower as far away from any familiar ground as possible. She increased her pace.
She knew that the easiest thing for her to do would be to flag down a cab. Several cabs had driven past her but she knew that the madman could level up with her any moment if she slowed down. She decided to put as much gap as possible between them. Then, she would flag down a cab and jump into it before talking destination and price with the cabbie. She ignored the people looking at them, determined to get to the next street.
Suddenly, she remembered that she had a shawl round her neck. She took it and casually draped it over her head and neck. That way, people wouldn’t see her face. She moved with more confidence.
Her phone rang and she answered the call from Aunty Prophetess.
“Aunty, I’m on my way. I’m looking for a cab,” she said.
“Hope you’ve shaken him off?” She asked.
“Nooo. He’s still following me. But once I get a cab now, I’ll jump into it before negotiating,” Debola said.
“Please do and fast. The more time he spends with you, the more difficult it becomes to fix the problem,” the prophetess said.
Debola casually looked back and noticed the madman was mimicking her again. The good thing was that he had slowed down a bit. Debola doubled her strides. She saw a cab approaching from the opposite direction and waved to him. She just prayed that the driver would stop where it would be easy for her to cross the the road to meet him. But no. The cabbie stopped opposite the madman.
She swore under her breath and moved on. The cabbie honked his horn but that only drew the attention of the madman who turned and watched him.
Debola quickened her pace again. In no time, a cab negotiated a bend just a few paces away and she quickly flagged it down. She was inside the cab before the cabbie knew what was happening. She needn’t tell the cabbie to move before he did. The cabbie screeched off, apologising.
“What was that for?” She screamed.
But just then, she noticed that the madman was already beside the cab and had stretched his hand to grab the door knob. Did he fly? He was a good distance away from her a moment ago! Mad people and their powers!
“I’m sorry ma’am. I noticed that the madman wanted to open the door,” the cabbie apologised.
Need he apologise? Debola murmured something and yawned. A wave of tiredness suddenly washed over her.
She gave the cabbie her destination address and they talked price.
As she made to relax, the cabbie asked, “Er…er…do you know him ma’am?”
“Who?” Debola asked.
“Er…the madman is following us,” the cabbie said.
Debola turned and yes, the madman was running after the cab.
“How would I know a madman?” She asked irritably.
She hoped her tone fooled the cabbie, meanwhile, she was praying inside her that the madman didn’t catch up with them for traffic was building up and they weren’t moving fast enough.
“I’m sorry ma’am,” the cabbie apologised.
She had no rest of mind. She was glancing back half of the time as they weaved through the traffic. Not until they had moved a good distance and the traffic was moving freely did she relax. By then, she was having a terrible headache.
How would she get Jay to accept this pregnancy? No doubt, he was responsible and he knew. Debola knew that it was only the pregnancy that she could use to have a hold on him. Let her get out of this madman’s palaver first.
Aunty prophetess called again to know where she was. She informed Debola that she was already in her (Debola’s) house, waiting for her.
Debola’s head was throbbing by the time she alighted from the cab at home. Aunty prophetess was waiting for her at the gate.
Debola wobbled into her apartment and flopped on the couch, clutching her tummy. She felt dizzy. Aunty prophetess, alarmed, rushed to her.
“What’s the problem?” She asked.
“I…I…my tummy,” she forced the words out.
“What’s wrong with your tummy?” Prophetess asked.
Suddenly, she clutched her tummy, screamed and collapsed on the floor. Prophetess rushed to her, tried to prop her up and screamed…
********
Adele and Bolan were back from the UAE. It was a memorable time together. It was Adele’s first time of going on a vacation with a man that truly loved her…and she loved him. The Residence Armani experience was one she would cherish for ever. Bolan, who was sitting on a reclining chair in his private sitting room, smiled at her. She smiled back and she shrugged the house coat off her shoulders, revealing her well sculpted body. She had nothing underneath…
********#
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday!
#####*#########*
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Body & Soul
I’m a family-oriented person, says Chris Okagbue
Chris Okagbue won the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 8 and since then his career has soared to greater heights. He’s also a fashion enthusiast and style influencer. He is multi-talented and successfully juggles different areas in the entertainment industry. The Anambra State-born model, actor and producer shares with VANESSA OKWARA his fashion choices, what attracts him to a lady and rise to stardom
What’s happening to you currently, career wise?
I’ve been working a lot, less of modeling and more of acting. I’ve done quite a number of films. Some have been released; some are yet to be released. I also have a couple more to film in coming weeks. It’s been a very busy year for me and I’m grateful to God for workflow.
You have become a big style influencer, how did you evolve into this and what informs your style choices?
I’ve always been someone who loves fashion and style. I actually don’t know or can’t say how I became a big style influencer. I just do my own thing and try not to look like someone else in terms of style. I’ve been honoured by a number of award bodies and getting nominations and some wins as a style influencer. Regarding what informs my style, I pretty much just like to continuously reinvent myself and not because of what’s trending out there. As long as I feel good, stylish and comfortable in what I wear, I’m good to go. I’ve also found that I’m becoming more adventurous with colours and designs, but I’m still somewhat conservative and may not necessarily go overboard.
Mention some of the movies you’ve been in recently?
Like I said, it’s been a busy year for me. By God’s grace I’ve done a few movies in the last one year. Some of them include Bolanle Austen-Peters’ directorial debut film, ‘The Bling Lagosians’, ‘Intruder’, ‘A Woman’s Wrath’, ‘Mma’, ‘Girls Night Out’, ‘Thorn of Fire’, ‘Love and Lust’, ‘The Prenup’, ‘The Moles’, ‘Women In Our Lives’, ‘Inhibition’, ‘The Creek’, ‘Slip’, ‘The Grim’, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘My Grandfather’s Wife’. I’m hoping to do a lot more before the year runs out.
Which would you say brought you to limelight?
I would say Gulder Ultimate search and Tinsel.
Winning Gulder Ultimate Search (GUS) was a big landmark for you. What would you say it did for you as a person?
It was interesting living with people I didn’t know anything about. Also, learning to survive eviction on a daily basis had taught me to expect challenges in my life and be prepared to take them on.
Also, it has given me a platform to excel in my chosen career. It helped to further my acting career which I have been doing even before the Gulder ultimate search. Having been exposed to a whole lot of people, I get more roles. I also produce as well. I have produced my own movie, ‘Lotanna’.
There’s been a clamour to bring back GUS. What’s your take on this?
I’ve come to learn over the past couple of years since the show was suspended that a lot of people actually loved the show much more than I thought. It had a different kind of entertainment appeal. Anyone could watch it irrespective of age. More importantly, it encouraged the youth to desire to be much more than they were and empowered them to do so. It’s been the desire of not just fans of the show but also the inner circle, and by inner circle I mean people who have been part of the show like the past contestants and past winners for the show to make a comeback. I’m sure Nigerian Breweries as a company are aware of this. But I also know from a business perspective that it takes a lot to run a show of that magnitude. So, if/when we feel that a reboot would be beneficial to the brand, I’m sure that they would do so.
There’s also been a comparison between GUS and BBNaija, with a lot of people asking that GUS replaces BBNaija, how do you feel about that?
I see absolutely no reason why one has to suffer for the other. They may have their similarities but they are two different kinds of reality TV show. There’s really no need to replace one with the other. Big Brother Africa coexisted with GUS back in the day. Who says Big Brother Naija cannot do same?
What are the qualities you look out for in a woman you want to marry?
I’m a family-oriented person. I’d like for my woman to be the same. Pretty face first before any other body features. I mean, if I’m going to be waking up to that face every day for the rest of my life, it had better be pretty.
I look out for qualities such as confidence, independence, strong will, intelligence, wit and a great sense of humour cause I joke around a lot so she has to be able to let her hair down and have a good laugh every now and then.
Unfortunately, I can’t cook. So, it’ll be nice to be with someone who not only can but also likes to. She must also have a good relationship with God.
I come from a somewhat traditional home. But for some reason I am not tribalistic. So I can marry from any tribe really.
What is your educational background?
I hold a BSc in sociology from University of Lagos. I got into the entertainment industry at a very tender age. I started as far back as 2004 when I was 17 years old with lots of modelling jobs. I was doing it partly as well as a whole lot of things. So when I got into the university, I just faced my studies and ensured that finished my schooling. Entertainment can be very distracting and can make you want to quit school.
What was growing up like?
Growing up was fantastic. I had a very supportive family. I was born into the royal family of former Obi of Onitsha, H.R.H Obi Ofala Okechukwu Okagbue and Ogechukwu Clara Okagbue of Onitsha Kingdom, Anambra State. I have five siblings. My dad has passed away but my mum has been there for me as well as my siblings. My elder sister Sandra was the one that paved the way for me in the industry. She is into modeling. She paved the way and I followed suit and it has been great so far. I come from a family of artistic people.
Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?
Simple; being happy and fulfilled with whatever it is that I am doing at that point in time.
If given the opportunity, would you go into politics in future? What’s your view of the current government?
At the moment, I don’t think so. Regarding my view on the current government, all I can say is that there is still a lot of room for improvement.
Body & Soul
I’d love to see more women in politics –Oge Cynthia
Actress and filmmaker, Oge Cynthia, is one Nollywood entertainer who has paid her dues. Having been in the business for years, she moved to Canada where she continued to do great things both in Nollywood and also in Canada. Popularly called the ‘Lion Queen’, this proud mother of four speaks to ABIOLA ALABA PETERS on life as an entertainer and businesswoman
You are always proud of your home state, Anambra, why?
Anambra is my home, and home is where the heart is. I want my people to access some of the beautiful thing I have seen outside Nigeria and that is why I set up a Facebook page. Anambra State has a reputation for industriousness and business acumen. Anambra State is blessed with wealthy men and women who can do great and mighty things for our people. We can do better. We should do better. We must start it now. We must change the trajectory of our society.
Growing up, what are the special memories you have of your home town?
I’ve many fond memories. I love moving from town to town. I love learning about each town and how their customs differ from our own. I adore the wealth of our humanity and the richness of our culture.
What are your favourite Nigerian foods and which are you fond of wherever you are in Canada?
I eat almost all the Nigeria foods that I love. What I miss most is my inability to cook with freshly harvested leaves. In Canada, our Nigeria vegetables are either dried or frozen.
How fluent are your children in their native language?
They understand Igbo language but they are not fluent in speaking it. They mix their Igbo speaking with English. We are working on them speaking Igbo more fluently. I will admit our progress has been slow. We will keep trying until success is achieved.
What’s your take on women venture in politics?
Women in politics, I personally think it is for the good of the nation. This is because there is always this level of decency in any industry or organization where women are actively involved. We have seen women taking up leadership position across the world and they are doing well. I’d love to see more women doing wonders for Africa, especially our dear country, Nigeria.
For the benefit of those reading about you for the first time, can we meet you?
I’m Ogeh Cynthia, a committed mother and a dependable partner. I’m called The ‘Lion Queen’ by those that love me. I’m an actor, a movie producer and a business woman who is devoted to serving God and humanity.
What have you been up?
I have been very busy working behind the scene. I now run a production company that produces drama, marketing campaigns and advertisements. I am also working on a major TV series for Africa cinema.
You are also working on some self-produced movies, do you mind sharing more with us?
Well, it is still in the wrap. The movie is huge. I will rather we wait and see. My fans should watch out for the movie, it’s a pan African project.
Aside acting, what are the other things you are into?
I’m an entrepreneur who is on the lookout for great investment opportunities. My partners and I are into general merchandising like event and entertainment productions, marketing and advertisement, content creations, relationship counselling, car importations, advocacy, and charity work.
Would you say you’re a fulfilled woman?
I am a woman who is contented with her life. I am a woman in fullness of her agency. I love me because I am an original. I love God and I love humanity.
How would you describe making movies in Nollywood and Hollywood, since you have experience in both markets?
It is not really easy working outside Nigeria, trust me, there is no place like home. The western society is structured and very straight forward. Anyone who is determined and ready to put in the work will definitely make it.
The few times you were outside Nigeria, what would you say you miss most?
I miss the freshly harvested and cooked meal. I miss family and friends. I miss my village in Anambra State, Nigeria.
How have you been coping with running an NGO in this poor economic state of the country?
We have been fortunate so far. We are blessed with remarkable human beings who are committed to our cause. They volunteer their time and support our programs with resources. We are currently working on a major healthcare intervention for our people. We will let you know as soon as we are ready to launch. Donors and partners are welcome.
What’s your take on baby mama syndrome among entertainers, especially marriage break ups, which has become rampant in our society today?
It is a very sad but you see marriage or any kind of committed relationship requires deep commitment and maturity. Committed relationship is a contract and a covenant that is binding. The parties involved must keep to their own side of the agreement. Marriage crash is as a result of default in such agreement. These days, people are more conscious of avoiding exploitation. Baby mama on the other hand is derogatory terms created to shame and demean women. I find the term very irritating. I will rather use the term single motherhood to describe them. Single parenthood is not an easy thing. I will not look down on anyone working hard to raise responsible children.
How do you think women can take their place in the society?
As a people, we must pull down all visible and invisible walls socially constructed to limit and restrain women. Every Nigeria female should be encouraged to take up space in every sector of our society. We need women occupying leadership positions in business, banks, entertainment, politics, markets, manufacturing, real estates, and religion.
What life lessons have been instrumental to your success so far?
One of my greatest inspirations in life is the bible verse which said, ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me’. My mum endorsed the significance of education to me. She is my strongest human inspiration.
What does fashion means to you?
Fashion to me is all about being you. I don’t like it flashy, I love simplicity and class.
Lastly, how do you unwind?
I ensure I take out time to take care of myself and rest. I am a work out buff, so I don’t joke with my work out routine. It calms and relaxes me and then, I relax by spending time with my family too.
Body & Soul
Dress like a scarf
Ne w t r e n d alert is the pretty scarf print dress! What better way to slay a trend than to actually be the trend? The current obsession in the fashion world this season is with silky, drapery, scarf-print clothes.
To kill this trend, add skyscraper heels for a seriously statement look. You can also dress up or down in style with boohoo scarf dress with flat heels and attract attention just like Juliet Ibrahim.
Body & Soul
Oyin Adeyemi takes on new challenge
T
hat woman of substance, Oyin Adeyemi, has a mindset that records are meant to be broken and terrains are there to be conquered, is no doubt evident in her doings. The brain behind Still Earth Construction Group pulls no punches when it comes to her objectives. She is ready to brave stormy seas and rocky climbs to achieve her dreams.
And it doesn’t matter what those dreams are or who stands between her and them. Show her an immovable barrier and she will show you an unstoppable zeal in herself. Throughout her long and accomplished career across banking, construction, real estate and project finance, Oyin has demonstrated to always be ahead in her game.
To Oyin however, all her experiences and know how will amount to nothing if she fails to impact and empower who will find it handful towards self-actualization, hence, her resolve to begin to inculcate the secrets of success into up and coming African women, to make their roads less dim, their paths less rough. She has already started the process of organizing seminars and trainings for CEOs and entrepreneurs who want to go far in their chosen careers.
For Oyin, who has to break the glass ceiling in a male dominated industry, it is just right that she makes her knowledge available to others seeking to do the same. Not many will forget in a hurry how she dumped her well-paying but unfulfilling bank job to start Still Earth. At that time, she was the butt of many an ill-meaning joke, a lone woman in a sector where grand old men hovered up all the jobs and connections.
Today, Oyin is a towering presence in construction industry. Governments and giant corporations are always chasing her around for their big construction gigs, a testament to their respect for the quality of her company’s work. The feeble seed in construction has become a tree with deep roots.
Body & Soul
Korede Bello: Young star
P
opular musician and song writer, Korede Bello also known by his stage name, Africa Prince was born on February 29, 1996 from Lagos State. He is known for his hit single ‘Godwin’, a semi-pop gospel song that made him famous across the country.
Korede completed his primary and secondary school in Lagos and started his music career at the age of seven. He studied mass communication at the Nigeria Institute of Journalism with a certificate in Higher National Diploma, a member of the Institute of Information Management.
After Korede released his first single, he became famous and began his music professionally in the studio during his secondary school days. He released his single titled ’ Forever’ and was introduced to Don Jazzy by Casmir Uwuagbute his manager and they sang together and this got Don Jazzy amazed. In February 28, 2014, he got signed to Marvin Records.
He’s currently working on his album with help from Asa and 2Face Idibia, as people he got knowledge from. He was signed as an official ambassador of the Telecom Company, Glo in 2015.
Korede is a fashion prince when it comes to traditional attire; he knows the type of style that suits him. He is seen in corporate traditional attire; most times he is seen with an up and down Ankara with black or brown leather shoes. He has a dazzling smile that can melt the hardest rock. He is known for his stylish afro style and his petit body.
Body & Soul
Unripe plantain porridge with goat meat
U
nripe plantain porridge is one of the top Nigerian meals and it is easy to cook. It is rich in vitamins, healthy and will make you feel full in the evening. By the way, plantains are extremely popular in Nigeria because it can be cooked with many different dishes thanks to a big number of tasty recipes known all across the country.
Ingredients
1. Bunch of unripe plantain 2. Palm oil 3.Goat meat 4.Dryfish 5. Chopped kpomo 6. Crayfish 7. Pepper 8. Scent leaves aka Nchuanwu 9. Seasoning cubes and salt to taste 10. Onion
Preparation
• Wash goat meat and bring to a boil. Then add the already soft Kpomo to the meat stock
• Wash plantain and cut into bite sizes, put in a clean pot, set aside to boil with d right proportion of water which is slightly above it to avoid it being too watery.
• Turn on the heat, add all ingredients ranging from palm oil, chopped Kpomo, goat meat stock, pounded pepper and crayfish, dry fish to enable it cook well and release its flavour into meal, onion then salt and seasoning to taste. Cover the pot and allow cooking for about 10-15 minutes.
• When the plantain is properly cooked check with a fork to make sure it has softened. Then add your washed, loosely chopped scent leaves and food is ready.
• You can either add the goat meat to it or serve it peppered differently as a side dish.
Body & Soul
Bolanle Olukanni: Stunning starlet
Media personality and TV Presenter of ‘Moments with Mo’ on DStv TV, Bolanle Olukanni is our style guest for this week and this lady sure know how to slay!
Bolanle’s life has indeed been a colourful one. Raised in Nigeria, Israel, Kenya and America, she has seen a fair bit of the world but finds there is no place like home.
She graduated from Loyola University Chicago with Honours in a double degree, of BA Communications and BA International Studies. During her time in Chicago, she took acting courses and participated in an on-campus radio show.
After graduating from Loyola University Chicago, Bolanle moved back to Nigeria to do her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), where she spent her service year working for a non-profit organization in Ekiti, Nigeria.
Bolanle began her presenting career with Moment with Mo, now called ‘Moments’.
She also co-hosts the hit reality music show ‘MTN Project Fame West Africa’ alongside the handsome Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin. Since then she has been a sought after event host for top shows across Africa and beyond.
Every bit the charming and stylish co-host, with a smile that lights up screens all over West Africa, Bolanle Olukanni is the epitome of a fashion savvy beauty. Her style stays chic with no hassle!
Body & Soul
Weight watchers community: Rules to burn belly fat
There are two main types of belly fat. The first one is subcutaneous fat – This is the fat you can ‘physically see’ that you pinch whenever you stare at in the mirror when dressing up in the morning.
The other type of fat is called visceral fat – It’s the fat deep inside your stomach. You see, this visceral fat is the most dangerous form of fat you can have. If it gets too much, this fat squeezes kidney, intestines and liver and starves it so much that your body starts breaking down.
If not treated, it causes diseases such as diabetes, heart disease etc. So if you currently have belly fat, you need to do something about it as soon as possible.
It is possible to lose excess belly fat in 30 days by optimizing 2 major factors: Your exercise and your diet.
If you follow these rules, it is possible for you to lose belly fat in the next 4 – 12 weeks depending on how much of it you have now!
Rule 1: Drastically reduce your intake of ‘white’ sugary carbohydrates
They include: Pounded Yam; Fufu; Garri; Starch; Rice; Bread (Agege & Sliced); Excess Palm Oil based soup/ stew; Biscuit; Soft Drinks; Fries; Alcohol; Flour Snacks from eateries (e.g. Meat pie) and Canned Foods & Bottled Drinks.
The above foods are filled with lots of calories, so reduce them by only eating very small portion sizes.
Rule 2: Eat the same few meals over and over again
If you want to be successful with your belly fat loss, you must eat few health meals over and over to include:
Proteins:
Eggs (both the yolk & egg whites)
Chicken (with skin peeled off)
Beans (as cooked beans or moi moi)
Fish e.g. Mackerel (Titus)
Vegetables:
• Spinach Stew
• Okra Stew
• Cucumber
• Watermelon
• Red & green pepper
• Onions etc.
Complex Carbs:
• Boiled Plantain
• Brown boiled rice
• Coconut Swallow
• Bulgur Rice etc.
Just remember, keep it simple. Pick three or four of these, cook and repeat them.
Eat 3 times daily to include: 9.am – Breakfast; 1pm – Lunch; 5pm – Snack; 7.30pm – Workout and 8.30pm – Dinner
There are other healthy meals, but this is a short list.
Rule 3: Don’t drink calories
Drink water. It contains Zero calories. But avoid all those sugary drinks like Coca Kola, Fanta, alcohol, apple juice, and orange juice.
Rule 4: Take one day off per week as cheat day
I recommend Friday as your ‘cheat day’. That’s the day to personally to eat whatever you want. It could be ice-cream. 14 inch pizza from dominoes. 1 big loaf of Agege bread etc. Eat whatever you can on your cheat day.
This actually helps you lose more fat because the spike in calorie intake ensures our metabolism keeps working (instead of slowing down due to calorie restriction.)
Please note: Cheat day will ONLY work if you eat healthy on the other six days of the week. If you start having multiple cheat days per week, you won’t get result.
Body & Soul
All for Tayo Ayinde as he celebrates at 55
L
ast Saturday, 24th August was all about the Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tayo Ayinde, who added another to become 55 years. The day didn’t go without making great memories of it as a private birthday soiree was put together to celebrate dangling skinny dude.
The birthday was put together by his new wife, Princess Railat Adedoyin Ojora.
Among privileged guests who graced the occasion that was held inside the Chief of Staff’s house at GRA, Ikeja were the Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Rt Hon, Bashiru Obasa, Lagos APC stalwart, Cardinal James Odunbaku and many other key members of the APC in Lagos.
Ayinde, an alumnus of Havard Business School, Boston, USA and University of Cambridge, United Kingdom is a former security and intelligence personnel. He served as Chief Security Detail to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from 1999 to 2007.
He also held forth as the Director General of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Group towards the last general elections in which Sanwo-Olu emerged as the Governor of the Centre of Excellence, Lagos state in 2019.
Trending
-
Business19 hours ago
Stocks shiver as new US-China tariffs add to global gloom
-
News13 hours ago
Three killed as S’African burn Nigerians’ shops
-
Sports22 hours ago
US Open: Injury ends Djokovic’s title defence
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Niger Groups threaten showdown with FG over deplorable federal roads
-
News8 hours ago
APC slams S’south govs over NDDC appointments
-
News13 hours ago
EFCC recovers N550m, arrests 280 fraudsters in Kano
-
Sports17 hours ago
US Open: Osaka, Nadal headline Day Eight
-
Sports17 hours ago