CESEL to harness $1bn for solar power investment in Nigeria

Worried by enormous damage caused by storm water ravaging Nigerian cities, town and villages lately, settlement experts popularly known as town planners are offering suggestions to reduce the negative effects. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

From Abuja, Adamawa, Niger, Kogi Benue, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Imo. Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, the effects of climate change -induced flooding are enormous.

Apart from sacking many Nigerian towns and villages in the last two months with attendant loss of lives and properties, flood menace has displaced many residents in their homes, while others are currently taking refuge in nearby primary and secondary schools.

This perennial problem is always caused by torrential downpour between the months of July and October.

While government seems to be confused about the situation, town planners are worried that the situation might go worse if government failed to do the needful.

They are asking government to declare a state of emergency over the situation.

Besides , they canvassed for implementation of physical development plans, national drainage master plan and flood control policy.

Experts’ views

Speaking with New Telegraph at the weekend, first Vice President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners(NITP), Toyin Ayinde, said that prevention of flooding in Nigeria would entail every form of environmental inconvenience, saying the nation needed to put in place national physical plans

Ayinde, a former Commissioner for Physical Planning in Lagos State, pointed out that the annual flood disaster being witnessed in the country was as a result of absence of physical planning.

According to him, absence of planning always brings disasater, noting that there is nothing like national driainage plan in the country presently.

“Although, there are many maps, but plans are delibrate activities gear towards solving a problem,” he said.

He called on the Federal and State governments on the need for physical plans, saying “It is never too late than never.”

“Government must just plan because planning takes people to their destination.”

For Nigeria to combat and reduce effect of climate change, leading to perennial flooding of almost 22 states of the federation, a former President of NITP and Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Dr. Bunmi Ajayi, said it would require emergency solutions.

According to him, one of the solutions would require raising platforms to serve as helipads where helicopters could land for immediate rescue of flood victims during emergency situation .

Besides, he said it was high time government commenced strict implementation and enforcement of state physical plans to prevent people from erecting building haphazardly along drainage and water channels.

He said: “People build haphazardly along waterway, floodplains, setbacks and drainage. This must stop if we don’t want greater disaster.”

According to him, until cities have plans and somebody is committed to their implementation, flood menace would continue.

The former town planners’ boss said the problem of flooding in Nigeria was both planning and engineering issues.

He noted that government failed to take concrete measures concerning the issue of climate change almost two decades the discussion had been on.

“Rather, we are sandfilling by raising sea level. Maps of cities along the coast show that Lagos is five metres below the sea level. Government should have stopped sandfilling,” he said, pointing out that issue of climate change cut across every state.

He urged government and citizens to follow physical development plans.

A former President of Association of Town Planning Consultants of Nigeria, Mr. Moses Ogunleye, urged all cities and towns in Nigeria to have drainage master plans.

According to him, effective physical planning would reduce substantially the incidences of urban flooding as all physical development plans would have adequately consider the issue of de -looding and flood management.

He stated that lack of implementation of master plans for cities aggravated flooding.

“There are also many instances where master plans for cities have not been properly implemented, these aggravated flooding,” he said.

According to him, most Nigerian cities are developed with little or no concern for flood control.

Ogunleye said that towns and cities would continue to experience flooding until governments appreciate the linkage between physical development planning and flood management .

According to him, there must be clear cut plans to create and preserve storm water channels.

“This should be done quickly by governments, with the full involvement of communities . Funding must also be provided,” Ogunleye said.

Incidents

Sometimes in August, raging flood swept away the Director of Finance, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Mr. Tony Okecheme, in Abuja, when his car got stuck at Galadimawa roundabout.

According to reports, many parts of Adamawa State were taking over by flood in September, killing five persons in the Yola North Local Government Area of the state. Three were from Yola North and two from Lamurde and Song council areas in the state.

The flooding caused by prolonged downpour, wreaked havoc in several other council areas and sacked many from their homes.

Several households in Lamurde, Yola North, Yola South, Numan, Demsa and Song were submerged by in the downpour which began around 3pm that Thursday and continued into the evening.

Transitional Chairman, Yola North Local Government Council, Adamu Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said three children in Yola North died in the floods which submerged over 20,000 houses.

Also, no fewer than 2000 people, including women and children were rendered homeless following a flood which submerged at least 70 houses in Orsu- Obodo community in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state.

The flood, according to eye witnesses, was as a result of 10-day nonstop rainfall in the state.

In Enugu, flood disaster ravaged residents of Nsukka, Ihe, Alor-Uno and other communities in Nsukka Local Government Area of the state. The flood pulled down houses, rendered some people homeless and washed away roads and crops following heavy downpour.

As it was in Enugu, so it happened in Edo, Delta and Rivers States

Recently, Abia state Government announced collaborative plans with the World Bank to check the flood ravaging Aba, the commercial centre of the state.

Factors such as blockage of waterways by homeowners, absence of drainage system in cities and dumping of refuse in drains were adduced for the deluge.

Others put the blame on government, which they said gave building approvals indiscriminately without ensuring compliance, allowing people to build on waterways and failure to provide drainage. Some people blamed home builders for not building according to approved plans and for refusing to provide estate facilities such as storm water drainage.

Floods are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, claiming more lives and causing more property damages than any other natural phenomena. In recent times, flooding across Nigeria has left both the government and the governed devastated.

Some of the worst floodings in recent memory happened five years ago, precisely in March 2012 when 32 of Nigeria’s 36 states were affected,. The havoc it caused then was so devastating such that more than 300 persons were killed while over two million others were displaced.

Flood alert

NIHSA’s Director-General, Clement Nze, few months ago urged Nigerians to heed flood warnings raised in the 2019 AFO and identified non-adherence to flood early warnings as the major problem inhibiting prevention, mitigation and preparedness against flood disasters in Nigeria.

In its recently published 2019 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) report, NIHSA stated that some parts of the eight hydrological areas across the country, within nine sub-basins comprising Sokoto, Niger, Adamawa, Benue, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Yobe states are highly probable flood risk areas in 2019, covering about 74 Local Government Areas.

The report also predicted that flood incidents would be less probable in about 279 LGAs.

Moreover, the 2019 AFO report stated that coastal states like Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Rivers are expected to experience coastal flooding due to rise in sea level and tidal surge which would impact on fishing, habitation and coastal transportation.

A former President of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr. Steve Onu, blamed the rampaging flood’s incident on indiscriminate ways people built their houses without consideration for storm water drainage.

According to him, if there was sufficient drainage system, it would have transported storm water away without overflowing major roads.

Last line

To avert flood occurrence beyond tree planting, Nigerian government needs to link physical development plans with national drainage master plan.

Like this: Like Loading...