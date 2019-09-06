CG: 804 capacity Port Harcourt Prison has 4,387 inmates

The prison facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with an original carrying capacity of 804, now has a total of 4387 inmates.

The Comptroller-General (CG) of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed, who made the disclosure yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja, lamented that thirteen mentally-deranged inmates were being held in Enugu Prison.

The briefing, according to Ahmed, was organised to acquaint officers and the public with highlights of the newly-enacted correctional act.

In the new Act, provision had been made for pregnant women to be kept in separate facilities, as well as young offenders.

Also, inmates who demonstrated good conducts will now be issued certificate of good behaviour that would make their reintegration into the society easier, without the stigma of an ‘ex-convict.’

There was also the non-custodial measure, which the former Prisons Act did not provide for.

“I just raised an issue with the man from Port Harcourt. Port Harcourt has a capacity for 804 inmates, but currently has 4,387 and out of that 3,800 are awaiting trial. I want you to realise that these are the kinds of inmates we don’t need in the prisons.

“We have 13 mentally-deranged inmates in Enugu Prisons that have been dumped there.

“I want you to realise that these are the kind of inmates we don’t need in the prisons. People need not to come as awaiting trial persons and spend years as awaiting trial. There is no need for that,” Ahmed said.

Consequently, he urged the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, to be alive to their responsibilities, with a view to facilitating decongestion in the prison system.

This was as he said where there was congestion and authorities failed to do the needful, the officer in charge of the prison had been empowered by the new Act to reject suspects for custody.

He said: “Those who give judgement should do their work to ensure that they decongest the prisons either by giving judgement or discharging and acquitting them to go back to the society rather than stay for longer years in prison.

“But already, this law has taken us a step forward to say that where a facility is full, the officer in charge should tell the chief judge or the relevant authorities in the state and where they fail and three months has elapsed, we can reject such criminals.”

He, however, assured that in “the next few years, we will find out that congestion will be a thing of the past in the Nigerian correctional services.”

Meanwhile, the CG had declared that the implementation of the Nigeria Correctional Act would commence in a month’s time.

According to him, the service was awaiting ministerial approval, which he assured, would be given as soon as possible.

“I assure you that within the next one month, you will see tremendous changes in the Nigerian Correctional Service in terms of everything. I give you that assurance that you will see the changes and gradually, by the end of the year, we will have taken it up full, because we have had interactions so far with development partners and within the next one or two weeks, we are going to hold a stakeholders’ conference of all stakeholders.

“I want the approval from the minister before I do that and I believe that very soon, he will give us; and we want to send it to him by next week so that the necessary things will be done.

“As I speak with you, I have already identified the person that will change our signage, so that when you are passing to the airport or coming in to this place you will not see anything like Nigerian Prisons, you will see Nigerian Correctional Service,” the CG said.

