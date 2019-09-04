Chams unveils strategy to boost ROI

In their quest to boost consumer lending, deposit money banks (DMBs) in Nigeria have announced fresh drastic measures aimed at curbing activities of dishonest customers who borrow from lenders and deliberately refuse to pay back. Tony Chukwunyem reports

G

enerally, the Bankers’ Committee does not hold its meetings on Mondays. So when Lagos-based financial journalists received invitations that the committee would be holding its meeting in Lagos last Monday, there was speculation that some important developments were afoot in the banking industry.

In fact, the presence of the Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, among the bank chief executive officers and other senior CBN officials, who, at the end of the meeting, usually stay back to brief the media, further convinced journalists that an important announcement was about to be made.

They were not wrong, as the CBN Deputy Governor, revealed at the briefing, she had been mandated by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to specially address journalists on the outcome of the meeting.

Smoking out bad debtors

Briefing the media along with the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, the Chief Executive Officers of Guaranty Trust Bank, Access Bank and Unity Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Mr. Herbert Wigwe and Mrs. Tomi Somefun, respectively, Mrs. Ahmad announced that the Bankers’ Committee had resolved that, henceforth, DMBs would be allowed to seize the deposits of debtors within the banking system if such debtors default on their loans.

She said the decision was taken to encourage banks to increase lending to the real sector of the economy, adding that the move was also meant to show that there would be no hiding place for loan defaulters as such customers would lose their assets in the banking system.

According to her, henceforth the offer letter given by DMBs to customers intending to borrow from the lenders would have a credit protection clause containing the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) details of such customers and would require them to sign that if the loan defaults, the customers’ deposits in other banks can be seized by the creditor bank to settle the indebtedness.

She explained that the decision was also to support CBN’s recent directive that DMBs should maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent with effect from September 30, 2019.

The deputy governor also stated that the credit protection clause, in addition to the recent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent directive, is expected to spur lending by adding additional N1 trillion to the credit balance sheet of the banks.

Ahmad said: “In taking loans, you agree to repay the loan, should you default, the total amount of deposit you have across the industry will be applied towards repaying the loans.”

This, she said, will enable banks to lend with more confidence.

“We came up with this because we do not want LDR directive to raise Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the industry,” she added.

The CBN deputy governor pointed out that one of the reasons why credit to the private sector has not been growing in the industry was that some customers deliberately refuse to pay their loans.

She said: “We are not unaware of the challenges/reasons why credit has not been growing. Part of that was the appetite of banks to lend especially when you have customers that willingly refuse to pay their loans.”

She noted that while the credit protection clause was not entirely new as banks already had something similar to it in their offer letters to intending borrowers, the new directive meant that the clause now applies to all loan defaulters’ assets in the banking system.

According to her, “this is not uncommon because banks already have rights of set-off within a bank. Which means, that when you take money from a bank, the bank usually has a clause in the letter that allows it to repay your loan from the assets you have with it. This is just extending it across the industry.”

She further announced that in its bid to increase lending to the economy, CBN had decided to establish a Mortgage Guarantee Company to reduce credit risk in the mortgage finance sector and increase access to mortgage loans.

Also briefing journalists at the event, the Director, Banking Supervision Department, CBN, Mr. Ahmad Abdullahi, explained that the new directive only applief to fresh loan offers.

He further noted that the development would boost the fortunes of credit bureaus in the country as it would encourage bank customers to have good credit scores that would make them eligible to access loans.

Further shedding light on the need for the new directive, Guaranty Trust Bank boss, Agbaje told journalists that banks had discovered that some debtors, who refuse to pay their debts, deliberately stopped funding their bank accounts and move their funds to other banks.

According to him, the new directive is mainly targeted at such dishonest customers.

The GTB CEO said that apart from encouraging retail lending, the new measure would significantly help DMBs’ quest to boost consumer credit in the economy.

Responding to questions on whether the new measure will affect credit bureaus, Agbaje said it actually complements the role credit agencies are currently playing in the financial system.

“In other parts of the world, your credit management system and history are in check considering that once your credit is destroyed, you cannot access credit. Unfortunately, it has taken us several years to build this credit history in Nigeria, so we still have the situation where an individual can owe one bank and borrow from another bank.

“While you are building that credit history and having a proper way of doing credit check, this is a very novel way of getting around it. Essentially this means you cannot borrow in one bank, abandon the loan and do business in another, and I think that clause would help you,” he explained.

Name and shame

Industry watchers point out that the new directive is the latest effort by the CBN and DMBs to try to curb the activities of fraudulent borrowers which over the years have always significantly contributed to plunging the banking industry into the several crises it has suffered since the 1990s.

For instance, in the wake of the 2009 banking crisis, CBN, in a bid to recover almost $5 billion of bad debt, published a list of over 200 firms, individuals and MDAs which it said were defaulting debtors.

Although the move did not seem to have achieved much as many of the companies and their directors denied liability and sought legal redress, CBN directed DMBs to regularly publish the list of their bad debtors.

Only last month, Tier 1 lender, Access Bank, published the names of 60 companies and individuals, the lender claimed owe it a total of N24.43 billion.

In a statement on May 23, the lender had said it was acting in line with a directive from the CBN.

“All Access Bank Plc (including former Diamond Bank Plc) debtors are directed to pay up their past due obligations in order to avoid punitive actions being taken against them.

“Please note that we shall publish our debtors’ names in newspapers in two weeks.

“Similarly, in the event that these obligations are not fulfilled, we shall take such further actions against such delinquent individuals and companies as we may consider necessary and shall relentlessly pursue full recovery of all our debts,” the bank said.

In addition, the bank announced that it would collaborate with other lenders to ensure that habitual debtors are excluded from the banking system.

It stated: “Furthermore, all debtors will be sanctioned by the CBN and banned from participating in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange and Securities Exchange Markets and registered on the Credit Risk Management Systems (CRMS) Bureau as bad debtors making them, their directors and related entities illegible for any credit in the Nigerian financial markets.”

Slow judicial process

However, as analysts point out, the strategy of “naming and shaming” debtors has clearly not been as effective as DMBs would like as some of the big debtors usually seek legal redress and due to the country’s slow judicial process, the cases could be in court forever.

Interestingly, while the move to seize bad debtors’ deposits in the banking system has been widely commended by stakeholders, there are concerns in some quarters that some dishonest customers could also try to use the judicial process to prevent their deposits in other banks from being used to settle their indebtedness to a particular lender.

For instance, in chat with New Telegraph, a retired banker, Mr. Okey Agwu, said that apart from leading to litigations between customers and banks, the new measure could discourage a lot of people from depositing their money in the banks.

He said: “It is easy to argue that the directive would succeed because customers would be made to sign the agreement. But you know that people can still decide to go to court and claim that they were deceived into signing a contract that they willingly consented to.”

The retired banker also warned that the CBN should take steps to ensure that some DMBs do not take advantage of gullible or ignorant customers who might not realise what they are getting into when they sign the agreement.

Last line

However, as a bank official, who did not want to be named, argued at the weekend: “Even if there are still debtors who would go to court to try to stop their deposits from being seized, the new measure is long over-due.

“The issue of bad debts is a big problem as many Nigerians tend to regard bank loans as their own share of the national cake and they are right not to pay off the debt.”

Like this: Like Loading...