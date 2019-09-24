CHAN: Amakapabo insists Eagles can turn table against Togo

Home-based Super Eagles Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has expressed confidence that the team can still qualify for CHAN 2020 finals in Cameroon despite the 4-1 defeat suffered in hands of Hawks of Togo last Sunday.

The defeat put the Super Eagles on a tight rope as they will require a 3-0 victory in the return leg match on October 19 to qualify.

Imama however said his team will not give up hope as qualification for Cameroon 2020 is not over yet.

“It is wrong to think that this match would determine which team goes through. We know there is a second match and no two games can ever be the same. From now until October 19, it is still quite some time away to make amends and produce the right form for the work ahead,” he maintained.

“It is after the match in Nigeria that it can become clear who qualifies.”

He also insisted they did not take Togo for granted.

“No, we never underrated our opponents. That would have been a foolish thing to do in football,” he argued.

“The truth is that we fielded mainly a young team that could not really live up to expectations technically compared to the senior players in the Togolese side who have gained experience over the years.

“However, we have taken this as a learning curve moving forward and awaiting the return match.”

Meanwhile, skipper of the team that lost 4-1 to Togo in the first leg of CHAN 2020 qualifier, Mfon Udoh, has stated that the team’s unwarranted mistakes and failure to follow the coaches instructions were responsible for the heavy defeat.

Udoh who was unhappy with the 4-1 scoreline said that the Super Eagles still have an outside chance of qualifying to the next round of CHAN if the players show some level of concentration in the second leg.

“We were very unfortunate to lose, we didn’t play according to the instructions of the coaches, too many mistakes and lack of concentration but the deed has already been done. We have enough time to correct all our errors.

“We have been wounded, bruised and back are against the wall but we’ll fight back like wounded lions and regain our pride, the pride of African football.”

