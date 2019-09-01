Faith
Characteristics of the Kingdom of God
G
aining access to a location or a person, whatsoever, is of great necessity for one to be recognised. So also is the kingdom of God. God’s kingdom is not open to just anyone; entry into the kingdom has requirements. The gospel according to Matthew chapter 7 verse 21 says,
“Not everyone who says to me ‘Lord Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of my Father in heaven”
There are qualifications that gain a man access into the kingdom; the set standards for entering into God’s kingdom are analysed as follows.
The Kingdom does not conform to the Standard of this World. The pattern of this world is very different from that of the kingdom. Anyone who is living according to the world’s standard will not be entertained in God’s kingdom. John 18:36 says,
“Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world…”
What Christ means is that, His (God’s) kingdom doesn’t run with the standard of this world.
One cannot claim to be a Christian and still act like he is of the world, yet expect to have a place in God’s place. The ways of God differs from the ways of this world; the world system cannot, and will not qualify one for the kingdom. Loving the world and the things of the world closes the gateway to the kingdom, as stated in 1 John 2 vs. 15-17.
Entry into the kingdom requires sacrifice of the things of the world. We must free ourselves of the acts, customs and behaviours of the world. Verse 16 (1 John 2) states; “For all that is in the world- the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life- is not of the Father but it is of the world.” If any of these characters is found in anyone he/she is limited from gaining entrance.
Paul came out clearly and told the Christians in Rome that the kingdom of God is not meat and drink but righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:17). What we have in the world now is eating and drinking; no one is concerned about living a righteous, peaceful and joyous life, we are all now concerned about merriment, and partying around.
Righteousness is a standard of God; if we must inherit the kingdom, we must live righteously, before God and men. Also living in peace gives us access to the kingdom. How many of us have the peace that Jesus gives? Even most of us in the church lack this peace.
God’s kingdom is a kingdom of peace, so anyone who must be a partaker of the kingdom must be a man of peace.
Romans chapter 12 vs. 2 says thus, “Don’t copy the behaviour and customs of this world, but be new and different person with a fresh newness in all you do and think. Then you will learn from your own experience how his ways will really satisfy you.” (Living Bible) Just as we’ve seen earlier, copying the world system disqualifies one from inheriting the kingdom. It is those that are of the world that acts like the world, because we are not of the world we are not to live our lives like those of the world. (1John chapter 4)
God’s kingdom is for those who are willing and ready to do away with the worldly pleasures; that are conscious of the fact that they are in the world but are not of the world, so they live life focused on God and His systems. There is need for us to run a thorough check on our lives, ‘am I actually behaving like one who has a kingdom to represent here on earth?’, ‘Do I exhibit the characters of a kingdom minded person? I pray we all get continually conscious of God’s kingdom, and we live according to His standards. (Amen)
Faith
Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator, firefighters rescue him
Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters.
Francis apologized to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square Sunday for showing up late for his traditional weekly address.
“I have to beg your pardon,” the smiling pontiff said.
Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a “drop in tension” caused the elevator to block.
He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them, reports The Associated Press.
“A round of applause for the fire brigade,” he told the crowd.
Faith
Excitement as Christ Apostlic Church, Oke-Itura plans anniversary
There is great anticipation among members of Christ Apostlic Church, Oke-Itura, Lagos, ahead of the church’s,18th anniversary. The presiding minister of the church, Prophetess E. O Adeboye, who spoke to our correspondent, assured that as many as would participate in the event slated for Sunday, September 8, would go back home with bundles of miracles.
He explained that the theme of the anniversary “Behold, I Will Do A New Thing” taken from Isaiah 43:19 (Behold, I am about to do something new; even now it is coming. Do you not see it?
Indeed, I will make a way in the wilderness and streams in the desert), was inspired with an assurance that anniversary is going to be a wonderful time with God.
Prophetess Adebayo expressed delight to witness the 18th anniversary of the church, while highlighting it’s history. She said: “God has kept us going because the church belongs to Him.
In all, we are grateful to God for His grace, mercy, and power upon us to propagate the gospel of salvation. “In the past 18 years, the church has recorded remarkable progress in terms of the spiritual and physical growth of the church We have experience a lot of challenges, but God has been faithful and has always shown His God at difficult times.
We have seen the barren come here and God will put smile in their faces, the heavy burden have come and with prayer, God was able to turn their situation around.” When ask if she thought Christians are giving good examples in in the larger society, she said: “We have not gotten the real effect and so we can still say, they can do better.
This is because, if those in authority that is, Christians in authority, if they can stand their ground for what is good, the country would be better than what we have now. “The church should endeavour to be source of positive light to the locality and evangelise to bring in more into the fold.” Prophetess Adebayo and other anointed ministers of God will be ministering at the anniversary service at the church’s auditorium, 10, Tunji Olusanya Street, Off Powerline, Ojodu, Lagos State.
Faith
Ighele, Heart and Health excel in humanitarian healthcare
Recently, a collaboration between the Holy Spirit Mission led by Bishop Charles Ighele and Heart and Health Ministries, an International faith based NGO headed by Dr. Angela Okotie- Ebo, created a paradise of humanitarian healthcare delivery in the Akuwonjo axis of Lagos State. Over 5000 people, who cut across the Christian, Muslim and other faiths, benefited from the free medical outreach principally organised to spread the love of God, to those who cannot access good health care in society.
The outreach, which is the third edition since the two ministries began collaboration, saw people from different parts of Lagos rushing into the cavernous premises of the Holy Spirit Mission just to partake of the goodies that the collaboration offered. Despite the huge crowd that turned out the medical outreach was held in an impressively orderly manner. “We feel that as Nigeria let’s see how we can get ourselves more organised.
Today the pre-registration is working and the crowd is huge yet there is orderliness in the attendance. “But we are saying that we will be able to attend to about 5,000 people within three days duration of the medical outreach. “That is an average of 1000 pre-registered people per day and the way we are as Nigerians, some will just rush in and you can’t say go away. So we are giving allowance for that also,” Bishop Ighele said.
He added: “The program has become quite a popular one. The first time we held it few years ago; one of the Obas in Lagos came in with his chiefs just to greet the people. And he said let him just run a medical check. His BP was at stroke level. Everybody was alarmed they rushed and attended to him.
“In this programme, we are giving everybody medicines that will last them an entire year and we are talking about the best and costliest medicines in the world. We are treating arthritis, pains, blood sugar, BP and a lot of other things. So it has become a popular programme and we are very happy.”
Sunday Telegraph learnt that sheer interest in the wellbeing of the people and the desire to do the Lord’s bidding to spread Christ’s love to humanity is what brought the Holy Spirit mission and Heart and Health Ministries together in the resolve to give humanitarian healthcare to those members of our society who ordinarily can’t afford it.
“We’re interested in Nigerians, we are interested in the black race, and we are interested in the life of the people being better. Yes, I am a preacher, but we know that not everybody will want to come to church to listen to what we preach.
The Bible says ‘we are the salts of the Earth and the light of the world, so looking at it from the Biblical perspectives, I said eh! We just have to help our community in terms of medical outreach, in terms of food so that people who live near us whether they want to worship with us or not can go to bed with something in their stomach.
There are those around us who cannot access the hospital and medical facilities for delivery, we fish them out and see how we can be of help in these medical areas.
“We have been doing this, we done some medical outreach on our in the past. Because we are interested in people, God connected us to these people who are abroad. Each year they bring in drugs worth hundreds of millions of naira,” Bishop Ighele explained.
As for Dr. Angela, who happens to be the daughter-inlaw of Nigeria’s First Republic first Minister of Finance, Festus Okotie-Ebo, “We just do what God has called us to do; when he puts the burden in your heart you just follow through and we just do the best we can, especially in a country like Nigeria where even the most common pain, you know somebody has waist pain, rheumatism that can easily be taken care of he can afford the medicine.
For us it’s such a privileged to be able to relieve just pain and then we try as much as possible to focus on condition we call primary healthcare in developed countries like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cloistral, simple things like heart burn, pain and primary thing.
Those are the things we focus on.” She added: “We take humanitarian healthcare all over the world. This is our 20th trip to Nigeria.
By the grace of God over these 20 trips since we started in 2005, we believe we have been able to help people because when we give them medicine, sometimes we give medication to last them the whole year before we come back again; so that they don’t run out of the medication.’ It’s not that they don’t know that they have these conditions. But they don’t have the money and there is no place they can easily go and get access for the cure.
“So our goal is to try as much as possible supply them for at least six months and sometimes a whole year. We give them vitamins, something that will build their immune system, a lot of pain medicine, things that will help them sleep well at night; we give them some for stress so that when they have stress they take it and they feel calmer
Those are the basically the little things we can do to help.” The foreign collaborators have a good team of high profile medical staff who work hand-in-hand with local health workers.
“We have number of doctors here and we about 12 pharmacists, 20 nurses; you know we have many doctors here that when we come around we work with them. We train a lot of local medical workers so that we can work with them the time we are here. So we have a good team. “We do from screening to prayer/counseling. Screening involves checking their blood pressure, their blood sugar and examining them to see what condition they are suffering from.
Then we write that down then they go for the prayer and they come to the pharmacy and based on what the problem is we dispense the medication on the condition they have,” Dr. Okotie-Ebo further explained. Incidentally, both Heart and Health ministries and Bishop Ighele’s church spend a fortune to deliver the medical outreach to the common man.
Dr. Okotie-Ebo explained: “Over the years, I have developed relationships with pharmaceutical companies and they know us for what we do. So when I apply, they send me their list and say pick whatever you want. Sometimes the medications we have, they don’t pay for us to bring it here.
They give it to us; we have to ship it from their pharmaceutical industry to the church. That costs money; but again we trust God, he is our source. And you know excess luggage that’s a lot of money. God always provides this is since 2005 and every year. Like this year, everything we brought about $1.2 million (about N430m).”
Bishop Ighele added: “They bring in all the drugs, the pay their way in, they buy their tickets, pay the excess luggage, transport the drugs from Huston, USA where they are based package the drugs per month do a lot of work which the do there.
All we do here is pay their accommodation and feeding. “These people are top professionals in their respective fields and in their countries; I have been to their homes and we are happy to have met them. We are happy that they love Africa and leave the comfort of their homes in the USA.”
Faith
The power of the tongue
MEMORISE
Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof -Proverbs 18:22
READ: Numbers 13:25-33
MESSAGE
*A person’s words have enormous influence for good or evil and are a sure indicator of the person’s character.* *The impact of our speech cannot be over emphasized, for the Bible makes it clear that a man’s speech has power of life and death* (Proverbs 18:21), and is also capable of bringing success or misfortune to the speaker, as shown in Proverbs 12:13-14, which says:
“ *The wicked is snared by the transgression of his lips: but the just shall come out of trouble.A man shall be satisfied with good by the fruit of his mouth”*
Job 19:12 *reveals that a person’s speech can destroy others but it also has the capacity to give life to its hearers* (Isaiah 50:4). *You can easily identify the righteous by their speech.* In Isaiah 50:4, this category of people are referred to as “the learned”. “Learned” in this sense does not refer to legal practice, it rather refers to those who are knowledgeable in God’s word. Such people do not speak carelessly. The understand the weight of words and use their words effectively, knowing that someday, they will have to account for every idle word they have spoken. Whenever they open their mouth, a bit of what is stored within them comes forth in line with Mathew 12:34b which says:
“ *for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.”*
*For those who are genuinely saved, our speech and actions are controlled by God’s word that is hidden in our hearts.* Psalm 37:30-31 says:
“ *The mouth of the righteous speaketh wisdom, and his tongue talketh of judgment.* The law of his God is in his heart; none of his steps shall slide.”
*When God’s word fills your heart, your mouth will open in wisdom* . *This is why the righteous take out time to hide God’s word in their heart, and their words are like food to the hearers.* *If you sit by a righteous man for counselling, what you will hear within a few minutes will put you on the right path.* *Even the foolish hears the words of the righteous and receive wisdom.* Sinners hear the words of salvation from them. The sick receives words of healing, while the hopeless receive encouragement from them. You cannot listen to a righteous man or woman and not be impacted. No wonder his mouth is called a well of life (Proverbs 10:11). *There is a fountain of goodness in the righteous, so that whenever they open their mouth, living waters flow out of it.* *The righteous is a source of inspiration, and his words feed the faith of others, directing them to the path of righteousness.* *You need to be Conscious of the manner of speech you produce.*
*As a child of God, please watch your tongue. Wise children of God must learn to use the power in their tongue effectively to pull down the* *strongholds of the devil in their lives and family* . *I pray that your tongue will begin to yield fruits of peace and prosperity from this day in the Name of Jesus.*
PRAYER POINT:
Father, help me to use my tongue to promote the cause of Your kingdom in Jesus’ Name.
Faith
Bola Shagaya set for superlative outing as she turns 60
C
ome October, high profile business woman and popular socialite reputed to be among Africa’s richest women, Hajia Bola Shagaya, will celebrate her diamond anniversary. It is an event that promises to bring the high society circle and beyond to a standstill. Looking younger, beautiful Bola is making plans to throw the biggest bash of the year in celebration of life, love and all-round health despite recent troubles. According to those who should know, mammoth resources is being planned to be expended on the event such that it will be memorable and will be talked about for a long time.
Endowed with an ethereal beauty that makes mockery of time, Hajia Bola is full of poise and charisma. Whenever she glides, rivers part and men make way. They recognize her grandeur and unique nature and marvel with appreciation at the way she comports herself gracefully, a swan navigating the affairs of men with effortless ease.
Hajia Bola Shagaya is the CEO/Managing Director of Practoil Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest importers and distributors of base oil. Not only is she a household name in social and business circles, she maintains a deep web of connection with those at the summit of power.
Faith
The generational curses
G
enerational curse is a curse that flow through the bloodline of the family, community, tribe or even a township. Generation refer to the people that exist at same period or within the same age bracket while a curse could be a pronouncement that changes life for the worst causing calamities, bad luck and miserable lives.
The bible says there shall no curse without a cause
“As the bird by wandering, as the swallow by flying, so the curse causeless shall not come.” (Prov 26:2)
But in case of generational the children bear the burden of the sin of their forbears. An example is that of Adam from whom human race sourced. The curse on Adam is that which human race suffer and that which result in the miseries that we have from the time to time. Other examples of generational curse include that of David who killed Uriah because of his wife, that of Hezekiah who shifted his punishment unto his son Manasseh and even the curse that the Jews brought on themselves when they told Pontius Pilate to crucify Jesus and let the curse come to them and their children.
Similarly our forefathers have performed Human Rituals, Buried People Alive, Oppressed People, Inflicted hardship and did a lot of wicked acts that brought curses upon us the children. Sometimes the praise singer especially in the Yoruba tribe through “Oriki” praise singing tells of the wickedness of our ancestors using such bad acts to praise us. We are called the children of leopard (Omo Owa Omo Ekun) and that demonstrates the wicked and the ruthless acts of our forefathers. Such praise singing reminds God of consequence that the children should suffer.
Generational curses is that of people who usually have a particular Sickness, Diseases, Bad Incidences, Poverty and other bad lives that happen to them from time to time. We have some homes where most of the female children have no husband or are unable to Bear Children. Some have Hunchback, Albinos, Sickle Cell, Stunted Growth, Abnormally Big Head and other bodily defects. Some others have social problems like Poverty, Stealing, Violence Acts, and Stupidity while some others are in perpetual situation of slavery like those under caste system commonly found among Ibos in Nigeria and the nation of Indian. They are drawers of water and hewers of wood. Deformity and abnormal lives stated above could come to the family through generational curses.
Fortunately, the real believers are no longer under the generational curse because their blood has been purified and cured with the blood of Jesus Christ. They are therefore called New Creatures. The blood covenant that receiving the Holy Communion represents is for the complete cleansing and healing of the born again believers of any generational curse including that of Adam. You may consider the following bible passage
“But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)
Faith
When your wife is her mummy’s pet
C
hildren are generally closer to their mothers than their fathers. Out of this foundation arise situations where a female child can be so close to her mother to the extent that she becomes her mother’s “pet”.Some can grow to become their mother’s “spoilt child”.
There is a child I know who hardly does anything wrong as far as the mother is concerned. For example, if this child should steal biscuits from another child, she will go to any extent to defend her child. Her child was always right. You dare not report her child to her.
Most men who are already married to such “spoilt” females are not enjoying their marriages. Some have divorced. Every little thing she will say, “My mummy said, my mummy said, my mummy said”. During every little marital disagreement, the unwise mother will step in to protect her “pet”.
If you are already married or about to get married to a mummy’s pet, the following suggestions will help build your marriage:
Study your wife or fiancée and look at those areas where she is so fond of her mother. Look at those areas where her mother completely won her heart over. Understand how her mother loved her.
After this, go on and keep appreciating her mother for being so full of love for her. When she knows that you love her mother, oh, she will love you more.
Some men go the wrong way by using threats and other violent means to distance their wives from an over-loving mother. In all my years of counseling, I have not come across any method like this at all that succeeded. Instead, it inflicted pains on all involved and the peace that followed was not better than the peace and quiet that the grave yard provides in the night.
If for example, her mother won her love by petting her with her favorite chocolate right from when she was a child, start buying her that special chocolate and do it better.
You are not competing with her mother neither are you trying to wipe off her mother’s love from her memory. What you are simply doing is understanding how your wife wants to be loved and then loving her better.
Abrahams’s wife Sarah certainly loved her only son, Isaac whom she got at old age. After Sarah’s death, a marriage between Isaac and Rebecca was arranged by Isaac’s father Abraham. Gen 24:67 says, “…So Isaac was COMFORTED after his mother’s death.”
I strongly believe that for Isaac, an only child to be “COMFORTED” by his wife Rebecca, Rebecca might have employed some of the strategies I suggested above. Something I am very sure of is that Rebecca did not speak evil of her husband’s mother, Sarah neither did she attempt to wipe off Sarah’ memories.
If she had done so, Isaac would not have been COMFORTED. So, instead of quarrelling with your wife and her over-loving mother, use some of the methods your mother-in-law used to love and COMFORTher daughter who is now your wife and use those methods to love and bring joy and COMFORT to your wife. Love you.
Faith
Preaching the gospel that saves souls
T
he book of Mathew 4:23-25 says ‘’And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of disease among the people’’
Beloved, every believer, every preacher should realize that we are called fishers of men. And we are to fish men for the kingdom of God. Anyone who wishes to achieve this goal must know that, though, many are preaching, but it is not all preaching that saves soul. All true preachers must be aimed at saving souls, and not by aggrandizement. We must focus on winning souls.
In that case, such person must not be empty, but must be filled with the spirit of God. Many preachers, in different places are preaching weak messages. As a result, they preach without converting souls. The more they preach, the more the people seem to continue in their way. The reason for this being that, they are filled more of themselves and man’s wisdom, than they are filled with Christ’s.
1 Thessalonian 2v3 say ‘’ For our exhortation was not of deceit, nor of uncleanness, nor guile.’’ Many have preached the gospel of self, the gospel of covetousness. Such gospel does not save anyone. The gospel that saves souls is the one with the aim to save souls. The gospel spoken with the kingdom of God at heart.[1 Corinthians 1v5-6][1 Thessalonians 1v5-10]
In the bible days, many the apostles, were not very learned, or eloquent, yet they preached the gospel and people were converted. [ 1 Corinthians 15v3-4 ]. When you preach to save soul, your selling point must be on our Lord Jesus Christ, His persecution, His death, and resurrection. This is the gospel that transforms, and saves lives. It is not how eloquent, or the much you speak that saves souls, but the spirit and power of the Holy Ghost that is in the gospel that transforms, and save souls.
Luke chapter 4v18 say ‘’ The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised’’. Going forward, we must not join those that preach in deceit, those that preach in self-glory, self-aggrandizement. The message must be filled with power, and spirit of God. We the preachers must also be filled with the spirit, and power of God. Let us not try to win souls by our own human strength.
Faith
Love: Access to financial fortune
W
elcome to September! I believe we must have taken hold of keys to operating in the supernatural through diverse encounters with the Word and testimonies all through the month of August 2019. My prayer is that, the impact of these encounters will be for a lifetime, in the name of Jesus! Today, we shall focus on: Love: Access to Financial Fortune!
According to scriptures, heaven is an epitome of wealth, splendour and beauty. The walls are made of jasper, the foundations of the walls of the city are of precious stones, the gates are made of pearl and all the streets of heaven are paved with pure gold (Revelation 21:11, 18-21). It is important to understand that the Church is ordained a ruling and super wealthy Church. God will be visiting the earth with heaven’s order of wealth before Christ returns. He will be releasing His wealth to His church, so she can rule in the midst of her enemies (Malachi 3:17-18, 4:1-4; Haggai 2:6-9; Psalm 110:1-3; Proverbs 22:7).
However, from scriptures, we understand that a genuine love for God and His Kingdom is the biblical foundation and our covenant access to heaven’s order of financial fortune.
What, Then, Are the Proofs Of Our Love For God?
•If We Love God, We Will Love People: Our love for God naturally finds expression in our love for people. As it is written, If a man say, I love God, and hateth his brother, he is a liar: for he that loveth not his brother whom he hath seen, how can he love God whom he hath not seen… (1 John 4:20-21). If we love God, we will naturally love people and be part of their joy. Moreover, we will love to see them rescued, delivered and blessed. So, if we don’t love people, then we don’t love God (Galatians 6:10; 1 John 3:17-18).
•If We Love God, We Will Pursue Souls For Their Salvation, Deliverance, Breakthroughs and Restoration: Obeying God’s commandments is the biblical proof of our love for God (1 John 5:3; John 14:21). One of God’s commandments is commitment to soul winning. We must understand that one of the proofs of our love for God is passion to see souls saved, established in the faith and living a new life in Christ. Jesus said, Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain … (John 15:16; see also John 21:15-17). When we are not bothered about the salvation of souls, our love for God becomes questionable; particularly when we have the two-way opportunity of praying for souls to be saved and also reaching out to them. However, when we commit to seeing souls saved, we commit God to release His blessings on our lives and secure speedy answers to our prayers. Also, when we engage in soul winning, we have committed God to manifest Himself to us. Thus, obeying the commandment of soul-winning is a proof of our love for God (John 14:21).
•If We Love God, We Will Not Be Ashamed of Him or His Word: David, a man after God’s own heart said, I will speak of thy testimonies also before kings, and will not be ashamed (Psalm 119:46). When we truly love God, speaking about Him to others becomes a delight. Paul the Apostle’s love for Christ was as strong as death (Philippians 1:21). He also said, For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth (Romans 1:16; see also Romans 8:35-39). Remember, Jesus said that if we are ashamed of Him and His Word, He will be ashamed of us before His Father and His angels (Mark 8:38; Hebrews 13:13; Psalm 69:9).
•If We Love God, We Will Obey Him: Keeping God’s commandments launches us into realms of supernatural blessings (Psalm 112:1-3; 1 John 5:3). We must, therefore, be excited at every commandment that comes our way, take delight in keeping them and then, we gain access to realms of supernatural blessings.
Biblical Examples Of How Love Empowers For Kingdom Wealth
Concerning Solomon, the Bible records, And Solomon loved the LORD, walking in the statutes of David his father: only he sacrificed and burnt incense in high places (1 Kings 3:3; see also 1 Corinthians 2:9-10, 13:13). After he reared that altar of sacrifice, God told him to ask whatever he desired and he requested for wisdom in ruling God’s people. This, also, was based on his love for God and the affairs of His Kingdom; as a result, God blessed him in return (1 Kings 3:13).
In addition, Solomon overlaid the house of the Lord with pure gold and all the drinking vessels in his house were also of gold. The love of God was the launching pad of Solomon into the Heaven on Earth order of wealth and extraordinary abundance (1 Kings 6:21-22, 10:21). Furthermore, David was referred to as a man after God’s own heart and he emerged as a financial giant. He was virtually wealthier than the entire nation in his days (1 Chronicles 29:3-5).
We must also understand that our love for God and His Kingdom are the two-fold platforms where giants rise. It is also the covenant launching pad into a world of financial fortune. The Bible says, …But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you (Matthew 6:31-33; see also Psalm 102:13-15). No wonder all true lovers of God in Bible times, flowed supernaturally in financial fortune. Therefore, love-motivated stewardship is the platform for the rise of financial giants in the Kingdom. However, God’s love is not theoretical but practical. That is, it is impossible to love God and not know.
In conclusion, accessing heaven’s order of financial fortune through love is a reality if you are born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me of my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You, Jesus, for saving me! Now, I know I am born again..
Faith
A kidnapped victim tells this story (3)
A
lso the scripture says mercy triumphs over judgement (James 2:13). In other words mercy (forgiveness) exceeds, excels, wins out, triumphs, and more powerful than judgement and justice. Calling for justice is judgement, vengeance, as opposed to forgiveness and mercy. Mercy is stronger and better than judgement and justice. Better, Stronger, Sharper.
St. Paul says in Rom. 12:21 (Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good). This simply means that good is better, excels, exceeds, more powerful and stronger than evil, in every area. Evil can’t equal good. Infact the scriptures state in Rom. 12:20, (therefore if thine enemy is hungry, feed him. If he is thirsty, give him drink, for in so doing thou shalt heap coals of fire on his head). Do you see now that good overcomes evil, and infact is stronger than evil deeds. It overcomes the most powerful enemy. Better, Stronger, Sharper.
In some communities, the Chiefs and Elders invoke evil spirits and infact death on kidnappers and armed robbers, instead of proclaiming forgiveness, mercy or grace after them. From the scriptures above, which is more effective and powerful?
Mercy will outrun curses and evil spirits. Forgiveness is more powerful and outruns unforgiveness and curses. Before curses will find them out or catch up with them, mercy, forgiveness and grace catch up with them in dragging them to God but when they refuse you will just hear about the arrest or death of the people. This is a secret many Christians do not know. In dealing with kidnappers or armed robbers, just forgive them, do not curse them and send the mercies of God after them. Even if you know them, don’t report them for that means unforgiveness, and it can attract calamity to your family.
One of the best things I tell those kidnapped victims after their release, is to say that they have suffered for their families and friends, and so none of them shall be kidnapped or robbed again. This works perfectly especially where the victim forgives from the heart.
I remember a case where the man of God kidnapped was asked after his release to come to the Police office to identify those that kidnapped him. Yes, they will tie the eyes of the alleged kidnappers so that they will not see you but the man of God said he had forgiven them and that he prayed for them before his release. The Police refused and said he must come to identify them otherwise next time they would not act if any report comes from him. He went and identified him unwillingly. That is a different thing. He still felt they are forgiven. One thing, the man of God did not realise was that they were caught because they were forgiven.
Forgiveness is stronger than revenge and vengeance. Try to send mercies and Grace of God after your enemies, instead of Holy Ghost fire, and see how the victory comes. Amnesty is good but mercy is better.
Trending
-
Business19 hours ago
Stocks shiver as new US-China tariffs add to global gloom
-
News13 hours ago
Three killed as S’African burn Nigerians’ shops
-
Sports22 hours ago
US Open: Injury ends Djokovic’s title defence
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Niger Groups threaten showdown with FG over deplorable federal roads
-
News8 hours ago
APC slams S’south govs over NDDC appointments
-
News13 hours ago
EFCC recovers N550m, arrests 280 fraudsters in Kano
-
Sports17 hours ago
US Open: Osaka, Nadal headline Day Eight
-
Sports17 hours ago