Travel and Tourism
CHEF’S CORNER: Ukang ukom (Braised Plantain)
This special delicacy is highly valued by the Efiks in Cross River State of Nigeria. Through the ages they use the braised plantain, popularly known as Ukang Ukom, is served as a special delicacy for very important persons visiting and during celebration of milestone events by high ranking personalities.
When prepared with the full compliments of traditional feature, this special delicacy is in the class of one of the most expensive dishes of the Efiks.
However, it has through the ages be modernized to fit present dictate and the size of the pocket of the people. Besides, Ukang ukom is one of the sacred foods of the Ekpe Society (The traditional law enforcement agent in Efik, Efut and Abakpa kingdoms), with lots of rules and regulations in preparation and service.
This very special, delicious and gorgeous delicacy still retains its importance even with the modifications that it has undergone and so, a delight of many professional chefs.
Ingredients:
• Four fingers semi ripe or unripe plantain
• Half kilogram of cow leg or cow tail; cut into six or eight pieces • One stick of Uyayak (native spice)
• Half bunch of scent leave
• Two tablespoon of ground fresh chili
• Two tablespoon of ground crayfish
• Salt to taste
• 40 – 60ml vegetable oil
• Four pieces of stock cubes
Preparation
: (1) Wash and cut cow tail or cow leg into three or four inch cube. Cook to tender and preserve the stock.
(2)Wash, peel and cut plantain into three or four portions each and boil for 15 minutes or until almost soft.
(3) Add the already boiled cow tail or cow leg and Uyayak then allow to cook together for five minutes.
(4) Add grounded crayfish, chili, salt, stock cubes and vegetable oil. Allow to cook for another five minutes.
(5) Add scent leave and allow to cook for three minutes then put off the fire such that the scent leave remains freshly green. Note: Other native spices may be added to enhance the aroma.
Proper combination of these rich African flavours make Ukang Ukom an outstanding meal for every special guest. Pls do not add periwinkle.
This warning is necessary as I am sure you have been deceived by local cookery books in believing that every Calabar food must have periwinkle. See you next time.
Meanwhile, enjoy Ukang Ukom delicacy, the original Nigerian dish without any rival *Chef Okon, is the president of Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria (APCN) and lives in Calabar.
Travel and Tourism
AWALAHHOTEL: ‘Closure, great loss to the people, government’
Background
Awalahh Hotel located on Maiduguri/ Ningi Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State a pearl in the North East and Bauchi, which is known as the ‘pearl of tourism.’ A most sought after hospitality home with rich natural ambience and laced with sophisticated facilities and services offered by highly motivated professionals, but its recent history is that of a pearl turned into sour grape as it fell into bad management resulting in its being shut down by the federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) for inability to meet up with its tax obligations, which is put at about N100 million. It closure is a bad development and a blight on the shining armour of the state, which prides itself as a tourist delight, with one of its foremost tourist asset under lock and keys.
The state government is not the only one feeling the brunt but the entire people of the state, particularly operators in the tourism value chains and visitors to the city. Austin Tsenzuul, a former staff of the hotel in an encounter with this reporter, reminiscent on the glorious days of the hotel, lamenting the fact that the people and state government are losing greatly from the closure of the hotel, which he said was once a symbolism of the tourism wealth of the state and a melting pot for many seeking a natural haven to relax and savour the best of hospitality culture. Huge setback to tourism Looking back on its days at the hotel, he said it was a thing of pride and fulfilling career dream to have worked at the hotel.
However, in an emotion laden voice, Tsenzuul described the closure of the hotel as a huge lost to the state government and a disservice to the people on depend on it for patronage and livelihood.
‘‘First and foremost, let me tell you the closure of Awalah Hotel today as a result of non – payment of tax to the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) is a huge and monumental set back to tourism development in Bauchi State, the North East and Nigeria,” cried Tsenzuul. Going down historical lane, he said that the hotel, which was highly rated then in the whole of North East, started operation before Zaranda Hotel, which is another classy hotel in the city. Ac- c o rding to him, Awalah was commissioned in 1986 and managed by Britons, who then ran a tourism outfit in the city and years later another British organization took over the management of the hotel before two Israeli brothers also came in the fray and years later it reverted the state government under whose management the fortune of the hotel nosedived, leading to its closure.
A glorious past He described the hotel then as not just the most sought after in Bauchi but in the entire North East region. ‘‘Awalah was the melting pot of tourism, it was the melting pot of hospitality, which came to existence before Yola International Hotel.’’ Tsenzuul also spoke glowingly of its rich and fascinating ambience, facilities and services, describing the services as professionally delivered and par excellence. ‘‘Services as at that time were near excellent, almost perfect services,’’ he said.
The rooms, he said were tastefully furnished and fitted with the best of amenities then, offering a wide selection of services, which according to him, included; ‘‘Laundry and dry cleaning services, foods and beverage, security, recreation facilities and any other thing you can think about in a star rated hotel globally.’’ The location of the hotel, he said was another attraction for people then as it was unique, sitting majestically in a naturally appealing, cozy and serenaded environment.
It was a serene cocoon that had its own live aside of the community and visiting the hotel was an experience that many graved. ‘‘In addition, it was the first hotel in this part of the country, North – East, with a functional swimming pool and all this at tracted everybody; both the Africans and Europeans,’’ recalled the former staffer with a tinge of nostalgic undertone.
He explained that culinary treats at the hotel then was a most sought after experience for many, with its wide selection of foods ranging from African to continental dishes. Local dishes such as pounded yam, egusi soup, Tuwan Masara, Miyab taushe, kuka, superggeti bulanya, and chicken castro, where delightsome treats.
On the social plane, he said Awalah Hotel was the place to catch on romance and groove with dates and family members at different times of the year, especially during festive periods, as the hotel was well – primed and offered ranges of romantic treats for people.
A blow to social and night life in the city Tsenzuul revealed that night life was a cherished experience to behold, with its night club the most popular in the city and famed for attracting some of the popular musical artistes from across the country, with such greats as the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, performing at the club.
‘‘In those days, I must tell you that Bauchi State and the eastern part of the country were such a nice place that you could go enjoy the outdoors 24 hours without any body harassing you even an enstrange dog would not harass you. So at Awalah Hotel then you could grove both night and day life endlessly from days to weeks and throughout the year per.
Now that the hotel has been closed down it is a big lost for many.’’ Death knell of tourism He also lamented that the closure of the hotel is a huge blow to tourism in Bauchi State because tourism is a multi – faceted sector that carters for the needs of all human beings; both the poor, the average and the rich. To buttress this fact, he said that since the hotel was closed down people hardly get the kind of quality services Awalah used to offer and the revenue that was generated from the hotel is no longer being generated, resulting in lost to the state government in the area of internal revenue generation
Travel and Tourism
African Travel Times for Oct 20, unveils 2019 awards winners
The stage is set for this year’s edition of the annual African Travel Times Awards, winners unveiled by the organisers of the event headed by the Publisher and Editor – in – Chief of the travel publication, Lucky Onoriode George. According to George, the event this year is taking a new dimension and it is set for October 20 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, Ghana, the city’s poster branded hotel, which is noted for its multi – use and home to high flying patrones and businesses in the city. One of the major guest headlining the event this year, he said is His Royal Majesty, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III Akwamumanhene, as the father of the day.
The award, which is in its sixth year, according to George, is devoted to celebrating ‘excellence’ in the travel and tourism sector in Nigeria, West Africa and beyond. George further revealed that this year’s award ceremony has assumed a new dimension because of interest from more key players in the sector.
He said that apart from individual category, winners also emerged from various industries, including, hospitality, airlines, national and states tourism agencies. Winners in the airline category are: [International]; Ethiopian Airlines, which emerged best for Africa; Kenya Airways as the ‘Most Supportive National Carrier’ for effective promotion of the Kenyan Tourism brand; Arik Air bagged the Most Recognisable Airline brand [Nigeria] and Africa World Airlines, the Most Reliable/ Best Connectivity Airline [West Africa]. In the hospitality category, West Africa winners are; Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Royal Senchi Resort, Number One Resort [West Africa]; Tang Palace Hotel, Best Dining Experience Hotel of the Year, Zaina Lodge, Best Safari Facility and The Envoy Abuja, the Most Modern and environmental friendly facility.
Also, in the governments/agencies category, Akwa Ibom State, Top Sport Tourism Destination [West Africa]; Rivers State, Most Supportive Government in Sustaining Tourism Facilities [Nigeria]; Ghana Tourism Authority, Most Active Tourism Agency, West Africa, as well as South African Tourism, ‘Most Effective National Marketing Tourism Agency’ [Africa]; for the second year running; as well as Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Ghana as the Most Active in West Africa.
In the Ghana category, winners are: Labadi Hotel, 5-Star Hotel/Longevity Award; Peduase Valley Hotel, 4-Star Of The Year; African Regent, 3-Star Hotel of the Year/ Most Authentic Ghanaian Hotel; Villa Monticello, Boutique Hotel Of the Year; Maaha Beach Resort, Best in Ghana; Accra City Hotel, Green Hotel of the Year; Kwarleyz Residence, Best Apartment; Lou Moon Lodge, Best Eco-Lodge and Golden Tulip Accra Hotel emerging ‘Best Ghanaian Dining Experience’. Other winners are: National Council for Arts and Culture [NCAC] of Nigeria, Most Active culture agency in West Africa; Gambia, Most Visited Destination in West Africa; YOKS Rent A Car, Ghana, Best In West Africa; Bernard Bankole, Most Active Association President, West Africa; National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies [NANTA], Most Active Association and Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, Most Active Woman in Tourism, West Africa.
Also to be honoured are, Seth Yeboah Ocran, Founder/Chief Executive Officer, YOKS Investments Limited, Ghana; Chief David Nana Anim, former President, Ghana Tourism Federation [GHATOF]; Associations of Business Women in Tourism and Women in Tourism respectively. On the choice of the royal father for the day, George said: “His Highness agreeing to honour us with his presence is nothing, but a blessing and a clear demonstration of his desire to also promote his legendary and powerful Kingdom as a preferred historical and cultural destination in Ghana”.
The event would be co-chaired by the Chairman, Board of Trustee, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria [FTAN], Chief Sam Alabi, and the former President, Ghana Hotels Association [GHA], Mr. Herbert Acquaye.
Travel and Tourism
Turkish Airlines earns 2020 Five Star global airline status at APEX Awards
For Turkish Airlines, another feather has been added to it growing and colourful wings, as it has been named the 2020 Five Star global airline at the recently held APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) Award. APEX is one of the world’s most trusted and prominent aviation organisations.
The airline operates across over 126 countries around the world, while its commitment to passengers’ satisfaction and provision of top class service above the clouds were ratified by APEX. The award ceremony was held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre for the APEX/ IFSA Awards where the APEX Official Airline Ratings were announced. Passengers rated over a million flights of almost 600 airlines around the world between July 2018 and June this year.
The different categories were judged on a five star scale in five sub – categories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. After the feedback was reviewed, Turkish national flag carrier was awarded a five star average for the third successive time.
Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı, said of the award: ‘‘As Turkish Airlines, we are aiming to offer perfection to our guests in every aspect of their travels. With the renewed Business Class on our new Dreamliner, the brand new style of travelling at Istanbul Airport, our new home, and exceptional services above the clouds, we are undergoing a change. ‘‘We are happy to see our passengers award that change with five stars.
We express our thanks to APEX and all of our passengers for acknowledging our efforts while offering us this exceptional award for the third successive time.”
Travel and Tourism
DESTINATION CROSS RIVER: Top f ive attrac tions for your summer delight
Destination
Cross River has not lost its charm and attraction for many tourists visiting the state, which has continued to entice with its many enchanting and interesting offerings.
This summer as you visit the state, particularly Calabar, the state capital, where naturally you should begin your exploration of the destination, here are the top five attractions by Calabarblog, an online news portal, for your delight: Mary Slessor Cottage: Are you into vintage stuff, the beauties of architecture and the jaw dropping awesomeness of landscaping, then this is for you.
Mary Mitchel Slessor, famous for the abolition of the killing of twins was a missionary worker of the United Presbyterian Church in Cross River State. She resided in Akpap Okoyong, Odukpani Local Government Area. After the death of Mary Slessor, the Odukpani Local Government Council used the house as a home for missionaries and then as a primary health care centre. Today, the property is fully restored as an important tourist site, and attracts myriads of visitors all year round.
National Museum (Old Residency):
The National Museum in Calabar, one of Nigeria’s finest museums was once a residence of the Colonial Governor. It is housed in a building which used to serve as the residence and administrative office of the British colonial government in Nigeria. The museum is home to historical artefacts and docu ments, especially legal and constitutional documents and materials that date far back to the colonial period.
It also has a collection of ritual terracotta and antiques unearthed by Professor Ekpo Eyo, which dates as far back as the middle ages as well as exhibits of slave trade, palm oil trade and Efik history. Tortuga Island: One of Calabar’s hidden gems located in Marina Resort, Tortuga Island is an area comprising three pop plantation- style bars overlooking the Calabar River. It is not an island in the ideal sense though. Located in beautiful landscaped gardens, these colonial inspired theme bars offer panoramic views of the river, and famous for spiced smoked fish and a bevy of beauties.
The African Club: Located on Club Road, off Calabar Road, Duke Town, it was established in 1903. It was the first social club in Nigeria formed in defiance of the racist European Club that did not admit blacks.
The club is one of the most prestigious and exclusive clubs in Nigeria and is still much in use with active membership. It is a major landmark and a tourist attraction even though it is not as prominent as it once was.
Duke Town Cathedral:
The cathedral was built by the early missionaries in 1895 and is located at 13 Eyamba Street, Calabar. It is believed to be the oldest church in Nigeria. It remains a landmark and central point in Calabar. It is well maintained and one can feast on relics and plaques, among other features, dating back to the church’s early days.
Travel and Tourism
Ooni of Ife promises new dawn for Olojo Cultural Festival
As the preparations for this year’s edition of Olojo Cultural Festival got underway, the chief celebrant and host of the annual festival, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has disclosed that the festival this year will assume a new dimension, following the theme, which he said is to boost the festival and culture of the people.
He made this disclosure during the 219 Olojo Festival Cultural theme summit, tagged; ‘Developing our cultural heritage for sustainable domestic and international tourism patronage.’ According to the Ooni, who has gone on his yearly seclusion as part of the rites for the festival, it is a new dawn for the festival, which among others is designed to attract both domestic and Diaspora patronage. ‘‘We are exploring all trendy avenues to make the Olojo festival a strong international brand identity that will not only project the cultural ingenuity of the Yoruba people, but also institutionalised the celebration as a point of convergence of the Yorubas as one people with our festival and one source,’’ he said.
Oba Ogunwusi also used the occasion to acknowledge and appreciate the various sponsors of the festival, stressing that docuthey have helped to keep the festival aglow through their support and commitment. “I thank all of our sponsors who have been supporting and still making sure that the Olojo festival still classic and people driven. “I assure you that this year edition will be coming with more innovations as we are working round the clock with our consultants and festival committees to pep up the outing of the event.’’
The guest speaker at the event, Dare Babarinsa, who is a renowned journalist, called for concerted efforts in the preservation and promotion of Nigeria cultural her itage, stressing that the country is blessed with unique heritage that should attract the attention of global tourists.
To this end, he said Olojo Cultural Festival is a veritable platform for exposing the Yoruba culture and Nigeria in general to the world, therefore, he urged the organisers to go beyond the call of duty in ensuring that the festival lived to its billing. ‘‘Nigerians have been able to preserve their cultural heritages till date and hopes they would be sustained for patronage, locally and internationally. “There is need to develop and preserve our tourism potential, (heritage) to boost our economy. The western world is reinventing our herbs and other natural resources and at the end sell they back to us.’’
Mrs. Ayo Jaiyesinmi, who was one of the discussants, bare her mind on the festival, saying that culture is the people and the people is culture, adding that anyone who has lost connection with his or her culture has no identity. She commended the spiritual investment and passion that the Ooni has committed to the cultural heritage of the people, saying that the Ooni has invested his time to make it to this stage and it is important for us to join force with him to carry on the advocacy.
Travel and Tourism
Sheraton Abuja Hotel marks World Fitness Day
Wellness is one of the attractions in travel business that globally has gained increasing attention, therefore, it was only befitting that a day should be set apart to focus on this all important of aspect of live, which is healthy lifestyle, hence the declaration of World Fitness Day, which is marked on September 26. The day was celebrated across the world with different activities, here in Nigeria, Sheraton Abuja Hotel was one of the spots that marked the occasion with special activities and fun fair. According to the Deputy General Manager of the hotel “Mrs. Rita Ezeani, the celebration by the hotel was directed at improving the quality of life of the people. ‘‘Our fitness packages are aimed at improving quality of life while focusing on flexibility, strength, fitness and general wellness.
‘‘We are providing health and wellness support to all categories and ages,’’ she said, even as she stressed that: ‘‘Our programmes tackle high cholesterol issues, excess body fat, respiratory endurance and general fitness. Exercise is natural medicine, should be part of life and goes hand in hand with food and lifestyle. ‘‘This is why we activated our paired offerings after an invigorating fitness work out that day with invited customers.’’ It was an exciting and colourful occasion at the hotel’s squash court at that played host to the guests, with complimentary fruit infused drink mixes, salads and lean protein offered after the engaging aerobics session. The deputy general manager described the day as a fulfilling one, with fun and people educated on the basic of maintain a healthy lifestyle on a regular basis.
‘‘I urge all our loyal customers and visitors to take the opportunity and engage with our fitness programmes, which range from swimming, aerobics, gym use to salsa dance, zumba, Ballet and hip hop. ‘‘These all feature consistently alongside our other recreational activities such as table tennis, tennis, Squash and basketball as part of Sheraton Abuja Hotel’s value adding fitness offerings.’’ The hotel’s steam and sauna sessions are equally impacting as they really open up the pores and enable one to get more oxygen circulation. ‘‘Health and happiness awaits all who come around to enjoy our world class gym and training machines, she said, adding that: ‘‘We look forward to commemorating this transformational day and enriching lives. ‘‘At Sheraton, the world comes together and infuses the energy of our guests coming into our spaces.’’
Travel and Tourism
…Lagos commissioner, monarch, others for ANJET seminar
Newly-appointed Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Lagos, Mrs. Shuli Adebolu, will lead a host of top industry personalities, including Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, and others for the 2019 edition of the Tourism Seminar organised by the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET).
The seminar is billed for Tuesday, October 8 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme of: ‘Tourism and Jobs: Better future for all.’’
According to a statement by ANJET, the seminar traditionally is organised on the sidelines of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) World Tourism Day of September 27, every year. The statement also disclosed that aside the Lagos Government’s tourism commissioner who will be the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion, His Royal Majesty, Professor Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Otta, Ogun State, will perform the role of Royal Father of the Day.
‘‘The seminar is organised yearly by the association in furtherance of its commitment towards developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism, which informs our choice of the theme which also celebrates the UNWTO’s annual World Tourism Day (WTD). ‘‘For us as a major stakeholder in the travel industry, the seminar is part of our contribution to deepening discourse and development of the sector and creating a platform for the various players across board to network, and promote their businesses and close deals.
“Our choice of Akinboboye, for keynote speaker, is very crucial, as he has greatly impacted on the lives of thousands of Nigerians and others, especially in the rural setting through its world acclaimed African themed resort. He is respected across the globe for his contribution to the development of Africa tourism, arts, culture and entertainment through his ‘Continent Building’ project, among others.
“He is expected to share his experiences spanning over three decades of building and managing a resort within the jungle of Ikegun Village in Ibeju Lekki end of Lagos that has become a major attraction and contributor to the economy and human capital development of Nigeria and Africa.
“Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Adebolu, who is the special guest of honour, is expected to use the occasion to unveil some of the action plans of the ministry in alleviating the lives of the people as well interact with the various stakeholders as she gradually settles into her new role as commissioner,” the statement read. Concluding, the statement disclosed that other formidable figures in the industry will soon be named as speakers and guests for the event which is expected the draw the ‘who is who’ in Nigeria tourism, in particular, and others who have equally defined the continent’s growth and development in tourism. ANJET is the umbrella body of travel and tourism journalists and writers in Nigeria.
Travel and Tourism
20 African-Americans on tour of Nigeria
Nigeria has continued to attract the interest of African-Americans to its shores as tourists, with 20 African- Americans being the latest to have toured different parts of the country under the guidance of Jemi-Alade Tours. The team who were in the country in August came through Seme border immigration post and flew to the South eastern part of the country where they began their tour in Umuahia. Except for Doris Wooten, the tour leader, who operates Africatourific, a tour operating outfit out of Manhattan, the tourists where first time visitors to Nigeria and Africa. The tour was in commemoration of the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebration of Father Anthony Chidiebere Iroh, a Nigerian Catholic priest based in New York City.
It was a 9-day cultural and spiritual journey through the South Eastern region of country, tracing the priestly journey of the Catholic priest. While in Umuahia, the group attended their first Sunday Mass at the Mater Dei Catholic Cathedral. Thereafter, they journeyed to the ancestral home of Father Iroh in Eziudo Mbaise in Ezinihite Local Government Area of Imo State. Prayers were offered at the graveside of the priest’s late father and mentor, Justin Oparaocha Iroh. They later went on tour of the village and then visited Saint Thomas Catholic Church where Father Iroh was ordained a priest in August 6, 1994. The group also visited Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary in Ahiaeke, Umuahia, where Father Iroh started his seminary formation.
The group also toured The National War Museum in Umuahia. The high point of the journey was the visit to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in the commercial city of Aba for the 25 years Silver Jubilee celebration, which started with a Mass officiated by Father Iroh and assisted by Deacon Dr. Richard Arthur Ellison, a member of the group alongside other priests. Our Lady of Lourdes church is Father Iroh’s childhood parish in Aba Catholic Diocese where he grew up.
The tourists then toured Aba and visited Iroh’s family house in Aba before returning to Umuahia. The group later departed for Calabar, where they had a city tour, with visit to such spots as the popular Watt Market and the Slave History Museum at Marina Beach. It was an emotional experience for members of the group after going through the galleries at the museum. The next port of call for the group was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja where among others they toured the Christian Ecumenical Centre; the National Assembly, Central Business District, International Conference Centre, Millennium Park, and National Mosque. The last leg of the tour was Lagos where they visited some of the city’s landmarks and tourists attractions. The group members were quite delighted with the journey as it was a spiritual rejuvenation of some sorts and experience of Nigeria; its people and cultural heritage. They left with a promise to visit the country again in no distant time.
Travel and Tourism
S’Arabia will issue new visas, relax dress code for tourists
Saudi Arabia has thrown open its doors to foreign tourists, announcing that it would launch a new visa programme for 49 countries in a bid to draw foreign companies to invest in the country’s tourism sector.
The conservative Muslim kingdom is also relaxing strict dress codes for female visitors that previously required them to wear all-covering black robes, or abayas.
Tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateeb told Reuters in an interview in the run-up to the official announcement that abayas will not be mandatory for women tourists but modest dress is, including at public beaches.
The country announced the new visa programme and appealed to foreign companies to invest in a sector it hopes will contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.
Visas will be available online for about $80, with no restrictions for unaccompanied women as in the past. Access to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina is restricted.
More details, including which countries are eligible, were expected later on Friday. Khateeb said China, Japan, Europe and the United States were among the top outbound targets.
Until now, foreigners travelling to Saudi Arabia have been largely restricted to resident workers and their dependents, business travellers, and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to visit Mecca and Medina.
The country has in recent years relaxed strict social codes, such as segregating men and women in public places and dress requirements for women.
But as it liberalises rules on tourism, Khateeb indicated that alcohol remains banned: “We will have enough tourists to come to Saudi Arabia to enjoy other things.”
Plans to admit significant numbers of leisure tourists have been discussed for years, only to be blocked by conservative opinion and bureaucracy. An e-visa for sporting events and concerts was introduced last December.
The move is part of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious plans to develop new industries to wean the world’s top oil exporter off crude and open up society including by introducing previously banned entertainment.
Many of his reforms received international praise, but his image has been tarnished by last year’s killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the arrest of critics including prominent female activists and a devastating war in Yemen.
MBS said that he bears responsibility for the event, which he said happened “under his watch”, according to a PBS documentarythat has yet to be aired.
Seeking investments
Tensions with archrival Iran have also flared, as Riyadh blames Tehran for an attack earlier this month on Saudi oil facilities. Iran has denied carrying out the attacks.
Khateeb, who chairs the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, said the country is “very, very safe” and the attack would not affect plans to attract tourists.
Tourism is high on the crown prince’s agenda, despite a shortage of infrastructure. To drive growth, Khateeb estimated some 250 billion riyals ($6bn) of investments are needed, including 500,000 new hotel rooms by 2030 – half at government-backed mega projects and half from private investors.
The government wants to attract 100 million annual visits in 2030, up from about 40 million currently. Contribution to GDP is aimed to reach 10 percent from 3 percent.
Asked about negative perceptions of Saudi Arabia among some in the West, he said: “I’m very, very sure they will have a better judgment when they come and experience the life here in Saudi Arabia, and I promise them they will leave with great memories.”
The Gulf country, which shares borders with Iraq to the north and Yemen to the south, boasts vast tracts of desert but also verdant mountains, pristine beaches and historical sites including five UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
“We remain authentic,” said Khateeb. “We have a great culture where many, many tourists would love to come and explore this culture and learn more about it and see it and experience it.”
The development drive aims at adding 1 million tourism jobs. Getting hundreds of thousands of Saudis into the workforce remains a major challenge for the crown prince, who has so far only managed to make a dent in the official unemployment rate which remains over 12 percent.
Travel and Tourism
S’Arabia will issue new visas, relax dress code for tourists
Saudi Arabia has thrown open its doors to foreign tourists, announcing that it would launch a new visa programme for 49 countries in a bid to draw foreign companies to invest in the country’s tourism sector.
The conservative Muslim kingdom is also relaxing strict dress codes for female visitors that previously required them to wear all-covering black robes, or abayas.
Tourism chief Ahmed al-Khateeb told Reuters in an interview in the run-up to the official announcement that abayas will not be mandatory for women tourists but modest dress is, including at public beaches.
The country announced the new visa programme and appealed to foreign companies to invest in a sector it hopes will contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.
Visas will be available online for about $80, with no restrictions for unaccompanied women as in the past. Access to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina is restricted.
More details, including which countries are eligible, were expected later on Friday. Khateeb said China, Japan, Europe and the United States were among the top outbound targets.
Until now, foreigners travelling to Saudi Arabia have been largely restricted to resident workers and their dependents, business travellers, and Muslim pilgrims who are given special visas to visit Mecca and Medina.
The country has in recent years relaxed strict social codes, such as segregating men and women in public places and dress requirements for women.
But as it liberalises rules on tourism, Khateeb indicated that alcohol remains banned: “We will have enough tourists to come to Saudi Arabia to enjoy other things.”
Plans to admit significant numbers of leisure tourists have been discussed for years, only to be blocked by conservative opinion and bureaucracy. An e-visa for sporting events and concerts was introduced last December.
The move is part of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious plans to develop new industries to wean the world’s top oil exporter off crude and open up society including by introducing previously banned entertainment.
Many of his reforms received international praise, but his image has been tarnished by last year’s killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the arrest of critics including prominent female activists and a devastating war in Yemen.
MBS said that he bears responsibility for the event, which he said happened “under his watch”, according to a PBS documentarythat has yet to be aired.
Seeking investments
Tensions with archrival Iran have also flared, as Riyadh blames Tehran for an attack earlier this month on Saudi oil facilities. Iran has denied carrying out the attacks.
Khateeb, who chairs the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, said the country is “very, very safe” and the attack would not affect plans to attract tourists.
Tourism is high on the crown prince’s agenda, despite a shortage of infrastructure. To drive growth, Khateeb estimated some 250 billion riyals ($6bn) of investments are needed, including 500,000 new hotel rooms by 2030 – half at government-backed mega projects and half from private investors.
The government wants to attract 100 million annual visits in 2030, up from about 40 million currently. Contribution to GDP is aimed to reach 10 percent from 3 percent.
Asked about negative perceptions of Saudi Arabia among some in the West, he said: “I’m very, very sure they will have a better judgment when they come and experience the life here in Saudi Arabia, and I promise them they will leave with great memories.”
The Gulf country, which shares borders with Iraq to the north and Yemen to the south, boasts vast tracts of desert but also verdant mountains, pristine beaches and historical sites including five UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
“We remain authentic,” said Khateeb. “We have a great culture where many, many tourists would love to come and explore this culture and learn more about it and see it and experience it.”
The development drive aims at adding 1 million tourism jobs. Getting hundreds of thousands of Saudis into the workforce remains a major challenge for the crown prince, who has so far only managed to make a dent in the official unemployment rate which remains over 12 percent.
Trending
-
Perspectives23 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
-
Show Biz23 hours ago
All they didn’t tell you about Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers’ fame
-
News23 hours ago
36 dead cows: Leave Yorubaland now, Gani Adams tells herders
-
Politics23 hours ago
In free, fair contest, Yahaya Bello won’t score 25% in any local govt –Musa Wada
-
News24 hours ago
Akiolu to Sanwo-Olu: Fill vacant stools, appoint new kings
-
News23 hours ago
You cannot waive your immunity, lawyers tell Osinbajo
-
Investigation23 hours ago
IRT WIDOWS: LIFE WITHOUT OUR HUSBANDS
-
Politics23 hours ago
Livestock policy same as RUGA, cattle colony –Pogu