Childhood cancer treatment raises heart disease risk

esearchers in the United States (US) and Canada said treatment for childhood cancer significantly increases the risk of developing heart disease in survivors.

Using a paediatric cancer registry in Ontario, Canada, researchers examined data on 7,300 survivors whose average age at diagnosis was seven.

According to a new study published in the American Heart Association journal ‘Circulation,’ survivors of childhood cancer had up to three times higher risk of having any type of cardiac event compared to their counterparts without cancer.

The researchers said the risk of heart disease could be reduced through other well-known interventions.

Based on this development, doctors were counselled to address heart disease risk factors – such as diabetes and hypertension, both of which are modifiable.

The study findings emerged after the research team compared childhood cancer survivors group to 36,000 people without cancer, who were of the same age, gender and lived in the same postal code.

A report in the American Heart Association News stated that nearly three per cent of the cancer survivors had one or more cardiac events during a decade of follow-up, compared to less than one per cent of those without cancer.

The team examined coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, valve abnormalities, cardiomyopathy and heart failure, all cardiovascular conditions and found that cancer survivors had a tenfold higher chance specifically for heart failure than those without cancer.

Most of the survivors in the study were treated with an anthracycline, a type of chemotherapy drug used to treat many types of cancer.

Cardiovascular disease generally refers to conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke. Other heart conditions, such as those that affect the heart’s muscle, valves or rhythm, also are considered forms of heart disease.

Study senior author, Dr. Paul Nathan, said, “While anthracycline chemotherapy may induce heart disease, many patients require these treatments to survive.”

Nathan is a professor in the paediatrics and health policy, management and evaluation department of the University of Toronto in Canada.

Apart from raising the risk of heart disease, childhood cancer treatment could also increase the risk of metabolic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, a condition of unhealthy levels of cholesterol or fat-like molecules called lipids in the blood.

These modifiable risk factors appear to interact with chemotherapy or radiation therapy in ways that prematurely age the heart and hasten the development of heart disease, researchers said.

