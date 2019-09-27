Editorial
Cleansing Nigeria’s political system
Recently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made known its desire to prune down the number of political parties in the country. As at today, there are 91 political parties, which took part in the 2019 general election. Of the lot, only the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made any substantial showing in the polls. A few other parties also got some seats. But in all, of the 91 political parties not more than six won anything in the 2019 elections.
Thus, INEC is now considering seeking a constitutional amendment for registration and deregistration of political parties. INEC’s concerns now are the ‘dormant and commercial platforms’ with little or no visible structures and presence in the states. According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the present framework for the registration of political parties is inadequate to guarantee the registration of qualitative, membership driven and ideologically propelled political parties. He also stated that some parties were mere platforms for hire and have no visible presence in most states of the federation.
While we sympathise with INEC on the onerous journey of establishing order in the multitude of political parties, we cannot fail to state that the move is in order. We believe that political parties should be ideologically based and have the desire to win elections even at the ward level. Much as we acknowledge that every group is entitled to its views and dreams as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, we object to the idea of forming political parties for the purpose of racketeering and endorsement of major political parties during elections. We recall that in the just concluded 2019 elections, most of the 91 political parties were only engaged in the endorsement of the APC and PDP at the national and state levels.
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) was made up of about 30 political parties, which endorsed the candidacy of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Some of the other over 70 political parties that fielded candidates for the election did not go beyond having their names on the ballot papers as the election was strictly between President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.
In some states of the federation also, there were more than 60 candidates for the governorship elections, with many not gathering up to 1,000 votes. As INEC pointed out, beyond the briefcase and the names on INEC register, most of the political parties have no structure, presence or activity to show that they are in existence.
We recall that in November 2002, late human rights activist and lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), had won a case at the Supreme Court against INEC, over the non-registration of his political association, the National Conscience Party (NCP).
That set the tone for the entry of all manners of associations into the system as political parties. In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court voided the guidelines used by INEC in the registration of parties. In a unanimous decision, the court voided 12 of the 13 guidelines used by INEC to register political parties, describing them as unconstitutional. Several years later, INEC under Prof. Attahiru Jega went on to deregister about 28 of such associations registered as political parties, when it felt that the parties were becoming unwieldy, dormant, with many just being portfolio political parties. Incidentally, that move was thwarted at the courts again, following a suit filed by Gani’s NCP and 27 other political parties, against their deregistration by INEC.
Justice Gabriel Kolawole of a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a ruling in 2013, faulted INEC on the deregistration, insisting that the Section 78(7) (i) and (ii) of the Electoral Act, 2010 which it relied on was not in consonance with the Nigerian Constitution.
That portion stated that, “the commission shall have power to de-register political parties on the following grounds: “(i) breach of any of the requirements for registration; and for failure to win a seat in the National or State Assembly election.”
Those two judgements formed the foundation for the latest dilemma facing INEC. But we believe it is time for INEC to work with the National Assembly, the presidency and other stakeholders to correct the errors which the courts spotted previously and ruled against the electoral body. Since they are constitutional issues, we believe that with proper liaisons, INEC should be able to push through the National Assembly, the amendment of the relevant portions of the Constitution to deal with the issue.
While we support multiparty system, we believe very strongly that having over 80 portfolio political parties, who add nothing to electioneering does not represent the ideal. The best election acknowledged worldwide in Nigeria took place on June 12, 1993 with just two political parties. We are of the view that fewer stronger political parties would serve the purpose of the country better.
Editorial
Time to consolidate reforms in the judiciary
Hardly has there been any Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) without an agenda for the judiciary. Recently, the CJN, Tanko Muhammad stated that judicial reforms, which rested solely on the executive and the legislative arms of the government, must be addressed if the third arm of government must recover its lost glory.
While noting that the judiciary would be effective without undue subordination or favour, Justice Muhammad expressed concerns over lack of facilities and structures to serve new appointees.
The Chief Justice noted, however, that it has become more vital to address dearth of facilities, structures and other challenges bedevilling the judiciary as more justices are appointed.
Topmost in his agenda for judiciary are solutions to technicalities in the administration of justice, delays in the trial of accused persons, the interpretation of laws passed by the National Assembly, financial independence of the judiciary, appointment of Supreme Court justices and the perceived existence of corruption in the judiciary.
The CJN also reiterated his commitment to achieving this planned agenda when he told a gathering of lawyers at the recently held Nigerian Bar Association’s Annual General Conference in Lagos that he would carry out series of reforms that would extricate the judiciary from executive wreckage.
“I am optimistic that the judiciary will soon be financially independent. I will also work towards achieving holistic independence for the judiciary in terms of everything,” he said.
Expectedly, Justice Mohammad was not the first chief justice to unveil agenda for the judiciary upon assuming office.
His predecessors have, at different times, initiated reforms aimed at repositioning the judiciary, especially making it the hope of the common man and not for the highest bidder as being portrayed in the last 20 years of Nigeria’s democracy.
Within these years, the third arm of government apparently lost its steam of adjudicating or churning out justice without fear or favour as it was traditionally known for.
Judges, who were to be above board, like Ceasar’s wife, were hounded relentlessly following allegations of bribery and corruption against some judges by the Federal Government, which had, over the years, brought the judiciary into disrepute.
Without doubt, the nation’s judiciary needs consolidation of various reforms by successive Chief Justices of Nigeria to enable it stand the test of time and not the old approaches in a new form that would be jettisoned after the tenure of the incumbent.
This is the time to consolidate reforms already put in place by Justice Muhammad’s successors and redeem the image of the judiciary if we must have confidence in the administration of justice system rather than new ones that would also be abandoned after the chief justice’s tenure.
However, it is essential to state that some reforms introduced by the immediate past CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to tackle corruption in the judiciary should be pursued as some of them, including committee set up to monitor judges and corruption cases, be made one of the cardinal points of Justice Muhammad’s reforms.
The former chief justice, in the twilight of his tenure, inaugurated Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee as part of judicial reforms to ensure that the judiciary would dispense justice promptly on corruption cases in compliance with the letters and spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.
Judges handling such cases were mandated to compile data containing all relevant information on the cases and present them to the committee.
Hide original message
The committee, which was active during Onnoghen’s tenure, ensured that heads of courts must go against prosecution and defence counsel who indulged in the unethical practices of delaying and stalling criminal trials.
We understand Chief Justice Muhammad’s concern on plans to initiate fresh reforms, but we note with concern that this would not be in tandem with the spirit of continuity and various reforms already introduced by successive chief justices, particularly the anti-corruption committee.
So, jettisoning the on-going reforms would be counter-productive.
Justice Muhammad must strengthen the judiciary by leveraging on the various existing optimistic plans to rid the judiciary of bribery and corruption and restore confidence in the administration of justice system in the country.
We believe that to introduce new reforms at the moment when those in place had not rally been fully implemented would not portray the justice system in good light.
An ineffectual anti-corruption committee cannot tackle the issue of delayed justice in criminal matters often orchestrated by legal practitioners.
We also observe that corruption begins with appointment of judges. This must be the central focus of the CJN by ensuring that the judiciary’s highest organ, the National Judicial Council (NJC), live up to its constitutional responsibility.
The challenge of bribery and corruption on the Bench, which has assumed an alarming proportion, must be completely eradicated, using various mechanisms already initiated. This would empower the NJC to wield the big stick on erring members of the Bar and the Bench.
This is the way it should be. Justice Muhammad must see to the eradication of corruption on the Bench by giving teeth to various reforms introduced by his predecessors aimed at restoring the lost glory of the judiciary rather than introducing new ones.
The consolidations of these reforms, we believe, will, no doubt, bring back the good old days of traditional and constitutional judiciary.
Editorial
Lingering Minimum Wage question
W
hen on April 18 this year, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the new National Minimum Wage bill into law, many Nigerians had thought that a new lease of life had come for workers in the country.
It is five months now that the bill was signed into law but workers are still waiting for its implementation. The bill was passed by the National Assembly on March 18 and transmitted to the president on April 2. Since then, the whole country has waited for the implementation to take off, all to no avail.
The inability of the government to implement the new wage structure emanates from disagreement with workers on the mode of implementation, the percentage increase for different classes of workers across the federation.
It is instructive that some states across the country, such as Kano, Kaduna, Anambra, Lagos, among others, have consented to paying the new wage, while others are still looking at their finances to know whether they will pay or not. But the signing of the bill into law in April made it mandatory for all tiers of public and private sectors of the economy to implement it.
But last week, something strange happened. At a time Nigerians and the whole world thought that the issue of minimum wage has been rested, it emerged that negotiation between the government and workers on the matter had broken down.
This came to the fore when the organised labour, under the auspices of Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), said that it would not serve any fresh notice before embarking on strike over the new national minimum wage.
TUS Acting Chairman, Comrade Anchaver Simon, said it had become imperative to alert the general public that all efforts by the trade unions to persuade the government to implement the new wage had proved abortive.
He said that the members of the group at the Federal and 36 States Public Services would down tools without further notice.
The dispute now is about the consequential adjustment of the new wage to accommodate all categories of workers.
“The Consequential Adjustment Committee two weeks ago agreed that the proposal of the TUS that salary of officers on grade levels 07-14 should be increased by 29 per cent and those of officers on grade levels 15-17 by 24 per cent vis-a-vis that of government side of 10 per cent for officers on Grade levels 07-14, 5.5 per cent for those on Grade Level 15-17… but when the meeting reconvened on Monday 16th September the government officials brought a fresh proposal of 11 per cent pay rise for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 instead of its earlier position of 10 per cent and 6.5 per cent for those on grade levels 15-17 instead of the former 5.5 per cent.”
By that, TUS asserted that the government was not serious about paying workers a new National Minimum Wage and adequate consequential adjustment, but preferred taking the trade unions for a ride.
The union, which said that the Trade Union Congress of Nigerian (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had been briefed on the breakdown of negotiation, pleaded with Nigerians to beg the government to implement the minimum wage with the consequential adjustment arising from it.
We recall that when Buhari signed the bill into law in April, his then aide on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang stated that the implementation of the new law starts immediately.
Buhari had late last year, while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage from the committee’s chairman, Ama Pepple, expressed his commitment to ensuring the implementation of the new Wage structure.
We are worried that five months after the signing of the law and six months after the passing of the executive bill by the National Assembly, the country is still being threatened by an industrial action by workers over an issue many thought had been concluded.
We find it hard to believe that the welfare of Nigerian workers is being toyed with by back and forth movements from the government.
For a government that is much committed to the fight against corruption, payment of workers a reasonable wage should be a priority. That is one way of discouraging corruption from the roots.
We do not believe that the N30,000 minimum wage is even enough to take workers home. But since it has been agreed that that is what the government can honestly pay, we believe that all obstacles to its full implementation should be removed with dispatch.
We are aware that the economy has not been favourable to the Nigerian workers for decades now. With the planned increase of the Value Added Tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, it only means more pressure on the workers. We also know that the National Assembly members and the executive are not paid based on minimum wage. It is the same for governments at the state and local government levels.
We do not therefore see why the issue has not been resolved by now. It is important that the government takes the matter seriously and give it the urgent dispatch it deserves to avert an unnecessary strike action over a simple matter.
Editorial
Making NYG, NSF count for development
The National Youth Games was concluded in Ilorin, Kwara State last week Monday. A total of 3,893 athletes from 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) competed in 34 sporting events.
A total of 238 up and coming athletes were discovered and they are to be nurtured by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports. We strongly hope this will happen.
However, Delta State emerged overall champions at the games with 104 medals to win for the record fifth time. Team Delta won 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals. And so, Delta has won all five editions of the game since its inception in 2013.
Team Lagos placed second in the medals table after garnering 72 medals which comprise 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze medals. Bayelsa came third with 45 medals after 17 gold, six silver and 22 bronze medals.
Akwa Ibom placed fourth in the table with 41 medals comprising 16 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals.
We commend Delta State for its consistency in the past five editions of the games. The exploits of the state did not come as a surprise. We are aware that over 12 stadia are scattered all over the state with elite and young athletes springing up at every national event. It is sad that in the past seven years, the National Sports Festival, which is an upgrade of the National Youth Games, has only taken place once. Many talents could have been lost due to the long period the event was in limbo. Abuja 2019 National Festival took place because the ministry was eager to end the long wait. The last games before that took place in Lagos in 2012. We charge the ministry to avoid a repeat of such which was largely due to financial problems from the prospective host.
Going forward, it is important to determine how these athletes are transiting from one age grade to the other. We charge the national coaches in the geo-political zones in the country to make the grassroots competitions count. The over 200 young athletes discovered in Ilorin should be exposed and taken to another level to serve as back-up for the current elite athletes.
We make bold to say youth development is a key vehicle to drive growth in the sports sector. Administrators of sports look up to the youth to prepare for the future in the country in terms of grassroots development and talent discovery.
Unfortunately, the situation is not the same in Nigeria as administrators are in a hurry to record instant results and so there is little or no place for the youth. The transition through the age groups that many Nigerians clamour for in football is also not prevalent in other sports in the country.
Coaches prefer a quick fix situation to prosecute competitions and to achieve results for the national teams. Rather than project to have some players in the national team fold in four years, the coaches prefer looking for athletes who can immediately make an impact in their respective teams.
What has been missing in the sports sector is a policy template to help in the general operations of the industry. The fire brigade approach of prosecuting competitions has become a normal practice. There should be national coaches and scouts in all youth developmental competition. This has nothing to do with whether the competition is staged by the federations or not. We make bold to say there is nothing wrong in national coaches attending a competition staged by private bodies to scout for talents.
For example, the Higher Institution Football League, which is a private initiative, is ongoing but the NFF has not shown interest to look in that direction to get talents. This is wrong. We recall that in the past, there was a Manuwa Adebajo Football Competition for all higher institutions. The event produced many notable players for the Flying Eagles. Adeolu Adekola and Nosa Osadolor were in the Chile ’87 and they earned the call up to camp from the Manuwa Adebajo tournament.
We recall that the Africa Wrestling Championship was hosted by Rivers State last year and there was a junior cadre where close to 100 wrestlers represented Nigeria. Those talents should be further exposed to prepare them for future challenges.
Athletics, table tennis and boxing are traditional sports where talents abound in the federations and there should be a deliberate effort to fish them out and expose them for future challenges.
For example, a developmental competition, the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup, is billed to start on September 30 in the 25 local governments in Delta State. This is the number one state in the country in sports and we expect NFF or state football federation scouts to keep an eye on players that could be invited into the Future Eagles camp or the Eaglets.
It is good that the new Sports Minister Sunday Dare is passionate about grassroots development and we expect him to woo the corporate Nigeria to enable the ministry take advantage of all developmental events in the country. It is important to identify budding talents at tender age and take them to the next level in terms of exposure.
Editorial
Concerns over growing debt
T
he Debt Management Office (DMO), last week, declared that the Federal Government and 36 states of the federation incurred N560 billion debt in the first three months of this year.
This, according to DMO, has brought Nigeria’s total domestic and foreign debt to N24.9 trillion as at end of March 2019.
Compared with the debt figure as of December 31, 2018, which stood at N24.387 trillion, the first quarter 2019 figure represented 2.3 per cent increase.
According to debt figures released by the DMO, the country’s total foreign debt stood at N7.8 trillion ($25.6 billion) while domestic was N17 trillion. Out of the total domestic debt, the Federal Government alone owed N13.1 trillion, while the 36 states and FCT are owing N3.9 trillion.
DMO stated that the debt which rose by N560 billion was accounted for largely by domestic debt which grew by N458.36 billion, while external debt also increased by N101.64 billion during the same period.
In servicing domestic debts alone, the country spent a total of N650 billion between January and March.
While a section of the citizenry sees nothing wrong with the accumulating debt currently put at over N24 trillion, others are, however, worried that the rate at which the federal and state governments are burrowing into various credit facilities, the future of the country is consciously being mortgaged.
The fear being expressed is evident on the fact that considering the huge sum borrowed so far, there is actually no corresponding infrastructural development to measure up with it. This actually calls for concern as the Federal Government, especially under the current administration, has often make noise about borrowing to develop infrastructure.
With major roads across the country in their unprecedented worse state, and nothing to write about electricity supply as well as other public institutions begging for attention, one is left with no choice to really question the specific areas the funds so far borrowed has been channelled into.
As revealed by the alarming details, as at December 31, 2018, the debt profile had risen by N2.66 trillion from N21.725 trillion as at December 2017 to N24.387 trillion within the one year period with about 70 per cent of the 2018 revenue spent on servicing it.
The situation has become so appalling that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), last year, expressed concern over Nigeria’s ability to service its external loans estimated then at over $18.9 billion, given the mono-product economy status and low revenue base.
Despite the semblance of a robust economy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the decision to deliberately pile up debts under the guise of infrastructure development and economic stimulation is already creating an enormous milieu of uncertainty.
While Nigerians actually believed that things were beginning to look up for the country especially with the rising foreign reserves, decelerating inflation and curtailed widespread corruption, the rising debt is casting doubt on the freedom of the future generation to decide to destinies.
The future of the country is obviously at stake if nothing is done urgently to cut down the rising debt profile, which the administration and a few others find very convenient to defend based on the simple fact that prevailing economic indices still allows for such projection.
Part of the feeble defence for this long-term entrapment remains the passionate attachment to sustainability even as the Federal Government has adopted a new debt management strategy, which has the objective of reducing the ratio of domestic debt in the portfolio, while the ratio of external debt increases – with a target of 60 per cent domestic and 40 per cent external.
In spite of this defence and plans to raise funds through issuance of Eurobonds, the fact remains that accumulating huge debt within a period of three years calls to mind this administration’s right to question the credibility of its predecessor, which only had a liability of N7 trillion accumulated in four years.
For an administration that came into power under the slogan of prudence and other cost cutting projections, it is indeed alarming that the sovereignty and future of the country is gradually being mortgaged by those who should know better.
While it is good enough to criticise former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration for borrowing to pay salaries, the indiscriminate approach in the current dispensation as regards borrowing to fund infrastructure which are not even there, is also becoming worrisome.
Even while the dust raised by the current debt profile is yet to settle, the Federal Government still seeks more loans from both the World Bank and any other institution willing to offer.
While not ruling out borrowing to develop the economy, we, however, advise that caution should be applied and such development spread over time instead of piling up debts to get everything done at once.
Rather than rush to do everything just to get the credit, institutions should be built to ensure that whoever takes over from the government of today continues from where it stops.
We also believe it is time the government put into use whatever has been recovered from corrupt public office holders.
We call on the state and federal governments to be cautious in their quest for more loans.
Editorial
Need to tackle rising drug abuse level
By all standards, it is an incontestable fact in recent times that drug abuse in Nigeria is on the upward swing and more prevalent across almost all strata of the society. From the East to West, North to South, amazing re-ports of drugs and other sub-stance abuse fall among some social and legal issues causing great concern. But even more foreboding was the Federal Government’s disclosure that an estimated 14.3 million adults in Nigeria use hard drugs for non-medical purposes within the last one year.
The immediate past Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, while unveiling the report of the first National Survey on Drug Use and Health to be con-ducted in Nigeria, said some of the findings were striking and alarming. According to him, data collected from 38,850 respondents in the household and 9,344 high risk drug users nationwide suggests that the prevalence of past year’s drug use in Nigeria is more than twice the global average of 5.6 per cent. He said: “In Nigeria, cannabis is the most commonly used drug. An estimated 10.6 million people had used cannabis in the past year.
The average age of initiation of cannabis use among the general population is 19 years. One in seven persons aged 15 – 64 years had used a drug other than tobacco and alcohol in the past year.”
The disclosure evidently formed the basis of increasing level of violence and criminality among youths and cult groups around the country as a result of drug and substance abuse among the younger generation. The report grouped youths within 19 years of age as mostly affected. It is in this context that the recent cult clashes in Shomolu, Surulere, Ikorodu in Lagos State wherein hundreds of suspects were herded into police detention and prison custody, as well as deadly drug-induced cult-related attacks in Rivers State are some startling evidence of these.
In the southern and northern parts of the country, there is also a considerable level of non-medical use of prescription opioids such as tramadol and cough syrup containing codeine and dextromethorphan, with unprecedented health hazards, which, in turn, culminated in the increase in the number of inmates in lunatic asylums.
If the prevalence is disturbing, it is even more disheartening to know that the report identified people who inject drugs (PWIDs) also constituted a sizeable proportion of high risk drug users, even as pharmaceutical opioids, cocaine and heroin in that order were the commonly injected drugs.
The fact that the report stated that among every four drug users in Nigeria, one is a woman that one in five persons who had used a hard drug in the past year suffered from drug user disorders attests to the fact that there is need for concerted efforts to mitigate the negative consequences of the increasing use of psychoactive substances on the health and security of the nation. But the probing question is: What is the source of these con-trolled drugs and substance?
Given the fact that cocaine and heroin are not grown in Nigeria, how effective are the border control measures? What level of implementation has Nigeria given to the various strategies enunciated by the International Narcotic Control Board (INCB)? To what extent have operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) implemented the National Drug Control Master plan, which addressed the issue through four broad subheads – Licit and Illicit Drugs, Drug Demand Reduction and Adequacy of Penal Sanction.
It is pertinent to note that no nation of consequence will ignore the salient provision of this plan. Beyond arresting and prosecution of drug barons, traffickers and users, of great importance is the role of education on the dangers of drug and substance abuse, through the media as well as anti-drug clubs in schools. If such preventive measures are critical to the success, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration for drug use disorders are essential components of drug demand reduction. While these measures last, it is vital Nigeria ensures periodic high level review of the implementation of the plans in consonance with contemporary realities.
Like the INCB suggested in one of its annual reports, all member states should make Political Declaration and Plan of Action on International Cooperation towards an integrated and balanced strategy to counter the World Drug Problem. Given the fact that researches have shown that preponderance of drug abusers are among youths and teenagers, it has become indispensable to redesign efforts and strategies to redirect their perception in order to regain this generation of youths and refocus their minds on productive and beneficial activities.
An adjunct to this is the need to integrate primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, community development associations and social clubs into drug control stakeholders, utilising these for effective educational programmes, while the National Orientation Agency (NOA), health and justice ministries and the NDLEA as well as the police strengthen their convergent and divergent efforts to arrest this alarm-ing level of drug abuse in the country.
Editorial
Merger, unbundling of federal ministries
When President Muhammadu Buhari assigned portfolios to ministers recently after their earlier screening by the Senate, one thing came out clearly: certain ministries were separated, just as some others were reintroduced.
For instance, the Ministry of Police Affairs was removed from the Ministry of Interior and it now stands alone. Aviation, which was hitherto subsumed under the Ministry of Transportation, has also been carved out. Interestingly, these two were full-fledged ministries before Buhari merged them.
The Ministry of Finance has been merged with Ministry of Budget and National Planning, while the president created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, and Ministry of Special Duties and International Affairs.
So, the questions that necessarily arise are: why were these ministries merged in the first place? How was the decision to fuse them reached? How rigorous was the process? Was it a result of a kneejerk response reminiscent of the sort that led to the scrapping of History as a subject from Nigerian school curricula?
Howbeit, Buhari gave reasons for the detachment of Ministry of Police Affairs from Ministry of Interior, attributing it to the security challenges in the country.
“Working with the state governments also, we intend to improve the equipping of the Police Force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate their work. To drive this, I recently created a full-fledged Ministry of Police Affairs,” Buhari said.
Security challenges in the country, even in 2015, had already assumed an alarming dimension and proving intractable for government to handle. The sanguinary campaign of Boko Haram in the North-East was at its worst, with swathes of the country’s territory captured by the terrorist group. Communal crisis, herder/farmers’ clashes were almost routine. Kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and other forms of criminal activities were rampant, making it imperative for the Ministry of Police Affairs to stand alone. So, the president’s reasons are a bit curious.
The subsuming of the aviation ministry under the larger transportation ministry by Buhari in 2015 was similarly a curious decision. From the First Republic, aviation had always been on its own, reflective of the importance of air travel to modern economies.
By far the most curious of these decisions was the fusion of works, housing and power into one ministry. These are three very important ministries that require huge amount of work. Saddling one minister with the responsibility of overseeing these ministries, no matter how brilliant that person is, was asking too much. Their fusion, to say the least, was ill-advised and the last four years only served to underline the futility of that merger decision.
It is evident that certain ministries deserve to be on their own because of their strategic nature, but we have continued to tinker and engage in trial and error. This predilection to tinker, which is not something that started today, is shocking, because these are matters where we don’t need to reinvent the wheel. More mature democracies have shown the way; all we need to do is copy with some variations to suit our peculiar needs. These inconsistencies and flip flop do not in any way show us as a serious people.
But now that power had been removed from the other two ministries, it is expected that electricity generation and distribution will improve correspondingly. Also, the fact that the ministry now has two ministers should make this dream more realisable.
However, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, stated recently that the problem is one of a lack of capacity on the part of the electricity distribution companies (DisCos), suggesting that Nigerians might not enjoy stable electricity in the near future.
Osinbajo said: “Despite all the availability of about 8,000MW of generation and 7,000MW of transmission capacity, the lack of infrastructure to absorb and deliver grid power to end-users on the part of DisCos has largely restricted generation to an average of about 4,000MW and sometimes even falling below 4,000MW.
“It is evident that despite all the efforts that have been put in to expand the grid, the structure of the market today cannot deliver on government’s promises to provide power for domestic and industrial use. A substantial change of strategy is necessary. There is clearly a need for a change of strategy. What we have done in the past has taken us to a point where there is clearly a change of strategy.”
Given the above scenario, we want to appeal to government to take action in regards to the problem of infrastructural deficiency of the DisCos. The DisCos must be made to urgently sort out their capacity problem, otherwise the reason for removing the power ministry from the erstwhile behemoth will be defeated.
However, we commend government for finally realising the unwieldiness of the ministry and unbundling it. We also note the decision to reintroduce police affairs and aviation as stand-alone ministries, and hope that the country reaps the benefit of such decisions.
We also hope that the fusion of the Ministry of Finance with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning will engender effective delivery of services. These two ministries are critical in the running of government.
It is our believe that this will be the last time government will engage in these needless periodic mergers and subsequent unbundling that have been part of the country’s ministerial history.
Editorial
Nigeria, U.S.’ rift over visa fee
The United States recently announced a hike in the fees for Nigerians applying for various categories of visas effective from Thursday, August 29, 2019.
The new visa regime, which came three months after the U.S. cancelled the dropbox system for Nigerian visa applicants, will apply to all Nigerians applying for visa worldwide.
In the revised schedule, Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas will pay both the non-immigrant visa application fee of N59,200 and an additional fee of $110 (N40,700), thereby bringing the sum of visa fee to N99,900. However, Nigerian applicants who are denied visas would not need to pay the new $110 (N40,700).
The Public Affairs Section of U.S. Embassy in Abuja said the increased visa fee was done based on the principle of reciprocity and designed to eliminate the cost difference between what U.S. citizens pay to obtain Nigerian visas and what Nigerians pay to obtain U.S. visa.
The embassy said that the U.S. law requires that visa fees and validity periods are based on the treatment accorded U.S. citizens by foreign governments. Under the principle of reciprocity, when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on U.S. citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas.
According to the U.S. Embassy, the increment was done after talks with Nigerian government on the need to reduce visa cost for U.S. citizens to Nigeria broke down.
Barely 48 hours after U.S. announced the hike in its visa fees, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced an immediate reduction in visa fees payable by U.S. citizens seeking to travel to Nigeria. By the reduction, U.S. citizens are now to pay $150, as against the $180 for procuring visas to Nigeria.
The action, which was taken by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was seen in many circles as a pre-emptive one aimed at forestalling a possible diplomatic row between both countries. The ministry acknowledged that there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue and, in the aftermath, a committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with extant policy on reciprocity of visa fees.
It said that though the committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a report, the issuance of authorisation for implementation of its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the ministry. If these explanations were directed at appeasing the United States and dissuading it from giving effect to its new visa fee, the move failed, as the U.S. insisted on its planned action the following day.
This is quite unfortunate and should serve as a lesson to Nigeria. As the U.S. stated and Nigeria corroborated, there were discussions between both countries on how to ensure relative parity in their visa fees.
It is apparent that there was an agreement in principle for Nigeria to make the needed changes, but this move was unduly delayed. We learnt that 18 months after the review and consultations, the government of Nigeria failed to change its visa fee regime for U.S. applicants, which forced the U.S. Department of State to unleash the new reciprocity fees.
As it stands now, Nigeria has boxed itself into a corner because we failed to do the needful at the right time. What we could have resolved diplomatically and behind the scene, we have allowed to blow up in our face. If we could reduce the visa fees within 48 hours after the U.S. took its punitive action, what exactly held us back to take such a swift action long before now? Agreed that Nigeria held its general election earlier in the year and President Muhammadu Buhari did not inaugurate his cabinet until a few weeks ago, there is no excuse for delaying action on the visa fee, which has already been reviewed downwards during the last dispensation. The permanent secretary, Ministry of Interior, who took charge in the absence of a minister, is a top ranking bureaucrat, who should have known better and, perhaps, acted better on this matter.
We think that going forward, Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs need to be more sensitive to the dynamics of decent bilateral relations. Our officials who serve in these two strategic ministries must understand that they are not just dealing with people, but dealing with the international community, who expect to be treated according to international best practices. Nigerian Missions across the world are the windows through which foreign nationals and their home countries see Nigeria and what we stand for as a people.
In international relations and diplomacy, there is not just the principle of reciprocity, there is also the principle of pacta san savanda, which literally means that agreements, once reached, must be respected. Nigeria must, henceforth, learn to adhere to mutual agreements reached with other nations and avoid situations where our conduct portrays us as a people lacking discipline and dignity.
Editorial
NFF and the Eagles of tomorrow
W
hen teams file out for the 90 minutes game of football, many other off pitch factors play out to determine the outcome of the game. In fact, top football administrators all over the world agree that the better percentage of what guarantees a good result in football are off the pitch activities of the administrators and players.
We expect the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to be up and doing in its relationship with the Super Eagles’ players and other national teams. The Federation must be able to win the trust of the players and officials in terms of welfare, remunerations and overall day-to-day affairs of the team. For example, it is shameful that the match bonus of the Super Eagles for their third place match at the Africa Nations Cup, which ended July in Egypt, is yet to be paid, while the U-23 technical crew members are being owed six months, just as Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is being owed two months salaries.
These, we say, are distractions that could affect the progress of football generally in the country, because when the principal actors are not happy, things are not likely to be in place for success.
Last week Tuesday, as the Olympic Eagles were beating Sudan 5-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the Super Eagles were also on duty in Dnipro for a friendly encounter against Ukraine.
These two games presented a very good picture of the future of football in Nigeria. In the U-23 match, Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi were prominent names in the team that should have been in the Super Eagles. Others like skipper Azubuike Okechukwu, Fatai Gbadamosi, Onyeka Ogochukwu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye and Stephen Odey are also very good and close to graduating to higher cadre.
Good enough, those in the Super Eagles are also players who are legitimately U-23 team players. Francis Uzohor, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Victor Osimhen, Josh Maja, Kelechi Iheanacho are within the U-23 team bracket.
The U-23 team players were a delight to watch with so much aggression and mobility. In Dnipro, we commend the quality displayed by the Super Eagles, it was indeed remarkable. The movements, energy, cohesion and skills exhibited were highly commendable as the Nigerian team played as if they were at home. It was not a surprise that the Eagles led 2-0 at half time in the match that eventually ended 2-2.
It was the first match of the Eagles after the Nations Cup competition where the country won bronze. We noted that Joe Aribo, a debutant from Rangers of Scotland, was outstanding. Chukwueze, Kalu, Osimhen and Iwobi also did well, but they recorded misses, which could have put the match beyond the home team, but we are aware that in friendly games, the results are of little significance.
Keeper Uzohor was also very brilliant. He made point blank saves and coordinated the defence well. On more than two occasions, he saved well-taken free-kicks to keep the Eagles in control of the encounter.
From all indications, the future is really bright for the Eagles with the crop of players coming up. It was good to see Oghenekaro Etebo withdraw to play Wilfred Ndidi’s role, while William Troost Ekong stood firm in the absence of Keneth Omeruo. Overall, a keen follower of the game would be happy with the display of the Eagles in the friendly encounter.
We commend the current board of the NFF for staging friendly games almost at every FIFA window. Against Ukraine, Gernot Rohr was poor as the team threw away two-goal lead due to his poor game management. Rohr and his technical team should have done better last week Tuesday.
We also observed that the players were very active with the recent moves made by many of them to teams where they are guaranteed first team shirts.
It is important for NFF to discuss with Rohr, his assistants and the handlers of the U-23 team on how best to make the abundant talents count in the nearest future.
The likes of Osimhen, Chukwueze, Nwakali, Awoniyi and Aribo should explode in the next three years at the World Cup. It is difficult to believe this is a team that has lost two big names in Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi.
The future is here. But, managing these players is very important. The coaches and NFF must be interested in the career moves of players and there must be a good relationship with handlers of their respective teams abroad.
There must be better efforts by the chieftains of the Federation in the administration of the Super Eagles. We believe these players are young and, if well managed, could bring back the country’s lost football glory. This is because about 70 per cent of the players can still be in the team in the next eight to 10 years. NFF will have to double effort to make the current Eagles rule Africa consistently and be among the best five in the world.
Editorial
Nigeria must fight the $9.6bn P&ID judgement debt
W
hen the news of $9.6 billion (anticipatory and accrued interests) awarded against Nigeria by a British court for defaulting in a contract with Irish firm, Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID), first surfaced, Nigerians were bewildered and shocked. The contract was to build a gas plant in the country.
But events since have shown that this may just be one of the biggest scams in the history of contract awards. The owner of the Irish firm, Michael Quinn, it has emerged actually stole the idea for the gas plant from former Nigeria Defence Minister and oil magnate, General Theophilus Danjuma.
It has also transpired that the $40 million that Quinn claimed to have spent on the deal was actually money belonging to the retired General. Those are the same funds that P&ID now wants to be compensated for after claiming default on the part of the Nigerian government. So, what exactly does P&ID want to be compensated for? A plant that was not built or $40 million they claimed to have spent which in truth didn’t belong to them?
It is interesting that P&ID can be accusing Nigeria of default in laying the pipes for the gas facility when there was nothing on whatsoever to show that the company had done anything to get the gas plant off the ground.
It is also clear that having worked in Nigeria for decades, Quinn and his co-travellers had come to know the Nigerian system so well and took advantage of the lapses so ruthlessly and totally. The deal it seems was designed to fail from the very beginning. That much is also getting clearer. Why was the case taken for arbitration in London? Was a clause inserted in the deal that arbitration, in case of a default, would be in Britain? If that was the case, nothing smacks more of a foreknowledge of evil intention.
Quinn founded P&ID in 2010 specifically to carry out his bid for the gas contract. And after two years of no action on the part of Nigerian government, P&ID decided to take the matter to arbitration in London for breach of contract.
However, it is instructive that the deal didn’t pass through the Federal Executive Council (FEC); that in itself is problematic. For a contract as big as that, not going through the FEC for approval is a red flag. Why was it not taken to the FEC? The Attorney General then, Michael Aondoakaa, had said the contract was not seen let alone discussed at FEC. The Petroleum Minister at that time, Rilwanu Lukman, it seems unilaterally approved a deal of that magnitude without recourse to the president. It should be noted, however, that the president at that time, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was already grievously ill.
Aondoakaa said: “As the Attorney General, I should have known about the contract but the first time I heard about it was when I read it in the newspapers. A contract of that magnitude is not something you sign in an office, not even the President has the power to unilaterally approve such a contract without recourse to the Council (FEC).”
The former Justice Minister noted that he suspected that the contract was a product of corruption. He therefore called on the Federal Government to file corruption charges against the company and its Nigerian collaborators. He argued that if a case of fraud could be established, it would invalidate the judgement against Nigeria.
These are weighty claims by someone who should know and they must not be treated with levity by Nigerian government. Interestingly, the then Vice President, Goodluck Jonathan, who was later to inherit the contract debacle was not part of the decision-making process.
It transpired that P&ID agreed to a settlement of $850 million around May 2015, the twilight of Jonathan’s administration. Why was the payment not made by Jonathan? The reason for this refusal and that government’s handling of the whole saga will still have to be interrogated.
However, what is clear in all of this, is that the Nigerian system lends itself to easy manipulation by unscrupulous contractors and elements from everywhere and their local collaborators. But the country must find a way to strengthen its system such that this type of deal by P&ID never happens again.
That P&ID was purposely created for the sole aim of defrauding Nigeria, is becoming inescapable. To this effect, Nigeria must fight this case with everything at its disposal and it must do so with singular resolve. Nigeria should approach the Irish and British governments to find a satisfying solution to this debacle. There are many Irish and British companies in Nigeria, and these firms should provide a leverage for Nigeria to negotiate from a position of strength.
Although we cannot help but wonder why Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, didn’t do anything about the initial $850 million award, we agree with him when he said: “The Federal Government shall, therefore, vigorously defend her interest against the enforcement of the said judgement and take appropriate steps to institute Contract Implementation Compliance Policy in order to prevent such occurrence in the future.”
Editorial
Fighting security challenges with technology
Insecurity is probably at its peak in the South-West no thanks to the violent attacks in almost all parts of the region. Today, people are afraid to move from one part of the region to the other because of the fear of being attacked. Attacks come from different marauding gangs, particularly armed robbers and the most dreadful of all, kidnappers, who those survived their reprehensible activities have described as herdsmen.
In the last couple of months, kidnappers have become notorious in the South-West that the mere mention of their names usually strikes terror in the minds of many. People don’t just fear the kidnappers; the abductors earned it through tales of their deliberate wickedness to their victims, which many people reasonably believe to be part of a larger script. Most of the times, gunmen would jump on a major road in broad daylight and start to shoot at oncoming vehicles to force motorists to stop.
Through this process several people have been sent to their graves in their prime. Those kidnapped are made to pass through hell while in the captivity of these depraves. Many women, including children, are tortured and gangraped for several days.
Many are permanently damaged as they could not survive their traumatic experience in the hands of their abductors. Men are not spared in the depravity. Violence is not limited to the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo.
The North, especially the North-East, has in the last few years being in the throes of violence unleashed by the terror group, Boko Haram, while parts of the North-Central have been under attacks by the ubiquitous herdsmen. The bandits have killed and abducted several people in the North-West. The upsurge in violence in the South-West, it is believed, is fallout of the continuous bloodletting in the North. The violence in the South- West reached a crescendo with the recent murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere.
The activities of these renegades seem to have overwhelmed the political leaders in the region. The governors in the South-West have failed, woefully, to respond appropriately to the challenge posed by activities of the murderers disguising as kidnappers.
But the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari recently that the Federal Government would deploy drones and Close Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) to monitor forests and tackle insecurity in South-West did not only come as a relief to the people, it also rekindled their hope.
The President spoke while playing host to traditional rul-ers from the South-West led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the State House. The President disclosed that he “will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for states requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts. “We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.
“This administration will continue to do everything necessary to protect the lives of all Nigerians and ensure that every Nigerian in every state is safe, and that our people can live in peace and harmony, regardless of ethnicity, religion or region.”
A few days later, the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, said the police would, in the next few days, deploy a special squad in the South-West to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities. The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations), Abdulmajid Ali, who disclosed this during a visit to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State in Akure, said the main assignment of the squad was to curb crimes in the region. He said the police were keen on making the country safe for everyone. Drawing attention to the fact that the dynamics for safeguarding security keep changing, the President noted that government must adapt strategies to these challenges as well as adopt modern, technological and people-centred methods in achieving these goals.
The plan, as enunciated by the President, is commendable. Criminals have continued to embrace technology, so checking crimes requires deployment of modern technology. Provision of security for the citizens is a cardinal responsibility of any government. Any government that fails to provide adequate security will eventually lose the moral authority to govern. In this light, the Federal Government plan is a welcome development. But the President failed to explain how the CCTV would be deployed in a vast area, especially highways, without electricity.
Again, the government has left the issue of insecurity in the South-West to linger for too long. It is a sad commentary on the nation’s efforts to ginger economic growth by attracting foreign investment when what investors read or see as they arrive the country is kidnapping on a daily basis.
However, it is often said, to be late is better than never. It is not too late. We urge the government not to procrastinate again in decisively dealing with violent crimes in the South-West and all other parts of the country.
Trending
-
Perspectives24 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
-
Show Biz24 hours ago
All they didn’t tell you about Mad Melon of Danfo Drivers’ fame
-
News23 hours ago
36 dead cows: Leave Yorubaland now, Gani Adams tells herders
-
Politics24 hours ago
In free, fair contest, Yahaya Bello won’t score 25% in any local govt –Musa Wada
-
News23 hours ago
You cannot waive your immunity, lawyers tell Osinbajo
-
Investigation24 hours ago
IRT WIDOWS: LIFE WITHOUT OUR HUSBANDS
-
Politics23 hours ago
Livestock policy same as RUGA, cattle colony –Pogu
-
Travel and Tourism24 hours ago
AWALAHHOTEL: ‘Closure, great loss to the people, government’