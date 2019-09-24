Coalition faults report on usage of outdated weapons, equipment by military

… raises the alarm on plans to demoralise soldiers on battlefront

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGTN), has faulted a report in a national newspaper suggesting that the Nigerian Military is a playing a second fiddle to to remnants of Boko Haram/ Islamic State (ISWAP) in the insurgency war in some parts of the north east.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos, the Convener of the coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, who leads the over 25 groups that made up the coalition, he said aside from the report giving itself out as a blatant lie, he noted that the piece is a fabricated item sponsored by disgruntled politicians whose ultimate aim is to demoralized the gallant troops on the battle front.

In the story titled, “We need better arms to fight Boko Haram-military commanders” the newspaper quoted unnamed sources who alleged that the military is losing the war against insurgents in the northeast because they are using outdated weapons and equipment, including Shilka guns.

Refuting the report in its entirety, Odeyemi highlighted the importance of the role of the media in the fight against insurgency, adding, however that the said report betrayed the tenets of responsible journalism which include objectivity, patriotism and fairness.

According to the counter-terrorist expert, the military under Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has not only been giving its one hundred percent commitment to secure the country against terrorists in the Northeast, he said that the soldiers on the battlefront are now better equipped and motivated than what was obtainable before 2015.

“This report clearly smarks falsehood from the first paragraph. It is another punctured attempt to demoralized the gallant Soldiers on the battlefront who have been able to cut to size the then sophisticated Boko Haram/ Islamic State (ISWAP) to a few remnants.

“As a security expert with special bias in counter terrorism, I can tell you that the emphasis in the story that military uses Shilka riffles purchased by the administration of former President Shehu Shagari to prosecute the Boko Haram war is not only brattish but a lame attempt at creating a sensational headline that will serve some selfish interests.

“For the records, the report is laced with falsehood as even the newspaper that concoted it was one of those who have been reporting delivery of new arms and ammunition purchased by the military to tackle banditry and killings in the North-West, as well as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East region

“Not limited to these things, the military has overtime been taking possession of hardwares which included long-range artillery weapons, ammunition for infantry ground operations and special facilities for Special Forces to conduct night offensives, among others.

“Assuming the report is true without not necessarily conceding, how could the report in one breath say the military is using outdated equipment and weapons and also say in another breath that

the attacks on soldiers had increased in recent times because the insurgents were now using the weapons and equipment they once stole from the military?

“It’s apparent from the report that there is a deliberate plot to portray the Northeast as an entirely turbulent situation but reverse is the case. There are interests, both local and international, who wants to push this narrative, this is surely one of this.

“We want to urge the military hierarchy and out gallant Soldiers not to be dismayed. The fight against insurgency has been very productive under Buratai, those trying to take us back are only doing it for political or monetary gains.”