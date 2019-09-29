Body & Soul
Colourful braids to steal from
It was late Michael Jackson who first started the campaign not to stay in one colour. Today this has transcended to other forms of fashion down to hair colour.
A lot of ladies now do bright coloured wigs and braids that ordinarily wouldn’t have been the case. From French, ponytail and boxer braids to basic plaits and up do’s, there’s almost no hairstyle that you can’t pull off in bright colours like blue, red, green and even pink!
Braids are very cool and on their own; you can create any hairstyles you can imagine from ordinary ponytails to much more elegant French braids. Recently we have been facing somehow strange trend of grey hairstyles. Originally people never liked grey hair that indicated their growing up. But now people of all ages boast ash hair colours. And on protective braids the colour is really impressive.
So it’s time to get out of your comfortable black coloured braids and add bright colours!
Heart under my blouse
Mouth agape, Jay stared at the receding back of this fabulously beautiful, sashaying eve. Beautiful, yeah, tantalizingly beautiful! Her figure looked like it was sculptured by a love- struck artist. He was shocked.
You know, you really don’t appreciate the beauty of certain things that are close to you, until you hold them away from you. He’d been living with his wife for so long that he’d forgotten she was a beauty.
She was a beauty, for his friends all wowed when they met her at their pre-nuptial shindig about 25 five years ago. He had flaunted her after their wedding and enjoyed the glances he got each time they went out together. At what point did the bond between them weaken? While they were trying to build their different careers? While she was having their kids, keeping their home and trying to grow her career at the same time? He remembered vividly when he started straying from home -that was when she was pregnant with their second child.
He had gone for a colleague’s bachelor’s night with his friends, where he met a young lady that changed his life. Adele’s second pregnancy wasn’t a good experience. She was sick most of the time and was on bed rest all of the last trimester.
Jay started hanging out with friends and colleagues more often then. He had a normal upbringing from strict parents who never allowed him to mix up with friends at the early part of his life. He attended his first party while in his third year in the university. His life changed at that party for he met a fellow undergraduate that taught him the rudiments in girl, boy relationships. She, it was, who made him live his fantasy real time, a fantasy he had lived in his mind since his secondary school days. They were together for the better part of the year, until the lady met her heart’s desire and moved on.
So, when he met the fair lady at his colleague’s bachelor party, years later, he tried to make sure that she didn’t leave him for another man. That would be the beginning of his problem with his wife for his life became centered around his mistresses, for he had had many.
He and Adele gradually drifted apart until they became total strangers. But the Adele he saw a few minutes ago at the beach jarred his mind. She had not lost her beauty. She had simply matured in ways that are pleasing to the eyes.
“Honey, what’s the problem? Who is that woman? She looks familiar. Why are you staring at her?” His mistress asked, bringing him back to the present.
“Er…em…er…never mind,” he stuttered.
“Never mind? You mean I shouldn’t mind the fact that you’re gaping at a woman while I’m right beside you?” She fumed, her voice rising.
“Keep your voice down darling. You don’t want to cause a scene here, do you?” Jay soothed her.
“No dear, it’s just that I don’t like you gaping at other women. But that woman certainly looks familiar. Who’s she?” She asked again.
Jay stared long at his mistress and said slowly, “That woman is my wife.”
“What? Your wife?” His mistress asked, searching for Adele with her eyes.
“I don’t believe you. You mean your wife ran into you with another lady at the beach, said nothing and walked away? Are you still married to her?” She asked him incredulously.
“She’s my wife,” Jay responded, adding, “If she has anything to say, she won’t say it here. She’ll wait until we get home.”
“She’s one of a kind. If I meet my husband with another woman, I’ll cause a scene,” she said.
Jay wasn’t even listening to her. His mind was in a turmoil. What was Adele doing on the beach alone? Or did she come with someone? A man? But there was no one with her. Could Adele have come to the beach alone? Or she came to meet someone? He wondered what to do. Search for her or leave immediately with his mistress? What would he do to her if he saw her? Drag her home?
His feet propelled him forward. He had to look for her. What could she be doing on the beach?
His mistress, who had watched him move away from her, suddenly ran after him. When she caught up with him, she tugged at his elbow.
“Where are you going?” She asked him.
“I’m going to look for my wife. What could she be doing on the beach?” Jay fumed.
“And what are you doing on the beach with another woman?” She asked him.
He stopped and scratched his head. She was right. What was he doing on the beach with another woman?
He stood on his toes and stretched his neck, wishing he could see his wife. He saw nothing and gave up.
“We have to leave now,” he said suddenly.
His mistress’ face contorted in anger.
“We barely got here and you want us to leave?” She asked.
“Yeah, we have to leave. What if she comes back here now? What if she decides to make trouble with you?” He asked her.
“Make trouble with who? I thought you said she won’t want to make trouble in public? Anyway, if she comes here to make trouble, I’d give her double,” she said.
“You see? This is why we must leave. I don’t want you women to go for each other’s throats,” he said.
As she was about to respond, his phone rang. It was a business call. He answered.
After the call, he noticed that he had messages. He read them. The first one was from his wife.
“Good morning dear. You left very early this morning. I wanted to inform you that I’d be going to the beach this morning with Blossom, Tracy and CeeCee for a friend’s birthday party. Take care,” his wife’s message read.
He sighed! Adele called him in the morning and he ignored her call. If only he had answered that call, it would have spared him this mess he found himself in! But then, was it this morning she knew she would be going for the beach party? Why didn’t she inform him earlier?
Adele had wanted to talk to him last last night and he had rebuffed her moves, he knew.
“Are you leaving with me or not,” he suddenly asked his mistress and started walking away.
She stared at his back for a while and ran after him. For how long would she continue to play the second fiddle, she wondered.
….
Adele relaxed in Bolan’s arm. She needed that warmth. Her heart was aching. Jay with that woman again! It was obvious whatever he had with that woman was serious. She would have to fight to get him back or she would find herself without a husband very soon, she reasoned. But, did she want to fight for Jay? Would she do that? A man that spared no thought for her, how would she fight for him? What if, after fighting and winning, he spurned her love? What would she do then? Kill herself? Heavens forbid! She would die of heartbreak if she continued to mind Jay, she realised. So, the best thing would be to try and forget him, she reasoned.
She relaxed in Bolan’s arms. She came for a party, she would try and find joy.
“This is a pleasant surprise, dear,” Bolan said. I came here for a friend’s birthday and here you are,” he said, patting her back.
“I’m also here with friends for a friend’s birthday,” Adele said, laughing.
“You look great in your ensemble. And you smell great too,” he said.
“Hmmmmmmmmm? And what about you? You look like an Adonis. You’re one,” she told him.
He actually looked and smelt good too, as usual anyway.
“Now we found each other on the beach today, I won’t let you out of my sight. If I had invited you here, you wouldn’t have come,” he told her.
“You have to understand dear,” she said.
“Yeah, I understand darling. I’m not complaining. The vulture is a patient bird, you know,” he said.
“Are you a vulture?” She asked him.
“I’m not a carrion eater, but I’m patient,” he told her with a smile.
“Whose party are you here for?” Adele asked him.
“One of my tenants,” Bolan said.
“I’m here for a friend’s party,” Adele said.
“Yeah I know. Blossom told me. It’s not the same party, but we’ll enjoy ourselves here today. This is a welcomed surprise,” he said.
Blossom and others were waiting for them. They joined them. It was a fun-filled day. Adele saw another side of Bolan. He was fun personified. He was also very gentlemanly. He shuttled between his crowd and Adele’s, making sure she was never alone.
When Blossom and Adele found themselves alone, Adele shocked her.
“Do you know I ran into my husband with his mistress here on the beach,” she told Blossom.
“You lie,” Blossom said with a laugh.
“I’m not joking sis. I saw them,” she insisted.
“You saw them? Are you serious?” Blossom asked, incredulous.
“I did sis. They saw me too,” she said.
“They saw you? I thought you were pulling my legs,” Blossom said.
“I saw them, they saw me and I walked away,” Adele said.
She was close to tears. For the first time, she felt really, really pained. She had tried to ignore the ache in her heart. But this very moment, she couldn’t. She felt humiliated.
“You know why it hurts so much? He was out of the house by the time I woke up this morning. I couldn’t talk to him when I got home last night because he was in a foul mood.. When I called him on the phone to inform him that I would be going to the beach this morning, he didn’t answer. I sent him a text message. If he had any regard for me, he would have kept away from this beach, at least for today.. Why bring his mistress to a place he knew I would be? To spite me? Sis, my heart bleeds,” Adele told Blossom.
“Sis, this is not the best of places to talk about this. What you just told me is shocking. We’ll talk about it, but not here and now. Pull yourself together. We’ll definitely talk about this,” Blossom said.
******
Let’s continue this journey here on Sunday.
My role as Amebo in Village Headmaster humbled me –Chief Mrs. Ibidun Allison
Chief Mrs. Ibidun Allison is a veteran actress who played her role as the chatty ‘Amebo’ in the popular television sitcom, ‘Village Headmaster’ with breathtaking proficiency. It was a character she adopted with such aplomb that it became synonymous with her personality. Mrs. Allison is 78 years old and still looks quite delectable for her age. She’s currently the face of Globacom’s television commercial that celebrates the talkativeness of an ‘Amebo’. She speaks with VANESSA OKWARA on her growing up years and the values ‘Village Headmaster’ as Nigeria’s longest running television soap opera brought to the society
Brief background.
I began my career as a Radio/Library Attendant with the WNTV/WNBS in 1960, which was where I got my first acting opportunity as part of a four-man group which staged the first live drama on television. My hunger for knowledge and growth earned me a Federal Government scholarship to study Drama, Broadcasting and Scriptwriting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. I also attended the London School of Music, trained with the BBC, and studied TV Production at the London School of TV Production.
I’ve received honours and accolades for my contributions to television, arts and broadcasting industry for more than 30 years. In recognition of my contribution to the community, I was conferred with the title of Otun Iyalode of Ode Remo in Ogun State.
What was growing up like in those days?
We were enjoying ourselves. I believe that in those days, people were more respectful, more diligent. We obeyed our parents and respected our elders. We also worked hard. Technology has helped a lot of people to work hard these days but we should not forget where we come from; some people forget but it should not be so. See something like the mode of dressing, if you are a lady, you should never wear anything above your knees. Leave the rest to the imagination and let people be curious. But now, they show so much of their body, it doesn’t make you any prettier and that bothers me a lot. Sometimes, I blow out and just tell them.
What’s your perception of the new Nollywood?
My perception is that they are doing well. Everybody has new things to learn and should keep doing so. I’m glad to say that most of our girls are doing very well and going abroad. They should take the good and leave off the bad. Nollywood is doing well in churning out movies almost on weekly basis but there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to sound. The sound or background music is not supposed drown the voices of the actors. For me the sound is the first think they’re supposed to work more on. We are always learning even at this age. They should not think they have arrived.
The ‘Village Headmaster’ was a drama that depicted a united Nigeria, what’s your advice to the government especially concerning the unity of the country?
The government should take care of its citizens. The citizens don’t have much to fall back on. We need the basic things of life such as good roads. Some people who go on holidays do so because they are fed up of the things going on here. Public schools are not well equipped, so parents take their kids to expensive schools they can hardly afford. Public schools should be taken care of by government so that everyone can take their children to public school. They are building houses that the average Nigerian cannot afford; how many of them actually have that kind of money to buy such houses? So government should rather build houses for those who cannot afford such amount. Look at the minimum wage; they’re still battling with it.
Nigeria is supposed to be a wealthy country but the money is not spreading but it’s in the hands of a few. Even the 30,000 minimum wage is not enough for an average family. This country needs a government that can take care of the masses than those in National Assembly. What is government doing? The aged are not taken care of. People work for years and at the end, they don’t receive pension. Pension scheme should be made to serve the people. All the same, this is a beautiful country. I keep telling people, I love my country. I love Nigeria so much. I could stay abroad permanently if I want to because I have the papers to stay but I keep running back home but for goodness sake, our government should do something for the masses.
What do you do to keep fit and healthy and still look good at your age?
It’s by the grace of God. I was born in 1941. I keep telling people, all things should be done in moderation. Cut your coat according to your size. I can say that to myself. I’m a very modest person. I don’t bite off more than I can chew. I’ve children who understand me and know that I’m not ‘Oju kokoro’, I’m content. If God say have more, I will but I won’t do anything illegal or bad to get it. We should always remember that there’s a controlling force and that is God Almighty.
Describe your fashion style?
You can hardly see me wear clothes that do not cover my legs. I’ve been told I’ve good legs but you still see me covering them. I’m either on trousers or long dresses. I wear what I think suits me.
What did the sitcom, ‘Village Headmaster’ do for you as a person?
It has humbled me; my role as ‘Amebo’ in ‘Village Headmaster’ really exposed me. People come and appreciate me in so many ways. I think it has really humbled me and I’m very happy that I’m here today, 50 years after the program started. So I’m glad I’m part and parcel of that program.
Can you recount some of the actors that were with you on that program that you miss now?
I miss all of them! You know we were actually a family during in that sitcom. Who should I talk about more? Is it Chief Eleyinmi’, who finally became an Oba and made me a chief in his kingdom? Is it Jabadu or the three headmasters that are all gone now? Or is it Ted Mukoro that I had known since 1960? We worked together from WNTV up to Lint as; we met again in radio and then on television. When it’s time to go, nobody can stop it. They all lived well. All these people I’m talking about got to 80 years and more. Am I to talk of Sisi Clara, who was not just my friend but also a sister? Sisi Clara’s mother and my mum had known each other before I was born. We worked together when she came back from England on WNTV Ibadan. She was in our house when Segun Olushola met her and we were all working together at WNTV and they got married and had children. There are so many of them who are gone. It is the grace of the Almighty that we are here today but we miss all of them so much and we will not forget them. May their souls rest in peace.
At what point did you choose as a family to celebrate the ‘Village Headmaster’ 50th anniversary?
That’s because the program is 50 years old this year since it started and I think 50 is worth celebrating. For those who had gone, May their souls rest in peace and we that are alive, it’s good we celebrate ourselves too. For being here by the grace of God since the program started, it is something to rejoice about. So we want to appreciate ourselves and the audience and those who worked for us and NTA because they made it happen and the creator of the program, the late ambassador Segun Olushola and all those who have left, we will honour them.
What are the implications of not having programs like ‘Village Headmaster’ and ‘Tales by Moonlight’ on our screens today?
Well, I’m surprised we are not having them. Most of us grew up by watching ‘Tales by Moonlight’. They tell us stories about our culture and traditions. But all of a sudden we believe that what we watch from the western world should be for our children but I don’t think so. I believe we need to get back to the old ways. It doesn’t mean that our production should be less inviting. We have so much to offer. The western programs we watch also have their traditions and haven’t thrown it away. ‘Village Headmaster’ had so much to offer and in those days, it was teaching values to the young ones who were coming up. We want to continue the program and we call on all to help make it happen.
What are the things needed to make ‘Village Headmaster’ come back to our screen?
Well, nothing happens without money. We need it to organise so many things. Also nothing happens without the professionals, NTA and everyone involved. Like the celebration of ‘Village Headmaster’ at 50 coming up this October needs a lot of things to set it up. To stage a play, we need sponsors and those who love us and the program to come and join us bring it back to life.
Tell us more about your role in then in ‘Village Headmaster’?
I was ‘Amebo’, the radio Oja; I wasn’t a gossip, because a gossip is one that tells lies. I was just giving information to the villagers what was going to happen. The names, ‘Amebo’, a lot of people don’t know what it means. From the language of the people of Delta State where it came from, it means the favourite of the husband to whom so many things are told in confidence. She only embellishes the truth but never lies. If the program comes back on air, I will still love to play that role.
Don’t you think our present government also need ‘Amebo’ to tell them what they society is saying to them?
Well, I will leave it to them to find one .
Since the program got rested, what have you been doing?
I’ve been living my life fully. I did quite a few other things. I did a little bit of speech teaching privately to some people, took care of my family and grand kids, went to parties, I traveled and so many other things.
It was in the news some time ago that you were dead. How did you feel when you heard it?
I wasn’t in the country actually but I laughed over it when I saw it. When they say things like that about you, it means longer life. All the same, I was a little bit shocked that whoever wrote that story did not bother to check. There were so many people he could have checked to confirm. Glory be to God that he has taken that back. He also sent a written apology personally to me. Its ok, I’m still alive and healthy
Why Ebuka is the perfect host for Big Brother Naija
The first time you meet Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, he’s like Jon Snow. You could say he knew nothing about show business. But did that stop him from being relaxed and having the time of his life on TV in front of the entire African continent? No.
This was in 2006. And Ebuka’s eye opening was the Big Brother Nigeria house. Ebuka was charismatic, brimming with fun energy, and, of course, charming. Many viewers easily assumed the prize money was for him to win.
But that was before Biggie threw a spanner in the works. Big Brother unleashed Katung Aduwak on the housemates 21 days into the competition and everything went to hell—well, that’s a story for another day.
Well, Back to Ebuka. He was great, and his personality stood out. And spoiler alert: Ebuka didn’t win that edition of BBNaija.
That was 13 years ago and, as you know, the dude is still here, more famous than the winner of that contest and Ebuka has been hosting BBNaija itself for three seasons now.
If you think about it, you’re likely to conclude that Ebuka and Big Brother Naija is a match made in TV heaven. And I’ll absolutely agree with you. The thing, though, is that I’ve figured out the secret to Ebuka’s success with BBNaija.
Let’s break it down:
He embodies the original idea of BBN
Big Brother Nigeria has consistently rewarded authenticity. The trick is always how the players parlay that authenticity into riveting TV. Ebuka, even though he didn’t win the game, was judged to be authentic. Plus, nothing justifies the existence of BBN than ex-housemates, even those who didn’t win, becoming stars riding on the back of the reality show.
He has the looks TV needs
Ebuka once told The Punch newspaper that his first choice of work was as a radio presenter. That would have been a waste of face, wouldn’t it? Thanks to Big Brother, though, he found his mojo on TV and that first appearance has birthed more TV gigs such as ‘From Friend or Foe’ and the Glo Show on NTA to ‘The Spot and Men’s Corner’ on Ebony Life as well as ‘Rubbin’ Minds’ on Channels, he’s been a permanent fixture on the small screen.
Ebuka takes chances
Now, we must talk about that time Ebuka broke the internet with one picture of him in that ‘Agbada’. The funny thing was, before him, others had tried on that style of ‘Agbada’ he wore to Banky W’s wedding but on those people, the concept just didn’t take the cake.
He plays the crowd the way a virtuoso would
If you go on Google right now, there’s E b u k a with ans w e r s to frequently g o o g l e d questions about him. In one he says, “I speak English fluently, Igbo fluently, pidgin English, and sarcasm.” Ebuka has been a popular Big Brother Naija presenter, not because of what he says per se, but how he says what he says.
He’s a dream Nigerian youth
Ebuka, 37, is quite well educated. He studied that course your parents wanted you to study aside medicine: LAW. A graduate of the University of Abuja and the Nigerian Law School, he also holds a master’s degree from the American University Washington College of Law. He’s successful. He’s scandal-free and, obviously, he gets paid to do what he loves to do. Anyone who gets a chance to live in the House would want the exact same thing, so it makes sense that they also get the chance to have Ebuka to look up to.
Now, let’s pass the question to you: what other assets do you think make this gentleman perfect for Big Brother Naija?
His fashion sense tales the cake
Ebuka’s f a s h i o n sense is just out of this w o r l d ! He has the body to fit into any type of attire. During the BBNaija evection nights, Ebuka is usually the cynosure of all eyes and the most talked-about celebrity on social media not just as the host but what he’s wearing for that week’s show. Every week, he makes sure he turns up in an entirely new look that depicts his personality and rich African culture.
Halter neck asymmetrical dress
When it comes to finding a dress to wear on a night out, the options are endless. Certain outfits flatter certain body types, weather and occasions, so it can be overwhelming to try and tackle the choices alone.
A halter neck asymmetrical dress is a sexy way to look semi-formal and still fit in to any kind of party. It’s an excellent option for those who aren’t sure of the formality of an event or party. You can also find asymmetrical dresses that are sleeveless on one side and with a long sleeve on the other side. There are so many variations of asymmetrical dresses that flatter any body shape!
Bisoye Fagade over the moon as he’s decorated
Call dandy city player, Abisoye Fagade, a leading light among young men who are doing great for themselves as well as making the nation proud and you won’t be mistaking as his noble courses are clear to the blind and audible to the deaf. Bisoye, a former Oyo State governorship hopeful is notable on the social scene while his influence in the corporate world as a marketing communication guru can’t be underestimated.
Celeb Lounge can inform that Fagade’s image is on the rise even as the amiable dude is over the moon for a worthy feat as he recently won the Peace Achievers Award. He was deemed worthy of the honour due to his efforts in peace building and leadership skills.
The award was conferred on him, as well as other distinguished Nigerians, who have done commendably well in areas of peace building and social justice, during the 8th Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards ceremony. The event took place at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja on Saturday 21 September 2019.
Fagade was hailed for his huge commitment and immense contribution to nation building, through peace related programmes and advocacy, inclusively, job creation and entrepreneurship.
The award ceremony, which also featured fashion runway and exhibition, was the highlight of the commemoration of the International Day of Peace, a United Nations sanctioned holiday, which is observed annually on the 21st of September.
Fagade is the founder and Managing Director of Abisoye Fagade Foundation and Sodium Group, a consortium that specializes in marketing communications, media, consumer goods, hospitality, land the oil and gas sector.
Joyce Anumudu celebrates at 30
Not long ago, name of a Lagos based family, Anumudu, whose patriarch, Willie is a frontline business man as well as a notable socialite was on the lips of high society that made the wedding ceremony of their son, Eyinna and his lover, Joyce a grand societal event. Echoes of the glamourous wedding ceremony are still traceable. The name of the noble family is up again but in a rather low key manner. This time it is about the birthday anniversary of the new addition to the family, Joyce, Eyinna’s newly married wife.
Joyce some days ago added another year to become 30 and expectedly, the day which called for celebration did not pass by without making a mark as a low key celebration was held to celebrate their daughter in-law.
Joyce runs a top makeup outfit, Joyce Jacob Beauty. Her brand started making major waves since its launch in 2009. Some of her notable clientele include: Tiwa Savage, Angela Simmons, Alek Wek, Angelique Kidjo, Alexandra Burke, Malika Bongo, Millen Magese, Dolapo Oni Sijuwade, Abisola Kola-Daisi, Waje, Omawumi, Lloyd Banks, Wiz Khalifah, Wizkid. She has worked on the set of many local and international music videos, editorial spreads, fashion shoots, and TV commercials
Ogbono soup delicacy
Ogbono Soup also known as Draw Soup is delicious with fufu or eba, but feel free to try it with any other swallow of your choice.
Some people like their Ogbono soup plain, with no added vegetables; others would not touch it unless there is some kind of vegetable in it. A third group loves their Ogbono Soup with Okra.
• 1 cup ogbono seed
• Assorted meat, beef
• Dry/roasted fish
• Stockfish
• Pomo (cow skin)
• Cameroon/dry pepper
• Crayfish
• Palm oil
• Ugu (pumpkin leaves) or bitter leaf or uziza leaves
• Seasoning
• Salt, to taste
METHOD:
Step 1: Pour the palm oil into a pot. Set on the stove and melt the oil at low heat. Once melted, turn off the heat and add the ground Ogbono. Use your cooking spoon to dissolve the Ogbono in the oil.
Step 2: When all the Ogbono powder has completely mixed with the oil, add the meat/fish stock (water from cooking the assorted meat and fish). The Ogbono start to thicken and draw.
Step 3: Keep stirring till the Ogbono has completely absorbed the meat stock.
Add a small quantity of the hot water and stir till the Ogbono has absorbed all the water.
Step 4: Making sure that your heat is set to low, cover the pot and start cooking. Once it starts to simmer, stir every 2-3 minutes for 20 minutes.
After 20 minutes, the Ogbono should be well cooked and you will begin to perceive its aroma.
Step 5: Add the assorted meat and fish, ground crayfish, salt and pepper to taste. The Ogbono may have become thicker from the cooking. If so, add a little bit more water and stir very well. Cover and cook till the contents of the pot are well heated up. Then add your vegetables, hit for few minutes and your soup is ready!
Tiwa Savage’s outfit serving us some green goals!
There’s no doubt that ace music star, Tiwa Savage, is a fashion icon. She always dares to be different at every occasion. She wore this green outfit made by popular fashion designer, Lovefromjulez and we are simply loving it!
They style was captioned, ‘Break protocols because we are prototypes’ by the designer and that is exactly what this outfit signifies because Tiwa always dares to be different.
Her new song, ‘49-99’ is currently receiving massive play on both radio, online and television.
On ‘49-99,’ Savage says, “The song encourages the young to put down the sense of inheritance and work for what they desire in life, for a better tomorrow. We can’t sit on our old glories and expect things to change for the better. ‘49-99’ also addresses some political leaders who, instead of focusing on the growth of a nation, are there just for the money and having affairs with underage girls – while the citizenry is hustling hard to make a daily living.”
BBNaija: Tacha is a low budget CeeC –Mercy
With less than two weeks left till the end of Big Brother Naija, the stakes are higher than ever and housemates are definitely feeling the pressure as we’ve seen in the latest episode of Extra View on Showmax.
Earlier in the week, housemates were tasked with leaving their mark in the house by painting their unique individual graffiti on the wall. As part of his graffiti, Omashola chose to paint his fellow housemates. However, Tacha wasn’t pleased by this and proceeded to clean off her image after Big Brother’s ninjas led Omashola and Mike away from the house for a Showmax movie treat.
While Omashola wasn’t happy about Tacha’s move, Mercy found her actions wanting and shared her thoughts with her love interest, Ike. Describing Tacha’s actions as unnecessary, Mercy revealed that the move “weighed Omashola down a lot”.
Ike, however, suggested that Tacha’s actions sprung from the fact that the show was coming to an end “and she wants to be CeeC”.
“He [Omashola] told me he’s angry but he already knows that she’s doing this thing because we’re reaching the end and she wants to be CeeC.”
Fans of Big Brother Naija will recall that CeeC, who was the second runner up of the Double Wahala set, had several heated run-ins with her fellow housemates, which led fans to dub her ‘the real double wahala’, in keeping with the season’s theme.
Agreeing with Ike, Mercy shared that she was glad Omashola didn’t give Tacha the attention she seemingly sought, and went on to describe her as a low-budget version of the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate. “She can’t be CeeC; she no even hard. She’s forming to be hard, but that is how CeeC is. This one [Tacha] is a wannabe, low-budget CeeC.”
Meanwhile, Owerri based king of night life; Cubanna Chief Priest has revealed that five endorsement deals await curvy Big Brother Naija housemate, Mercy.
Cubanna Chief Priest, who is one of mercy’s major sponsors at the show, disclosed this on Instagram.
Recall that Mercy made the first and only Immunity purchase in the Pepper Dem House and this makes her the first Housemate to automatically make it to the final week without the fear of Eviction.
Friday Denim looks
Thank God is Friday! That’s the new way we greet Friday’s in this side of the clime. It’s an unofficial day to freely dress down. So on Friday’s, you can include jeans in your ensemble.
It is also a perfect day to rock your denim with a favourite top to show off those curves you’ve been hiding behind jackets and suits.
If your law firm or conservative office occasionally has ‘jeans Friday’, it can be a bit confusing to look for what to pair with your jeans and still look like a professional.
For those times when you find yourself needing to transition from work to play, we’ve created this collection suite of chic, stylish day to night outfit ideas and ways to dress up jeans that will keep you looking fabulous around the clock for that Friday night movie date!
