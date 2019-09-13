News
Community lauds Akeredolu for fast tracking Ore, others to national grid
Twenty years after Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State was disconnected over non-payment of electricity bill, the community and others in the council area have been reconnected to national grid, it was learnt yesterday.
Chief Executive Officer of Klick Konnect Networks International Limited, Mr. Alex Ajipe, who disclosed this in a letter to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the reconnection to the national grid was made possible by the personal intervention of the governor.
Ajipe, who facilitated the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub where several companies were situated, said the conglomerate at Ore reconnected the communities as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the companies.
According to the letter, “the most significant development is that thanks to your personal intervention, Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, and their entire host community have just been electrified: this is very significant to the host community who have had no electricity for close to two decades, and it is also significant to the Linyi investors who had relied on self-generated, expensive sources to power their equipment.”
Besides, Ajipe said the presence of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore has led to the increase in the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state government.
Other CSR of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ajipe said included the provision of transformers in order to ensure steady, stable electricity supply and provision of potable water to the host communities.
“The Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub has employed massively from the host communities. They are training and transferring knowledge far beyond their host communities and they have assisted in providing critical infrastructure within and beyond their host communities.”
Itletter reads: “Ondo now has its own manufacturer of large-scale Agrochemicals; another plus for our farmers and for agriculture in the South-West. Because of you Sir, a milk factory and an automobile factory will be settling into the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub before the end of this year.
“Because of you our dear governor, Ondo State indigenes have been empowered in their thousands. The spillover effect has brought empowerment to transport and logistics operators, the banking sector, technicians, caterers, suppliers of raw materials, cleaners, welders, carpenters, traders, and many other beneficiaries. Our IGR is at an all-time high and you have made a very loud statement that Ondo is open for business”
Iran dismisses US claim it was behind Saudi oil attacks, says ready for war
Iran dismissed accusations by the United States that it was behind attacks on Saudi oil plants that disrupted world oil production and warned on Sunday that U.S. bases and aircraft carriers in the region were in range of its missiles.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attacks that knocked out more than half of Saudi oil output. But U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence the attacks came from Yemen and accused Iran of “an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply.”
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, speaking on state TV, dismissed the U.S. claim as “pointless”. A senior Revolutionary Guards commander warned that the Islamic Republic was ready for “full-fledged” war and that U.S. military assets were within range of Iranian missiles.
“Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers around Iran are within the range of our missiles,” the head of the Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
State-run oil company Saudi Aramco said the strikes would cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day, or more than 5% of global crude supply, at a time when Aramco is gearing up for a stock market listing.
Aramco gave no timeline for when output would resume but said early Sunday it would give a progress update in around 48 hours. A source close to the matter told Reuters the return to full oil capacity could take “weeks, not days”.
The kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter, ships more than 7 million barrels of oil to global destinations every day, and for years has served as the supplier of last resort to markets.
The United States said it was ready to tap its emergency oil reserves if needed after the attack on two oil plants, including the world’s biggest petroleum processing facility in Abqaiq.
Saudi Arabia’s stock market opened down 2.3% on Sunday. Saudi petrochemical companies, including Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), announced a significant reduction in feedstock supplies.
“Abqaiq is the nerve center of the Saudi energy system. Even if exports resume in the next 24-48 hours, the image of invulnerability has been altered,” Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Reuters.
Saudi authorities have yet to directly blame any party for Saturday’s pre-dawn strikes, which they said involved drones, but the energy minister linked it to a series of attacks on Saudi oil assets and crude tankers in Gulf waters.
SAUDI READY TO ACT
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence the attacks came from Yemen, where a Saudi-led military coalition has been battling the Houthis for over four years in a conflict widely seen as a proxy war between regional rivals Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran.
Riyadh has accused Iran and its proxies of being behind previous attacks claimed by the Houthis on oil pumping stations and Shaybah oilfield, charges Tehran denies.
Some Iraqi media outlets said the attack originated from Iraq, where Iran-backed paramilitary groups have wielded increasing power but Iraq denied this on Sunday and vowed to punish anyone who intended to use Iraq as a launchpad for attacks in the region.
Regional tensions have escalated after Washington quit an international nuclear deal and extended sanctions on Iran to choke off its vital oil exports, a move supported by U.S. Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The attack comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was possible at the United Nations General Assembly in New York later in September. Tehran ruled out talks until sanctions are lifted.
“Amid all the calls for de-escalation, Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world’s energy supply,” Pompeo said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
Saudi de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump by telephone on Saturday that Riyadh was willing and able to deal with the “terrorist aggression”.
Turkey, an ally of Iran, condemned the attack but called for avoiding “all sorts of provocative steps” that could damage regional security and stability, the foreign ministry said.
A senior Emirati official said the UAE, Riyadh’s main partner in the Western-backed military coalition in Yemen, would fully support Saudi Arabia as the assault “targets us all”.
The UAE, concerned about rising tensions with Iran and Western criticism of the Yemen war, in June scaled down its military presence, leaving Riyadh to try to neutralize the Houthis to prevent Iran from gaining influence along its border, reports Reuters.
The conflict has been in military stalemate for years. The alliance has air supremacy but has come under international scrutiny over civilian deaths and a humanitarian crisis that has seen Yemen pushed to the brink of famine.
The Houthis, who have proved better at guerrilla warfare, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, complicating U.N. peace efforts to end the war. Riyadh accuses Iran of arming Houthis, a charge both of them deny.
Tunisians voting in unpredictable presidential contest
People in Tunisia are casting their ballots in the country’s presidential election, with some of Tunisia’s most prominent politicians taking part in the contest.
It is the second presidential vote in the country since longtime ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was removed during the revolution in 2011.
The election was brought forward by the death in July of 92-year-old president Beji Caid Essebsi, who had served as head of state from 2014.
More than seven million people are eligible to choose from 24 candidates on Sunday, making the outcome difficult to predict.
Polls opened at 8:00am (07:00 GMT). Some voting stations will remain open until 6:00pm, while others will close two hours earlier, for security reasons.
The crowded field of 26 was narrowed slightly by the last-minute withdrawal of two candidates in favour of Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi just before Saturday’s campaign blackout.
Zbidi has pledged he will change the Constitution to resolve the deadlock between the presidency and Parliament.
Prominent candidates
Among the key players are media mogul Nabil Karoui – behind bars due to an ongoing money-laundering probe – Abdelfattah Mourou, who heads a first-time bid on behalf of his Islamist inspired Ennahdha party, and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.
The prime minister’s popularity has been tarnished by a slow economy and he has found himself having to vehemently deny accusations that Karoui’s detention in late August was politically inspired.
Last week, Karoui, 56, launched an open-ended hunger strike but on Friday, an appeal to have the Tunisian businessman released from jail was rejected, his party and lawyers said.
Candidates must secure 50 percent of the vote to win, but if no single candidate obtains a majority on Sunday, the two candidates with the most votes will advance to a second, decisive round.
Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker, reporting from Tunis, said voters at one polling station say they are hoping their vote is going to make a difference.
That’s because “jobs, the economy, unemployment … and the security situation is worse than it was before 2011,” Dekker said.
“The question people are asking here: what is democracy really giving to them,” she said.
“They want change, they don’t just want another person to come and sit on the chair, as they say.”
Publication of opinion polls has officially been banned since July, but many voters remain undecided, due to difficulties in reading a shifting political landscape.
Shortly before polls were due to be open, Sofiene told the AFP news agency that she remained “undecided between two candidates”.
“Honest candidates don’t have much chance of winning,” she said.
Some hopefuls have tried to burnish anti-establishment credentials in a bid to distance themselves from a political elite discredited by personal quarrels.
One key newcomer is Kais Said, a 61-year-old law professor and expert on constitutional affairs, who has avoided attaching his bid to a political party.
Instead, he has gone door-to-door to drum up support for his conservative platform.
Distrust of the political elite has been deepened by an unemployment rate of 15 percent and a rise in the cost of living of close to a third since 2016.
Tunisia’s president controls foreign and defence policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by Parliament that has authority over domestic affairs.
Some 70,000 security agents have been deployed, including 50,000 focused solely on polling stations, according to the interior ministry.
Exit polls are expected overnight Sunday into Monday, but preliminary results are not expected from the electoral commission until Tuesday.
The date of the second round and final round has not been announced, but it must happen by October 23 at the latest and may even take place on the same day as legislative polls, slated for October 6.
44 bodies found in Mexican well
Forensic scientists in Mexico have managed to identify 44 bodies buried in a well in the state of Jalisco.
Discovered just outside the city of Guadalajara, the human remains were hidden in 119 black bags.
The remains were discovered earlier in September when local residents started complaining about the smell.
Jalisco is the heartland of one of Mexico’s most violent drug gangs and this is the second major find of bodies in the state this year.
The vast majority of the bodies were cut up, so authorities had to piece together different parts in order to identify them.
A local organisation which searches for missing people has appealed to the government to send more specialists to assist with identification, reports the BBC.
They say the local forensic department is overwhelmed and does not have the necessary skills to complete the operation.
The son of former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed during a US counter-terrorism operation, Donald Trump has said.
Hamza bin Laden, who had been groomed by his dad to become his successor, was killed in the region of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The White House said the son of the 9/11 mastermind had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organisation.
But they gave no further details on when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.
The statement said his death ‘not only deprives Al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operation activities of the group’.
Osama bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals in a raid on his house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.
In July US intelligence officials leaked news of the Saudi Arabian born terrorist’s death but they refused to offer further information on when or how he died.
This is the first time US involvement in the 30-year-old terror heir’s death has been confirmed.
A $1million reward for information leading to his capture was issued by the US State Department in February this year.
Hamza’s last known public statement was released by Al Qaeda’s public relations department in 2018.
In it, he issued a threat against Saudi Arabia and called on the people of the Arabian peninsula to revolt.
Hamza was born to Khairiah Sabar, one of Osama bin Laden’s three wives, reports metro.co.uk.
The terror heir married a daughter of high-ranking Al Qaeda operative Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah when he was 17.
He was dubbed the ‘Crown Prince of Terror’ in 2008 after a poem said to have been written by him was unearthed.
It said: “Accelerate the destruction of America, Britain, France and Denmark.”
In August 2015, he released an audio message which saw him call on followers to wage jihad (holy war) on Washington, Paris, London and Tel Aviv.
Hamza moved with his late father to Afghanistan in 1996, and appeared in propaganda videos after bin Laden Sr declared war on the United States.
The infamous terror mastermind became the world’s most wanted man after plotting the September 11 2001 attacks on New York, Washington DC and Pennsylvania.
A total of 19 Al Qaeda terrorists killed 2,977 people after flying airliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington DC and crashing a third jet into a field in Somerset County Pennsylvania.
How impostor of NNPC’s COO almost scammed UK firm
A company based in Salehurst, Robertsbridge, East Sussex, United Kingdom (UK), narrowly escaped being scammed by am impostor of Chief Operating Officer, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The Corporation, which confirmed this on Saturday, advised that individuals and corporate bodies, locally and internationally, should be wary of unscrupulous elements parading themselves as officials of the corporation.
The warming, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, said in a statement, came in the wake of the claim by a group of dubious individuals to be representing “a Gas and Power Committee” of the corporation, hosting a chief executive of a United Kingdom based company in a purported “office of NNPC” in Abuja recently.
The release said one of the miscreants had claimed the identity of NNPC Chief Operation Officer (COO), Gas and Power, Engr. Yusuf Usman, all in an attempt to swindle the unsuspecting company based in Salehurst, Robertsbridge, East Sussex, UK.
Xenophobia: SA’s President booed at Mugabe’s burial
- As leaders, supporters bid farewell to late Zimbabwe President
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa felt the full force of the feeling of Africans towards his nation following recent xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the Rainbow Nation, when he was booed by the crowd in the Harare’s National Sports Stadium, venue of Saturday’s burial ceremony for Zimbabwe’s founder Robert Mugabe.
The attacks, which took place earlier this month that triggered international anger, were mainly targeted on shops owned by African migrants.
The master of ceremony was forced to appeal to the crowd to give Ramaphosa a chance to speak. Eventually when he did, Ramaphosa showed contrition for the attacks when he said: “I stand before you as a fellow African to express my regret and to apologise for what has happened in our country.”
His apology brought cheering from the crowd. Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 years, from independence until he was ousted by the army in November 2017, was honoured as an icon, principled leader and African intellectual giant at the state funeral, after a week of disputes over his burial threatened to embarrass President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
He died in a Singapore hospital on September 6 aged 95, far away from a country he left polarised by a raging political rivalry between its two largest political parties, ZANU-PF and the opposition MDC. His remains will be interred in a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre in the capital Harare in about 30 days, his nephew said on Friday, contradicting earlier comments that a burial would be held on Sunday.
On Saturday, Mnangagwa walked behind the casket carrying Mugabe’s body as it was wheeled into the centre of Harare’s National Sports Stadium and placed on a podium decorated with flowers so that heads of states could say their farewells.
Senior army generals and Mugabe’s wife and children followed, as a brass band played. The 60,000-seater stadium was only half-filled. In a tribute to his predecessor, Mnangagwa said Mugabe stood in defence of Africans. He urged the West to remove sanctions that were imposed during Mugabe’s rule.
“We who remain shall continue to hear his rich, brave, defiant and inspiring voice … encouraging and warning us to be vigilant and astute,” Mnangagwa said in a speech. Walter Chidhakwa, who spoke on behalf of Mugabe’s family, said Mugabe was an icon who was determined and unflinching in pursuing policies like land reform and later the black economic empowerment programme. Mugabe left behind a country wrecked by hyperinflation, dollarisation and deeply entrenched corruption.
Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta called Mugabe an intellectual giant, “a visionary leader and a relentless champion of African dignity.” Other heads of state who attended Saturday’s funeral included long-ruling leaders from Equatorial Guinea and Congo while China, Russia and Cuba, which supported Zimbabwe’s liberation movements that fought white minority rule, were represented by officials. Prominent officials from Western countries, which were critical of Mugabe’s rule, did not feature in the official funeral programme.
Mnangagwa led heads of state in viewing Mugabe’s body, which was followed by a military 21-gun salute to honour Mugabe, reports Reuters
Border closure: Benin, Niger economies under pressure
…no respite until neighbouring countries end smuggling
•Customs inaugurate 2 armoured anti-smuggling vessels
•Niger bans importation of foreign (parboiled) rice from Benin
A
s the anti-smuggling and anti-oil theft borders patrol operation launched recently by the Federal Government of Nigeria, enters its day 26 today, indications are that the economies of Benin and Niger Republics have come under severe pressure even as the Government of Niger Republic has banned the importation of foreign (parboiled) rice into the country in an effort to persuade Nigeria to re-open the borders.
The people of Niger Republic do not eat parboil rice (they eat white rice), but importers based in Benin and Nigeria import parboiled rice to Benin Republic in very large quantities and then re-export same to Niger, Chad and Cameroon (all Nigeria’s next door neighbours) for smuggling into Nigeria where parboiled rice is eaten.
This is coming as the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd) has disclosed that the ongoing border security operation, code-named ‘Exercise ‘Swift Response’, will continue in the four geo-political zones of the country until Nigeria’s neighbours take decisive action to ensure that their countries no longer serve as transit points for smuggling of goods into or out of Nigeria.
Speaking at the inauguration of two armoured anti-smuggling patrol vessels acquired by the Nigerian Customs Service, on Thursday in Lagos, Maj. Gen. Monguno said President Muhammadu Buhari had already conveyed to the leaders of the neighbouring countries that the operation will continue until neighbours ensure smuggling into or out of Nigeria stops
He said: “The bottomline of what Mr. President is saying is that if it is in the interest of neighbouring countries to allow all these dangerous items to transit their territories into Nigeria, so that they can collect transit charges, then it is in Nigeria’s national interest to shut our borders.”
Maj. Gen. Moguno added that the operation has been very successful and did not give any indication that it will end soon.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that as the border hurts the economy of Niger Republic, President of the country, Mahamadou Issoufou had pleaded that the borders be reopened, but Nigeria had told him to first of all stop smuggling of rice and other products across the borders into Nigeria.
To this end, President Issoufou had on September 5, placed a ban on the importation of the foreign (parboil) rice from Benin Republic.
In a circular to all the Customs formations and relevant Government Agencies in Niger a copy of which was made available to PRNigerian; the Nigerien government said that the ban took effect from September 5, 2019.
The DIG in-charge of Customs Service in Niamey, Mr. Oumarou Amadou said revenant agencies of government are to comply strictly or face severe sanctions.
Recall that when the President of Benin Republic, Patrice Guillaume Athanase Talon met with President Buhari at the recent Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) in Yokohama, Japan; he had pleaded that the border operation be brought to an end.
Meanwhile, the Controller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has said at the commissioning of the two anti-smuggling patrol vessels in Lagos that Nigeria’s quest for non-oil revenue is a largely dependent on the Nigerian Customs Service to fight smuggling and bring it to the barest minimum.
According to him, experience has shown that whenever smugglers face stiff enforcement by Customs anti-smuggling operatives on the land, they turn to the waterways to carry out their illegal trade.
He added: “Unfortunately, before now the Service has been weak on the water arising from the lack of seagoing vessels to effectively to checkmate smugglers on the high sea. This situation led to the death of nine Customs Marine officers while confronting deadly petrol smugglers on the sea in 2014.
He explained that the two seagoing vessels are well equipped with necessary firepower and other requirements for long time water patrol is in line with the ongoing repositioning of the Service to effectively deliver its mandate to the nation.
Col. Ali said: “With these vessels, I hope smugglers will no longer take advantage of NCS vulnerability on water to smuggle in contraband. NCS Marine operatives can now sail to intersect them right on the high sea.
“The timing of this commissioning is strategic as it will on the immediate boost the ongoing joint security Ex-Swift Response on the water and henceforth remain symbol of NCS strength on the sea the NCS as a present unbundling of the Service now has four marine Commands, namely Western marine, Easter Maritime, North western marine and North Eastern marine Command. It is therefore the resolve of management that smugglers find no space to operate either on land, air or sea.”
