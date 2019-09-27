Controversy over PWDs’ money

The National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has described the allegation of mismanagement against the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Women Affairs, Dr. Glory Edet, by one of their members, Mr Ekerette Udoakpan, as false, misleading and a calculated attempt to smear her image.

Mr Ekerette Udoakpan, who is the International President of a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Brightway Evangelical Initiative, BEI, said that his organization on December 20, 2013 had in collaboration with the entire community of Persons Living with Disabilities in Akwa Ibom State, paid a visit to the Hilltop Mansion, an occasion designed to honour the then Governor, Godswill Akpabio as the ‘Pillar of Hope for Persons with Disabilities in Akwa Ibom State.’

He noted that Akpabio, who was represented by his Wife, Unoma Akpabio, announced a donation of N2 million to them in order to offset their transportation expenses.

Udoakpan said that after the pronouncement of the donation, Unoma Akpabio went out of the Banquet Hall, while the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Glory Edet, took over the proceedings by announcing to them that N1, 000 shall be given to each of them at the exit of the hall, a population he emphasized were 800 in number.

Udoakpan pointed out that since N1000 for 800 people amounted to N800,000, N1.2 million was left in the purse of the Commissioner. He noted that they were in need of the money which he said was remaining, so as to aid his organization in settling the outstanding financial obligation associated with the visit.

The International President of BEI however noted that in the Commissioner’s letter signed by Barr Bassey Eka to their legal counsel, Sylvester Okon Utuk, Esq. with reference number: MWASW/AD174/S.1/VOL.V/910 and dated November 15, 2018, Edet had described their claim as false with a warning that they should “desist forthwith from his acts of cheap blackmail to avoid unpleasant consequences.”

Udoakpan had acknowledged that the event was jointly organized by the community of persons with disabilities with the umbrella body known as Joint National Association of Persons with disabilities, JONAPWD, Akwa Ibom State Chapter.

When contacted, the State Chairperson, National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Deaconess Offiong Bassey, noted that the accusation by Ekerette Udoakpan against the Commissioner, Dr. Glory Edet, was utter falsehood and smacked of hatred against her person.

Offiong stressed that contrary to Udoakpan’s claim, the Commissioner was not the one who shared the N2million doled out to them. Rather, it was personal staff of the wife of the Governor and that Edet only stayed around to ensure that the money was judiciously shared to everyone before her departure.

She explained that if the community were shortchanged, she would have been the right person to ask for the remaining money to be paid.

Giving details to what happened on the said day, the National Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Association of the Blind and the Immediate Past Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, JONAPWD, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Mr Ubong Udo, said that on the 20th of December 2013, the Community of persons with disabilities gatecrashed into Government House to meet the governor.

Udo explained that the reason he used the word gatecrash stems from the fact that the wife of the then Governor, Mrs Unoma Akpabio, specifically told them that the meeting was impromptu.

“She said there was no prior notice to her office as regards our visit. But as a mother to our state, she agreed to interact with us. She agreed to officially host us on 24th day of that same month (December 2013),” Udo noted.

He said that the meeting on December 20, 2013, was very brief as it was already in the night.

What would the Governor’s wife then do since the meeting was unscheduled and now scheduled in four-days time? The immediate Past Chairman said that the governor’s wife made announcement of N 2 million as transport fare for all the participants. Who shared the money and how was it shared?

Udo explains: “I am blind, but from my colleagues that are sighted, the N2 million was not handed over to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Glory Edet. The money was given to the staff of Her Excellency’s office to be shared for the participants.

“It is very shocking to me as a stakeholder in the disability community for someone to come and allege that the Commissioner took the money when in reality, she had no business with the money.”

He said that besides the claim of the Commissioner sharing the money, he strongly doubted Udoakpan’s position that those who the money was shared to only numbered 800 when there was no head count for participants in the event.

The National PRO of Nigeria Association for the Blind , offers insight to the fact that anytime a programme was organized by the state government for only persons who are blind, the population often outweighs 800 not to mention a function of that magnitude for persons with all forms of disabilities.

Udo added: “Again, he said the money shared was N800, 000. Please note, the money was not given to him who was then the Planning and Organizing Secretary of the Akwa Ibom State JONAPWD. Rather, the staff of Her Excellency office. How did he know that what they shared was N800, 000 and the balance was N1.2 million? These are questions yearning for answers.”

He also described as blatant falsehood the claim by Udoakpan that N1000 was shared to each person from the community of persons with disabilities. He said everyone in the community including him received N2, 000

He stated: “It is simple mathematics. If you are saying 800 people were there. N2,000 multiplied by 800 persons will amount to N1.6 million.

“It is also important to note that events of such magnitude, the blind, wheel chair users whose condition are very deplorable do go there with a sighted guide and the guide were given N1,000 each. In my conjecture, there was no money remaining.”

Like this: Like Loading...