News
Controversy over PWDs’ money
The National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has described the allegation of mismanagement against the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Women Affairs, Dr. Glory Edet, by one of their members, Mr Ekerette Udoakpan, as false, misleading and a calculated attempt to smear her image.
Mr Ekerette Udoakpan, who is the International President of a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Brightway Evangelical Initiative, BEI, said that his organization on December 20, 2013 had in collaboration with the entire community of Persons Living with Disabilities in Akwa Ibom State, paid a visit to the Hilltop Mansion, an occasion designed to honour the then Governor, Godswill Akpabio as the ‘Pillar of Hope for Persons with Disabilities in Akwa Ibom State.’
He noted that Akpabio, who was represented by his Wife, Unoma Akpabio, announced a donation of N2 million to them in order to offset their transportation expenses.
Udoakpan said that after the pronouncement of the donation, Unoma Akpabio went out of the Banquet Hall, while the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Glory Edet, took over the proceedings by announcing to them that N1, 000 shall be given to each of them at the exit of the hall, a population he emphasized were 800 in number.
Udoakpan pointed out that since N1000 for 800 people amounted to N800,000, N1.2 million was left in the purse of the Commissioner. He noted that they were in need of the money which he said was remaining, so as to aid his organization in settling the outstanding financial obligation associated with the visit.
The International President of BEI however noted that in the Commissioner’s letter signed by Barr Bassey Eka to their legal counsel, Sylvester Okon Utuk, Esq. with reference number: MWASW/AD174/S.1/VOL.V/910 and dated November 15, 2018, Edet had described their claim as false with a warning that they should “desist forthwith from his acts of cheap blackmail to avoid unpleasant consequences.”
Udoakpan had acknowledged that the event was jointly organized by the community of persons with disabilities with the umbrella body known as Joint National Association of Persons with disabilities, JONAPWD, Akwa Ibom State Chapter.
When contacted, the State Chairperson, National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Deaconess Offiong Bassey, noted that the accusation by Ekerette Udoakpan against the Commissioner, Dr. Glory Edet, was utter falsehood and smacked of hatred against her person.
Offiong stressed that contrary to Udoakpan’s claim, the Commissioner was not the one who shared the N2million doled out to them. Rather, it was personal staff of the wife of the Governor and that Edet only stayed around to ensure that the money was judiciously shared to everyone before her departure.
She explained that if the community were shortchanged, she would have been the right person to ask for the remaining money to be paid.
Giving details to what happened on the said day, the National Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Association of the Blind and the Immediate Past Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, JONAPWD, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, Mr Ubong Udo, said that on the 20th of December 2013, the Community of persons with disabilities gatecrashed into Government House to meet the governor.
Udo explained that the reason he used the word gatecrash stems from the fact that the wife of the then Governor, Mrs Unoma Akpabio, specifically told them that the meeting was impromptu.
“She said there was no prior notice to her office as regards our visit. But as a mother to our state, she agreed to interact with us. She agreed to officially host us on 24th day of that same month (December 2013),” Udo noted.
He said that the meeting on December 20, 2013, was very brief as it was already in the night.
What would the Governor’s wife then do since the meeting was unscheduled and now scheduled in four-days time? The immediate Past Chairman said that the governor’s wife made announcement of N 2 million as transport fare for all the participants. Who shared the money and how was it shared?
Udo explains: “I am blind, but from my colleagues that are sighted, the N2 million was not handed over to the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Glory Edet. The money was given to the staff of Her Excellency’s office to be shared for the participants.
“It is very shocking to me as a stakeholder in the disability community for someone to come and allege that the Commissioner took the money when in reality, she had no business with the money.”
He said that besides the claim of the Commissioner sharing the money, he strongly doubted Udoakpan’s position that those who the money was shared to only numbered 800 when there was no head count for participants in the event.
The National PRO of Nigeria Association for the Blind , offers insight to the fact that anytime a programme was organized by the state government for only persons who are blind, the population often outweighs 800 not to mention a function of that magnitude for persons with all forms of disabilities.
Udo added: “Again, he said the money shared was N800, 000. Please note, the money was not given to him who was then the Planning and Organizing Secretary of the Akwa Ibom State JONAPWD. Rather, the staff of Her Excellency office. How did he know that what they shared was N800, 000 and the balance was N1.2 million? These are questions yearning for answers.”
He also described as blatant falsehood the claim by Udoakpan that N1000 was shared to each person from the community of persons with disabilities. He said everyone in the community including him received N2, 000
He stated: “It is simple mathematics. If you are saying 800 people were there. N2,000 multiplied by 800 persons will amount to N1.6 million.
“It is also important to note that events of such magnitude, the blind, wheel chair users whose condition are very deplorable do go there with a sighted guide and the guide were given N1,000 each. In my conjecture, there was no money remaining.”
News
Osun Assembly screens Egbemode, 8 other commissioners-nominee
Osun State House of Assembly yesterday screened former New Telegraph’s Managing Director/Editor- In-Chief and President, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Mrs. Funke Egbemode and nine commissioners-nominee ahead of their assigned portfolios by Governor Gboyega Oyatola.
Egbemode, however, told the lawmakers during screening that she would add value to Governor Gboyega Oyatola-led administration especially through prompt information dissemination and information management should she become the next Information Commissioner in the state.
Besides, Egbemode, who although acknowledged that information was golden, charged political office holders to always see journalists as their friends, urging them to maintain a cordial relationship with journalists with a view to making friend with them and improving the state. Meanwhile, Speaker Timothy Owoeye assured indigenes and residents of the state that the Assembly under his watch would do a thorough and strict job on the screening of Commissioners, Special advisersnominees. The Speaker stated that the Assembly had resolved that the screening exercise which was not going to be a “tea party” affair would be ready to give their all for the betterment of the State of Osun.
News
Makinde sets Jan-Dec as budget cycle for administrative efficiency
…mobilises SDG contractors back to site
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday disclosed that his government had planned to set January to December budget cycle for the state in order to ensure easy planning, implementation and evaluation by the people of the state. Speaking through the governor was the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, who said in her keynote address at a one-day sensitisation workshop on year 2020 budget in Ibadan that there was the need to promote strategic planning for the state with the budgeting system. According to her, the workshop was essential to educate and sensitise key officers in charge of budget on the need to focus on transparency in the budget process, which she maintained would ensure the realisation of the four-point development agenda of the Governor Seyi Makindeled administration. She described budget as the financial mirror of government policies derived from strategic planning and enunciated to achieve developmental goals for the citizenry.
News
Osinbajo, Ortom meet over Benue-Ebonyi boundary dispute
The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday met with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, over the protracted boundary dispute between the people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and their neighbours, Agila in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.
Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Ortom said the meeting, which included officials of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) considered critical issues that would end killings associated with the boundary crisis.
Governors Ortom explained that a demarcation exercise would soon be carried out by the Federal Government at the border area as part of measures aimed at halting the protracted conflict.
He said: “We are also here with the Acting Director-General (DG) of National Boundary Commission and we had taken far reaching decisions to ensure that we demarcate the boundary between these two states so that we can hold our people responsible.”
Governor Ortom, who attributed the prevailing tension at the border to the activities of criminal elements operating in the affected areas, said: “Very soon, the boundary commission would be coming out with a programme that both Benue and Ebonyi will team up to provide the necessary logistics and security to ensure that the boundary is demarcated.”
Speaking on the Jukun-Tiv crisis, the governor dismissed insinuations of a conflict between Benue and Taraba states. He said the untoward development was purely a Taraba affair, between indigenes who were aboriginal residents of the area.
“This is largely Tiv and Jukun in Taraba. I have Jukun in Benue state. We are not fighting. There were issues in the past and I decided to set up a judicial commission of enquiry, which is still sitting to look at the remote and immediate causes of this strife so that we will find a lasting solution to it.
“This other one is more of a problem in Taraba, but because there are Tiv people in Benue and we are talking about Tiv people. So, each time people are having problem, some run back to Benue so that’s the spirit of it.”
The governor also expressed confidence in Governor Dairus Ishaku’s capacity to come up with a permanent ceasefire to the conflict in the state.
He said: “I think that the Governor of Taraba State is doing well. Recently they met and they agreed that there should be ceasefire even though I saw in the press that there were some issues with that peace agreement.
“But you know each time there is efforts to try to solve problems, criminal elements will come in and I think that the steps that the governor took by inviting two sides, both Tiv and Jukun, to sit together and find means of resolving this matter are the best approach.
“And I believe that once that problem is sorted out in Taraba State, we will not have any problem in Benue State,” he added.
News
Technical hitch forces Dana Air to disembark passengers
A possible air mishap was averted yesterday when Dana Air flight going to Lagos from Owerri could not lift into the air after taxiing through the tarmac severally due to safety concerns.
The incident which happened at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport, Owerri, left some of the passengers in tears.
The 3p.m. Lagos bound craft had fully loaded its passengers and was about take to the air when a technical malfunction was noticed in the Dana aircraft.
An airport source, who witnessed the evacuation of passengers told our correspondent in confidence that the aircraft had taxied through the runway and approached the runway threshold where planes lift into the air, but could not as one of the wheels was stuff and unresponsive.
Our source noted that the pilot of the plane had tried to manoeuvre the plane into full functionality but the plane could still not lift into the air due to the unresponsive wheels and as such had to be grounded.
Consequently, the Dana Air plane blocked off the runway such that no plane could land or take-off for nearly an hour.
It, however, took the intervention of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) which mobilized buses and other vehicle to go to the grounded plane and ferry passengers back to the departure lounge.
FAAN buses and Air Peace buses were among the buses and vehicles that were used to evacuate passengers before the craft was moved out of the runway.
Reacting to the incident the management of Dana Air said it was not quite a very serious issue but had been taken care of by the airline.
Speaking to newsmen, the Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa said that the airline had already sent another aircraft to airlift the passengers affected by the technical hitch, saying that the passengers would have reached their destinations around 6p.m.
He assured customers that the airline engineers would immediately ground the affected aircraft and do the needful.
As at the time of filing this report, the Dana Air craft was still grounded at the Imo International Cargo airport, Owerri.
News
Oyetola to residents: Remain committed to united Nigeria
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega has asked residents at home and in the Diaspora to remain firmly committed to the unity of Nigeria as a nation.
He made the call yesterday in his goodwill message to the people of the state on the occasion of the nation’s 59th independence anniversary.
Assuring them of better days ahead, Oyetola maintained that no achievement could surpass the country’s togetherness as a nation which had remained intact in spite of all the challenges that had threatened it in the last 59 years.
He added that the people owed the country a responsibility to join the government in the task of interrogating issues that threaten the country’s collective survival as a nation, with a view to marshalling out plans for socio-political and economic growth and sustainable development.
He said: “I congratulate and felicitate with every citizen of The State of Osun, and by extension, all Nigerians, on this joyous event and on the journey so far.
“On all accounts, it is appropriate to rollout the drums to celebrate the accomplishment of the vision of our founding fathers to birth a strong, indivisible, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.
“Although the journey has been adorned by dark days of colonialism, a shattering civil war and occasional crises, we have proved to the world that our ethnic, linguistic and religious diversities are sources of strength, not division.
“Fifty-nine years down the road, we have had our accomplishments and failings, but Project Nigeria is on course.
“Consequently, we owe it to ourselves and posterity to continue to interrogate issues that threaten our collective survival as a nation. In our introspection, we must review not just the last fifty-nine years but also attempt to project further afield into the years ahead and marshal our plans for socio-political and economic growth and sustainable development.”
News
Nigeria @59: Police deploy detectives in Kaduna
Kaduna State police command yesterday declared that it has deployed uniformed and plain-cloth operatives across the state to forestall any break down of law and order during Independence Day celebrations.
This was as the command also warned parents to caution their wards against any form of illegal gathering or procession as the ban on any procession in the state was still in force.
A statement by the spokesman of the command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made available to newsmen yesterday said: “The Kaduna State police command under the leadership of CP Ali Janga, wishes to felicitate with the general public on the occasion of the 59th independence day celebration coming up today, October 1, 2019.
“The command wishes to inform the general public that it has made adequate deployment of officers and men (both uniformed and plain-clothed) across the state, particularly in public places and recreational centres. This is to ensure that hoodlums do not take advantage of the celebration to perpetrate crime and to equally ensure public order and public safety.”
Sabo said: “The general public is hereby called upon to go about their lawful businesses and to report any suspicious movement or person(s) to the nearest police station.
“The command also warns that no person or group of persons should take advantage of the celebration to embark on unlawful gathering or procession and advised parents to warn their children or wards against any form of violence or use of fireworks (knock out) during the period, as the command would not hesitate to use the arm of law against such violators.”
News
Lawan, Omo-Agege salute Nigerians at 59
…as Ekweremadu harps on decentralised policing
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, felicitated with Nigerians in commemoration of the nation’s 59th Independence Anniversary.
Lawan, in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, however, pointed out that there were still miles to cover in an effort to position the country towards actualising the dreams of the founding fathers.
He said: “I felicitate with fellow Nigerians at home and abroad on the occasion of the 59th Independence Anniversary of our dear country, Nigeria.
“As Nigeria comes of age, with its people increasingly asserting themselves in every sphere of life across the globe, there is indeed much to be proud of in being a Nigerian. Let us count our blessings and be driven forward by them.
“But there is still much to be done to fully realise the lofty dreams that inspired our founding fathers in their brave struggle that ended colonialism on our shores 59 years ago. We must never lose sight of our God-given potentials and we must be prepared to do our part in realising Nigeria’s greatness.
“For this generation of Nigerians, we must not waver or be discouraged by the challenges of nation-building. The current challenges that Nigeria is going through are definitely not insurmountable and should be seen as a necessary process towards the attainment of greatness.”
“Therefore, our historic mission today is to keep in mind those dreams of our founding fathers, put our hands to the plough of nation-building and hand over to future generations a great foundation to build on.
“The thrust of my goodwill message is to admonish my fellow compatriots to continue to have faith that Nigeria will be great and remain the indissoluble entity envisioned by our founding fathers.
“God has endowed us with all it takes to be great. It is imperative on all of us, therefore, to play our parts individually and collectively to build the nation we envision and achieve our destiny of prominence and influence on the global stage.
“With our creativity, resilience, hard work and the eagle spirit, we shall surely ride the storms of these challenges to reach the heights that we desire.”
Also, in his goodwill message to Nigerians, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege called on Nigerians to keep praying for the continued peace and unity of the country.
“Many great minds have quietly been making great sacrifices in the best interest of our great nation. On this special day, we should resolve to further the onerous task of nation-building.
“I salute all our heroes past and present, especially our teachers, farmers, public servants and all those security and law enforcement agents whose diligent service means a lot to the current and future generations,” he said.
Also, former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in his message to Nigerians, reiterated the need for decentralised policing, including state police, with valves against abuse, to enable the country to overcome its security challenges.
Ekweremadu said: “I congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of the 59th Independence Anniversary celebration. One of the greatest concerns among Nigerians today is the growing insecurity in the land.
“I believe that the difference between security at independence and now is mainly in the security architecture. We have moved from decentralised policing with national, sub-national, and local policing services to unitary policing owned and controlled solely by the Federal Government.
“While the plans by the FG to introduce community policing gives an impression of shifting of ground, I doubt that such effort without first decentralising policing to allow states, which can afford it, to set up their own police services, cannot take us anywhere. On the contrary, it is like putting the cart before the horse and the result is very predictable.”
News
Ugwuanyi sues for peace, unity
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in pursuit of peace, unity and brotherhood among all citizens of the country.
The governor, who made the appeal in his message on the 59th anniversary of the nation’s independence, also reiterated his commitment to the fulfillment of his promises to ensure security of lives and property, enhancement of good governance and sustenance of economic growth in Enugu State.
While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the anniversary, he paid tribute to the founding fathers of the nation “whose sacrifices and contributions paved way for the country’s attainment of independence which we celebrate today.”
Ugwuanyi further commended the fighting spirit of the founding fathers, fallen heroes and heroines, Armed Forces and other security and paramilitary agencies for their effort and sacrifices to preserve the unity and integrity of the country.
“My special respects and gratitude also go to the good people of Enugu State – our distinguished elders and leaders, public and civil servants, the artisans, members of the various professional bodies, market men and women and Ndi Enugu at home and in the Diaspora for your solidarity and unflinching support to our government,”, the governor added.
News
Obaseki calls for collective effort to rebuild Nigeria
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for collective effort among Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious and political leanings, to build a progressive country as the nation marks its 59th Independence anniversary today.
In a statement, the governor said as Nigerians celebrate the memorable day, the state government and its people were fired up by “a common determination to work together as a people to build this country into a strong, formidable and prosperous nation.”
According to him, “on this auspicious day, I congratulate fellow countrymen on the landmark attainment on October 1, 1960, the day we acquired the right to chart the course of our destiny on our own terms.
“Today, our belief in the Nigerian nation has not waned. Instead, we are encouraged by our common determination to work together as a people to build this country into a strong, formidable and prosperous nation.”
He stressed that Nigerians had no choice than to work for the progress of Nigeria as it was the only place they would really call home, noting, “there may be disagreements and issues that may challenge our faith in our dear country, but it is undeniable that we have more ties that bind us together and we must not succumb to the discordant tunes that may threaten our corporate existence.”
“In Edo State, we are re-enacting the legacies of our past heroes who had at one time or the other set the state on the path of progress with their noble legacies. We are therefore dedicated to the goal of ensuring that we have a state that has the full complement of infrastructure, policies and other amenities to provide the people with the right environment to live fruitful, prosperous lives,” he added.
News
Nigeria dying under your watch, Secondus tells Buhari
National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has told President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigeria was dying under his watch.
Secondus in a statement yesterday to mark this year’s independence anniversary said the country needed to be rescued urgently, noting every index points to the fact that the nation was going down gradually.
The statement, which was signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, recalled that last year at the 58th independence anniversary, Nigeria was declared the headquarters of world poverty, which he blamed on the inept leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.
He regretted that one year after, the situation had deteriorated from bad to worse.
“What happened in the country last February at the presidential election remains a sad reminder of the damage this government has done to our democratic psyche as a nation,” Secondus added.
He blamed the sorry state of the country on poor governance from the APC administration since 2015, describing it as a huge setback to the nation’s glory as a leading black nation.
Secondus called on the judiciary to guide jealously its independence and refuse to be intimidated but to stand for justice.
According to him, “the prospects of a better Nigeria is very bright if democracy flourishes and the people allowed to exercise their franchise at will with all the three arms of government and the press playing their roles well without any fear or harassment from the executive.”
Trending
-
Politics23 hours ago
Why Nigeria is not working – Abaribe
-
Sports23 hours ago
Ndidi scores, fires warning to Brazil
-
News23 hours ago
Osinbajo: Buhari must speak now, say Southern, Middle Belt Leaders
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Robbers kill policeman, driver, steal three rifles
-
News23 hours ago
Sowore: Ozekhome, Falana carpet DSS over plans to report judge to NJC
-
News23 hours ago
AGIP outsourcing terrorism to APC candidate, others in Bayelsa
-
News23 hours ago
N400m diversion: Army begins trial of Ex-GOC today
-
Politics23 hours ago
Travails of a vice-president