Controversy trails Sowore’s bail conditions

DSS: He hasn’t met bail condition

The convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, yesterday commenced a contempt proceeding against the Director-General of the Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi, over disobedience of a court order, which admitted him to bail.

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja had, on Tuesday, admitted Sowore to bail after he spent 45 days in the custody of the DSS.

The service had, on September 3, arrested Sowore on the allegation of calling for “revolution” through the protest that was scheduled for September 5.

The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had granted Sowore bail and consequently dismissed DSS’ objection to the bail application.

The only condition given to Sowore was to deposit his passport in the registry of the court.

Sowore had, through his lawyers, submitted his passport to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court on Wednesday.

The legal team also filed an affidavit of compliance with the order of the court and had same served on the DSS.

However, 24 hours after meeting the bail condition, the DSS had yet to release him.

In view of this, Sowore, through his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, filed a ‘Notice of consequence of court order’ which is to be served on the DSS warning him that he could be jailed for continuing to violate the court order.

“Notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja, delivered on September 21, 2019, which ordered you to release the applicant in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Thursday, September 26, 2019; you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the applicant namely: Omoyele Sowore, in your custody. You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

But in a reaction yesterday, the DSS denied reports that it was in violation of an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja over Sowore.

Rather, it pledged to release him once the processes and procedures set out for the purpose, had been followed to the letter.

The Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the position, expressed confidence that Sowore’s team of lawyers, would ensure the procedures were followed, to facilitate the release.

According to Afunanya: “The DSS is not holding Sowore illegally. The DSS is not in disobedience of any court order.

“There are processes and procedures that would have to be followed before his release, and his lawyer, being a seasoned lawyer, is aware of this.”

