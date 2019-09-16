Costs hurt Cutix Plc’s earnings

Nigeria’s weak macro-economic environment and its multiplier effect on businesses has triggered sustained pressure on the profit margin of Cutix Plc. Chris Ugwu writes

iven headwinds such as weak demand on the back of a squeeze on household wallets, most consumer goods companies in Nigeria have continued to find it difficult to weather the storm.

Rising cost of raw materials, driven by the challenging macro environment and fiscal and monetary headwinds have resulted to a marked reduction in domestic output, which has impacted negatively on companies’ bottom line.

The impact has been more especially on multinational consumer goods firms that have taken up foreign currency liabilities.

Also, infrastructural deficit, particularly electricity supply and bad road networks, have continued to hit hard on manufacturers, at times forcing some of them to fold up.

The prevailing macro-economic indicators also point to a sector, which is headed for collapse, if adequate measures are not taken to arrest the situation.

One of the companies negatively affected is Cutix Plc, which has seen fluctuations in profits.

The company had begun the financial year 2018 with a considerable gain of 7.21 per cent and also closed the year with eight per cent growth despite declines recorded during the half year and Q3.

However, due to high cost of sales occasioned by operational challenges, the company began the 2019 financial year unimpressive with a 15 per cent decline to what market watchers attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country, coupled with increased costs, which have resulted in slow growth of many fast moving consumer goods companies.

Following the sell offs that have enveloped equities market in recent times, market sentiments for the shares of Cutix, one of the building material firms listed on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, has also depreciated significantly.

The share price, which closed at N2.03 per share in October 2018, has recorded a drop in growth that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N1.50, representing a decrease of 53 kobo or 26 per cent year to date.

Financials

Cutix Plc closed the year ended April 30, 2018 impressive with 71 per cent growth in profit after tax to N440.295 million from N257.497 million recorded in 2017.

Profit before tax stood at N661.563 million during the period under review from N370.143 million posted a year earlier, accounting for an increase of 79 per cent.

Revenue grew by 38 per cent to N5.057 billion from N3.675 million reported in 2017.

In view of this performance, the directors recommended a dividend of 20 kobo per share to be paid to shareholders.

Cutix began the financial year with considerable gain of 7.21 per cent for the first quarter ended July 2018.

Its unaudited financial report showed that the company posted a profit after tax of N111.629 million for the first quarter as against N104.117 million reported in 2017.

Profit before tax stood at N171.737 million from in 2018 from N160.180 million posted in 2017, accounting for a growth of 7.21 per cent.

Revenue of the company grew marginally by two per cent from N1.296 billion in 2017 to N1.322 billion in 2018.

Cost of sales stood at N901.955 million during the period under review, from N925.129 million in 2017.

However, expectation that the firm would maintain growth momentum in bottom line was dashed as Cutix Plc closed the half year ended October 31, 2018 with 7.74 per cent decline in net earnings.

According to the company’s filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its half year profit after tax dropped from N242.850 million in 2017 to N224.058 million during the period under review, accounting for a drop of 7.74 per cent.

The company’s profit before tax equally decreased by 7.74 per cent to N344.704 million in 2018 as against N373.616 million reported in 2017.

However, revenue increased by 2.20 per cent to N2.783 billion during the second quarter ended October 2018 from N2.723 billion recorded during the comparable period of 2017.

Cost of sales stood at N1.932 billion during the period under review from N1.920 billion in 2017.

Cutix ended Q3 with a dip in bottom line to post 9.39 per cent decline in net earnings for the nine months ended January 31, 2019.

Its nine months profit after tax dropped from N332.064 million in 2018 to N300.867 million during the period under review, accounting for a drop of 9.39 per cent.

The company’s profit before tax equally decreased by 9.39 per cent to N462.873 million in 2019 as against N510.868 million reported in 2018.

However, revenue increased by 7.51 per cent to N4.131 billion during the third quarter ended January 2019 from N3.842 billion recorded during the comparable period of 2018.

Cost of sales stood at N2.932 billion for the period as against N2.672 billion, accounting for an increase of 9.73 per cent.

Cutix reported seven per cent growth in revenue for the full year ended April 2019 to N5.434 billion from N5.057 billion in 2018.

Profit after tax rose by eight per cent to N477.070 million in 2019 from N440.296 million in 2018 while profit before tax stood at N679.332 million from N661.563 million in 2018, representing a growth of three per cent.

Based on the result, Cutix declared a final dividend of N220.1 million for the financial period ended Tuesday, April 30, 2019. This translates to 12.50 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share.

The dividends will be paid electronically on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at Friday, October 11, 2019, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

However, Cutix began first quarter of 2019 unimpressive with a post of 15.42 per cent decline in net earnings for the period ended July 31, 2019.

According the company’s filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its three months profit after tax dropped from N111.629 million in 2018 to N94.415 million during the period under review, accounting for a drop of 15.42 per cent.

The company’s profit before tax equally decreased by 15.42 per cent to N145.254 million in 2019 as against N171.737 million reported in 2018.

However, revenue decreased by 3.63 per cent to N1.274 billion during the first quarter ended July 2019 from N1.322 billion recorded during the comparable period of 2018.

The company’s cost of sales stood at N896.551 million from N901.955 million in 2018.

Profit deflators

The company had said that the operating environment in Nigeria remained very challenging despite some positive changes recorded during the 2018 financial year.

It noted, however, that the Central Bank of Nigeria took advantage of the increased foreign reserves to complement the availability of foreign exchange. With the availability of sufficient foreign exchange, the import of raw materials through Letters of Credit (LCs) increased, thereby reducing the attendant risks associated with the purchase of foreign exchange from parallel markets.

“Cutix Plc could, therefore, purchase the bulk of its foreign exchange requirements through the more cost effective official and more stable import-export (I & E) window.

“We recorded significant increases in the sale of power/armored cables due to high demand from ‘Operation Light up Nigeria’ projects in Anambra State. Nigeria’s multi-decade long electricity problems persisted during the financial year compelling our Company to rely on relatively more expensive AGO powered generating sets,” the company said.

It had earlier stated that the issue of multiple taxation had not been fully addressed by the federal and state government.

“A few government agencies are still finding alternative ways of increasing taxes which have created further hardship to local manufacturers and businesses,” it said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye, had said her vision was to find success drivers and solidify on them, stressing that the company would maintain quality, which they are known for as well as good customer relationship.

According to her, the company took bold steps in the face of inflation and insisted on quality which speaks for their products pointing out that what they present to regulatory agencies is what they sell to their customers.

Oduonye, who lamented the poor power supply in the country and the influx of substandard products into Nigeria market as threat to quality goods manufactured locally, called on government to take necessary steps to protect local manufacturers.

Looking ahead

The management said: “We shall continue to drive for sustainable and profitable growth. Specific areas of focus will be capacity expansion, human capital development, improvement of operational efficiencies and improved culture of accountability.

“We will also track and take advantage of the increases in the sales of power/armoured cables especially from the continuing “Operation Light up Nigeria” projects in Anambra and other states in Nigeria.

“The company plans to continue driving its current aggressive growth ambitions. Special focus will be on volume capacity expansion and accelerated profitability whilst remaining competitive in the market place.”

Last line

Following challenges in the operating environment, the management of Cutix should proactively work towards cost reduction and optimisation in all areas of its operations to ensure the survival of the business and its sustained value creation for stakeholders.

