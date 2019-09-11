Court orders final forfeiture of Diezani’s $40m jewellery to FG

J

ustice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of $40 million worth of jewellery seized from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

The judge made the order yesterday in a motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking final forfeiture of the items to government.

In his ruling, Justice Oweibo held that the former minister has failed to show cause why the anti-graft agency’s request for final forfeiture of the items should not be granted.

He also faulted Diezani’s claims that his court lacks jurisdiction to grant an interim order of forfeiture on 5th July, 2019.

On this issue, Justice Oweibo agreed with the EFCC that Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, No 14 of 2006, empowered him to make the interim forfeiture order and as such, the court’s jurisdiction is unquestionable.

“The respondent (Diezani) filed affidavit to set aside instead of showing cause. In showing cause, the respondent ought to place before the court sufficient evidence that the property is not a proceed of unlawful activities.

“I am of the view that the respondent has failed to show cause why the property should not be forfeited, therefore, I am inclined to granting the application.

“On the whole and in view of the fact that the respondent failed to show cause why the property should not be finally forfeited, the order of final forfeiture is hereby granted. The property is hereby finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Justice Oweibo ruled.

The judge had, on 5th July, 2019, while granting an ex-parte motion filed by the EFCC, ordered the interim forfeiture of the items to the Federal Government.

Dissatisfied, Diezani, in a motion filed through her lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), challenged the court’s jurisdiction to make the interim order, saying she was neither charged for any offence nor served with any summons by the EFCC.

She accused the EFCC of entering her apartment illegally and taking the items without any court order, saying her “right to own property and to appropriate them at her discretion,” under Sections 43 and 44 of the Constitution has been violated.

However, in an affidavit before the court, an investigator with the EFCC, Rufai Zaki, claimed that the jewellery was beyond Diezani’s “known and provable lawful income”.

Zaki added that findings by the EFCC showed that Diezani started acquiring the jewellery in 2012 after she was appointed a minister.

“The respondent did not utilise her salary or any part of her legitimate income to acquire the assets sought to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he averred.

According to the schedule attached to EFCC’s ex-parte motion, the jewellery, categorised into 33 sets, includes “419 expensive bangles; 315 expensive rings; 304 expensive earrings; 267 expensive necklaces; 189 expensive wristwatches; 174 expensive necklaces and earrings; 78 expensive bracelets; 77 expensive brooches, 74 expensive pendants and a customised gold iPhone.”

Like this: Like Loading...