Court ruling: UK Speaker orders MPs back to Parliament

The Speaker of the UK House of Parliament has ordered MPs back to work after the Supreme Court ruled Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the house for five weeks was unlawful.

A total of 11 judges at the Supreme Court in London made the historic decision that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not have asked the Queen to prorogue parliament until October 14.

The justices were asked to determine whether the PM’s advice to the Queen was ‘justiciable’ – capable of challenge in the courts – and, if so, whether it was lawful.

They unanimously agreed the advice was justiciable. They also unanimously agreed that the prorogue was unlawful, reports metro.co.uk.

In a statement, Speaker John Bercow said: “I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

“The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech.

“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account.

“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

