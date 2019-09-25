Crashes: Lagos vows to impound rickety trucks, tankers

L

agos State government has vowed to impound rickety containerised trucks and tankers because of the surge in crashes involving trucks.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, who disclosed this, said government would no longer allow rickety vehicles to endanger the lives of residents and commuters.

This came on the heels of auto accidents recorded in the last seven days, particularly those on the popular Otedola Bridge and others across the state.

The LASEMA boss said the warning to drivers, owners, operators of trucks and articulated vehicles operating in the state was necessary to put an end to risks to lives of residents.

He said: “As agency, saddled with the responsibility of coordinating all other responders to emergency/disaster management in Lagos, this warning has become necessary in the light of recent occurrences of mechanical faults/break failures which have incessantly led to blockade of Lagos roads and almost halted its economy. This is highly unacceptable for a cosmopolitan state that has surpassed mega city status and is progressing from a state with the fifth to the third largest economy in West Africa.”

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA was particularly concerned by the fact that statistics had revealed a definite increase of avoidable auto crashes caused by break failures owing to negligence on the part of drivers, and owners of trucks and articulated vehicles plying Lagos roads which, according to him, accommodate over 55 per cent of all registered vehicles in Nigeria.

He added: “These are the reasons why the government will not fold its arms and watch while things go awry. Henceforth, all vehicles not maintained, especially trucks and articulated vehicles, their drivers, or owners attempting to bring Lagos economy to its knees due to their negligence, would be visited with the full wrath of the existing traffic laws of Lagos State.

“There are existing laws in Lagos State guiding the use of its roads, lay-bye and maintenance of its medians as well damage to properties and especially to loss of lives due directly or indirectly to negligence of vehicle drivers, owners, or fleet operators within the territories of Lagos. These laws still exist and will be fully invoked henceforth.”

