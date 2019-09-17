Crisis hits Falcons’ camp over NFF’s interference

Omission of Super Falcons skipper’s name Desire Oparanozie is causing ripples in the camp of the team preparing for a two-legged second round 2020 Olympic football qualifier against Cote’d’Voire on 30th September and 6 October.

It was learnt that former Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, has threatened to quit the team if he is not allowed free hand to pick his team.

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF on September 13 published the names of invited players for the qualifiers with many questioning the exclusion of captain of the side, Desire Oparanozie, from the list of seven overseas players for the match.

The exclusion of the captain has raised eyebrows in some quarters with many arguing that the list is a suspect.

Our correspondent leant that Coach Thomas Dennerby did not prepare the list as he left the team immediately after the second leg qualifiers against Algeria in Lagos under acrimonious circumstances and agitations over unpaid bonuses led by the captain.

“I can confidently tell you that the list was not prepared by the coach (Thomas Dennerby). Someone else did but I do not know. You cannot have a match of this magnitude and not invite your team captain.

“This tells you that NFF is divided. Some persons frustrated the coach. They did not allow him to invite players he needs and they would want to impose players on him. This is some of the reasons he abandoned the team,” the source said.

The NFF according to report has asked Falconets’ Head Coach, Christopher Danjuma, to take charge of the team for the Cote d’Ivoire game.

However, in a message on the Sports Minister’s Twitter handle, Sunday Dare revealed that he would intervene to ensure Dennerby who was appointed in 2018 continue as head coach of the Super Falcons.

“I have personally stepped into the matter of Thomas Dennerby, the Coach of Super Falcons. I received a brief this morning and will proceed to seek a quick resolution to ensure he continues to Coach Nigeria’s female team,” Dare tweeted on Monday.

