Crisis over N736m road project in Delta

he alleged shoddy job done by the firm handling the construction of Ikpide-Irri Road awarded by the Delta State Government for N736, 404, 555.60 has been causing crisis in the state.

This is as the people of Ikpide-Irri, a coastal community in Isoko South Local Government Area of state have expressed displeasure that the project was not carried out according to specification.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa was said to have awarded the first phase of the road project to Portplus Limited in 2017.

A statement jointly signed by some leaders of the community, including Mr. Sabastine Agbefe and Comrade Richard on behalf of the community and which a copy was made available to reporters, yesterday condemned the poor quality of the job.

“We are urging the governor to immediately revoke and re-award the road contract to a competent company that is specialised in quality road construction. The project is currently being shoddily executed by the contractor in order to maximise profit,” the statement read.

It said a section of the drainage system on road collapsed last year as a result of its substandard work, which compelled the state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye during an inspection of the project ordered the contractor not only to demolish that portion, but to also stick to project specification.

When contacted, the Site Manager, Mr. Frank Nnamdi, said he was not permitted to speak to journalists over the controversy.

Meanwhile, the state government has established five camps for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as a result of flood currently ravaging the state.

The state also approved the setting up of 19 technical schools across the three senatorial districts of the state to complement the existing six schools.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by his Economic Planning counterpart, Mr. Barry Gbee and the Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeijika, yesterday after the state executive council meeting in Asaba, the state capital, said each of the schools is to be replicated in the 25 local government areas of the state.

This was as the Commissioner said Governor Okowa had approved work to commence on the failed Warri-Sapele-Benin Road, Agbor-Eku Road, Asaba-Onitsha Expressway and other collapsed federal roads in the state.

He said: “We are looking at 10 camps, but we are beginning with five. One each is in Asaba, Ashaka, Patani, Kwale and Ozoro. As the flood heightened, we will continue with others. The Federal Government has written us to repair the roads. We will write for refund after. It is going to cost us over N1 billion.”

