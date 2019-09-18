Daily aspirin too risky for most healthy people

R

esearchers in New Zealand for decades have alerted about the danger that could be associated with taking low-dose aspirin as a precaution to help prevent heart problems. They cautioned that while the medication was approved for patients who have had a heart attack, stroke or open heart surgery, for many healthy patients, the daily aspirin habit was not worth the risk.

A new study published in the medical journal ‘Annals of Internal Medicine’ found that although, daily aspirin reduced the risk of heart problems for at-risk patients and for some patients without a known risk of cardiovascular disease, the benefits of aspirin outweighed the harms of bleeding, if one compared the risk of death from one bleeding event compared to the risk of hospitalisation or death from a cardiac event.

The American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association have issued a new guideline in 2018, which discouraged healthy persons from taking the daily aspirin, saying the practice may not benefit them.

At least 12.1 per cent of men and 2.5 per cent of women without a history of heart problems got a net benefit from five years of aspirin treatment, the study found. The per cent benefit increased even more if you compared the risk for two bleeding events to two cardiovascular events.

The researchers analysed data from more than 245,000 healthy adults, ages 30 to 79 years old in New Zealand.

Study author, Vanessa Selak, said: “We classified each individual within the study as benefiting from aspirin if the number of [cardiovascular disease] events prevented was greater than the number of bleeding events, were 1,000 people with the same characteristics as that individual to be treated with aspirin for five years.”

Selak is a senior lecturer in the section of epidemiology and biostatistics at the School of Population Health at the University of Auckland.

Earlier research has shown that taking a daily low-dose aspirin was associated with an increased risk of bleeding in the skull.

The new guideline concluded that a daily aspirin regimen provided no significant health benefit for older adults and may cause harm. What’s largely different, Khera said, is the interpretation of the risk of a bleeding event. Unlike the authors of the current study, he thinks the harm is too great.

“This isn’t a nosebleed. These are serious bleeding events that require hospitalization and transfusions,” said Khera.

Khera said. “It can help people who have had heart attacks and strokes, but generally healthy people, for most people, it does not do them any favour, taking aspirin.”

However, medical experts have urged patients to adopt healthy lifestyle habits like not smoking and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol through exercise and diet.

