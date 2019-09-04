Dalung, Dare dialogue on progress of sports

T

he immediate past Minister of Youth and Sports Development Solomon Dalung has thrown his weight behind his successor Mr. Sunday Dare to assist him to succeed in his new assignment.

He made this known when the new Minister paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

Dalung extolled the Minister’s humility and respect as exemplified in the visit, pledging that he will always be available for consultation.

He promised to support the new Minister in whatever manner and give advice where necessary to enable him to succeed.

“I am humbled to receive you at my residence today. It is a reflection of your humility, simplicity and sincerity. I will assist in anyway to ensure that you succeed because if you fail, it will reflect negatively on the capability of Nigerian youths especially in the eyes of elders. “

Dalung likened the Youth and Sports sub-sector to a complex war zone with divergent and deeply entrenched interests but with prayers and determination, he assured that his successor would triumph.

“In the sports sector, there are so many parties with different conflicting interests and they are always swarming around to try to influence any sitting minister to see and do things their own ways.

“The population of youths in Nigeria is on the increase daily and we must do all in our capacity to empower them. These are the complex interests you are going to face but with prayers and determination you will finish well,” Dalung said.

In his response the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare said that he had planned the visit earlier but learnt his predecessor had traveled. He welcomed Dalung’s support and promised to consult with him as often as necessary.

Observers have commended the unique and exemplary understanding between the two Ministers, which they say underscores the notion that government is a continuum.

They are confident that such cooperation can only be a plus for youth and sports development in the country urging the new Minister to build on the far reaching reforms introduced in the sector by his predecessor.

