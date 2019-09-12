Danbatta: 5G is Africa’s next investments’ frontier

The Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, yesterday said the fifth generation network (5G) is the next frontier of investments in Africa.

The executive vice-chairman, who stated this while addressing international community at the on-going Intentional Telecommunications Union (ITU Telecom World 2019) in Budapest, Hungary, noted that with a large unconnected population of 1.2 billion residing in Africa, the continent holds the ace.

Danbatta, while speaking as a panellist on the topic: ‘5G Centre Play,’ with the representatives of global ICT giants, including Nokia, Orange and AT&T, among other panellists, said 5G would provide a very veritable and convincing investment for investors.

He, however, said that government alone cannot do it hence he beckoned on the private sector to take advantage of the opportunities provided by 5G and invest in Africa, which guaranteed adequate returns on investment.

“We need to look at 5G usage scenarios, and there are three of them; the enhanced mobile broadband applications, the ultra-reliable low latency applications and the machine to machine applications.

“In our own part of the world, we are looking closely at these key areas of usage scenarios. The one that African countries will subscribe to quickly is the enhanced mobile broadband applications. The reason for this is that African countries are trying to roll out broadband infrastructure for broadband applications. So, this will spur us on to ensure we put in place the necessary infrastructure,” he explained.

According to him, African nations were trying to reserve the spectrum for the roll out of broadband services. “Specifically in Nigeria we are talking about three, 26, 38 and 42 GHz. These frequencies exist and we are not licensing it for other applications.

“We are waiting in anticipation for the standardisation process to be completed at the World Radio Communication (WRC) in Egypt and then we can see how we can go forward with the licensing processes in the three frequencies,” Danbatta added.

Addressing the audience further, the NCC boss said the other important step that African countries were taking was to address new forms of anxiety that was occasioned by this emerging technology, 5G.

“There’s also the regulatory anxiety. And therefore to do that successfully like we had done in the past with every service we deployed, we start with a proof of concept trial. And preparations are underway for this important trial to take place.”

“The whole idea behind the trial is to be able to see what these challenges are. Security challenges, levels of radiation power density, whether this is within the acceptable limits provided for by the international non-ionisation radio regulatory agencies as well as to ensure whatever factors that we need to come to terms with in preparatory to commercial deployment of services are identified in readiness for commercial roll out of services using 5G.”

He further told the audience that African countries were currently exchanging information and experiences on what they were seeing; “the promise of the 5G roll out in the area of enhanced broadband mobile services in our individual countries as well as addressing the anxiety of the citizens by giving them the information that will make them receptive to this technology that is already here.”

