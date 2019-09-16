Dare banks on business model to revive sports

…frowns at state of facilities

he Minister of Sports Sunday Dare is banking on a business model to revive the sector in Nigeria.

Dare at the weekend said the state of sports in the country was beyond what government alone could handle.

He stressed that there was need for corporate Nigeria to embrace sports sponsorship again to help athletes in respective sports grow better and boost the sector generally.

The minister, who assummed office less than a month ago, said he was determined to use the business model to woo sponsors and create an enabling enviroment to get results.

Dare said: “Getting support from private sector is key because the budgeting allocation to sports is low. We have been running on deficit over the years and it is bad.

“The Tokyo Olympic Games is coming up and we need to move fast to get things right by blocking the huge hole in budgeting.

“It will be a big one because we will involve President Muhammadu Buhari. Top organisations will be involved and we have made contacts with some of them already.”

The minister bemoaned the state of facilities in the country with a pledge to make the National Stadium in Lagos and Abuja funtional again.

“Many of the facilities are in bad state and we will try a tripartite arrangement to make it happen.

“I have read so many books on reforms and sports policy in the ministry and the only problem is implementation. There wont be anymore committees, rather, we will focus on implementations,” he said

