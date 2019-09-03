Arts & Entertainments
Davido set to marry heartthrob Chioma, holds introduction
Music Super Star Davido is set to marry his heartthrob and has held an introduction with Chioma’s family.
The would-be husband announced this via his account@iamdavido, while also announcing that his wedding would take place in 2020.
He shared pictures of his introduction ceremony with Chioma’s family, asking friends to get set for the big event.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido had posted a group photo on Twitter captioned “First of all Introduction” with a wedding and champagne emoji at the end.
Fans have taken to his account to congratulate the A-list artist on the new development.
The singer recently disclosed his intentions to marry Chef Chioma Rowland on a question and answer session #AskDavido with his fans on Twitter.
Davido also took the opportunity to dismiss rumours of a breakup, saying that Chioma deleted her Instagram account to focus on her cooking show.
Brazil, Canada, UK, others to partner Ooni on Oduduwa Heritage Museum project
The governments of Brazil and Cuba as well as many international museum operators in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to partner the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on the multi-million naira Oduduwa Heritage Museum project.
Oba Ogunwusi, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, added that the more than N500 million museum would have their permanent locations in in Ile – Ife and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.
He said in addition to its permanent bases in Ile Ife and Brazil, it would also have mobile features for it to be moved all over the world from both ends for the rest of the world to appreciate the Yoruba Culture as revered in Nigeria, Brazil, Cuba, UK and in Brampton in Canada.
He also said that the museum project which would be unveiled at the Brazilian Embassy on Saturday would be a priceless investment that would boost the image of the country before the international community.
“UNESCO and the Government of Brazil are already in partnership with us. We are in talks with British museum, Canada’s city of Brampton, which has the largest population of blacks.
“Also, we are partnering with the Government of Cuba that has had a long term bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Ife, and over 20 other countries.
“We are partnering with the Government of Brazil through the State of Rio de Janeiro, the government of Cuba and others to achieve our aim” he said.
The Oba said that the Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU) and the University of Ibadan (UI)’s Departments of History, Archaeology and Anthropology, had been and would continue to be fully involved in the project.
“This project will give birth to a lot opportunities: socially, culturally, traditionally and economically for all Nigerians,” he added.
The Oba said that the project being pioneered by the House of Oduduwa, would serve as the centre for collection, preservation, exhibition, and promotion of antiquities, treasures and traditional art forms of Africa.
“The Oduduwa Heritage Museum project which is priceless, has to do with the promotion of the ancestral lineage of Oduduwa people in the country and those in the Diaspora.
“A lot of work has gone into this; professionals and experts have put their ideas together to come out with a very detailed collection that has taken us over the years to put together.”
Ooni said that the priceless investment also would involve the collection of artefacts and antiquities for posterity and to promote and preserve the Yoruba culture.
He added that the House of Oduduwa had been working on the project more than 20 years before he ascended the throne.
Nigeria Prize for Literature announces shortlist
The Nigeria Prize for Literature has announced shortlist of three for the 2019 edition of the Prize.
They are Boom, Boom by Jude Idada, Mystery at Ebenezer’s Lodge by Dunni Olatunde, and The Great Walls of Benin, O. T. Begho.
The shortlist, which was drawn from initial shortlist of 11 books, was announced today in Lagos by the Chairman of the Advisory Board for the prize, Emeritus Prof. Ayo Banjo.
House of Oduduwa partners Brazil, Cuba, others on Mobile Museum
ll is now set for the unveiling of Oduduwa Mobile Museum in Lagos. Initiated by The House of Oduduwa (THO) led by His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, in partnership with governments of Brazil, Cuba and over 20 other countries, in furtherance of the restoration and promotion of Yoruba civilisation across the globe, the project, which promises lots of economic, political and socio-cultural benefits, seeks to draw global attention to the richness of Oduduwa culture and stimulate a well-sustained healthy conversation and international collaborations.
The Oduduwa Mobile Museum, which will be unveiled on Saturday September 7, at the Brazilian Embassy in Lagos, will last 60 days during which about 1000 priceless cultural materials of African origin, and will be moved from place to place within Lagos for all to see.
According to a statement by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi of The House of Oduduwa, the unveiling ceremony will be followed by a four-day exhibition of antiquities, art recreations of divinities and treasures of ancestors of the Oduduwa people.
“The cultural items slated for the exhibition will recall earliest and superb civilization of the Oduduwa people spread across the world and the place of pre-eminence of the Oduduwa people in the history of mankind. The cultural items combine to reinforce the belief that, indeed, humanity originated from Ile-Ife, the acclaimed origin of the Oduduwa people located in South Western part of Nigeria,” the statement reads in part.
It added that the Museum project will enhance the promotion of the essence, values and beauty of Oduduwa cultural heritage; and it is aimed at attracting and coordinating various interests and groups across the globe for sustainable global peace and development initiatives that place emphasis on youth encouragement and development.
According to the statement, the mobile museum will serve as hub for the collection of diverse African cultural productions and knowledge-retrieval, knowledge-renewal and knowledge-production center for ancient African material and intellectual cultures.
“The Oduduwa Mobile Museum is committed to showcasing all these collections as part of the necessary reconstruction of the black man who increasingly is being scientifically proven to be the oldest specie of humanity.
“The museum, which is first of its kind, is set to pursue the following objectives: to recognise the strategic importance of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) acknowledgment of the great benefits in the collaboration between the Municipal Secretariat of Culture of the City of Rio de Janeiro and the Kingdom of Ife, Nigeria, for the establishment of a House of Heritage, the Odùduwà Heritage House, in Rio de Janeiro; to work for the reinforcement of ‘the historic ties of Brazil with Africa’ as recognized by the UNESCO; to valorize the ‘memory and the cultural diversity’ of Africa as a way of enlarging the scope of valorizing the memory and the cultural diversity at the Valongo Wharf, as inscribed on the World Heritage List in July, 2017.”
It is also to serve as the center for the collection, protection, exhibition, and promotion of antiquities, treasures and traditional art forms of Africa; to embark on initiatives that can restore and reinforce the dignity of the African person such as the uprooted in the diaspora; and to work in all possible ways for healthy global cultural interaction which will afford African and Africans the rare privilege of showcasing their cultures and histories; to encourage more collaborations (local and international) between Ooni of Ife and nations, institutions, organisations, individuals that may be interested in the preservation and promotion of African heritage and to promote rare positive virtues by which the Oduduwa hero/heroine is traditionally defined.
“In recognition of the value of good memories and personalities worthy of emulation, the museum project will equally be committed to honoring and celebrating persons who are of Oduduwa ancestry and who are known to have performed or attained great feats as a way spurring other Odùduwà descendants to enviable heights.”
Interestingly, the unveiling ceremony will coincide with Brazil’s 197th independence anniversary and thus provide a befitting celebration of her independence of September 7, 1822, on the continent of origin of millions of Brazilians.
The statement noted that Brazil is the only country in the world with over 80 million Oduduwa descendants as part of her population. “As a country that has adopted Yoruba as official language (lingua franca), and the first country to collaborate with the House of Oduduwa on the promotion of African Heritage, the crucial place of Brazil in the project is worthy of note.
“It is therefore appropriate that the museum project has been designed to have Ile-Ife and Brazil as its split base.
“It cannot be any other time apart from now for the world to hear from and through Ile-Ife, Where It All Started, the narrative of a continuum of the past, the present and the future.”
Homage to an uncommon revolutionary scholar
Title: Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance: Essays in Honour of Professor Funminiyi Oladele Adewumi
Editors: Owei Lakemfa and Ahmed Aminu Yusuf
Publishers: Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Abuja
Year of publication: 2018
Pages: 306 pages
Reviewer: Uzor Maxim Uzoatu
rofessor Funmi Adewumi (1960-2017) died so painfully at the height of his powers. As the dedication of this book committed to his memory goes, Prof Adewumi “devoted his life to honest intellectualism, a better society based on social justice, and to the emancipation of the poor, the disinherited and the defenceless.”
‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ is a compilation of some of the papers presented at a “National Symposium” following Prof Adewumi’s death which held at the ETF building, Hall A, College of Humanities, Osun State University (OSU), Ikire Campus. The symposium, sponsored by Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, had the theme “Democratic Space, Labour and the Socio-Economic Liberation of Nigeria.”
According to the editors, Owei Lakemfa and Ahmed Aminu Yusuf, in their Preface, “Professor Funmi Adewumi, in his thoughts and deeds, was an intellectual of the universe, not just because he taught in various countries and crisscrossed the universe seeking and spreading knowledge, but because his worldview, learning, research and work had universal origins and applications.”
In his Foreword, Funmi Adewumi’s comrade in the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Femi Falana (SAN) pays deserving tribute to “a committed and dedicated intellectual, who devoted his life to the study of the working class, the political education of union leaders and activists, and was an active participant in the struggles of workers for improved working and living conditions, national development, the enthronement of social justice and the emancipation of the poor.”
Divided into four parts and made up of 18 chapters, ‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ starts with an Introduction, “Funmi Adewumi: In the Race of Time”, written by one of the editors, Owei Lakemfa, who recounts how as a 19-year-old University of Ife sophomore he met his age-mate, Funmi Adewumi, who was already in the third year as a History Education undergraduate and they bonded as “part of a tribe of youths who had consciously decided to either change our country from its under-developed and dependent political economy or dedicate our lives fighting to do so.”
The title of the book is taken from Professor Funmi Adewunmi’s 2009 Inaugural Lecture at Crawford University, Faith City, Igbesa, Ogun State, to wit, “Unions Without Unionism: Towards Trade Union Relevance In Nigeria’s Industrial Relations System And Polity,” which is included here. As in the case of Nelson Mandela, the struggle was Funmi Adewumi’s life as he writes: “As a Part 1 student at the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (1977/78), I got involved in prosecuting the Ali-must go struggle in 1978, thus marking the beginning of my involvement in political activism. I got elected into the Students’ Representative Council during the 1978/79 academic session and by the time I was in 300 Level; I became Chairman of the Students’ Union Electoral Commission. The Central Executive Council that was elected that year remains one of the most dynamic in the history of students’ unionism in the university.” The elected student leaders went on to distinguish themselves in Nigeria, notably Wole Olaoye (President), Greg Obong-Oshotse (Secretary), Femi Falana (Public Relations Officer) etc. Professor Adewumi concludes the essay by stating that it is “necessary to re-invent trade unionism in Nigeria as a necessary step in ensuring the relevance of trade unions within the Nigerian social formation.”
‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ is a compilation of in-depth essays by academics, activists, journalists, researchers, trade unionists and a public servant, namely: Owei Lakemfa, Professor Sola Fajana, Funmi Komolafe, Ade A. Ola-Joseph, Olutoyin Mejiuni (PhD), Oluranti Samuel (D.Phil.), Comrade Ismail Bello, Jubril Olayiwola Jawando, Aderemi Medupin (PhD), Ahmed Aminu Yusuf, Comrade Martin Adekunle Babawale, Professor Tunde Babwale, Baba Aye, Femi Aborisade, Abiodun Aremu, Oluranti Afowowe and Comrade Gbenga Komolafe.
Aside from proclaiming the bona-fides of Professor Funmi Adewuni and what he stood for and why he stood for the principles, ‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’ interrogates the Nigerian state’s implementation of undemocratic, nondemocratic and anti-democracy neoliberal policies as exemplified by the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP).
The trade unions come up for censure for not adequately promoting and advancing the interests of the working classes. The need to move Nigeria onto the path of development, true democracy and social justice by instituting people-centred and driven developmental policies cannot be over-emphasised.
Professor Funmi Adewumi lived and died fighting for the lives, struggles, well-being and welfare of the working class, students and other vulnerable people in Nigeria. With the existence of a book such as ‘Unions Without Unionism, Governments Without Governance’, it is very obvious that Professor Adewumi did not die in vain.
Artist Residency Programme: Arthouse Foundation calls for applications
rthouse Foundation has announced call for applications for Artist Residency Programme 2020.
Announcing this in a statement, the Foundation stated the Winter Session for Residency will hold January 13 to April 12, 2020; while the Spring Session will hold April 27 to July 26, 2020. The Fall Session will hold September 7 to December 6, 2020.
It further stated that the application deadline is September 30, 2019.
The Arthouse Foundation is an artist residency programme that takes place in the city of Lagos, Nigeria, offering residency for two artists simultaneously throughout the year in three-month sessions. The Arthouse Foundation aims to encourage the creative development of contemporary art in Nigeria by providing a platform for artists to expand their practice and experiment with new forms and ideas.
“This call for applications is open to local and international visual artists who wish to engage a new artistic project within the city of Lagos. Each session, artists are provided with a live/work studio as well as a budget for materials and monthly living stipend. Artists develop a new artistic project that is exhibited at the end of the residency programme. Artists will also engage with the public through a workshop, artist talk and final exhibition.
To apply for the Residency, interested artists are to visit www.arthousefoundation-ng.com to apply directly online.
Royal cap for quintessential artist, El Anatsui
aturday, 24th August, 2019, was a memorable and a colourful day at the palace of Igwe George Asadu, the traditional ruler of Ihe-Nsukka autonomous community. It was a day, set aside by the crown head, his royal cabinet and his subjects to honour the Ghanaian born Nigerian artist, El Anatsui, whose irrefutable strides as a global icon has highlighted Nsukka, Enugu state and the entire nation on the global map.
This event was an exceptional historical one not only because it was a day marked out for El Anatsui in Ihe-Nsukka but also because of the uniqueness of the traditional laurel conferred on Anatsui by the entire Ihe community.
As reiterated in my citation on Anatsui at the event;
Anatsui has in the past four decades, received the highest laurels and honours that only very few artists and scholars of his ilk in the world can boast of. In a span of two years, he bagged three international Honorary Doctorate degrees from University of Harvard, USA; University of Capetown, South Africa and his own alma mater, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Arts, Kumasi. Again, in 2014, he was made an honorary royal scholar and equally elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2015, Anatsui clinched the prestigious Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 56th international Art Exhibition of the Biennale de Venezia, and just this year, he was decorated with the glamorous Praemium Imperiale Award for Sculpture plus countless other numerous awards, recognitions and honours.
In spite of his galaxy of international laurels, today’s event; the conferment of the royal title, Ikedire to El Anatsui’s special and historical in an exceptional way, because, for over four decades and beyond, Anatsui has lived and projected the image of Nsukka in the global space, without being honoured by any traditional institution or cultural organization in the entire Nsukka community. Ikedire is the first traditional chieftaincy title conferred on Anatsui since his legendary so journ to Nsukka.
Ike in Igbo language means power while Ire in Igbo language will imply competence, efficaciousness, efficiency or productiveness. Ikedire, thus, suggests a positive power that is efficacious, potent, efficient and productive far from the kind of demonic, oppressive and nihilistic power exhumed by our so-called political figures.
In every sense of the phrase, the royal title, Ikedire, is a befitting appellation for our stalwart (El Anatsui), who is globally renowned for his indomitable and unconquerable power of creativity and excellence. For His Royal Highness, Igwe G. F. O. Asadu and his cabinets, Ikedire is not just a deserved title for El Anatsui, it is the host community’s affirmation and celebration of Anatsui’s incontrovertible creative excellence and unequalled capacity on the global scene.
On why he chose El Anatsui for this grand honour, Igwe G. F. O. Asadu further elucidated: “Ihe community searched around Nsukka and all its environs for a distinguished and outstanding personality to be celebrated. Out of the very few names shortlisted, no one qualified for this recognition more than Anatsui.”
From clear observations, Emeritus Professor El Anatsui least expected what unfolded at Ihe Nsukka on 24th August 2019. An excerpt from his acceptance speech after he was crowned the Ikedire of Ihe reads thus: “When I first arrived in Nsukka almost four decades and a half ago, little did I know that I would be here today as a recipient of this great honour being bestowed on me.
“Nsukka has been my home for a longer time than even my place of birth and where I grew up in Ghana. I have spent more years living among you all than I have lived anywhere on earth. And, because of this, the town and people of Nsukka shall always remain an indelible part of my being and experience.
“As you know, Nsukka has always been identified as a University town and home of the first indigenous and autonomous Nigerian University – The University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Far less known generally is the fact that Nsukka and its environs were once Nsukka city states, which were famous for being the oldest iron-smelting sites in the world, dating back to about 2000BC. They proved beyond any doubt, that iron smelting within Africa existed at least 500 years before it ever began in south-east Asia in 1500BC, from where it subsequently spread to the rest of the world.”
He added, “These ancient city states of Nsukka proved that unlike Nri/Igbo- Ukwu, Benin, Ife etc., they had developed the use of iron and excelled at it before the movement to bronze art which the Awka and Beninpeople were noted for. The Nsukka people, therefore, are the oldest merchants in the world, as the need for iron became great. As a result, they established particularly strong links with Awka and Nri. Among the first iron merchants were the Arochukwu, whose original name was Eru. And, contrary to popular belief, they were merchants who initially were from Nsukka, but who later inhabited their current home which previously had been largely inhabited by the Ibibios.
“Nsukka means ‘a people with greater tongue ‘and the traditional name of Nsukka is ‘NsukkaIgboeze ‘. It is also one of the accepted facts in Igbo oral tradition that Ndigbo originated from a quadrangle of four ancestors, who made up the Igbo nation. They were Eri and his wife, who represented the first, the second represented the Awka, the third, the Umudiala, who occupied what is said to be the heartland of the Igbo nation and the fourth, the ancestors of Nsukka……….
“Today, I am now being admitted into the honoured sanctum of this town, a few of whose historical antecedents I have tried to encapsulate here, as a reminder of what Nsukka once was and can build upon. I shall continue to do my best to assist in perpetuating some of these legacies. Thank you for considering me worthy of this great honour.”
The event ended with royal dance initiated by the traditional ruler, followed by El Anatsui.
Mbajiorgu (NURESDEF Laureate), actor, playwright, poet and theatre activist, is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
An exc ursion to Radio Nigeria as a pupil made me love broadc asting –Emmanuel- Ojo
A broadcast journalist who studied English and Literary Studies at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayo’ Emmanuel-Ojo is popular for his radio programme and podcast, People, Places and Culture, which interrogates global tourism and cultural systems by looking at the happenings that define tourism in Africa. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Emmanuel-Ojo, a golden star award recipient from a youth-based organisation in Houston Texas, United States, talks about his experience as an OAP, running Greenspirit Media and hosting one of the most listened-to shows on tourism and cultural programmes in the Diaspora.
How difficult do you consider being able to carve a niche for oneself as an OAP based on your own experience?
This is a big question. To the glory of God, I have worked on both radio and television. Although I am fully on radio now.
Carving a niche for yourself is not easy, knowing full well that everyone wants to do entertainment but passion is the key. I grew up in an art family. My dad took me round and showed me places.
This, to a very large extent, made me develop a strong passion for art, culture, tourism and politics. With this, I find my strength in art, lifestyle and politics. Although as a young broadcaster, you have to be very versatile but knowing your area of strength is key. With this in mind, getting a stand in the industry was not difficult at all.
What is your journey like and why did you choose to be an OAP?
This is a very long story.
The love for broadcasting/journalism started when I was in primary school. I remember my primary school, ATMA-D Nursery and Primary School, now known as West Prime Model School in Bodija area of Ibadan, took us to Radio Nigeria, Ibadan, for an excursion. Stepping into that premises then, something clicked and I just love the profession.
At that level, I had the privilege of meeting the Voice-Over actor of Living Spring Chapel then in the studio. He spoke to me as a child and his words are still clear in my head even though I cannot remember his name now.
Growing up, things just fell in place. I later discovered my talent in voice acting and content creation, interestingly, radio embraced me before TV. I am a graduate of English and Literary studies from the prestigious Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. I have worked as a script writer, voice actor, a content producer, an event compere, a lover of children and a serial entrepreneur and currently work with Wellsradio, Nigeria’s fastest growing online radio.
Could you still cast you mind back to some of the challenges you faced in the process of becoming an OAP? Challenges are everywhere and I must say mine aren’t an exception. I started out as an intern, which really helped me.
But I must also mention that access to the microphone was the challenge initially. I later realised that it is one of those things you have to face to get to the top. How were you able to overcome this? One of the greatest gifts of God to me are my parents. Growing up, my dad used to tell me not to despise the days of little beginnings.
I didn’t stop pushing, even when the opportunities were not forthcoming, I kept on reading and retraining myself, aside from that, I had mentors in the industry who I look up to. Their stories inspire me a lot and with these in mind, together with my drive and passion, it was always a matter of time.
If you had your mind set on broadcasting since primary school, why did you choose to study English and not Mass-communication?
In fact, I wanted to study Law and not English Language. Although I have always loved the media.
For your information, I had my first shot at radio right after secondary school. So, I know that the media has something for me but still I had my eyes on studying law.
As God would have it, I was offered English Language at the Olabisi Onabanjo University but having had my first shot on radio just after secondary school meant I had senior colleagues to talk to.
They mentored me and gave me the best counsel I needed at that time.
Are there experiences you have had as an OAP that are not so good?
I have had memorable moments but I do not see them as bad, rather; I learn from them and move on. Trust me, such moments made me who I am today.
What would be your advice to people who desire to work as an OAP?
Passion, training/education and consistency are the most important ingredients they have to keep in mind all the time.
Since your passion developed through a national broadcaster, do you wish to work in any Federal broadcasting commission?
Absolutely, but of course it would have to be as a full staff this time.
That is because I had a short time with Bronze FM in the Aduwawa area of Benin City and I loved it.
Which other course could you have studied apart from Law or English/Mass Communication?
There was no other course that would allow me exhibit my love and passion. Law might have to a certain extent but I do not regret studying English language at all. Trust me when I say that I cannot imagine myself studying something else.
Although I still have my eyes on the legal profession.
So can we then say that is a future goal, which others do you have?
The future is now and I have started living it. Watch out for my talk show on YouTube and directto- home TV. It is going to be a big project, there are other productions coming up but for some reasons, I cannot let them out yet. You just have to watch out via my social media platforms.
What would you say you have contributed to the industry and on which you hope to do more?
Sound Character is one of my core values. I tell people the media has a lot to do in this area. One of these contributions is through my talk show programs: Stigma2Stardom with Ayo and Gender World on Wellsradio.
With these platforms, my contributions are not just for the industry but for the society at large.
Juliet Ibrahim: I want a boyfriend like BBNaija housemate, Frodd
Stunning screen goddess, Juliet Ibrahim, has said she is seeking a boyfriend like Big Brother Naija housemate, Frodd after watching footage of the young man washing the underwear of Esther, his love interest, was beamed live on Wednesday.
In videos she posted on InstaStories, the 33-year-old Ibrahim, who reportedly had not been that lucky with love, disclosed that she wants her own Frodd in a joking manner.
Last week, Ibrahim launched an attack at an On-Air Personality (OAP), Akuko Perming of TV Africa, who asked her to return to her ex-husband instead of waiting for Mr. Right.
INTERIORS: The serenely minimalist bedroom
Do you know that getting good sleep is important in maintaining health? There are several interior ideas that you can introduce into your bedroom to promote good sleep.
While modern and luxurious bedroom design ideas often tell you that you need to have a sitting area, small office, or a king size bed in your bedroom, remember also that a bedroom’s main function is to be a place to rest and refresh. As such, you don’t need much space to create a beautiful bedroom.
You don’t have to worry about your small spaced bedroom because your small bedroom may be a blessing for you to create minimal bedroom decor for a better night’s sleep.
Note also that the American Sleep Association recommends keeping stimulating activities out of the bedroom.
They warn that distractions like TV, internet, and work can disrupt your sleep patterns. So, the less there is to do in your bedroom, the more sleep you set yourself up for.
Minimal decor is for those who wants to live with fewer material possessions. It is for those who just don’t like clutter or those who don’t feel the need to have a lot of personal items to be happy. If you are a minimalist and you are looking for a way to reorganize your bedroom, then Saturday Telegraph has got you covered with lots of minimal bedroom ideas.
Most of these ideas are surrounded by the ability to live without “things” but only the necessities and nothing extra. Minimalism has long been a popular look for social areas of the home, but the rising popularity of low profile beds indicates that minimalist bedrooms are catching up quickly and for good reason too! This philosophy streamlines bedrooms to their fundamental purpose as a place to clear the mind away from the responsibilities and struggles of everyday life.
While walls dotted with posters or wallpapers have a certain comforting charm, removing clutter allows the room to reflect the raw atmosphere of nightfall or daybreak.
TIPS
The colour white is an expansive and practical choice for a minimal bedroom. It keeps the space from looking too busy or boxed in.
Using white or lighter colours combat the absence of large wall space or windows to brighten up the space.
Afraid of being too stark? To keep your small bedroom from feeling cold or void of personality, opt for different textures white-on-white patterns for drama.
Sometimes minimalism can effectively highlight an artistic element.
If you are limited on space but still need a place for clothing and a television, go for bedroom that has built in dressers to save some floor space.
To maximise the floor space, tuck your bed up against a wall or corner. The effect will create a sleep area that feels cozier.
Annie Idibia replies fan who asked her to wear bikini that hides her stretch marks
Annie, actress, model and wife of iconic singer, Innocent Idibia a.k.a. Tuface, has responded to a troll on the social media.
The Ebony-hued mother of two had on Wednesday shared a photo of herself rocking a sexy bikini, but she got more than she bargained for when a fan took to the comment section to troll her by advising her to get a bikini that would cover her stretch marks.
Reacting swiftly to this, the actress said she is so proud of her imperfection. She added that the scars and the stretch marks from her two ceaserian Sections while giving birth is the best part of the photo. She concluded by asking the fan to cover hers because she is very proud of her own.
