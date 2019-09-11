Delta: Governor pledges to validate suspended 2015 employment

D

elta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday restated that 2015 employment exercise in the state civil service suspended by the government would be revisited in the next one month.

The governor disclosed this in Asaba, the state capital, when the newly elected executive council of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) visited him in his office.

Okowa, however, noted that he had directed the Head of Service (HoS) and the Civil Service Commission to look into the suspended employment exercise with a view to identifying those who are indigenes of the state among them.

This was as the governor assured the people of the state that the Head of Service and the Civil Service Commission would carry out that Need Assessment for the state and within the next one month those that were qualified would be recalled.

He said that his administration would employ workers to fill the existing vacant positions in the civil service, recalling that the state government had recently employed no fewer than 1,000 teachers to enhance quality delivery in the system.

Responding, the state NLC Chairman, Goodluck Oforbruku, said that the visit was to thank the governor for his administration’s support to organised labour and workers, saying: “Our dear Governor, you have made workers to become landlords in Delta State; you have provided conducive work environment and you have approved the training and retraining of staff.

“Your commitment to the payment of minimum wage once the circular is released; your employment of 1,000 teachers, payment of salaries and promotion of civil servants as and at when due, among others, deserve commendation,” he said.

However, the governor added: “We need more than the 1,000 teachers already engaged but by the time we look at the overhead cost and entitlements, we will engage more. We are also engaging 100 Extension Officers to boost our drive in the agriculture sector to ensure food sufficiency and generate employment for our people.

“With the employment of the teachers, you will realise that quality teachers were engaged to teach our children. The best were taken because in our employment drive, we are not only looking at the qualified people, but also those who have the knowledge to teach our children in the critical areas.”

Okowa, who congratulated the new NLC leadership in the state, assured the workers that his administration would continue to partner organised labour towards ensuring a progressive state.

He said: “I am ready to partner the NLC since we believe in partnership for results rather than agitation for results.

“There are lots still to be done in the state and we want to reassure you that we will continue to be committed to providing infrastructure. Workers should continue to do those things they have been doing for us to have a peaceful state and the enabling environment for investment to thrive.

“Most times when you hear labour leaders speak, it is not usually on a friendly note, but in our state the organized labour unions are very cooperative; they offer genuine advice on how to stabilize the government.

“I have always said that for us to succeed, the political class must work with the civil service; that is why we ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries and their promotion as and at when due.

“We thank God and earnestly look forward to the inauguration of the Central Secretariat Complex in early 2020, because it will help us with coordination and shared services.”

