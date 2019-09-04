News
Delta releases N1.5bn UBEB counterpart fund

elta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved a total sum of N1.5 billion as counterpart funding of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to expand greater opportunities in the state’s education sector.
Also, the governor has approved the building of new primary and secondary school in Asaba, the state capital, in order to decongest the over-bloated school enrolment in the metropolis.
The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Youth Development Ministry, Ifeanyi Uguyinga, as well as the Chief Press Secretary, Olise Ifeijika, to brief reporters on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, said Directorate of Project Monitoring, a special interventionist initiative was established to facilitate speedy projects execution, evaluation and ensure their delivery to specification.
He said since the construction of drainage on Ikpide-Iri Road in Isoko South Local Government Area had been completed, proper work on the road would commence as soon as possible as the state government had reviewed its contract.
The Commissioner for Youth said a new vista of opportunities in job creation sustainability had been opened for the youths in agriculture, commerce and industry, after their training in a selected chosen field.
He said Governor Okowa had created the enabling environment for evolving youths to be taken off the streets and granted starter-packs to excel, saying that over 40,000 direct beneficiaries of the training were taken off the unemployment shelve between 2015 and 2019.
Rep lauds Ugwuanyi’s development strides in Enugu communities

hairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke has extolled leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as a peaceful, humble, focused, hard-working and grassroots politician who had concentrated massive development more in the rural areas than in the state capital.
Oke, who spoke when members of the Ad hoc Committee on Investigation and Monitoring of Recruitment of Nigerians by MDAs paid a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House, Enugu, stated that they were impressed with the level of progress going on in the rural communities of Enugu State.
Also, he described Ugwuanyi as “a lawmaker who makes his point without waging war; without humiliating or harassing anybody”, stressing: “that is the style His Excellency bequeathed to us in the parliament.”
Oke, who is representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State added that they were delighted that the governor had deployed the style in the governance of Enugu as he had “turned to be an apostle of peace, a politician who bears no grudges against anybody, a politician who nurtures no bitterness or ill will against anybody.”
NNPC redeploys 12 NPDC top officials over inefficiency

welve top management staff of the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), have been affected in the mass redeployment, which rocked the company yesterday.
NNPC, which confirmed the shake-up at its flagship upstream subsidiary, maintained that more management staff would still be affected in the routine exercise, which is still “on-going for repositioning of the company to meet its production and reserve targets.”
Chief Operating Officer (Upstream), Mr. Rowland Ewubare, said the reorganization became imperative following the urgent need of the current management to grow the NPDC into a big time exploration and production player in the country.
Ewubare stated that for the NPDC to measure up to its peers, it needed a team of professionals that were fit-for-purpose and could deliver on project timelines and budgets, the statement issued by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, read.
He added that the shake-up in the NPDC was a routine exercise that was still ongoing, stressing that other staff that were not suitable for the posts they were currently occupying would be redeployed for national interest.
The NNPC Upstream boss said with the presidential mandate, it was appropriate to have a team of professionals who understood the urgency of the mission, dismissing any insinuation that trailed the exercise.
“The redeployment that just took place in NPDC is a signal to all members of staff that it is no longer business as usual. We are determined, as a management, to meet the four cardinal points of Transparency, Accountability with Performance Excellence (TAPE).
“Therefore, the redeployment has nothing to do with ethnicity, religion, or any sectional interest. The current NNPC management reflects all the six geo-political zones,” Ewubare said.
The COO maintained that NPDC as the E & P arm of the Corporation was strategic to the achievement of the target to grow the nation’s reserves and production to 40 billion and 3 million barrels per day by 2023, adding that with the President’s clear mandate, the management was prepared to rejig personnel to meet the target.
He explained further that upon assumption of office, an evaluation of personnel was carried out, which indicated incompetence and compromise on the part of some staff which necessitated the shake-up, adding that they also failed to provide efficient leadership for some of the assets needed to reposition the company.
“I must put on record that the changes would continue until we get the right optimal managerial talents for the management of those critical assets,” Ewubare declared.
Man to die by hanging for teenage girlfriend’s murder

n Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, yesterday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Saliu Oladayo, to death by hanging, for killing his girlfriend, Confidence Ebere.
In May 2018, Oladayo was apprehended by policemen after stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend to death at Oshinle Quarters, Akure, following a disagreement between them.
The convict, who was arraigned before a Magistrates’ Court on a one count-charge of murder, was said to have initially escaped from the scene but he was later arrested.
The case was later transferred to the state High Court following the advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
After a series of arguments from the prosecution and defence counsel, the court admitted that Oladayo committed the offence, which was contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319(I) of the Criminal Code cap 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.
According to the court, the circumstantial evidence and autopsy report revealed that “Saliu Oladayo, a secondary school leaver, stabbed the deceased on the left side of the chest and her left hand with a kitchen knife during a little misunderstanding at No 2, Dele Ojo Quarters, Akure, about 2p.m., on May 15, 2018.”
Delivering his judgement, the trial judge, Justice Ademola Bola said Oladayo was found guilty of the offence and sentenced him to death by hanging.
APC to PDP: Sanwo-Olu’s 100 days in office not a waste
Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for describing the first 100 days in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a waste.
APC in a statement issued by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Salami described the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofeek Gani’s statement that the 100 days of Sanwo-Olu was a waste, as an expression of crass ignorance.
The APC spokesman said the PDP which was known for failure should not surprise anyone that it had failed to see the many achievements of Sanwo-Olu.
However, Salami commended Lagos residents for the support they had given Sanwo-Olu in the last 100 days, urging them to continue to give their support towards the realisation of a state of everyone’s dream.
Highlighting the achievements of Sanwo-Olu in the last 100 days, Salami said the present administration had taken practical steps to improve infrastructure within the period, adding that the government had fixed many bad roads across the state in order to ease movements of residents.
He also noted that the present administration had made great interventions in the health, education, transportation and other sectors in the last 100 days, adding that Sanwo-Olu administration had also prioritised the welfare of workers as well taken steps to improve the environment among other achievements within the period.
Salami said: ‘’Taofik Gani is an attention seeker and I don’t think anybody should take him serious. Before Sanwo-Olu came to power, the complaint was mainly that the roads are bad but now that Sanwo-Olu has been sworn in, he has done a lot to provide infrastructural relief.”
“‘The last 100 days of the Sanwo-Olu administration have been very eventful. The governor has worked so hard to justify the mandate of the people. He is working in line with the wishes of the people. He is fulfilling his electoral promises. Lagos is getting better under Sanwo-Olu and residents should expect more of these better days.
“The administration is all not about 100 days but about strategic planning which is meant to take good care of the good people of Lagos. The governor has done well between the period under review but he will do much more.”
Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration had successfully changed the narrative of indiscriminate refuse dump on major highways and roads within 100 days in office.
The governor also said that he would be commissioning 120 Patrol Vehicles and 35 Motorcycles for the use of Security Operatives in the state just as his administration had set aside N4 billion as grant under the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) W-Initiative to empower more Lagosians with ingenious business ideas.
Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, at a press conference, the governor said that 600 people were already billed to benefit from this initiative in collaboration with Access Bank Plc.
He said: “Government will be more scientific about dumpsites. You would notice that smoke is no longer from Olusosun. We wish to report that in order to validate the Executive Order on Environmental and Sanitation Matters, the government has taken a bold decision to expand Olusosun dump site to 42 acres to accommodate more waste and ensure that trucks can have a quicker turnaround time.
“As I speak, the building under construction at the entrance of the Olusosun dumpsite is ready and it would be commissioned on Wednesday, September 4th by His Excellency. It would be used as a place to train and retrain the staff and create more jobs for the people, such that the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) would be further strengthened to collect recyclable materials necessary.
“In same vein, LAWMA has begun a Lagos at 4a.m. programme that is aimed at stemming the tide of indiscriminate waste disposal across the metropolis. Also, the agency has acquired a Briquette facility, which can process about 1,700 kg of sawdust per hour, in Agbowa (Ikorodu division).”
Protest trails composition of NDDC board

he people of Ndokwa/Oshimili Ethnic Nationality, an oil bearing community in Delta State, yesterday protested against the composition of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board by the Federal Government.
They claimed that their ethnic grouping and entire state had been short-changed in the list of board members recently forwarded to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari for approval.
The protesters were said to have stormed the state House of Assembly and the Government House, Asaba with placards, chanting war songs and expressed dissatisfaction over the development.
The leaders of the group, including the Chairman, John Obi, and the Secretary, Ben Elu in a statement, however, urged the governors in the South-South geo-political zone to prevail on the Federal Government to reconsider the list and allow Ndokwa community to produce the next managing director of the commission as Delta State representative on the board.
“We also call on them to return the board’s chairmanship position to Delta State so that Edo State will take their turn after Delta State, in line with the Act setting up the board. We may not be able to control our people’s emotion if this injustice is upheld and allowed to stay,” the statement added.
They reiterated their desire to engage the Federal Government in dialogue, insisting that justice should be seen to have been manifested and served on their demands.
Enugu community, Miyetti Allah renew bond of friendship

bagwa Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area yesterday resolved to continue on the path of peace with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).
The renewed peace deal which was reached during a town hall meeting facilitated by traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu had in attendance members of MACBAN and Sarki Hausa, Alhaji Yusuf Sambo.
Ugwu said that the meeting became necessary in order to ward off dangerous speculation of skirmishes between the community and the herders.
The monarch, who is the grand patron of MACBAN in the South-East said that members of the community had continued to maintain a cordial relationship with the herders in spite of obvious provocations.
He said that the meeting would also prepare the herders on how to comport themselves as the state government finalizes arrangement to unleash the newly recruited forest guards against hoodlums in the state.
“The forest guards are not under me and that is one of the reasons I called you in order not to have problems. So, this meeting is to protect you,” he said.
Ugwu, however, said that he was saddened by the activities of the herders who in spite of the kindness shown to them, had continued to destroy crops in farms belonging to members of the community.
The monarch said that he was left in tears after an inspection of some farms destroyed by cows and wondered why some herders would leave their herds in the hands of small children.
He said that in order to pacify growing tension in the community, a committee will be set up to inspect the farms, evaluate the worth of the destruction and negotiate compensation to be paid.
NSCDC launches Agro Rangers to curb herders, farmers’ clash in Abia

etermined to promote peaceful co-existence between herders and the farmers in Abia State, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has launched Agro Ranger Squad.
Inaugurating the unit at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the state Commandant, Mr. Nnamdi Nwannukwu, said the body was created by the Federal Government as part of the effort towards finding a lasting solution to the incessant farmers/herders’ clashes in different parts of the country.
Nwannukwu also said that the unit comprised officers and men of the corps, who had successfully completed a rigorous training at the Civil Defence Training College, Katsina.
He also said that in furtherance of the government’s laudable objective, the command formed a forum “where herders and farmers meet regularly to deepen the mechanism for peaceful resolution of their differences and avoid taking the laws into their hands.”
Accordingly, the commandant said that the Agro Rangers would be meeting regularly with the Abia chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association “to discuss ways to further deepen peaceful co-existence between herders and farmers in the state.”
He said that the unit would also help to enforce a uniform waybill and government’s ban on the collection of illegal levies and taxes on agricultural produce and agro-allied products on the nation’s highways.
The NSCDC boss charged officers and men of the new unit to intensify surveillance and intelligence gathering on commercial and peasant farms in Abia State and the activities of herders on the highways.
South Africa’s President condemns ‘anti-foreigner violence’

outh Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned a wave of looting and violence that has mostly targeted foreign nationals.
“There can be no justification for any South African to attack people from other countries,” he said yesterday.
Dozens of people were arrested in Johannesburg on Monday after rioters looted shops and torched vehicles.
Other African governments have issued warnings to their citizens over the violence.
Attacks on businesses run by “foreign nationals are something totally unacceptable, something that we cannot allow to happen in South Africa,” Mr Ramaphosa said in a video posted to Twitter.
“I want it to stop immediately,” he added.
Separately, the African Union (AU) issued a statement condemning the “despicable acts” of violence “in the strongest terms”.
Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades in an attempt to quell the unrest on Monday. The surge in violence also saw mobs target lorries that were being driven by foreign nationals.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sent an envoy to South Africa yesterday to “express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens”.
In a statement, the country’s high commission in South Africa described the situation as “anarchy”. The government alleges that Nigerian-owned businesses were targeted in Johannesburg and it has called on Nigerians to come forward to report what has happened to them.
Ethiopia’s embassy in South Africa has advised its citizens to close their businesses during the ongoing tension, according to Ethiopia’s state-linked Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).
It also says that Ethiopians are advised to “distance themselves from any confrontation and conflict” and not go out wearing expensive jewellery.
Meanwhile, Zambia’s transport ministry has said that lorry drivers should “avoid travelling to South Africa until the security situation improves.”
Kinsmen initiate moves to recall Okorocha from Senate

insmen of Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial District have commenced actions towards a recall of the senator from the Senate just about two months into his tenure.
In a statement issued yesterday by Orluzurumee Youth Assembly, a socio-cultural organization and pressure group from Okorocha’s Constituency, the group accused Okorocha of under-representation
They contended that the former governor was “morally unfit” to represent Imo West, having been indicted by INEC and several probe committees in the state for alleged misrule and misappropriation of the public funds while in office.
According to the statement signed by Christian Okolie and Chibuike Odunze, President and Publicity Secretary respectively, the group had already set up a seven-man committee headed by Mr. Collins Opuruzo, who among other things was charged with the responsibilities of “interfacing with INEC for the purpose of the recall; collation of data, petitions and signatures of the entire eligible electorate in the zone.”
The statement reads: “After a painstaking appraisal of the representation which Chief Rochas Okorocha has so far offered our people in the Senate, we have concluded that he is very far from representing the interest of Orlu Zone. He is, to say the very least, in the Senate for himself alone.
“He has no constituency office and has held no constituency briefing. He seeks inputs from nobody, and has never for once made any case in the Senate for the amelioration of the plight of the people he pretends to represent. He is more preoccupied with posturing as the non-executive Governor of the state. We deplore the travesty which his representation means. We have therefore rejected him.
“We aver that Chief Okorocha has become morally unfit to represent us, given the mind-boggling revelations being made by probe committees of the incumbent Government in Imo state about the pillaging and looting of the state’s treasury under Okorocha.”
A’Ibom partners World Bank on menace of flood

kwa Ibom State Government is partnering with the World Bank for intervention in the menace of flood on IBB Way in Uyo, the state capital, which damaged the road and rendered some adjoining streets impassable.
The state Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Ekong Sampson, yesterday led the state Coordinator of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) and others officials of the ministry on inspection to the flood site to appraise the level of damage on the road.
While addressing newsmen about the proposed project, the Coordinator of the state NEWMAP, Dr. Ubong Harrison, hinted that the drainage was designed to start from the lowest point of the catchment area – a spot at the site, which he described as “drainage 0.0.”
He further explained that the drainage would also run through the ‘C Division’ of the Nigeria Police along Aka Etinan Road to the New Stadium Road, and to Obot Idim, where there is another water channel from Shelter Afrique Estate, which runs to the discharge point around Ikot Ekere in Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.
The total distance from “drainage 0.0” to its discharge point, he said was 7.5 kilometres, adding that there would be a bio-remediation intervention structures to ensure the flood no longer affected the surrounding areas.
The Director also hinted that the intervention project would bring about solution to other similar flood challenges in Atiku Abubakar and mechanic village areas, stressing that the proposed drain at IBB Road drainage would be massive enough to accommodate water that would be channeled from other minor flooded areas.
Ubong said: “The cause of the flood is the lack of water channel in that part of Uyo, unlike the UNIUYO axis. Hence, the idea to create a massive artificial canal that will be linked to other minor flood areas such as the mechanic village that will be linked through the back of the Idongesit Nkanga secretariat.
“This is a project that has been designed to provide a lasting solution to the flooding problem within the capital city. Working under the supervision of the World Bank, we have so far carried out four extensive safeguard studies. The first was the baseline study, where we documented the baseline condition of the entire area – baseline condition of the soil, water and human life around here.
“We have also done the environmental and social management plan, where we identified all the potential environmental and social impact of this project and we have provided sufficient mitigation measures. And, by the requirement of World Bank, we have displayed the document in all strategic locations across the state, as well as in Abuja for 21 days.”
