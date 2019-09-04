Delta releases N1.5bn UBEB counterpart fund

Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state for describing the first 100 days in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a waste.

APC in a statement issued by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr. Abiodun Salami described the PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Taofeek Gani’s statement that the 100 days of Sanwo-Olu was a waste, as an expression of crass ignorance.

The APC spokesman said the PDP which was known for failure should not surprise anyone that it had failed to see the many achievements of Sanwo-Olu.

However, Salami commended Lagos residents for the support they had given Sanwo-Olu in the last 100 days, urging them to continue to give their support towards the realisation of a state of everyone’s dream.

Highlighting the achievements of Sanwo-Olu in the last 100 days, Salami said the present administration had taken practical steps to improve infrastructure within the period, adding that the government had fixed many bad roads across the state in order to ease movements of residents.

He also noted that the present administration had made great interventions in the health, education, transportation and other sectors in the last 100 days, adding that Sanwo-Olu administration had also prioritised the welfare of workers as well taken steps to improve the environment among other achievements within the period.

Salami said: ‘’Taofik Gani is an attention seeker and I don’t think anybody should take him serious. Before Sanwo-Olu came to power, the complaint was mainly that the roads are bad but now that Sanwo-Olu has been sworn in, he has done a lot to provide infrastructural relief.”

“‘The last 100 days of the Sanwo-Olu administration have been very eventful. The governor has worked so hard to justify the mandate of the people. He is working in line with the wishes of the people. He is fulfilling his electoral promises. Lagos is getting better under Sanwo-Olu and residents should expect more of these better days.

“The administration is all not about 100 days but about strategic planning which is meant to take good care of the good people of Lagos. The governor has done well between the period under review but he will do much more.”

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration had successfully changed the narrative of indiscriminate refuse dump on major highways and roads within 100 days in office.

The governor also said that he would be commissioning 120 Patrol Vehicles and 35 Motorcycles for the use of Security Operatives in the state just as his administration had set aside N4 billion as grant under the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) W-Initiative to empower more Lagosians with ingenious business ideas.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, at a press conference, the governor said that 600 people were already billed to benefit from this initiative in collaboration with Access Bank Plc.

He said: “Government will be more scientific about dumpsites. You would notice that smoke is no longer from Olusosun. We wish to report that in order to validate the Executive Order on Environmental and Sanitation Matters, the government has taken a bold decision to expand Olusosun dump site to 42 acres to accommodate more waste and ensure that trucks can have a quicker turnaround time.

“As I speak, the building under construction at the entrance of the Olusosun dumpsite is ready and it would be commissioned on Wednesday, September 4th by His Excellency. It would be used as a place to train and retrain the staff and create more jobs for the people, such that the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) would be further strengthened to collect recyclable materials necessary.

“In same vein, LAWMA has begun a Lagos at 4a.m. programme that is aimed at stemming the tide of indiscriminate waste disposal across the metropolis. Also, the agency has acquired a Briquette facility, which can process about 1,700 kg of sawdust per hour, in Agbowa (Ikorodu division).”

