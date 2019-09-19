Deremi: Nigeria on path to Africa’s innovation hub

After hitting $70 billion, foreign investments in the country’s telecommunications market seem to have stagnated, thus raising concerns about its attractiveness. This has prompted repeated calls for government to address issues facing the sector. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

With over 170 million active subscriptions, Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is seen as one of the fastest growing markets globally.

Operators in the business had also, over the years, demonstrated strong commitment to the business by investing more on infrastructure to enhance the quality of their services, thus, by early 2018, investments in the country’s telecoms was said to have hit $70 billion.

Unfortunately, the tempo of investments in the sector has slowed down over the last four years, raising fears that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector is no longer attractive to investors.

While there have been no announcements of new investments as it used to be in the heydays of the market, data from the country’s statistics agency, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), further confirmed that there had been consistent decline in foreign investments into the sector.

Worrying statistics

From the latest NBS statistics of capital importation in the country for the second quarter of this year, foreign direct investments (FDIs) into the country’s telecommunications sector fell by 60 per cent.

According to the report, total investment inflow to the sector between April and June stood at $4.5 million, a significant drop from $11.1 million recorded in the same period last year.

Emerging as one of the least considered sectors by investors, the NBS data showed that the sector attracted only 0.08 per cent of the total $5.8 billion that entered the economy in the three-month period.

Quarter-on-quarter, FDI into the sector declined by 86 per cent as the figure for Q1 2019 stood at $32.3 million. The Q2 2019 record, according to NBS data, came as the lowest quarterly investments to be recorded by the sector in the last five years.

Again, combining the FDI’s for the two quarters amounts to a total of $36.8 million for the half year, which when compared with a total of $98.3 million recorded in half year 2018, was also a 62 per cent decline.

The second quarter record was a continuation of the declined investment that had set in since 2015 amidst economic uncertainties and peculiar challenges facing the sector.

Last year, capital importation into the sector plunged to its lowest in five years as it declined by 62.6 per cent, having attracted $203.6 million in 2018 as against $544.6 million in 2017.

The 2017 figure was also 41 per cent decline from $931.2 million recorded in 2016. In 2015, capital importation into the sector had decreased from $994.3 million in 2014 to $938.1 million, representing 5.7 per cent drop.

Need for more investments

Despite the increase in the number of mobile subscriptions and the growth in the number of internet users in the country, about 40 million Nigerians are said to be unconnected as at this year, thus creating a wide gap digital gap between the connected and unconnected.

To bridge this gap, a former Minister of Communications in the country, Dr Omobola Johnson, declared recently that Nigeria would need huge funding, which the private operators may not be able to provide as they did initially.

According to her, as at 2015, a study carried out by her Ministry showed that the country would need $14 billion to bridge ICT infrastructure gap. She noted that the gaps are wider now with the emergence of 4G and 5G technologies, meaning that the country would need far more than the projected amount to develop ICT infrastructure.

The Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, also confirmed this recently, noting that licensed mobile network operators (MNOs) would need to double their investments to $140 billion over the next 10 years.

He said this would help meet the growing demand for affordable and accessible broadband services, promote the growth of businesses across all sectors of the economy and create employment for the teeming youth.

Speaking at a recent telecoms forum in Lagos, the EVC said the $70 billion investment recorded so far in the sector was huge, but it was by no means adequate for one of the fastest growing telecommunications markets in the world.

“The capital intensity of the industry, the need for service providers to increase their infrastructure deployment to satisfy the ever-increasing demand, create room for double the size of this investment in the next 10 years,” he said.

Militating factors

Stakeholders have, however, attributed declining investments in the sector to instability in the nation’s economy.

According to the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, regulatory issues such as multiple taxation and levies imposed by government at the federal, state and local government levels are unattractive to investors.

He said: “This is due in part to challenges of our economy which makes the investors recalculate risks before further new investments are made in the sector. It may be that our policy environment is still considered unstable and unpredictable due to issues of multiple taxation and unclassified levies against the operators.”

Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms Funke Opeke, had also recently raised the alarm that prospective investors who are genuinely willing to invest in the country are seen to be retreating when they look at the economics of investing in the broadband sector.

She said: “Investors are willing to come to Nigeria. I have seen a lot of them who looked at the size of the Nigerian economy and wanted to come in, but once they start looking at the economics they pull out. They will tell you they have done it in Kenya, Ghana and other African countries, so, why is it too expensive to do here in Nigeria? The conditions are not just conducive at the moment to make such investment.”

She said the remedy was for government to bring down the cost of infrastructure; be it RoW or main infrastructure, adding that low purchasing power of Nigerian consumers has had a negative impact on the telcos.

According to the President of the Association of Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, the lull in foreign direct investment into the telecoms sector is also affecting operators’ efforts to deepen broadband penetration in the country, even with the 30 percent target at stake.

Teniola noted that Nigeria, more than any other time, currently needed FDI in the telecom sector to bridge infrastructure gap.

According to him, there are about 225 markets/communities that are yet to receive or make a voice call in Nigeria. The people in those areas, he said, represent almost 20 million Nigerians without internet facilities.

“One of the things we need to do continuously is to ensure that we make our industry attractive to FDI by ensuring we have a very conducive and stable environment. The stable environment will mean that policies have to be consistent and seen to be working,” he said.

Last line

While much have been said on the sector’s challenges over the years with less done to address them, the impact is reflecting in the dwindling investments in the sector, a pointer to the fact that it is becoming less attractive for investors.

Beyond attending international forums to woo investors, Nigeria must clean its house and remove all impediments to smooth running of telecommunications business.

