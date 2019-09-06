Dickson swears in SIEC chair, tasks him on integrity, fairness

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu if Lagos State yesterday visited all the shopping malls and business concerns looted by hoodlums during a reprisal attack on South African firms in Lagos, describing the looting as barbaric and condemnable.

The governor, who visited Sangotedo branch of Shoprite in Lekki and Surulere, condemned what he described as “extensive destruction of peoples’ wealth”.

Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by some members of the State Executive council during the inspection of both plazas, also said that he discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies.

He said: ”We have seen the level of destruction at both Novare Plaza and Surulere plaza. The first is to condemn the act that had led to this destruction in strong terms. These are just enormous destruction of property. This is extensive destruction of peoples’ wealth. Unfortunately, during my inspection of both plazas, I discovered that those affected were all indigenous stores and companies. Even the names that are synonymous with South African, I could see that there were over 150 staffs that could not get to perform their duties because of the act.”

The governor assured that those found culpable in the dastardly acts would be dealt with according to the law; while discussions were ongoing to determine the fate of the arrested suspects.

”We will also been speaking with the senior hierarchy of the police to know what will be done to all those that were arrested during the act. When people come into a store overnight to loot the goods, it is an act that must be condemned. With the act now, over 5,000 people are out of jobs. These are places that Nigerians were the major people affected,” he added.

The governor said going by the development, residents and business owners must learn from the social implications of such actions, adding that there was need for the business owners to continuously engage their host communities.

”But really the lesson learnt from all this is that we all go back and check what are the social implications of what has happened and how can we learn from it. We need to have our business owners embark on a lot of engagement with their local communities. Engage in strong interaction with the communities where they do business.”

This, the governor said, will make the people to attach some significance to the brands as it concerns what that brand has done for them in their communities.

