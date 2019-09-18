Don’t undermine FG’s plan on VAT increase, BMO urges PDP

Buhari dissolves recovery panel set up by Vice President

ontroversy is trailing a purported directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to, henceforth, seek presidential approvals for agencies under his supervision.

Osinbajo is currently the chairman of the governing boards of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Boundary Commission (NBC) and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

He is also the chairman of the board of directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), a limited liability company owned by the three tiers of government.

In addition, the vice president chairs the National Economic Council (NEC), a constitutional body made up of state governors and key federal government officials, as well as the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

Under the laws setting up these agencies, the President is empowered to give final approvals for major policy decisions governing them, but there are indications that these provisions were not followed during the first term of the current administration.

It was learnt that going by a presidential memo issued on Monday, the vice-president will now have to seek approvals for contract awards, annual reports, annual accounts, power to borrow, and power to make regulations, among other key functions.

President Buhari had, on Monday, appointed an Economic Advisory Council (EAC) and disbanded the Economic Management Team (EMT), which was headed by Osinbajo in the last four years.

There are also unconfirmed reports that NEMA and National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) will now be moved from the office of the VP to the newly created Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Meanwhile, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in reaction to the report published by The Cable denied that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed Vice President Osinbajo, to seek approvals for agencies under him.

“The report suggests, falsely, that agencies under the supervision of the Vice President do not normally comply with established rules where presidential approvals are required.

“This is obviously misleading and aims only to plant seeds of discord in the Presidency while creating an unnecessary national hysteria,” he stressed.

Akande explained that the agencies in question were established by law and the Vice President has always insisted on due compliance with the enabling statutes and other established regulations.

“Depending on the particular scope of activity in question, agencies may require management approval only, at the level of the Director General or Chief Executive Officer. In this category fall the great majority of their day-to-day activities.

“However, other activities, or procurements, with value exceeding a certain threshold, require Board approval. These may get to the agency Board chaired by the Vice President. In a few cases where Presidential approval is required, the Director-General must seek such approval from the President, through the Vice President.

“These rules have always guided the activities of statutory agencies and the ones under the Vice President’s supervision have always been so guided,” the presidential aide said.

He explained that to claim that in the first term of the Buhari administration, agencies of government have not been complying with the provisions (of getting final approvals from the President) is false.

He said the attempt to suggest that the vice president was complicit in such irregularities was simply mischievous and reprehensible.

Osinbajo stated that he has a mutual working relationship with the President Buhari.

“The effective and mutually respecting relationship between the President and the Vice President is well known to Nigerians and it is futile to insinuate otherwise.

“Even though the vice president has a statutory role as Board Chairman of some government agencies under his office, with appropriate approval limits, which often do not include contract approvals; it is ludicrous to even insinuate that a Board Chairman approves contracts.

“Evidently, the Federal Executive Council, which oversees federal ministries and agencies of government, is chaired by the President, and it is in its purview to approve or ratify award of contracts within the prescribed threshold,” Akande said.

Akande said that the Vice President remains committed to the service of his fatherland and will continue to do so despite the purveyors of fake news in media organizations, which are supposed to uphold truth, balance, fairness and objectivity in their reports.

