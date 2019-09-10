Business
Downstream: A crisis-ridden sub-sector
The disengagement of 70 oil workers by OVH Energy Marketing limited, a licensee of the Oando retail, climaxed the crisis rocking the downstream oil sub-sector. Adeola Yusuf looks at the hoopla that has chased out all foreign companies with the exception of Total from the ill-fated sub-sector.
It took an official statement from OVH Energy Marketing Limited, a licensee of Oando retail, to clear the air last Wednesday on the dust raised by the mass sack that rocked the company. The company, was earlier reported to have fired about 100 of its staff as the downturn in the Nigeria’s downstream oil sector worsened, kicked through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Gogomary Oyet.
Its major grouse was the number allegedly thrown up by the report. Instead of 100, Oyet said that only 70 members of staff were sacked.
The job cuts
The mass sack, a management staff of the company said, was in order to overcome the financial crunch, which had begun to alter finances and cause delay in salary payment.
Describing it as right-sizing, OVH Energy limited confirmed the sack but insisted that only 70 people were affected.
Group Head, External Relations and Communications of OVH Energy Marketing Ltd., Gogomary Oyet, who described the move as severance exercise, said that the work force and other stakeholders were actively and properly carried along through consultations and meetings that took place for over eight months at different locations.
About 70 workers were retrenched, he said, adding, “the severance exercise is a decision made after due consultations with stakeholders.”
He declared: “It was done after extensive discussions for over eight months at the local, zonal and national levels of the relevant unions.”
Oando Marketing Ltd, in 2016, changed the company’s brand name to OVH Energy Marketing Ltd.
A top official of the company, however, said that the number of those affected in the exercise was about 100.
The gale of sack blew both regular sand contract staff and when you do the arithmetic very well, the number of staff affected is well over 100,” he said after his anonymity was guaranteed.
Though he confirmed that all sacked workers had been paid their entitlements, the top official maintained that the sack was still a rude shock to many of the affected employees.
“Though the severance entitlement, which run into several millions of dollars were given to the affected staff, many of those affected broke down in tears when the sad news was broken to them,” he said, maintaining that the downturn in downstream oil sector has narrowed their chance of securing another job in the oil sector.
“Some of those I know among them have already bought (flight) tickets to United kingdom (UK) and other parts of Europe to go and are restrategising on nextine of action,” he said.
The company, on its part, he said, did what it did to salvage the situation before it got out of hand.
A crisis-ridden sub-sector
Before the sack saga at OVH Energy limited, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) had taken over many tank farms and loading terminals belonging to some independent marketers and importers of petroleum products in Nigeria. This is due to gross inability to pay the debts they owe banks.
Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, who opened up on this crisis and other burning issues in the downstream subsector of the petroleum industry in an interview with this newspaper, also spoke on subsidy crisis and dearth of foreign direct investment in the downstream sector.
Though banks had been directed to waive the interest that accrued on the N800 billion owed marketers, this, he said, could not make marketers commence importation of fuel.
“Marketers cannot compete because NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) is capable of accessing forex for product importation at a rate others cannot,” he said. “They, alone, can take the shock of product cost landing at above pump price and every other person buys from them. It is currently not a level-playing field at all.
“Pump price of petrol is cheapest in Nigeria than all our neighbouring countries. This is mainly the case due to the subsidization of the product. Unfortunately we have porous land/sea borders and these fuels find their way to other countries where they do not subsidize fuel. So technically, Nigeria is subsidizing fuel for other countries and making some black marketers super rich. Government can plan deregulation in phases and put palliative measures in place to cushion any sharp or adverse effect of the process.”
The major oil marketing companies have not been increasing their retail outlets in the past few years, he said, because personally the downstream is not very attractive as a lot of companies today are trying to stay afloat or survive due to the very thin margin on petrol because it is a regulated product.
A lot of fuel terminals, according to the MOMAN boss, are under AMCON’s management, as they could not meet their financial obligations to, among others.
“The margins have not been reviewed since 2016 and for many years before then, it stayed same. The subsidy payment came as a relief, but some companies had passed redemption even with the inflow and suffered the inevitable. Necessity is the mother of invention as a lot of marketers have divested or reengineered just to remain relevant. This is the same reason why most international oil companies (IOCs) have divested from Nigeria and even people who took them over have in some cases also moved on to other more profitable ventures.”
The government is already bleeding as a result of cushioning the price of the product as the landing price of petrol is more than the pump price. So naturally when price is low, it may at best be at breakeven point with pump price. At least government will have some relief at those seasons.
Asked about the cause of dearth of foreign and local investments in the downstream subsector, Adetunji said; “The answer to this question is not farfetched,” he said. “With the right environment such as free enterprise and a level playing field, investors will be encouraged and participate in building capacity and infrastructure as they will be guaranteed of a reasonable return for their investment. If this isn’t the case, as we are now currently experiencing in our polity, even the existing players will pack their bags to leave.”
Collaboration
On why MOMAN recognised as a cardinal and reputable organisation isn’t it helping the government to find solution to the downstream problems?
The MOMAN boss said; “This is an association made up of member companies driven by their core values, which is primarily to provide energy solutions to Nigerians at a reasonable return. However, we also share a mandate to ensure there is fluidity in Federal Government’s plan in reaching policy solutions. Unfortunately what we find is successive governments using fuel/PMS as a political commodity and trying to solve our problems of deregulation politically as opposed to using economical approach to resolving it.”
On what the country should do differently to put the downstream on a strong footing, he said; “First and foremost as a nation we should formulate proper policies that will entrench fair play and promote free market enterprise. One of the key reasons for this, fundamentally, is it will attract a lot of both local and foreign investment. On the area of Safety, Corporate Governance, Operational Efficiency etc, the world now is a global village and a lot of best practices are easier shared across companies and industries more now than never before.
Clamouring for refineries’ sale
“It is a general rule and very popular school of thought, which says government are not very efficient in running state corporations due to the usual inherent bureaucracies and usual inherent corruption that we tend to find prevalent. Having said this, government may encourage private partnerships to run and oversee the refineries by putting proper policies and plan in place for its workability.
“Partners with the right team to gradually see government’s involvement in running the refineries diminish. Right policy framework that will ensure the new managers enjoy tax exemption and other incentives before the refineries become fully operational and viable again.”
Asked if the nation stand to benefit from selling off these refineries? The chief Executive Officer at 11 Plc said; “Yes to the extent that they will be more efficient and produce more molecules for the Nigerian populace. Hopefully this will put less and less pressure on the need to import refined products and also reduce the pressure on our foreign exchange reserves.”
Besides, he said there is agitation that there will be job loss if the refineries are sold. This move, he said, will either be productive or counter-productive. It is a Yes and no, he said.
“Yes in the sense that some of the existing jobs on the refining line currently out dated will be replaced by more modern machinery with less human intervention, but overall the economy will likely see a boom and will be freed up,” he added. “This has a ripple effect of generating a robust growth and earnings potential that will exponentially create more jobs and income for Nigerians.
“From our experience the impact of our refined product is largely minimal overall as we import close to 70 – 80 per cent of our premium motor spirit (PMS) or petrol consumption from foreign refineries. So, by government finding right partners and moving away from directly managing the refineries to a more efficient manager will see government concentrate on other social- economic role beneficial to all as opposed to a purely business driven venture approach needed to run modern refineries properly.”
Last line
On his advice to the government on subsidy, Adetunji said; “Government should put a proper robust plan in place to wind down their involvement in fuel importation by liberalizing and deregulating petrol. By this, very scarce resources used in its importation can now be channeled to other sectors of the economy in dire need of attention. For example, Education, Health, Security, among others for true benefit of the citizenry.@
Besides, he said: “Kudos to this government as two thirds of marketers’ debts, which are largely legacy debts as they were inherited by this present government in 2015 has been settled. The instrument used for payment is promissory notes, which can be discounted for cash.”
Business
SA regulator fines MTN over WhatApp bundles price hike
South Africa telecom giant MTN has been fined 5m rand ($340,000) for not giving seven days notice before hiking the price of its WhatsApp bundles in 2018.
The body that regulates the industry, Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa), said that at least $135,000 of the fine would be suspended for three years, news site EWN reports.
MTN spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan defended the company, saying it had notified Icasa before implementing the price hike but it did not get a response.
The company said it would take the matter to the High Court, EWN reports.
Business
FMDQ to kick-start mortgages to boost trading
F
MDQ Securities Exchange Plc is working on plans to kick-start mortgages to boost trading on the nation’s capital markets.
“The lack of housing finance is one of the reasons why our capital market has not grown as it should,” Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ, Bola “Koko” Onadele, said in an interview.
“We should be talking of 30-year mortgages for Nigerians. If you want 70 per cent of the people to own their own houses, they can’t borrow at 20 per cent,” he added.
According to Bloomberg, most people save all their working lives to be able to buy or build a home, leaving them with little savings to invest in financial markets. On the other side of the spectrum, lenders in the country rely on short-term deposits when mortgages require long-term financing.
There are only about 50,000 home loans in Africa’s most populous country of 200 million where poverty and the lack of a formalised title-deeds registry has led to a shortage of at least 17 million houses.
Rapid urbanisation is also causing proliferation of slums and shanty towns, while most homes consist of informal structures on land passed down through generations.
FMDQ is now working on a blueprint it is developing with the support of other financial institutions, including International Finance Corp., Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Pension Commission, that the entities will present to President Muhammadu Buhari within the next year, Onadale said.
The proposals will identify policy measures through which the government can “provide an enabling environment and facilitate single-digit interest rates,” Onadele said, adding that the right policies will trigger the inflow of private capital from foreign and local investors into the country. For instance, rather than subsidise gasoline, FMDQ’s CEO wants the government to channel the fund into cheap housing loans.
Separately, the Lagos-based FMDQ is also planning to attract more foreign capital into the country by playing the role of a central counterparty clearing house to reduce risk for investors, Onadele said.
Its FMDQ Clear unit is expected to employ at least 20 people within three months of operating, he said, and is just waiting for legislation to be signed into effect by the president.
“When we go on international road shows, foreign investors tell us they can bring significant amount of capital to Nigeria but only if there is a CCP to guarantee transactions,” Onadele said, adding “a CCP puts in place a default fund to ensure that any settlement failures in the market are covered accordingly.”
Business
Q2 GDP drop fuels calls for fiscal policy reforms
Calls for the Federal Government to urgently execute fiscal policy reforms got louder in the last few days following the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) release of second quarter 2019 Gross Domestic Product Report (GDP), which showed a slowdown in growth, writes Tony Chukwunyem
G
oing by reactions that have trailed last Tuesday’s release of second quarter 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), it is clear that while many financial analysts had predicted that the country would record sluggish growth, they did not expect the GDP numbers to be so weak.
According to the Q2 ’19 GDP report released by the NBS last Tuesday, Nigeria’s economic growth slowed to an annual rate of 1.94 per cent in the three months to the end of June, the second quarter in a row of decline. That compared with a revised expansion of 2.1per cent in the first quarter.
Highlights
The consensus among analysts is that the highlight of the report was the performance of the oil sector, which recorded positive growth while the non-oil sector either slowed or contracted.
Specifically, the oil sector expanded by 5.15 per cent in Q2’19, after four quarters of negative growth, while the non-oil sector’s growth slumped to 1.6 per cent from 2.5 per cent in Q1’19.
Analysts note that the sluggish performance of the non-oil sector was due to slower growth in the agriculture, construction and ICT sectors alongside contraction in manufacturing and trading activities.
As the Lagos-based firm, Financial Derivates Company Limited (FDC) pointed out in a note last Thursday: “A breakdown of the GDP shows that the fastest growing sectors were mainly in services – oil & gas (5.15 per cent), human health (1.13per cent) and education (0.96per cent). These sectors contribute approximately 12per cent to GDP and employ less than 10per cent of the Nigerian labour force.
“The decelerating sectors are also interest rate sensitive and employment elastic – agric (1.79per cent) and construction (0.67per cent). This tepid performance was largely due to seasonal factors. Q2 is usually the planting season of most agric commodities, thereby creating scarcity and pushing up prices. The rainy season also commenced in Q2 and slowed construction activities.
“The sectors with negative growth include – manufacturing (-0.13per cent), trade (-0.25per cent), and real estate (-3.84per cent). These sectors employ more than 30per cent of the labour force,” the firm stated.
Reactions
Commenting on the GDP report, the Chief Economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan, was quoted by Bloomberg to have said: “Firmer GDP recovery will require stronger, largely fiscal and reform stimulus. Monetary easing alone is unlikely to be sufficient.”
In fact, Khan noted that although the latest GDP data shows that the oil sector expanded by 5.15per cent- the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2018- softening oil prices may make this pace of growth unsustainable.
She said: “The recovery in oil GDP looks promising. However, given softer oil prices in subsequent quarters this pace of growth may not be sustained.”
Likewise, in their reaction to the GDP data, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited stated: “The slower improvement in the non-oil sector indicates that the fiscal authority still needs to rejig its policies as current efforts appear to be less effective – given that the increase in output over the past few years is not commensurate with its average annual expenditure. Hence, market-driven policies are expected to be implemented in order to stimulate the real sector for increased productivity.”
Also, commenting on the GDP numbers during a business programme on Channels TV, last Wednesday, the Managing Director, Afrinvest Securities Limited, Mr. Ayodeji Ebo, said that the Q2 GDP report, when compared with Q1 data, indicates that economic growth is decreasing, adding that the development will not send a positive signal to foreign investors. He disclosed that in the wake of the Q2 GDP data released by the NBS, Afrinvest had reviewed its GDP forecast for the year down to 2.2 per cent from the initial 2.5 per cent.
The Afrinvest Securities boss also argued that monetary policy measures alone would not be able to produce the kind of economic growth, the country’s economy urgently needs and that this can only be achieved if the fiscal authorities come up with the appropriated policy reforms.
Noting that the late submission of the national budget in recent years has always adversely impacted the economy, Ebo stressed that for the new leadership of the National Assembly to be able to fufil its promise of passing the 2020 budget by December, the executive should submit the appropriation bill last week at the latest.
He disagreed with the view in some quarters that the sluggish GDP growth could make the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cut interest rates. According to him, given that the Apex Bank continues to be concerned about maintaining exchange rate stability, it is not likely that the weak GDP will lead to monetary policy easing.
Similarly, analysts at ARM Research stated that while the weak GDP numbers will encourage the CBN to continue with its stance of boosting economic growth, concerns over exchange rate stability will prevent it from slashing its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-the benchmark interest rate.
The experts stated: “For us, while the growth numbers was not surprising, we believe it would only support CBN’s posture on fuelling economic growth this year. Nonetheless, we see no room for a cut in MPR over the rest of the year buoyed by looming currency concerns. We believe the focus would be on the use of unorthodox methods to spur growth. Regardless, we retain our growth forecast of 2.2% for FY 19 with support from both oil and non-oil sectors.”
Also, in its reaction to the GDP report, the Lagos-based Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited stated: “The weak Q2 GDP growth indicates that the economy is in need of a fiscal stimulus. This should be the focus of the fiscal team as they formulate the 2020 budget and the medium term policy framework.”
But the firm added: “The fiscal catalyst, however, needs to be supported by pro-cyclical monetary policy. Although, the 50bps cut in the monetary policy rate (MPR) to 13.5 per cent per annum. In May was expected to induce credit growth and boost output, the Q2 numbers suggest that this measure is inadequate or untimely.”
Furthermore, it pointed out : “Though weaker than widely expected, the growth is the strongest Q2 GDP expansion since 2015. This year (Q1+Q2), the economy has achieved an average growth of 2.02%. This is 0.28% below the IMF’s forecast of 2.3%. To achieve this growth target, the economy needs to grow by at least 2.6% in H2’19. This calls for the use of proactive policies to boost aggregate investment and stimulate growth.”
Still expressing optimism about the economy, FDC stated: “The Q2 GDP growth corresponds with the Q2 PMI readings. The readings contracted (49.5 points) in July before recovering to 50.9 in August. If this growth momentum is sustained in September, it suggests that the level of economic activities will improve.”
Poor Q2 capital importation data
However, weak Q2 capital importation data released by the NBS late last Thursday may have dampened the optimism the FDC and other such analysts have about the economy’s prospects.
According to the NBS, the economy recorded a decline of $3.2 billion in investment inflow from $8.48 billion in the first quarter of this year to $5.82 billion in the second quarter.
The report stated: “The total value of capital importation into Nigeria stood at $5.82 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a decrease of 31.41 per cent compared to Q1 2019 and 5.56 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of 2018.”
It disclosed that the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through portfolio investment, which accounted for 73.76 per cent or $4.29 billion of total capital importation. The study added that this was followed by “other investment,” which accounted for 22.41 per cent of $1.3 billion of total capital imported and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which accounted for a paltry 3.83 per cent or $222.89 million of total capital imported in the second quarter of this year.
Although the NBS did not give reasons for the decline in investment inflows, the general belief in financial circles is that delay in appointing and assigning portfolios to cabinet members may have affected investors’ confidence.
In addition, analysts believe that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to appoint mainly experienced politicians and very few technocrats as ministers sent a signal to foreign investors that the president is not disposed to carrying out major fiscal reforms in his second term in office.
Last line
Although, the feeling in industry circles, last weekend was that the Federal Government would probably not heed calls to embark on key reforms, analysts believe that as more grim data is released by the NBS in the months ahead, government will eventually realise that unless it acts fast, the economy could soon slip back into recession.
Business
CBN unveils regulation on e-payments
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released regulation for electronic payments and collections for public and private sectors in the country.
According to the CBN, the new regulation, which was posted on its website yesterday, is a “revision of the Guidelines on Electronic Payment of Salaries, Pensions, Suppliers and Taxes in Nigeria (2014), and is intended to guide the end-to-end electronic payment of salaries, pensions and other remittances, suppliers and revenue collections in Nigeria. “The objective of the regulation is to fully align with the core objectives of the National Payments System Vision 2020.
It is to ensure the availability of safe, effective and efficient mechanisms for conveniently making and receiving all types of payments from any location and at any time through multiple electronic channels.
“This will reduce the time and costs of transactions, minimise leakages in revenue receipts and at the same time provide reliable audit trails, thereby ensuring that the Nigerian Payments System aligns with international best practices.”
CBN, in the regulation, introduced a penalty of N2 milion for deposit money banks on third party e-payment solution not approved by it on every repeated occurrence. It also introduced penalty of N1 million for other financial institutions on third party epayment solution not endorsed by the apex bank. It also introduced other fines for other forms of infractions.
To ensure implementation of the new regulation, the regulator directed that henceforth, “DMBs are to dishonor payment instructions for all forms of salaries, pensions, suppliers and taxes not transmitted on a CBN approved straight through electronic payment and collection platform issued by organisations with more than 20 employees. “This means payment instructions and associated schedules are no longer to be transmitted to DMBs through unsecured channels, such as paper-based mandates, flash drives, compact discs (CDs), email attachments, etc. by qualifying public and private sector organisation’s.”
Business
Stocks: Why experts’ advice is required
With the current market downturn spreading like bush fire, local investors need financial experts to advise them properly on where to invest in stock market. Chris Ugwu writes
G
lobally, stock market gauges the mood of the economy like a barometer.
The Nigerian stock market is not an exception as it reflects the trend in the economy, which has been battered by delay in policy direction of the government and rising security challenges across the nation.
The ongoing downward swing, prompted by massive sale of shares at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has led to extraordinary drop in value of securities price, thereby affecting investor confidence adversely, and also leading to apathy.
The ripple effects of these on the economy are that on the one hand, the culture of savings and investment among the populace is in dire stress and on the other, the productive sector is being starved of long-term investible funds usually garnered through the intermediation processes provided by the capital market.
However, the most important thing to keep in mind during an economic slowdown is that it’s normal for the stock market to have negative years as it is all part of the business cycle.
For long-term investor (meaning a time horizon of 10+ years), one option is to take advantage of the cost averaging model.
By purchasing shares regardless of price, the investor ends up buying shares at a low price when the market is down. Over the long run, the cost will average down, leaving the person with a better overall entry price for the shares.
Just as Investopedia puts it, “having a percentage of your portfolio spread among stocks, bonds, cash and alternative assets is the core of diversification.
“How you slice up your portfolio depends on your risk tolerance, time horizon, goals, etc. Every investor’s situation is different. A proper asset allocation strategy will allow you to avoid the potentially negative effects resulting from placing all your eggs in one basket.”
In a critical situation like this and as risk aversion measures, it behooves the regulators and economic stakeholders to keep educating and imparting financial knowledge in individuals
Now that the activities in the equities market are dropping significantly following drop in government securities’ yields, and most investors also embracing mutual funds and collective investment scheme as alternative investment window, market operators believe local investors need financial advisers to help in investment recommendations.
Market analysts are of the view that the advisers will provide the means to connect the current apathy in savings and investment.
They argued that this became necessary following the downturn the Nigerian capital market had witnessed, which resulted in investors experiencing heavy losses in their investments, leading to apathy and lull in activities at the stock exchange.
Need for financial advisers
Acting Director General of SEC, Mary Uduk, said: “We advise investors to get their financial advisers to advise them properly on where to invest. In this area, we advise retail investors to invest in collective investment schemes and mutual funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do.”
She said the commission had put in place a number of initiatives to protect investors as well as boost their confidence including the e-dividend mandate management system, direct cash settlement, setting up a committee on identity management in the capital market, regularisation of multiple subscription, complaints management framework among others.
According to her, “they have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them.
“On our part, we protect them through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF), Risk Based Supervision that enables us to supervise the operators to ensure that they do not do what they are not supposed to do.
“And again, the complaints management framework enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved.”
“First, I want to say that we are determined to ensure capital market investors are adequately protected in all transactions. And that is the reason why we have stepped up enlightenment campaigns on some initiatives.
“As you are aware, we have a number of initiatives that we have put in place to boost investors confidence. We have the e-dividend Mandate Management System, the Direct Cash Settlement as well as regularisation of multiple subscriptions in place.
“Considerable progress has been made in the implementation of the consolidation of multiple shareholder accounts and electronic Dividend Mandate Management System (e-DMMS) as so far about 3.4bn shares have been consolidated. Both measures were introduced as part of checking the growth and possibly eliminating the unclaimed dividend menace in the capital market.
“Investors are also protected through the National Investors Protection Fund (NIPF) and the Risk Based Supervision that enables the commission to supervise operators to do the right thing. We also have the complaints management framework that enables investors to know where to complain to and how long it takes for such complaints to be resolved. For those of the investors that are averse to risks, they should get their financial advisers to tell them where to invest.
“In doing all these, we advise retail investors to invest in Collective Investment Schemes and Mutual Funds because those are managed independently by professionals and they are diversified thereby reducing risks.
“We also implore investors to take ownership of their investments. They have to be able to monitor their investments, attend annual general meetings as well as read the annual reports sent out to them. We are committed to protecting investors in the work we do. We will keep working on our rules and the possibility of amending them when the need arises, we want more transparency in the market so that investors will feel comfortable and the market can be better.”
Commenting on the risk aversion measures, Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) for investors, Chief Patrick Ezeagu, explained that existing and potential investors should contact stockbrokers, the securities dealers for sound professional advice, and each investor will receive peculiar advice based on the outcome of profiling and the immediate market circumstances to buy.
“The selection criteria is still very relative as it depends on the securities’ performance, especially, current and historical. There is a need to consider the impact of market hearsay which is the application of emotional consideration, risk appetite of an investor and the investor’s expectations and investment target.” said Ezeagu.
Cautions on panic sale of shares
ASHON recently warned equity investors against panic sale of shares to avert avoidable losses as the stock market would soon become bullish.
Besides, ASHON has reopened the call on investors to take advantage of stockbrokers for sound professional advice before taking investment decision.
Responding to media enquiries on the on-going downward swing, prompted by massive sale of shares, Ezeagu described the situation as unnecessary panic sale.
According to him many investors adopt herd instinct, whereby they sell off just because others are selling.
Ezeagu noted that two investors may not necessarily have the same motive for sale or buy order, saying this is where the need for professional investment advice from stockbrokers become compelling.
He stated that a trend analysis of corporate earnings in recent time indicated that many companies across sectors had posted higher earnings with good returns but this has not significantly reflected in upward movement of their share prices.
Ezeagu explained that there was nothing unusual about this as the market generally reflects the trend in the economy, hence, investors buy into the future of these companies on the expectation of higher shareholder value.
“Those who are selling off their shares right now are speculators and not real investors. Every stock market needs speculators for liquidity but they can change investment decision in one second. Our stock market is forward looking. Investors need not be nervous. They should consult professional stockbrokers for sound investment decision.
“There is no basis for panic sale of shares. Many companies have announced strong financial performance with prospects of increased future earnings. Why should a shareholder of such a company embark on panic sale of shares?
Last line
Investors on the NSE like their counterparts in other climes need to be well informed in order to undertake efficient decisions about various investment products in the market and avoid market scams.
Business
8 banks’ staff costs hit N178.71bn in H1’19
Rising
Inflationary environment, cost structure hurt lenders’ earnings
D
espite carrying out tough cost cutting measures, including massive lay-offs in recent years, deposit money banks in Nigeria still contended with rising personnel costs in the first half of this year, findings by New Telegraph show.
This newspapers’ analysis of the H1 2019 results of eight lenders- Zenith Bank, UBA, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, FCMB and Wema Bank- for instance, shows that they accumulated a total of N178.70billion in personnel costs in the first six months of this year compared with the N165.77 bilion, which they reported for the same period of 2018.
This means that the banks spent a total of N12.94 billion more on staff costs in H1’19 compared with what they expended in the corresponding period of last year.
A breakdown of the results indicates that of the eight banks, Zenith Bank spent the most on personnel expenses in the review period.
The Tier 1 lender reported personnel expenses of N38.73 billion in H1’19 as against the N34.81 billion it declared for the same period of last year.
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with personnel expenses of N37.18 billion in H1 ’19, which was an increase of 5.58 per cent, over the N35.21 billion the Pan-African lender reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.
Also, Access Bank’s personnel and rent expenses increased by 13.27 per cent to N32.07 billion in the first half of last year from the N28.31 billion it reported for the same period in 2018.
The analysis further shows that Guaranty Trust Bank’s personnel costs marginally increased by 0.01 per cent to N18.58 billion in H1 2019 from the N18.58 billion the Tier 1 lender reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.
FCMB’s staff costs went up by 16.15 per cent to N13.96 billion in the first six months of this year from N12.02 billion in the same period of 2018.
Similarly, Fidelity Bank’s personnel costs increased by 11.20 per cent to N11.68 billion in the first half of this year from N10.50 billion in the first six months of last year.
Wema Bank also reported staff costs of N6.63 billion in the first half of this year as against the N5billion the Tier 2 lender reported for the similar period of 2018.
However, of the eight banks’ results reviewed by New Telegraph, only Stanbic IBTC reported a decline in its personnel expenses in H1’19.
According to the Tier 2 lender, staff costs fell by 6.9 per cent to N19.89 billion in the first six months of this year compared with N21.33 billion it declared for the corresponding period of 2018.
Financial analysts attribute the rising staff costs of banks to the country’s inflationary environment as well as the industry’s unsustainable cost structure.
For instance, commenting on bank’s full year 2018 results, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, stated that while most of the lenders reported increase in profit after tax (PAT) and earnings “cost structure (is) a major threat to earnings sustainability.”
The financial expert also noted that “tier 2 banks have higher cost-to-income ratio.”
Industry analysts point out that in the aftermath of the slump in oil prices in 2015 when the Nigerian economy slipped into recession in 2016, the banks had to embark on tough cost cutting measures including laying off redundant staff and shutting unprofitable branches as part of their strategy to cope with the harsh times and remain profitable.
Indeed, data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicates that 8,663 workers lost their jobs in the first half of 2017.
Specifically, the data showed that banks sacked an average of 360 workers every week from January to June 2017.
The NBS also stated that in recent years, banks had been employing more contract staff in their bid to cut costs.
Analysts also note that in addition to laying off redundant staff and shutting unprofitable branches, most lenders have also tried to improve cost-effectiveness by optimising their various banking channels and reducing IT expenses.
However, in a recent report entitled, “The Productivity Agenda – Moving beyond Cost Reduction in Financial Services,” PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) urged banks to look beyond cost reduction and restructuring measures for profitability and long-term survival.
The multinational professional services network contended in the report that traditional cost cutting strategies come with inherent limitations, which it said, affected the overall impact of the strategies on corporate performance and long-term sustainability.
It stated: “With banks struggling to improve their return on capital, many institutions are being forced to restructure and cut costs. Even in the asset management industry, where return on equity is higher than the financial services industry as a whole, there is downward pressure on margins and profitability.
“Cost cutting will only deliver so much. If financial institutions are to improve profitability in the long-term, they need to fundamentally improve the productivity of the enterprise.”
Commenting on the report, Financial Services Leader for PwC Nigeria, Sam Abu, said: “The cost cutting agenda adopted by many institutions since the financial crisis has, in essence, de-globalised the industry to make it more local or national, shrunk global footprints, divested businesses and shed clients.
“However, this process has run its course. If profitability is to get anywhere near the highs of 15 years ago, what is needed now is a fundamental focus on building a sustainable productive business model that can compete with both incumbent institutions and digital-only competitors.”
Business
Criminals to forfeit ships, illegal proceeds to govt
As part of measures to guarantee safe shipping, a new law has been enacted to empower relevant agencies to seize vessels or aircraft used for crimes anywhere on Nigerian waters. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
E
fforts by government to tackle illegal bunkering, kidnapping, illegal fishing and smuggling on Nigerian waters have assumed a new dimension as past attempts failed to yield any meaningful result due to lack of effective law.
Efforts
In the past, Nigeria had participated actively in a multi-national maritime exercise sponsored by the United States Military Africa Command (AFRICOM).
Recently, it also participated in the 2019 Exercise Obangame Express attended by 33 countries from West Africa, Europe and North America.
The country had also acquired patrol boats and trained personnel with huge funds but these feats have not deterred criminals on Nigerian waters.
Already, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimated that the total economic cost of piracy in Nigeria and other West African countries was $777.1 million annually since 2015.
For instance, UNIDC has been working with Nigeria and other international partners since 2015 to avert the threat of maritime crimes in the country through capacity building, interagency cooperation and strengthening the legal and policy framework, but the efforts had remained ineffective because of weak legal framework.
Also, Denmark had collaborated with Nigeria and Ghana on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea between 2016 and 2018 by supporting the EU-led Gulf of Guinea Inter-regional Network (GoGIN) programmes with 1.8 million euros.
New hope
However, with signing into law of the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, it is believed that crimes would be reduced on Nigerian waters.
The law was enacted in an unprecedented move to bring an improvement to security on the country’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.
Conformity
The Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill 2019 passed by the eighth National Assembly gives effect to the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982 and the International Convention on the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Navigation (SUA) 1988 and its protocols.
With the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Act, Nigeria has become the first country in the West and Central African sub-region to promulgate a separate law against maritime crimes, an important international requirement set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as part of measures to guarantee secured global shipping.
Besides addressing maritime insecurity, the law has fulfilled the international requirement for standalone legislation on piracy, as against the approach of using the Maritime Operations Coordinating Board Amendment Bill to criminalise piracy.
Provisions
Some of the significant provisions of the Act include a distinct definition of piracy and other maritime offences/unlawful acts; punishment upon conviction for maritime crimes; restitution to owners of violated maritime assets or forfeiture of proceeds of maritime crime to the Federal Government and establishment of a Piracy and Maritime Offences Fund with prescribed sources of funding that would be utilised in the implementation of the Act.
Power
The new law also vests exclusive jurisdiction for the determination of matters under the Act on the Federal High Court.
It empowers relevant authorities, such as Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agencies mentioned under the Act, to seize vessels or aircraft used for maritime crimes anywhere in Nigeria and in international waters or in the jurisdiction of any country where the ship is reasonably believed to be a pirate-controlled ship or aircraft.
Remarks
The Presidential assent dated June 24, 2019 followed the passage of the bill by the Senate and House of Representatives on April 9, 2019 and April 30, 2019, respectively.
Commenting on the presidential assent, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, described the move as a step in the right direction, saying it marked the dawn of a great moment for world maritime.
He said: “This is not just a victory for NIMASA, but also for all the stakeholders in the Nigerian maritime community.
“We are determined to continue to deliver on our promise to investors and the international community to ensure an increasingly safer and more secure environment for profitable maritime business.
“The new law at this very critical stage of our blue economy drive is certainly an elixir that will boost our capacity to harness the rich potential of our seas and oceans.”
The director general commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for their support.
Dakuku assured that the agency would continue to work with relevant partners and organisations to achieve its aim of ridding the country’s waterways and exclusive economic zone of criminal activities.
Dakuku noted that the agency could not achieve much without the support of other stakeholders.
He noted: “This is the time we all need to work more closely together, so that we don’t give room to criminals to have their way in our maritime domain.”
Last line
Only the establishment of a special court and enforcement of the new law will ensure that efforts of government do not come to naught.
Business
109 firms delisted from NSE in 17yrs
REGULATORY MEASURES
Most of the companies delisted voluntarily from the bourse had cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.
A
total of 109 quoted companies have been delisted from the official list of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) since 2002, according to a report obtained from the Exchange by New Telegraph.
Investigation by this newspaper showed that while some firms were delisted for violating post-listing requirements or due to merger and acquisition, others, however, chose to delist voluntarily when they no longer have the capacity to play in the market.
It was also found out that most of the companies delisted cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.
Some of these companies that have been delisted due to one reason or the other include Pinnacle Point Group Plc., Afroil Plc, Starcomms Plc., Big Treat Plc, Starcomms Plc., Nigeria Wire & Cable Plc., Nigerian Sewing Machine Manufacturing Plc., Stokvis Nigeria Plc., Jos International Breweries, West Africa Glass Industries Plc., Navitues Energy Plc., Nigerin Ropes Plc., P.S Mandrides Plc., African Paints (Nigeria) Plc., Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc., among others.
Six companies have so far been delisted in the current year.
They include Great Nigeria Insurance Plc., Diamond Bank Plc., New Rest ASL Nigeria Plc., First Aluminum Nigeria Plc., Skye Bank Plc. and Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc.
The NSE, in an effort to achieve a world class capital market, had reiterated its commitment to maintaining zero tolerance posture on dealing member firms and quoted companies on violations of rules and regulations.
This is on the back of the exchange’s determination to shift gears to drive innovations cantered on increasing global visibility for the Nigerian capital market in the current year.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, while speaking at an investors’ forum, had said the exchange would sustain its zero-tolerance stance on dealing member firms and listed companies’ violations.
Reacting to the development, shareholders lamented the delisting, noting that it signalled lack of protection of shareholders’ funds.
The shareholders, who lamented that investors, especially domestic retail investors, always suffered significant losses whenever companies were delisted, said there was the need for the exchange to provide more information about how it arrived at its decision.
The chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said: “Unfortunately, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is not communicating with shareholders. As they delist these companies, they don’t care for the fate of shareholders that they are meant to protect.”
Okezie argued that while the exchange said it was protecting the shareholders, the move is, however, detrimental to shareholders in the long run, especially if the companies were going concerns, but were just having difficulties submitting their financials.
Okezie, who described the move as hostile, said there were many questions left unanswered.
He said: “The NSE needs to go all out to find out the exact state of the companies. To find out if they can overcome their problems in a short while rather than taking the hostile decision to delist them.”
Okezie said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to push the market forward.
He said that the nationalisation of banks to a large extent affected investor confidence in the market.
He said that the current leadership of SEC and NSE had done well with the introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance against fraudulent capital market operators.
Shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), who also bemoaned the delisting, said it did not augur well for average investors and the nation’s capital market.
Business
NSE: Stocks fall fifth day with N20bn loss
SELL PRESSURE
Premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume) with 144.3 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,382 deals
T
he Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the fifth consecutive trading day as sell pressure remains, producing 18 losers against 12 gainers.
Key market indicators, the NSE ASI, declined by 0.16 per cent as bargain hunters remained on the sideline following growing investment apathy.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 142.26 basis points or 0.16 per cent to close at 27,047.58 as against 27.089.84 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N20 billion or 0.16 per cent to close at N13.158 trillion from N13.178 trillion.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 364.2 million shares exchanged in 4,629 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 144.3 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,382 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of Sterling Bank Plc and GTB Plc, followed with a turnover of 92.4 million shares traded in 1,382 deals.
Shares of UAC-Property Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 9.26 per cent to close at N1.18 per share.
FBNH Plc followed with a gain of 7. 53 per cent to close at N5.00 per share while Dangote Flour Nigeria Plc gained 5.95 per cent to close at N22.25 per share.
On the flip side, shares of Thomas Wyatt Plc led the losers by 9.58 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share.
Continental Reinsurance Plc plunged 7.36 per cent to close at N1.51 per share while CCNN Plc dropped 6.61 per cent to close at N16.25 per share.
Business
…Injects $210m into forex market
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday boosted the interbank segment of the foreign exchange market with another $210 million.
Figures obtained from the apex bank indicated that authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market were offered the sum of $100million, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment received the sum of $55 million.
The sum of $55 million was allocated to customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others.
Confirming the figures, the Director, Corporate Communications Department at CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment towards ensuring stability in foreign exchange market.
It will be recalled that at the last intervention on Friday, September 6, 2019, the bank injected the sum of $321.11million and CNY33.3million into the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.
Also last Tuesday, the CBN offered authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market with the sum of $100 million while the Small and Medium Enterprises and the invisibles segments each received $55 million.
Meanwhile, the naira on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, exchanged at an average of N357/$1 in the BDC segment of the market.
