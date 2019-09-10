Downstream: A crisis-ridden sub-sector

The disengagement of 70 oil workers by OVH Energy Marketing limited, a licensee of the Oando retail, climaxed the crisis rocking the downstream oil sub-sector. Adeola Yusuf looks at the hoopla that has chased out all foreign companies with the exception of Total from the ill-fated sub-sector.

It took an official statement from OVH Energy Marketing Limited, a licensee of Oando retail, to clear the air last Wednesday on the dust raised by the mass sack that rocked the company. The company, was earlier reported to have fired about 100 of its staff as the downturn in the Nigeria’s downstream oil sector worsened, kicked through a statement issued by its spokesperson, Gogomary Oyet.

Its major grouse was the number allegedly thrown up by the report. Instead of 100, Oyet said that only 70 members of staff were sacked.

The job cuts

The mass sack, a management staff of the company said, was in order to overcome the financial crunch, which had begun to alter finances and cause delay in salary payment.

Describing it as right-sizing, OVH Energy limited confirmed the sack but insisted that only 70 people were affected.

Group Head, External Relations and Communications of OVH Energy Marketing Ltd., Gogomary Oyet, who described the move as severance exercise, said that the work force and other stakeholders were actively and properly carried along through consultations and meetings that took place for over eight months at different locations.

About 70 workers were retrenched, he said, adding, “the severance exercise is a decision made after due consultations with stakeholders.”

He declared: “It was done after extensive discussions for over eight months at the local, zonal and national levels of the relevant unions.”

Oando Marketing Ltd, in 2016, changed the company’s brand name to OVH Energy Marketing Ltd.

A top official of the company, however, said that the number of those affected in the exercise was about 100.

The gale of sack blew both regular sand contract staff and when you do the arithmetic very well, the number of staff affected is well over 100,” he said after his anonymity was guaranteed.

Though he confirmed that all sacked workers had been paid their entitlements, the top official maintained that the sack was still a rude shock to many of the affected employees.

“Though the severance entitlement, which run into several millions of dollars were given to the affected staff, many of those affected broke down in tears when the sad news was broken to them,” he said, maintaining that the downturn in downstream oil sector has narrowed their chance of securing another job in the oil sector.

“Some of those I know among them have already bought (flight) tickets to United kingdom (UK) and other parts of Europe to go and are restrategising on nextine of action,” he said.

The company, on its part, he said, did what it did to salvage the situation before it got out of hand.

A crisis-ridden sub-sector

Before the sack saga at OVH Energy limited, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) had taken over many tank farms and loading terminals belonging to some independent marketers and importers of petroleum products in Nigeria. This is due to gross inability to pay the debts they owe banks.

Chairman, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, who opened up on this crisis and other burning issues in the downstream subsector of the petroleum industry in an interview with this newspaper, also spoke on subsidy crisis and dearth of foreign direct investment in the downstream sector.

Though banks had been directed to waive the interest that accrued on the N800 billion owed marketers, this, he said, could not make marketers commence importation of fuel.

“Marketers cannot compete because NNPC (Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation) is capable of accessing forex for product importation at a rate others cannot,” he said. “They, alone, can take the shock of product cost landing at above pump price and every other person buys from them. It is currently not a level-playing field at all.

“Pump price of petrol is cheapest in Nigeria than all our neighbouring countries. This is mainly the case due to the subsidization of the product. Unfortunately we have porous land/sea borders and these fuels find their way to other countries where they do not subsidize fuel. So technically, Nigeria is subsidizing fuel for other countries and making some black marketers super rich. Government can plan deregulation in phases and put palliative measures in place to cushion any sharp or adverse effect of the process.”

The major oil marketing companies have not been increasing their retail outlets in the past few years, he said, because personally the downstream is not very attractive as a lot of companies today are trying to stay afloat or survive due to the very thin margin on petrol because it is a regulated product.

A lot of fuel terminals, according to the MOMAN boss, are under AMCON’s management, as they could not meet their financial obligations to, among others.

“The margins have not been reviewed since 2016 and for many years before then, it stayed same. The subsidy payment came as a relief, but some companies had passed redemption even with the inflow and suffered the inevitable. Necessity is the mother of invention as a lot of marketers have divested or reengineered just to remain relevant. This is the same reason why most international oil companies (IOCs) have divested from Nigeria and even people who took them over have in some cases also moved on to other more profitable ventures.”

The government is already bleeding as a result of cushioning the price of the product as the landing price of petrol is more than the pump price. So naturally when price is low, it may at best be at breakeven point with pump price. At least government will have some relief at those seasons.

Asked about the cause of dearth of foreign and local investments in the downstream subsector, Adetunji said; “The answer to this question is not farfetched,” he said. “With the right environment such as free enterprise and a level playing field, investors will be encouraged and participate in building capacity and infrastructure as they will be guaranteed of a reasonable return for their investment. If this isn’t the case, as we are now currently experiencing in our polity, even the existing players will pack their bags to leave.”

Collaboration

On why MOMAN recognised as a cardinal and reputable organisation isn’t it helping the government to find solution to the downstream problems?

The MOMAN boss said; “This is an association made up of member companies driven by their core values, which is primarily to provide energy solutions to Nigerians at a reasonable return. However, we also share a mandate to ensure there is fluidity in Federal Government’s plan in reaching policy solutions. Unfortunately what we find is successive governments using fuel/PMS as a political commodity and trying to solve our problems of deregulation politically as opposed to using economical approach to resolving it.”

On what the country should do differently to put the downstream on a strong footing, he said; “First and foremost as a nation we should formulate proper policies that will entrench fair play and promote free market enterprise. One of the key reasons for this, fundamentally, is it will attract a lot of both local and foreign investment. On the area of Safety, Corporate Governance, Operational Efficiency etc, the world now is a global village and a lot of best practices are easier shared across companies and industries more now than never before.

Clamouring for refineries’ sale

“It is a general rule and very popular school of thought, which says government are not very efficient in running state corporations due to the usual inherent bureaucracies and usual inherent corruption that we tend to find prevalent. Having said this, government may encourage private partnerships to run and oversee the refineries by putting proper policies and plan in place for its workability.

“Partners with the right team to gradually see government’s involvement in running the refineries diminish. Right policy framework that will ensure the new managers enjoy tax exemption and other incentives before the refineries become fully operational and viable again.”

Asked if the nation stand to benefit from selling off these refineries? The chief Executive Officer at 11 Plc said; “Yes to the extent that they will be more efficient and produce more molecules for the Nigerian populace. Hopefully this will put less and less pressure on the need to import refined products and also reduce the pressure on our foreign exchange reserves.”

Besides, he said there is agitation that there will be job loss if the refineries are sold. This move, he said, will either be productive or counter-productive. It is a Yes and no, he said.

“Yes in the sense that some of the existing jobs on the refining line currently out dated will be replaced by more modern machinery with less human intervention, but overall the economy will likely see a boom and will be freed up,” he added. “This has a ripple effect of generating a robust growth and earnings potential that will exponentially create more jobs and income for Nigerians.

“From our experience the impact of our refined product is largely minimal overall as we import close to 70 – 80 per cent of our premium motor spirit (PMS) or petrol consumption from foreign refineries. So, by government finding right partners and moving away from directly managing the refineries to a more efficient manager will see government concentrate on other social- economic role beneficial to all as opposed to a purely business driven venture approach needed to run modern refineries properly.”

Last line

On his advice to the government on subsidy, Adetunji said; “Government should put a proper robust plan in place to wind down their involvement in fuel importation by liberalizing and deregulating petrol. By this, very scarce resources used in its importation can now be channeled to other sectors of the economy in dire need of attention. For example, Education, Health, Security, among others for true benefit of the citizenry.@

Besides, he said: “Kudos to this government as two thirds of marketers’ debts, which are largely legacy debts as they were inherited by this present government in 2015 has been settled. The instrument used for payment is promissory notes, which can be discounted for cash.”

