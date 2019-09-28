DPR: 90% of cooking gas outlets in Ogun illegal

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said 90 per cent of cooking gas skid operators in Ogun State are operating illegally.

The agency, which vowed not to compromise safety in the discharge of its duties, asked proprietors of gas skid outlets in the state to comply with safety regulations or risk being shut down and prosecuted. The DPR Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs. Muinat Bello- Zagi, gave the warning at a meeting with members of the Cooking Gas Skid Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CGSPAN) during the week. Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Bello-Zagi said only 10 per cent of the gas skid operators have complied with safety regulations following awareness campaign launched by DPR two years ago.

While stressing that though the Federal Government’s desire was to see increased domestic usage of gas within the country, she declared that the DPR would not condone sharp practices and illegality in the process of encouraging people to use gas as alternative to kerosene.

The controller noted that the engagement with the gas skid operators would afford them the opportunity to avail themselves with the new guidelines of the agency. Bello-Zagi said: “There about 400 members of the association in Ogun State and they are operating LPG plants using skid, but their operations are not regularised.

In other words, their operations are illegal. But we have been engaging them. “We want to regularise their operations, we want it to be standardised in line with the aspiration of the government which is about increasing the domestic usage of gas within the country.

