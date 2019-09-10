DSS: There’re plans to set Nigeria on fire

Again, the Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted of plots by subversive groups and individuals to destabilise the country, through the instrumentality of politics, religion and other tendencies.

It disclosed that the aim of the masterminds is to set Nigeria on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.

Though, the DSS did not identify the said groups and individuals, New Telegraph notes that the alarm came barely 24 hours to the planned procession by the Shi’ites.

Apart from exploiting the aforesaid fault lines, the DSS further accused the “subversive” groups of working with foreign elements, to disrupt the peace and security of the nation.

It further accused those concerned of using the social media to promote false and dangerous narratives towards a pre-conceived agenda.

Consequently, the Secret Service has warned those involved in the dastardly plot to have a rethink, as it vowed to enforce its internal security mandate to the letter.

The warning was conveyed in a statement yesterday by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

According to Afunanya, no individual or group will be allowed to threaten the sovereignty and national cohesion of the nation, under whatever guise.

His words: “The DSS wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the nation.

“They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

“The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences,” Afunanya said.

Meanwhile, the Service has expressed worries over the level of “fake” news propagated on the social media, saying the development was capable of inciting the populace.

“Also, the Service expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

“While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the Service equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.

“In the same vein, citizens are enjoined to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities,” Afunanya noted.

He, however, pledged the Service’s readiness to remain committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.

