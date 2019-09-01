Dual Citizenship: Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Bamidele, others under no threat –Lawyers

…say nationality not ground for disqualification

ffices of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, are not under threat as a result of the dual nationality, which they hold.

This, some Constitutional lawyers attested to Friday, saying that holding dual citizenship is not a ground for disqualifying anyone from contesting for the National Assembly elections.

The lawyers, who spoke separately with Sunday Telegraph, were reacting, against the background of allegations that Lawan and Gbajabiamila are holding dual citizenships and hence should lose their respective offices.

The lawyers, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph, are Dr. West Idahosa, Edoba Omoregie and a law lecturer, Dr. Usman Hashim.

Idahosa, who stated that his submission is based on a case, noted that the two cases cited by people who opposed dual citizenship are some of the only known ones where a superior court of records pronounced on dual citizenship in Nigeria with respect to qualification to contest election to the House of Representatives.

Idahosa said: “In these cases, the Court of Appeal held that subscription to oath of allegiance of another country is immaterial where you are a Nigerian by birth. The legal implication of section 66(1) as it stands MAY ONLY BE APPLICABLE TO NATURALIZED CITIZENS AND NOT CITIZENS BY BIRTH. These cases arose from election petitions which ended up in the court of appeal.

“Regrettably, this issue has never been raised in this manner at the Supreme Court. I argued the law as it is and not as it ought to be. It was a pragmatic view. It is possible that the Court of Appeal can now overrule itself in the instant case. Until then, we are bound by the existing decisions notwithstanding the avalanche of alternate views.

“The issue of dual citizenship did not even arise for determination in Sen. Ucha vs Dr. Onwe in the Supreme Court. In that Court, Ucha’s counsel argued that issues bordering on the primary election of PDP CANNOT be validly heard by an Election Tribunal. The Supreme Court per TABAI J.S.C., merely stated the grounds for non-qualification upon which ELECTIONS can be questioned as set out in section 66(1) of the constitution and listed them to include voluntary acquisition of dual citizenship, death sentence, etc.

“The Court distinguished challenge to elections on such grounds from the question of who won primaries in the PDP. The said section 66(1) was never applied to Ucha’s case nor were the provisions considered therein. The court held that Ucha’s case wrongly went to the Tribunal instead of the Federal/State High Court. The Supreme Court then allowed the Appeal and struck out the Petition for incompetence”.

He further noted that the Ondo lawmakers’ recent tribunal decision on dual citizenship is much ado about nothing.

He submitted that the learned Judge should have had a community reading of sections 28, 65 & 66 of the Constitution, before giving that decision in error.

“You have to be a citizen of Nigeria to qualify to run for membership of NASS. Subscription to the nationality of another country, other than Nigeria, would not take away your citizenship once you are a citizen by birth and you have not renounced same in accordance with the law.

“In Ikoli vs Murray Bruce and Willie Ogbeide vs Arigbe Osula, the elections of individuals were challenged on many grounds, including dual citizenship and subscription to oath of allegiance to another country.

“In deciding Ogbede’s case, the Court of Appeal held that reading section 65 together with 25, 26 & 27 of the constitution, a Nigerian citizen by birth never loses his citizenship even where he holds dual citizenship of another country and cannot be disqualified from contesting election to the House of Representatives only on ground of dual citizenship.

“The question of subscription to oath of allegiance follows acquired citizenship. It becomes superfluous and redundant once the issue of the right to contest is resolved in favour of holders of dual citizenship.

“This is the law as today and it remains good until set aside.”

Also contributing, another constitutional lawyer, Omoregie, submitted that a Nigerian by birth is not disqualified from seeking elective office (to the National Assembly) by reason of being also a citizen of another country even if not by birth.

“On the other hand, a naturalized Nigerian is disqualified from seeking election to the National Assembly if he also acquired the citizenship of another by naturalization. Finally, a naturalized Nigerian or a Nigerian by birth is not disqualified if he’s a citizen of another country by birth.

“These three scenarios may be illustrated thus:

1. If A was born in Nigerian of Nigerian parent(s) or grandparent(s), and goes to acquire the citizenship of Britain or any other country by naturalization, he’s not disqualified.

2. If A is a Nigerian by naturalization, he’s disqualified if he also acquired citizenship of Britain or any other country by naturalization.

3. If A is a Nigerian by birth or by naturalization, and also a citizen of another country by birth, he’s not disqualified.”

Dr. Hashim, in his own submission, noted that: “The position of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and judicial pronouncements on the matter are very clear, instantly recognizable and have been unswerving in that- holding dual citizenship of Nigeria and another country will not serve as a bar to such holder from contesting and/or holding elective post in Nigeria; but with a rider; provided that the individual holding the dual citizenship acquired his/her Nigerian nationality by birth.

“It is my humble view that given the very clear provisions of the Constitution on the issue and the interpretations of those provisions by competent courts, it will be manifestly frivolous and without any merit to claim that a Nigerian by birth without more has lost his right to contest/hold an elective office by reason of his holding a dual citizenship.

“The relevant provision in issue is Section 66(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. To appreciate fully the intendment, implication and effectiveness of the earlier cited section, effort must be made to read the said section in conjunction with other relevant sections of the constitution, most especially, with section 28 of the same constitution. When a legal provision starts with ‘subject’ or related clauses, it means that the section is read subject (in tandem) with the section indicated.

“For beginners and to get a better understanding, it will be pertinent to reiterate the way and manner one can acquire Nigerian citizenship as available under the relevant laws. Sections 25-27 of the Constitution outlines the various ways one can acquire Nigerian citizenship. Section 25 of the constitution provides that one can acquire Nigerian citizenship by birth and it goes on to enumerate the three circumstances under which citizenship can be acquired by birth; Section 26 provides that one can also acquire Nigerian citizenship by registration whilst the Section 27 provides that one can acquire Nigerian citizenship by naturalisation.

“Thus, it can be seen in summary that one can acquire Nigerian citizenship either by birth, by registration or by naturalisation. This different method of acquisition is important in that dissimilar rights and consequences flow from them; depending on how the intending applicant for Nigeria’s citizenship acquired his/her citizenship.

“I will now proceed to produce the provisions of Section 66(1)(a) of the constitution. It provides as follows:

“No person shall be qualified for election to the Senate or House of Representatives if; subject to the provision of section 28 of this constitution, he has voluntarily acquired the citizenship of a country other than Nigeria or except in such cases as…” (Italics for emphasis)

“It is clear from reading the above section that the force of this section is subject to the provision of Section 28 to the Constitution. Now produced is the Section 28 of the Constitution and it provides as follows:

“Subject to the other provisions of this section, a person shall forfeit forthwith his Nigerian citizenship if, not being a citizen of Nigeria by birth, he acquires, or retains the citizenship or nationality of a country, other than Nigeria, of which he is not a citizen by birth” (Italics mine)

“The critical and most influential phrase is the underlined words above-with the implication being that only those who are Nigerians by registration or naturalisation shall forfeit their citizenship if they acquire the citizenship of other countries. The requirement to forfeit Nigerian nationality/citizenship upon acquisition of the nationality/citizenship of another country does not apply to persons who are Nigerians by birth within the definition of Section 25 of the constitution.

“For purposes of this opinion and by extension, it is clear from the above provisions that sections 66(1); 107 (1); 137 (1); and 182 (1) as they relate to offices of National Assembly, State House of Assembly, President, and Governor respectively are all subject to the provisions of section 28 of the CFRN 1999 (as amended). In other words, Section 28 states clearly that dual citizenship is allowable where one qualifies as a Nigerian by Birth as contained in section 25 (1) (a-c).

“The only instance in which forfeiture of citizenship is allowed and become applicable under the CFRN 1999 is by holders of: i) citizenship by registration under section 26; and ii) citizenship by naturalization, under section 27.

Some Nigerian politicians with dual citizenship and their countries of acquired Nationality

•Former Senate President, Sen. Dr. Bukola Saraki (Second Country: United Kingdom).

•Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila (United States of America)

•Nigerian Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Yobe North senatorial district

•Mr Ikengboju Gboluga, PDP, representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo State

•Senator Opeyemi Bamidele of Ekiti-Central (US)

•Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo Central (UK).

•Ibrahim Bomai of Yobe South (Countries: Antigua and Barbuda

